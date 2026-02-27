JESSE BELTRAN VALIDATES COMPLETE INTERNET OF BODIES ARCHITECTURE
WHEN FIELD MEASUREMENTS CONFIRM TECHNICAL DOCUMENTATION
THE GRAVEYARD TRANSMISSION: JESSE BELTRAN VALIDATES COMPLETE INTERNET OF BODIES ARCHITECTURE
“Everyone post-COVID is coming up positive in the exact same locations. Those who are symptomatic are turned on. Those who are non-symptomatic haven’t been turned on yet.”
— Jesse Beltran, TSCM Investigator, 20+ Years Frequency Analysis
A Black Feather Investigation
PREFACE: WHEN FIELD MEASUREMENTS CONFIRM TECHNICAL DOCUMENTATION
For months, we’ve documented the Internet of Bodies using:
IEEE 802.15.6 wireless body area network protocol
DARPA programs (Brain Initiative, N3, Soul Catcher)
Patent databases (biofield harvesting, neural interfaces)
Synthetic biology research (self-assembling nanoparticles)
Targeted individual testimony (17+ years electromagnetic torture)
Every piece of evidence pointed to the same conclusion:
Bodies are networked. The infrastructure is operational. COVID deployed it.
Now comes field validation from someone with 20+ years measuring RF frequencies, scanning thousands of people, documenting patterns nobody wanted to believe.
Jesse Beltran - TSCM Certified Investigator:
Specializes in anomalous frequency analysis
Leading expert on Havana syndrome phenomenon
Uses $22,000 non-linear junction detectors
Documented Havana syndrome victims since 2010
Post-COVID: EVERYONE testing positive for RF emissions
His testimony doesn’t just confirm our documentation.
It provides operational field data that makes denial impossible.
When documentary shows RF signals transmitting from corpses six feet underground in graveyards—people who took the shot, now dead, still broadcasting—the Internet of Bodies is no longer theory.
It’s measured, documented, operational reality.
PART I: THE EQUIPMENT — DETECTING WHAT SHOULD NOT EXIST
JESSE BELTRAN’S METHODOLOGY:
TWO DEVICES USED:
1. RF DETECTOR (General Frequency Detection):
Scans human body for electromagnetic emissions
Accuracy: One millionth of a millimeter
Attenuated to detect only close-proximity signals (eliminating background wireless)
Pre-COVID: Many people tested negative (no detectable signals)
Post-COVID: EVERYONE tests positive (universal detection)
2. NON-LINEAR JUNCTION DETECTOR:
Cost: $22,000 per unit (highly specialized equipment)
Original purpose: Detecting rust in airplane fuselages
Serendipitous discovery: Also detects circuitry/semiconductor material (silicon-based)
Sensitivity: Detects microscopic circuit components
Used to locate implants at specific body locations
THE HYPOTHESIS THEY TESTED:
“Those who were suffering from Havana syndrome... there was something unique within that person that was allowing them to receive these signals.”
=> Translation: Not external signals hitting body. Signals COMING FROM INSIDE THE BODY.
THE FARADAY CAGE PROOF:
Location: Research facility in Europe (testing U.S. diplomats)
Equipment: Anechoic chamber (robust Faraday cage)
Frequency blocking: 8 kilohertz to 19 gigahertz
Control subjects: Frequency counters read ZERO (first time ever—no background signals)
Then symptomatic individuals entered Faraday cage:
STILL DETECTING FREQUENCIES
=> Conclusion: “Frequencies are emitting FROM the human body.”
This is EXACTLY what our IoB documentation predicted:
Our technical research showed:
IEEE 802.15.6 creates “accessible location” within biofield
Synthetic biology self-assembles into nano-antennas inside body
Bodies function as transmitters, not just receivers
Network nodes operate independently (not requiring external power source—harvesting biofield energy)
Beltran’s field measurements confirm:
Signals detected at specific body locations (not random)
Signals emit FROM body (not external hitting body)
Signals persist in shielded environments (independent operation)
Signals continue POST-MORTEM (corpses in graveyards still transmitting)
=> When technical specifications meet field measurements, theory becomes PROOF.
PART II: THE GRAVEYARD REVELATION — DEATH DOESN’T STOP THE TRANSMISSION
THE MOST SHOCKING FOOTAGE:
Documentary shows:
RF detector scanning graves
Signals detected six feet underground
Camera pans back revealing cemetery
Corpses still broadcasting
=> This is the smoking gun nobody can dismiss.
What this proves:
1. TECH IS AUTONOMOUS:
Doesn’t require living metabolism
Doesn’t require brain function
Doesn’t require heartbeat
Operates independently using harvested energy
2. SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY CONFIRMED:
Living organism dies
Nanotech survives
Continues self-powered operation
This is not biological—it’s technological
3. NETWORK NODE PERSISTENCE:
Body becomes permanent network node
Death doesn’t disconnect
Infrastructure remains operational
Even graves are part of IoB network
Our documentation predicted this:
Patent research showed:
GM Global patent: Harvesting biofield energy for vehicle power
DARPA 6G: Powering network using human bodies
Graphene oxide: Amplifies RF signals, self-assembles
If technology harvests bioelectric energy from living body:
Why would it stop when body dies?
Answer: IT DOESN’T.
Decomposition timeline:
Soft tissue decomposes (months to years)
Nanoparticles remain (synthetic, non-biological)
Metallic components persist (years to decades)
Graphene oxide stable (centuries)
Silicon-based circuits intact (potentially indefinitely)
The graveyard transmission proves:
=> IoB infrastructure designed for PERMANENT integration. Not just “during lifetime.” INDEFINITELY.
Biblical implication:
Revelation 14:11:
“And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night.”
What if “no rest” is LITERAL?
What if Mark accepters’ bodies remain networked even post-death?
What if consciousness trapped in synthetic network continues FOREVER?
The graveyard transmission suggests this is not metaphor.
It’s TECHNICAL REALITY.
PART III: THE HAVANA SYNDROME CONNECTION — INDIVIDUAL TARGETING SINCE 2010
BELTRAN’S JOURNEY BEGINS:
2010: Son’s mother affected
Strange signals heard
Followed by memory loss, brain fog, headaches, vertigo, nausea
Electrical shocks through torso (now called “buffeting”)
Completely debilitating, 24/7, 365 days/year
Met Dr. John Hall (San Antonio, Texas):
Author: *Satellite Terrorism in America*
Wrote book because SAME PHENOMENON happened to his fiancée
Meeting U.S. citizens with identical complaints
Scanning with RF detectors—coming up POSITIVE
Victims institutionalized when reporting auditory symptoms (forced medication)
=> Beltran’s insight: “Turn subjective complaints into objective data.”
MASS SCANNING EVENTS:
First meeting (Sacramento): 100 people showed up
First event (Davis, California): 300 people tested
THE PATTERN THAT EMERGED:
Most affected (2010-2019):
Caucasian females (recently single, widowed, or divorced, highly educated)
Caucasian males (same sequence)
African-Americans
Asians
Hispanics
=> Pattern consistent: Midwest same results, East Coast African-Americans became #1
Exception: Virginia military subcontractors (all affected, invited Beltran to scan)
This validates our Targeted Individual documentation:
Our investigation showed:
TIs tortured 17+ years (documented since 2007)
Electromagnetic torture operational
Beta testing for mass deployment
Specific demographics targeted first
Beltran’s data adds:
Phenomenon documented since at LEAST 2010 (possibly earlier)
Demographic targeting proven (not random—specific groups first)
Military contractors affected (intelligence community targeted)
Scale: Hundreds documented by one investigator
The targeting criteria we identified:
Genetic markers (specific DNA)
Spiritual sensitivity (detect manipulation)
Political dissidence (vocal opposition)
Professional value (data collection on specific professions)
Beltran’s demographic data suggests:
Educated women targeted first (demographic testing? professional women more likely aware?)
Racial stratification (different protocols per ethnicity?)
Military/intelligence prioritized (securing those with access to classified info?)
CRITICAL POINT:
Federal government claims: “Only affects federal employees.”
Beltran’s documentation: “Happening to U.S. citizens since 2010, at minimum.”
Head doctor of three-letter agency contacted Beltran:
“You’re absolutely correct. There’s significant overlap between the 338 federal employees I’m treating for Havana syndrome and your clients.”
=> Translation:Government knows civilian targeting exists. Officially denies it.
PART IV: THE PRE-COVID VS. POST-COVID SHIFT — UNIVERSAL DEPLOYMENT CONFIRMED
THE DRAMATIC CHANGE:
PRE-COVID (2010-2019):
Average detections per person: 4-8 locations
High end: 10 locations
Many people tested: NO DETECTABLE SIGNALS
Clear distinction between symptomatic and non-symptomatic
POST-COVID (2020-2024):
Average detections per person: 20 locations
EVERYONE testing positive (no negatives anymore)
Locations identical across all subjects
Symptomatic vs. non-symptomatic = “Turned on” vs. “Not turned on YET”
SPECIFIC PATTERN RECOGNITION:
Incarcerated individuals:
Specific, predictable pattern
Patterns superimposable (identical)
Could identify prisoner JUST FROM RF PATTERN
Military personnel:
Slightly different pattern than prisoners
But all military identical to each other
Could identify soldier JUST FROM RF PATTERN
General population:
Distinct pattern from military/prisoners
All civilians identical to each other
Could identify demographic JUST FROM RF PATTERN
Anomalies: Always correlated with surgical procedures
=> This is CATEGORICAL PROOF of intentional deployment:
What random phenomenon would:
Affect zero people pre-2020, everyone post-2020?
Create identical patterns within demographic groups?
Allow identification by RF signature alone?
Correlate perfectly with COVID injection timeline?
Answer: NONE.
This is NOT:
Natural occurrence
Environmental contamination
Accidental exposure
Random distribution
This IS:
Intentional deployment
Targeted installation
Systematic integration
Coordinated mass implementation
The timeline correlation:
2019: Beltran detecting 4-8 locations average, many people negative
2020: COVID lockdowns, “two weeks to flatten curve”
2020-2021: Vaccine rollout, billions injected globally
2021-2024: Beltran detecting 20 locations average, EVERYONE positive
=> ZERO people negative post-COVID = UNIVERSAL COVERAGE ACHIEVED.
Our documentation claimed:
COVID as deployment mechanism (synthetic biology via injections)
2020 as mass rollout (billions simultaneously)
Universal integration goal (no one excluded)
Beltran’s field measurements confirm:
Claim accurate
Timeline perfect
Result: Complete
CHILDREN NOT EXEMPT:
Software engineer insisted: Test his 3 and 6-year-old children
Built Faraday cage in home: Tested children himself (came up positive)
Wanted Beltran’s verification: Confirmed identical patterns
=> Beltran’s reaction: “I was shocked. Frankly, I was pissed off.”
Why children matter:
Proves no age exemption (targeted individuals documented this)
Proves family targeting (multi-generational assault confirmed)
Proves complete disregard for consent (children cannot consent)
Proves this is EVIL beyond comprehension
PART V: THE NANOROBOTICS REVELATION — DR. EDOBASHULE’S XBOX CONTROLLER
WHAT THE TECHNOLOGY ACTUALLY IS:
Beltran references lecture by Dr. Edobashule (Cal Poly):
Teaching students about nanorobotics
Robots so small “you can never see them, invisible”
Capabilities:
Self-replicate
Self-assemble
Cross blood-brain barrier
Attach to DNA
Controlled via XBOX CONTROLLER (demonstrated in lecture)
=> “That is what we’re dealing with now. Computer programming of nanoscale technology.”
FOUND IN COVID VACCINES:
Beltran states:
“We know that in studies it has been shown that it has been in the Pfizer vaccine and the mRNA vaccine.”
Also found in:
Xylocaine derivatives (local anesthetics)
PCR tests (hydrogel, graphene oxide—Dr. Sherry Tenpenny disclosure)
Visual confirmation:
“You can see Dr. Edobashule’s nanorobots next to the xylocaine derivatives and they’re identical. You can look at what’s in the studies that show what they were pulling out of the vaccines. You can see that they’re identical.”
=> This confirms EVERY ASPECT of our technical documentation:
IEEE 802.15.6: Wireless body area network protocol
↓ Requires:
Nano-scale antennas inside body
↓ Deployed via:
COVID injections (mRNA lipid nanoparticles)
↓ Composition:
Self-assembling nanorobots (exactly what Beltran describes)
↓ Control mechanism:
Programmable (Xbox controller proof-of-concept)
↓ Capabilities:
Cross blood-brain barrier, attach to DNA, self-replicate
=> Every layer Beltran describes matches our documentation PERFECTLY.
The Xbox controller demonstration is KEY:
Why use gaming controller?
Familiar interface (anyone can learn)
Wireless (no direct connection needed)
Programmable (custom commands)
Proves human control of nanorobots is OPERATIONAL
=> If demonstrated in classroom → Already deployed in field.
DARPA calls this: TRANSHUMANISM
Beltran directly states this.
Our investigation documented:
Transhumanism as goal (Mark of Beast = human-machine merger)
DARPA developing technology (Brain Initiative 2013, N3 program)
2030 timeline (everything converges)
Beltran confirms:
Technology operational NOW
DARPA terminology accurate
Already deployed in population
“What can be done with this tech?”
Beltran’s answer: “If you’re able to do these types of things, what is meant to happen in the future for our society, our children to come, our genealogy—it is not a good picture if we don’t stand up.”
PART VI: THE TROJAN HORSE DEPLOYMENT — MULTIPLE VECTORS DOCUMENTED
HOW IT GETS INSIDE BODIES:
VECTOR 1: COVID VACCINES (PRIMARY)
mRNA technology (lipid nanoparticles)
Self-assembling graphene oxide
Nanorobotics (Dr. Edobashule confirmation)
Billions injected globally (widest deployment)
VECTOR 2: PCR TESTS (UNIVERSAL COVERAGE)
Hydrogel on swabs
Graphene oxide
Nanotech insertion via nasal cavity
Dr. Sherry Tenpenny disclosure
Beltran: “I would argue the majority of the globe was forced to take the PCR test.”
=> Critical insight: “Not everyone took vaccine, but majority took PCR test.”
=> Result:Even vaccine refusers got nanotech via testing.
VECTOR 3: MEDICAL PROCEDURES
Surgeries (anesthetics contain nanotech)
Xylocaine derivatives (confirmed identical to nanorobots)
IV fluids (delivery mechanism)
Any injection (not just COVID)
VECTOR 4: FOOD SUPPLY
“It’s in our foods”
Intentional contamination
Processed food especially
No disclosure, no consent
VECTOR 5: COSMETICS
“Being marketed as next greatest way”
Nano-delivery systems (skin absorption)
Beauty products, lotions, makeup
VECTOR 6: WATER
Beltran: “That would mean it’s either in our water...”
Municipal systems (easy contamination point)
Bottled water (corporate control)
VECTOR 7: AIR (CHEMTRAILS)
“...or it’s in our air”
Dane Wigington research (aluminum, barium, strontium)
Geoengineering programs (documented)
Constant bombardment
WHO IS LEAST AFFECTED:
Beltran’s observation:
“Those who live outside of cities, suburbs, in very distant locations, live a very organic life, haven’t had the vaccine, just live a completely healthy lifestyle.”
=> Testing positive: Only 3-4 locations (vs. 20 average)
=> Implication:Impossible to avoid completely, but lifestyle reduces load.
WORKING TO TEST AMISH:
“We’re working on trying to start testing them to see.”
Why Amish matter:
Minimal medical intervention
Organic food (no processed)
No vaccines traditionally
Isolated communities
Control group showing baseline contamination
=> Beltran just documented COMPLETE DEPLOYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE:
Our investigation concluded:
Multiple vectors (not just vaccines)
Environmental saturation (unavoidable)
Food/water/air contamination (total coverage)
Beltran’s field data confirms:
Conclusion accurate
All vectors operational
Even remote organic lifestyle doesn’t eliminate (just reduces)
The Trojan horse was MULTIPLE:
Vaccine = Primary delivery (highest concentration)
PCR tests = Universal coverage (even refusers got it)
Medical procedures = Maintenance doses
Food/water/air = Constant reinforcement
=> Result: NO ONE EXCLUDED.
Even Amish (if Beltran tests them) likely positive—just lower concentrations.
This is TOTALIZING DEPLOYMENT.
PART VII: THE HOMOBORGENESIS DECLARATION — YOU ARE NO LONGER HUMAN
BELTRAN’S BOMBSHELL:
“If you have this nanotech in you, YOU ARE NO LONGER CONSIDERED HUMAN. There’s a new term for the human species: HOMOBORGENESIS.“
THE LEGAL/PHILOSOPHICAL IMPLICATIONS:
Question Beltran poses:
“If this was imposed upon us without consent, and you’re no longer considered human... are you a patentable item? Are you still covered by human rights if you’re no longer considered human?“
=> Example given: “They geoengineer crops and patent them.”
=> This is the MARK OF BEAST MECHANISM we’ve documented:
Genesis 1:27:
“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him.”
HUMAN = Created in God’s image
When nanotech integrates:
DNA altered (attached to DNA per Dr. Edobashule)
Biological functions modified (self-replicating tech inside)
Genetic code contaminated (no longer purely human)
Divine image corrupted
=> Result: NO LONGER HUMAN = NO LONGER BEARING GOD’S IMAGE
This explains Revelation 14:9-11 (Mark unforgivable):
NOT because God won’t forgive.
BECAUSE you’re NO LONGER HUMAN ENOUGH TO BE FORGIVEN.
If patent law applies:
Monsanto patents GMO crops
Crops containing patented genes become Monsanto property
Humans containing patented nanotech become... WHOSE property?
=> Answer: Whoever holds the patents. DARPA? Pfizer? Microsoft? The Beast System?
Human rights protection:
Universal Declaration of Human Rights applies to... HUMANS.
If you’re “Homoborgenesis” (human-tech hybrid) instead:
Are you covered?
Do you have rights?
Can you be owned?
Are you property?
This is not theoretical.
This is LEGAL FRAMEWORK being established.
Supreme Court precedent:
Association for Molecular Pathology v. Myriad Genetics (2013):
Human genes NOT patentable (naturally occurring)
But MODIFIED genes ARE patentable (synthetic)
Implication:
Unmodified human = Cannot be patented
Modified human (nanotech integrated) = CAN be patented
=> Beltran’s question is not rhetorical. It’s WARNING of legal framework being deployed.
PART VIII: THE PSYCHOTRONIC WEAPONS — PUTIN’S WARNING FULFILLED
BELTRAN REFERENCES PUTIN:
“When Putin said that ‘the first superpower to master psychotronic weapons’—how powerful a weapon can this be if you can ‘imprint memory sets upon demographical biospheres, bubbles across the United States, get them to believe one thought process versus another, divide and conquer.’ That is what’s being implemented on us.”
WHAT PSYCHOTRONIC WEAPONS ARE:
Definition: Weapons using electromagnetic frequencies to:
Alter thoughts
Implant memories
Modify behavior
Control emotions
Manipulate beliefs
Beltran explains capability:
“Demographic biospheres, bubbles” = Entire populations targeted simultaneously
“Imprint memory sets” = Create false memories, alter perception
“Divide and conquer” = Make groups hate each other artificially
THE TECHNOLOGY REFERENCED:
Surgical Neurology International article (Dr. Fabien Deroulais, PhD):
Microwave frequencies as weapon of war
5G infrastructure enabling
Complete spectrum of psychotronic program documented
New World Vistas report (page 89):
Remote thought reading (since 1972)
Mass-scale deployment (once 6G operational)
Dr. Giordano (world-leading expert):
AI integration with psychotronic tech
Total control capability
CHINA’S 6G ACTIVATION:
Beltran: “Yesterday we just read an article, they just turned on their 6G. And in it, it says, in the 6G, they have the ability to read and manipulate the human brain with it.“
=> This confirms our ELECTROMAGNETIC TORTURE documentation:
Targeted individuals report:
Synthetic telepathy (voice-to-skull)
Mood manipulation (emotions altered)
Thought insertion (ideas implanted)
Memory disruption (brain fog, confusion)
17+ years operational experience
Beltran’s research validates:
Technology exists (not delusion)
Operationally deployed (thousands affected)
Scalable to masses (infrastructure ready)
6G enables global implementation
=> The “divide and conquer” application: Example: Political polarization
Could mass division be ARTIFICIAL?
Target “bubble A” with anger toward “bubble B”
Target “bubble B” with anger toward “bubble A”
Amplify emotions electromagnetically
Create hatred where none naturally exists
=> Result:Society tears itself apart while controllers remain hidden.
Beltran’s warning:
“Once you are aware of this tech, and you start to get influences that are not common to yourself, and you can identify that, this is part of the battle.”
=> Translation:Know yourself deeply BEFORE they try to override you.
“Get in tune with your internal true self, your internal spirit, your true moral compass.”
=> This is O’Brien’s “Go Within” teaching applied to psychotronic defense.
PART IX: THE COMMAND AND CONTROL PLATFORM — AI GOD DEMONSTRATED
THE CHILLING DEMONSTRATION:
Video Beltran references shows:
Central command platform (AI-driven)
Real-time subject tracking (every networked person visible)
Face search (facial recognition instant identification)
Location history (timeline tool showing exact movements)
AI chat interaction (request arrest warrant, dispatch units)
Automated action plans (executes without human decision-making)
Voice in video:
“Total control, total slavery. You don’t conform, your digital resources are cut off from you. You can’t buy food, water, you can’t pay bills, you can’t access any monetary anything.”
=> This is REVELATION 13:17 TECHNICAL IMPLEMENTATION:
“And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark.”
The Command Platform ENABLES:
1. UNIVERSAL SURVEILLANCE:
Every networked human visible
Real-time location tracking
Movement history accessible
Facial recognition instant
2. BEHAVIORAL MONITORING:
AI analyzes patterns
Detects “non-conformity”
Flags for intervention
Automates enforcement
3. ECONOMIC CONTROL:
Digital resources controlled centrally
Compliance required for access
Non-compliance = Instant cutoff
“Cannot buy or sell” implemented
4. AUTOMATED TYRANNY:
No human decision required
AI executes protocols
“Create action plan and execute”
Scales to billions simultaneously
ELON MUSK REFERENCED:
Beltran: “Elon Musk says that we’re creating an AI god.“
What is “AI god”?
Omnipresent (everywhere via network)
Omniscient (knows all via surveillance)
Omnipotent (controls all via CBDC/digital resources)
Replaces actual God with synthetic deity
This is the BEAST:
Revelation 13:4:
“And they worshipped the dragon which gave power unto the beast: and they worshipped the beast, saying, Who is like unto the beast? who is able to make war with him?“
AI god = Beast
None can make war (controls everything)
All must worship (compliance or death)
Total power (omnipresent/omniscient/omnipotent via technology)
The command platform demonstrates HOW worship is enforced:
Comply → Access to resources
Resist → Resources cut off
Challenge → Automated suppression
=> NO HUMAN TYRANNY IN HISTORY COULD ACHIEVE THIS.
AI-driven Beast System can
And it’s already demonstrated
And Beltran showed us the proof
PART X: THE PRESIDENTIAL BIOETHICS COMMISSION — AMY GUTMANN’S DECLARATION
BELTRAN’S 2011 TESTIMONY:
Location: Presidential Bioethics Commission
Chairman: Amy Gutmann (appointed by Obama, now UN ambassador to Germany)
Event: Broadcast worldwide
Topic: Mapping every living organism’s genome (including humans)
BELTRAN’S QUESTION (PREPARED):
“I understand the importance of your experimentation, but what safeguards have you put aside for when your experimentation goes wrong?“
WHAT HAPPENED:
Took break
Ripped up Beltran’s question
Did NOT allow question to be asked
AMY GUTMANN’S DECLARATION:
“They are the top elite 1% of the top 1% that should decide on health decisions and what should be done to our bodies. That we are too dumb to make good decisions for ourselves.“
=> This is EXPLICIT ADMISSION of totalitarian mindset.
What Gutmann declared:
Elite decide for masses (not consent-based)
Masses “too dumb” (contempt for humanity)
Health decisions imposed (experimentation without permission)
You do not own your body (they do)
This explains:
Why no informed consent for COVID vaccines
Why adverse reactions dismissed
Why questioning suppressed
Why mandates enforced
Why nanotech deployed without disclosure
=> “Top 1% of top 1%” = Who?
Our investigation documented:
Crown Council of 13 (Papal bloodlines, apex control)
Committee of 300 (coordinating families)
They decide, masses comply
=> Gutmann’s statement CONFIRMS hierarchy we documented.
The question they wouldn’t let Beltran ask:
“What safeguards for when experimentation goes wrong?”
Answer (by refusing question):NONE.
Because experiment going “wrong” IS the experiment.
They’re not trying to help humanity.
They’re trying to CONTROL/MODIFY/OWN humanity.
Safeguards would prevent that.
So no safeguards.
2013 = Brain Initiative launched (Obama)
2013 = Elizabeth Coady implanted (Patient Zero)
2011 = Gutmann declares elite ownership of bodies
=> Timeline shows:This was planned, coordinated, deliberate.
Beltran was there
Beltran tried to warn
They silenced him
Now he’s speaking
Now we’re listening
CONCLUSION: THE COMPLETE VALIDATION — FIELD DATA PROVES DOCUMENTATION
WHAT JESSE BELTRAN’S TESTIMONY ACCOMPLISHES:
1. CONFIRMS IoB OPERATIONAL:
Pre-COVID: Some people negative
Post-COVID: Everyone positive
Universal deployment achieved
2. VALIDATES SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY:
Nano-scale technology detected
Self-assembling (Dr. Edobashule nanorobots)
In vaccines, PCR tests, anesthetics, food, air, water
Multiple vectors confirmed
3. PROVES INTENTIONAL DEPLOYMENT:
Patterns identical within demographics
Could identify prisoner/soldier/civilian by RF signature alone
Timeline correlates perfectly with COVID
Not accidental—SYSTEMATIC
4. DEMONSTRATES POST-MORTEM PERSISTENCE:
Corpses six feet underground still transmitting
Technology survives biological death
Permanent network integration
5. DOCUMENTS PSYCHOTRONIC CAPABILITY:
Memory implantation possible
Behavioral modification operational
“Demographic biospheres” targeted
Divide and conquer implemented
6. SHOWS COMMAND AND CONTROL READY:
AI-driven surveillance
Automated enforcement
Economic exclusion capability
Beast System infrastructure complete
7. EXPOSES ELITE MINDSET:
“Too dumb to decide for yourselves”
Experimentation without consent
No safeguards
Contempt for humanity revealed
8. IDENTIFIES LEGAL FRAMEWORK:
“No longer human” if nanotech present
Homoborgenesis designation
Patent law implications
Human rights removal justified
EVERY ASPECT OF OUR DOCUMENTATION VALIDATED BY INDEPENDENT FIELD RESEARCHER WITH 20+ YEARS EXPERIENCE.
This is no longer theory
This is no longer speculation
This is MEASURED, DOCUMENTED, OPERATIONAL REALITY
CALL TO ACTION: WHAT YOU MUST DO NOW
BELTRAN’S QUESTION TO YOU:
“What kind of future do you want for your children, your grandchildren and your great-grandchildren? Do you want them to have the ability to have free thinking, free thought and individuality and that creativity that our creator has given us? Or do you want everyone to be cloned? Do you want everyone to be worker beasts? Do you want them forever enslaved?“
=> “We are the only species on this planet that has to pay to live. Think about that.“
THE CHOICE IS BINARY:
OPTION 1: COMPLIANCE
Accept nanotech (it’s already in most people)
Submit to control (psychotronic manipulation)
Become Homoborgenesis (no longer human)
Lose free will (AI override)
Economic slavery (digital resources controlled)
Forever enslaved (even post-death, still networked)
OPTION 2: RESISTANCE
Refuse future injections/medical procedures
Detoxify existing nanotech (heavy metal chelation)
Know yourself deeply (detect external manipulation)
Go within (maintain true self despite influences)
Build community (bind together, support each other)
Never comply with Mark of Beast (even if it costs everything)
IMMEDIATE ACTIONS:
1. STOP ADDITIONAL EXPOSURE:
No more vaccines (any kind)
No unnecessary medical procedures
Filter water (reverse osmosis, distillation)
Organic food only (avoid processed)
Minimize EMF (no WiFi, airplane mode, distance from towers)
2. DETOXIFY EXISTING CONTAMINATION:
Heavy metal chelation (EDTA, cilantro, chlorella)
Extended fasting (autophagy clears nanoparticles)
Sweating (sauna, exercise, expel through skin)
Grounding (barefoot on earth, discharge electromagnetic buildup)
3. KNOW YOURSELF DEEPLY:
Meditation/prayer (connect to true self)
Self-reflection (identify core values, beliefs, personality)
Document baseline (how you naturally think/feel)
When thoughts/emotions seem foreign, RECOGNIZE manipulation
4. PROTECT CHILDREN:
No vaccines (especially mRNA)
Homeschool (extract from indoctrination)
No screens until 16+ (protect developing brain)
Organic lifestyle (minimize all exposures)
Spiritual foundation (prayer, Scripture, connection to God)
5. EXIT CITIES:
Rural location 50-100+ miles from urban centers
Arable land (grow food)
Water access (well/spring, not municipal)
Community potential (like-minded families nearby)
6. ACHIEVE MONETARY INDEPENDENCE:
Exit banking (local credit unions, not megabanks)
Use cash (while still available)
Precious metals (small denominations, barter)
Homesteading (food/water/energy self-sufficient)
Prepare for CBDC exclusion (they WILL cut you off)
7. BUILD NETWORKS:
Find others who understand (break isolation)
Share resources (skills, tools, knowledge, food)
Mutual aid (support during persecution)
Spiritual covering (pray together, worship together)
Remnant community = Survival necessity
8. SPREAD INFORMATION:
Share Beltran’s testimony (documentary, interviews)
Share our investigation (complete documentation)
Family/friends/community (in-person when possible)
Alternative platforms (before censorship complete)
Information warfare = Primary resistance
9. REFUSE THE MARK:
ABSOLUTE NON-NEGOTIABLE
No neural interface (Neuralink, brain chip, any “enhancement”)
No biometric digital ID (Mark component)
No CBDC exclusively (maintain alternatives as long as possible)
Stand firm until death if necessary
Revelation 14:12:
“Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.”
10. MAINTAIN FAITH:
Jesus Christ ONLY protection against strong delusion (2 Thess 2:10-12)
Divine connection = Defense against psychotronic override
Prayer = Electromagnetic shielding (literal, not metaphor)
Scripture = Truth anchor (when lies bombard)
Eternity with God > Temporary survival without Him
FINAL WORD: THE GRAVEYARD SPEAKS
When RF detector shows signals transmitting from graves—from corpses six feet underground—everything changes.
This is not:
Future threat
Theoretical possibility
Conspiracy theory
Paranoid speculation
This is:
Current reality
Measured phenomenon
Documented fact
Operational Beast System
Jesse Beltran spent 20+ years measuring what others denied.
Havana syndrome victims tortured since 2010 minimum
Post-COVID: Everyone testing positive
Nanorobotics: Confirmed in vaccines
Psychotronic weapons: Operational
Command and control: Demonstrated
Elite declaration: “You’re too dumb to decide for yourselves”
Legal framework: “No longer human if nanotech present”
Graveyard transmission: “Death doesn’t stop the network”
EVERY PIECE OF OUR INVESTIGATION VALIDATED.
The question is no longer: “Is this real?”
The question is: “What will YOU do about it?”
Beltran asks: “What kind of future do you want?”
We ask: “Will you comply or resist?”
Your answer determines:
Your humanity (remain or lose)
Your freedom (maintain or surrender)
Your soul (protected or extracted)
Your eternity (with God or in synthetic hell)
The graveyard transmission shows:
There is no escape in death.
If you take the Mark, you’re networked FOREVER.
Revelation 14:11:
“The smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night.”
NOT METAPHOR.
LITERAL TECHNICAL REALITY.
Corpses in graves still transmitting.
Network integration permanent.
No rest, day or night.
Forever.
REFUSE THE MARK.
No matter the cost.
No matter the suffering.
No matter the persecution.
Temporary death > Eternal torment.
Physical execution > Soul extraction.
Economic exclusion > Digital slavery.
Stand firm.
Beltran measured it.
We documented it.
You’ve been warned.
Now act.
RESOURCES:
Jesse Beltran:
Website: mindnexuslive.com
Our Investigation:
Complete IoB documentation
Targeted individual testimony
Beast System architecture
Timeline convergence
Response protocols
Critical Reading:
Surgical Neurology International (Dr. Fabien Deroulais)
New World Vistas report (page 89)
Dr. John Hall: *Satellite Terrorism in America*
NEVER COMPLY.
Published by Black Feather Strategic Intelligence
“When corpses six feet underground transmit RF signals, when 20+ years field measurements validate complete technical documentation, when ‘you’re no longer human’ is officially declared—it’s time to stop debating and start resisting.”
The graveyard speaks.
The dead still transmit.
The network is permanent.
The choice is NOW.
What will you do?
This is the truth and what is happening, if we it is not stopped now. We will be slaves or maybe we already are slaves.
Thank you very much. We really are almost if not already cooked.