Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

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Gecko Pico's avatar
Gecko Pico
2dEdited

Amazing work Falken! Wow... This really does put the whole thing into perspective.. It is interesting to note that while 6G is supposedly not even rolled out anywhere yet, Musk's satellites operate on what is considered "6G Adjacent" protocols giving them the ability to communicate from space to ground targets utilizing very high GHz frequencies. The good news is that at such high frequencies are easier to block.

Great work mate!

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J Skal's avatar
J Skal
3d

Brother. This is absolute fire 🔥 Thank you for your dedication to truth dissemination and leveling up

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