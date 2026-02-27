Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeremy Waiho’ikāhea Joslin's avatar
Jeremy Waiho’ikāhea Joslin
6h

This is the truth and what is happening, if we it is not stopped now. We will be slaves or maybe we already are slaves.

Reply
Share
SLK's avatar
SLK
3h

Thank you very much. We really are almost if not already cooked.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Falken-BlackFeather · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture