BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - Beast System Investigation -- Neural Interface Deployment Update

IT HAS ALREADY HAPPENED - InBrain Neuroelectronics, the World’s First Human Graphene BCI

+ 24 Peer-Reviewed Studies Documenting the Graphene-6G Neural Convergence

A Black Feather Evaluation of Dominique Guillet (Xochipelli) - ‘Addendum to my 2024 Report about Graphene, Human Neuro-Modulation...’ (February 16, 2026) Black Feather Strategic Intelligence Network - May 2026

I. InBrain Neuroelectronics: The World’s First Human Graphene BCI -- Confirmed

The single most important fact in Guillet’s addendum is one that every reader of the Black Feather archive must register in its full significance: the world’s first human graphene brain-computer interface has already been implanted and tested in human patients. This is not a prediction about a future technology. It is a documented clinical reality, confirmed from the University of Manchester’s own institutional press release, Business Wire corporate announcements, Barcelona Science Park documentation, and multiple independent medical journalism outlets.

InBrain Neuroelectronics is a Barcelona-based neurotechnology company founded as a spin-off from ICN2 (the Catalan Institute of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology) and ICREA (the Catalan Institute for Research and Advanced Studies), with the participation of IMB-CNM-CSIC. The company’s graphene cortical interface was implanted in the first human patient at Salford Royal Hospital in Manchester, UK, in September 2024. The clinical trial (NCT06368310), sponsored by the University of Manchester and conducted at the Manchester Centre for Clinical Neurosciences (Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust), recruited 10 patients and treated 8 surgically. Patient enrollment was completed in April 2026.

“This clinical milestone opens a new era for BCI technology, paving the way for advancements in both neural decoding and its application as a therapeutic intervention.” -- Carolina Aguilar, CEO and co-founder, INBRAIN Neuroelectronics -- University of Manchester press release, September 2024

The technical specifications confirmed from primary sources: InBrain’s graphene cortical interface is 10 micrometers thick -- thinner than a human hair -- and ultra-flexible, conforming precisely to the brain’s surface. It records AND stimulates neural signals bidirectionally. During awake language mapping in surgical patients, the device captured distinct high gamma activity (80-130 Hz) linked to different phonemes, the smallest units of speech sound, with micrometer-scale spatial resolution. The device can differentiate between cancerous and healthy brain tissue at micrometer precision.

The funding and institutional architecture behind InBrain is analytically as significant as the clinical result itself. The clinical trial was primarily funded by the European Commission’s Graphene Flagship -- the EU’s own 1-billion-euro, decade-long flagship research programme explicitly tasked with commercializing graphene across every industrial sector. InBrain has raised $50 million in Series B funding from imec.xpand (the investment arm of Europe’s leading semiconductor research institute), the European Innovation Council Fund, CDTI-Innvierte, and Fond-ICO Next Tech. In 2023, the US FDA granted InBrain’s Intelligent Network Modulation System a Breakthrough Device Designation as an adjunctive therapy for Parkinson’s disease. In December 2025, InBrain announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to deploy agentic AI through Microsoft Azure infrastructure in real-time precision neurology and BCI therapeutics.

II. GraMOS: Non-Genetic, Non-Invasive Graphene Neural Modulation

The most technically alarming study in Guillet’s 24-study addendum is the GraMOS platform -- Graphene-Mediated Optical Stimulation -- published in Nature Communications in 2025. This is not an implantable device. It is a non-invasive, non-genetic neural modulation system that uses graphene’s optoelectronic properties to convert light into electrical signals that modulate neural activity without any physical contact with the brain.

The Nature Communications paper (2025) documents: ‘By enabling precise, non-invasive neural control across timescales from milliseconds to months, GraMOS opens new avenues in neurodevelopment, disease treatment, and robotics.’ The platform can: (a) mature brain organoids faster (with implications for studying neurodegeneration); (b) modulate neural activity in living tissue without genetic modification or physical implantation; and (c) drive biohybrid robotic devices in real time using neural signals converted through the graphene interface.

The analytical implication for the archive: if graphene can be introduced into biological tissue through any route (injectable, aerosol, food, coating, topical absorption) and subsequently activated by external optical or electromagnetic stimulation, then neural modulation does not require implantation. The substrate -- the graphene or graphene-oxide nanoparticles -- can be introduced through the documented mass-scale routes (food systems, atmospheric delivery, injectable platforms), and the modulation signal applied externally through 5G/6G/Terahertz infrastructure. This is the specific convergence the Homo Chimericus dossier, the ‘Tissue They Are Building’ investigation, and the GraMOS platform together describe.

III. The Deruelle PMC Report: ‘Neurological Warfare’ in a Peer-Reviewed Journal

Among all the sources in Guillet’s addendum, the Fabien Deruelle paper (PMC11618680) occupies a unique analytical position: it is a PMC-indexed, peer-reviewed published study that explicitly uses the term ‘neurological warfare‘ to describe the deployment of wireless technologies, 5G, 6G, and graphene nanomaterials. The specific combination of these technologies being described as warfare in a peer-reviewed, indexed scientific journal is analytically extraordinary.

Deruelle’s published conclusions, as cited by Guillet from the PMC paper: wireless technologies have been deployed ‘in full awareness of their harmful effects on health’; the consequences of microwave radiation from communication networks ‘are comparable to the effects of low-power directed-energy microwave weapons, whose objectives include behavioral modification through neurological (brain) targeting‘; above 20 GHz, 5G ‘behaves like an unconventional chemical weapon‘; and graphene-based nanomaterials combined with 5G/6G networks and AI are ‘gradually leading to human-machine fusion (cyborg) before the 2050s.‘

The significance of this for the archive is the analytical level at which the claim is being made. The Beast System series has documented graphene neural coupling as a GOLD-level hypothesis -- mechanistically plausible from the engineering and published nanomedicine literature, not yet confirmed from an independent controlled study of population-scale deployment. Deruelle’s PMC paper represents an independent academic researcher, within the peer-reviewed literature, characterising the combined deployment of these technologies as an intentional neurological warfare programme. This is an upgrade in the archive’s documentation of the nature of the deployment -- from ‘consistent with a control programme’ to ‘characterised as warfare in peer-reviewed literature.’

IV. The Infrastructure Layer: Terahertz Surfaces, 6G Laser, and SpaceX Starshield

Guillet’s 24-study compilation includes a second category of analytically significant material: the Terahertz/6G infrastructure that would enable wireless coupling to graphene-based neural substrates already in biological tissue. Several of these studies are confirmed from Nature-family publications and represent significant 2024-2025 advances.

Reconfigurable Intelligent Surfaces (Nature Communications 2025)

A Nature Communications 2025 study documents ‘very-large-scale reconfigurable intelligent surfaces for dynamic control of terahertz and millimeter waves.’ The surface material: graphene. The function: dynamically shaping the direction, focus, and intensity of Terahertz waves in real space. For the archive’s 6G activation infrastructure: this is the confirmed physical mechanism by which Terahertz-frequency signals could be directed at specific targets -- including biological targets with graphene deposits -- with spatial precision. The surface is reconfigurable: it can redirect Terahertz beams on demand.

The Injectable Antenna (MIT Media Lab 2025)

The MIT Media Lab’s 2025 publication documents an injectable antenna capable of safely powering deep-tissue medical implants wirelessly. The corresponding IEEE paper specifies: ‘Low-Frequency Sub-0.5 mm Magnetoelectric Antenna for Wireless Power Harvesting in Injectable Deep-Tissue Implants.’ Sub-0.5 millimetre. Injectable. Wireless power harvesting. This is the confirmed wireless power infrastructure for injectable graphene BCIs -- the complete loop: graphene BCI in the brain, powered wirelessly by an injectable antenna, communicating via 6G/Terahertz infrastructure, with data processed through Microsoft Azure AI. Every component of this system is now confirmed from independent primary sources.

SpaceX Starshield: The Orbital Surveillance Layer

Reuters confirmed in March 2024 that SpaceX’s Starshield unit was building a spy satellite network for the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) under a $1.8 billion contract signed in 2021. China announced in January 2026 that it had beaten Starlink to hi-res space-ground laser transmission at 6G standard, achieving 100 Gbps -- 10 times faster than its previous record. The dual-use architecture: the satellite infrastructure enabling mass-scale 6G coverage is the same infrastructure enabling surveillance and, in the Beast System framework, wireless coupling to graphene neural substrates.

V. The Complete Picture: What the Addendum Adds to the Beast System Archive

Guillet’s February 2026 addendum is the most significant update to the Beast System archive’s neural interface documentation since the ‘Tissue They Are Building’ series. It confirms that the programme has crossed from development and planning into clinical human deployment.

Here is what the archive now knows at GREEN-level confirmation:

The graphene BCI has been in human patients since September 2024 (InBrain, Manchester). The EU Graphene Flagship is funding it. The US FDA has given it Breakthrough Device status. Microsoft is integrating AI with it. Merck is partnering for commercialisation. The Terahertz wireless coupling infrastructure is advancing across multiple independent research programmes simultaneously (reconfigurable graphene surfaces, GraMOS non-invasive optical modulation, ultra-wideband modulators). The orbital surveillance/connectivity layer (SpaceX Starshield, China 6G laser) is operational. A peer-reviewed PMC-indexed study characterises the combined deployment as ‘neurological warfare.‘

The specific deployment pathway the archive has been documenting -- graphene substrate introduced through COVID injection platforms or environmental routes, followed by 6G Terahertz coupling for bidirectional neural modulation -- has not been confirmed at GREEN level. The injectable graphene substrate = COVID vaccine link remains GOLD. What has been confirmed is that every technological component of this pathway now exists, has been independently peer-reviewed, and is in various stages of clinical deployment.

The archive’s distinction between the programme’s individual confirmed components (GREEN) and the coordinated deployment as a unified control system (GOLD/NAVY analytical synthesis) remains the appropriate evidential framework. What the InBrain clinical trial confirms is that the programme is operational at the component level and is no longer a future concern. It is a present reality being advanced through the EU’s flagship research infrastructure, the US FDA’s regulatory apparatus, and the world’s largest technology corporations.

The Beast System series documented the programme from the outside: institutional funding flows, patent records, DARPA specifications, presidential memoranda, military planning documents. Guillet’s addendum updates it from the inside: peer-reviewed clinical trial results from the world’s first human graphene BCI procedure, conducted at a NHS hospital, funded by the EU Graphene Flagship, FDA-designated as a Breakthrough Device, partnered with Microsoft and Merck. The archive has been tracking the programme’s preparation. The programme is now in human beings.

BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE - It Has Already Happened -- Neural Interface Deployment Update - May 2026 - All claims sourced. All documents primary. All eyes open.

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