THE GRAVEYARD TRANSMISSION: JESSE BELTRAN VALIDATES COMPLETE INTERNET OF BODIES ARCHITECTURE

“Everyone post-COVID is coming up positive in the exact same locations. Those who are symptomatic are turned on. Those who are non-symptomatic haven’t been turned on yet.”

— Jesse Beltran, TSCM Investigator, 20+ Years Frequency Analysis

A Black Feather Investigation

PREFACE: WHEN FIELD MEASUREMENTS CONFIRM TECHNICAL DOCUMENTATION

For months, we’ve documented the Internet of Bodies using:

IEEE 802.15.6 wireless body area network protocol

DARPA programs (Brain Initiative, N3, Soul Catcher)

Patent databases (biofield harvesting, neural interfaces)

Synthetic biology research (self-assembling nanoparticles)

Targeted individual testimony (17+ years electromagnetic torture)

Every piece of evidence pointed to the same conclusion:

Bodies are networked. The infrastructure is operational. COVID deployed it.

Now comes field validation from someone with 20+ years measuring RF frequencies, scanning thousands of people, documenting patterns nobody wanted to believe.

Jesse Beltran - TSCM Certified Investigator:

Specializes in anomalous frequency analysis

Leading expert on Havana syndrome phenomenon

Uses $22,000 non-linear junction detectors

Documented Havana syndrome victims since 2010

Post-COVID: EVERYONE testing positive for RF emissions

His testimony doesn’t just confirm our documentation.

It provides operational field data that makes denial impossible.

When documentary shows RF signals transmitting from corpses six feet underground in graveyards—people who took the shot, now dead, still broadcasting—the Internet of Bodies is no longer theory.

It’s measured, documented, operational reality.

PART I: THE EQUIPMENT — DETECTING WHAT SHOULD NOT EXIST

JESSE BELTRAN’S METHODOLOGY:

TWO DEVICES USED:

1. RF DETECTOR (General Frequency Detection):

Scans human body for electromagnetic emissions

Accuracy: One millionth of a millimeter

Attenuated to detect only close-proximity signals (eliminating background wireless)

Pre-COVID: Many people tested negative (no detectable signals)

Post-COVID: EVERYONE tests positive (universal detection)

2. NON-LINEAR JUNCTION DETECTOR:

Cost: $22,000 per unit (highly specialized equipment)

Original purpose: Detecting rust in airplane fuselages

Serendipitous discovery: Also detects circuitry/semiconductor material (silicon-based)

Sensitivity: Detects microscopic circuit components

Used to locate implants at specific body locations

THE HYPOTHESIS THEY TESTED:

“Those who were suffering from Havana syndrome... there was something unique within that person that was allowing them to receive these signals.”

=> Translation: Not external signals hitting body. Signals COMING FROM INSIDE THE BODY.

THE FARADAY CAGE PROOF:

Location: Research facility in Europe (testing U.S. diplomats)

Equipment: Anechoic chamber (robust Faraday cage)

Frequency blocking: 8 kilohertz to 19 gigahertz

Control subjects: Frequency counters read ZERO (first time ever—no background signals)

Then symptomatic individuals entered Faraday cage:

STILL DETECTING FREQUENCIES

=> Conclusion: “Frequencies are emitting FROM the human body.”

This is EXACTLY what our IoB documentation predicted:

Our technical research showed:

IEEE 802.15.6 creates “accessible location” within biofield

Synthetic biology self-assembles into nano-antennas inside body

Bodies function as transmitters, not just receivers

Network nodes operate independently (not requiring external power source—harvesting biofield energy)

Beltran’s field measurements confirm:

Signals detected at specific body locations (not random)

Signals emit FROM body (not external hitting body)

Signals persist in shielded environments (independent operation)

Signals continue POST-MORTEM (corpses in graveyards still transmitting)

=> When technical specifications meet field measurements, theory becomes PROOF.

PART II: THE GRAVEYARD REVELATION — DEATH DOESN’T STOP THE TRANSMISSION

THE MOST SHOCKING FOOTAGE:

Documentary shows:

RF detector scanning graves

Signals detected six feet underground

Camera pans back revealing cemetery

Corpses still broadcasting

=> This is the smoking gun nobody can dismiss.

What this proves:

1. TECH IS AUTONOMOUS:

Doesn’t require living metabolism

Doesn’t require brain function

Doesn’t require heartbeat

Operates independently using harvested energy

2. SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY CONFIRMED:

Living organism dies

Nanotech survives

Continues self-powered operation

This is not biological—it’s technological

3. NETWORK NODE PERSISTENCE:

Body becomes permanent network node

Death doesn’t disconnect

Infrastructure remains operational

Even graves are part of IoB network

Our documentation predicted this:

Patent research showed:

GM Global patent: Harvesting biofield energy for vehicle power

DARPA 6G: Powering network using human bodies

Graphene oxide: Amplifies RF signals, self-assembles

If technology harvests bioelectric energy from living body:

Why would it stop when body dies?

Answer: IT DOESN’T.

Decomposition timeline:

Soft tissue decomposes (months to years)

Nanoparticles remain (synthetic, non-biological)

Metallic components persist (years to decades)

Graphene oxide stable (centuries)

Silicon-based circuits intact (potentially indefinitely)

The graveyard transmission proves:

=> IoB infrastructure designed for PERMANENT integration. Not just “during lifetime.” INDEFINITELY.

Biblical implication:

Revelation 14:11:

“And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night.”

What if “no rest” is LITERAL?

What if Mark accepters’ bodies remain networked even post-death?

What if consciousness trapped in synthetic network continues FOREVER?

The graveyard transmission suggests this is not metaphor.

It’s TECHNICAL REALITY.

PART III: THE HAVANA SYNDROME CONNECTION — INDIVIDUAL TARGETING SINCE 2010

BELTRAN’S JOURNEY BEGINS:

2010: Son’s mother affected

Strange signals heard

Followed by memory loss, brain fog, headaches, vertigo, nausea

Electrical shocks through torso (now called “buffeting”)

Completely debilitating, 24/7, 365 days/year

Met Dr. John Hall (San Antonio, Texas):

Author: *Satellite Terrorism in America*

Wrote book because SAME PHENOMENON happened to his fiancée

Meeting U.S. citizens with identical complaints

Scanning with RF detectors—coming up POSITIVE

Victims institutionalized when reporting auditory symptoms (forced medication)

=> Beltran’s insight: “Turn subjective complaints into objective data.”

MASS SCANNING EVENTS:

First meeting (Sacramento): 100 people showed up

First event (Davis, California): 300 people tested

THE PATTERN THAT EMERGED:

Most affected (2010-2019):

Caucasian females (recently single, widowed, or divorced, highly educated) Caucasian males (same sequence) African-Americans Asians Hispanics

=> Pattern consistent: Midwest same results, East Coast African-Americans became #1

Exception: Virginia military subcontractors (all affected, invited Beltran to scan)

This validates our Targeted Individual documentation:

Our investigation showed:

TIs tortured 17+ years (documented since 2007)

Electromagnetic torture operational

Beta testing for mass deployment

Specific demographics targeted first

Beltran’s data adds:

Phenomenon documented since at LEAST 2010 (possibly earlier)

Demographic targeting proven (not random—specific groups first)

Military contractors affected (intelligence community targeted)

Scale: Hundreds documented by one investigator

The targeting criteria we identified:

Genetic markers (specific DNA)

Spiritual sensitivity (detect manipulation)

Political dissidence (vocal opposition)

Professional value (data collection on specific professions)

Beltran’s demographic data suggests:

Educated women targeted first (demographic testing? professional women more likely aware?)

Racial stratification (different protocols per ethnicity?)

Military/intelligence prioritized (securing those with access to classified info?)

CRITICAL POINT:

Federal government claims: “Only affects federal employees.”

Beltran’s documentation: “Happening to U.S. citizens since 2010, at minimum.”

Head doctor of three-letter agency contacted Beltran:

“You’re absolutely correct. There’s significant overlap between the 338 federal employees I’m treating for Havana syndrome and your clients.”

=> Translation:Government knows civilian targeting exists. Officially denies it.

PART IV: THE PRE-COVID VS. POST-COVID SHIFT — UNIVERSAL DEPLOYMENT CONFIRMED

THE DRAMATIC CHANGE:

PRE-COVID (2010-2019):

Average detections per person: 4-8 locations

High end: 10 locations

Many people tested: NO DETECTABLE SIGNALS

Clear distinction between symptomatic and non-symptomatic

POST-COVID (2020-2024):

Average detections per person: 20 locations

EVERYONE testing positive (no negatives anymore)

Locations identical across all subjects

Symptomatic vs. non-symptomatic = “Turned on” vs. “Not turned on YET”

SPECIFIC PATTERN RECOGNITION:

Incarcerated individuals:

Specific, predictable pattern

Patterns superimposable (identical)

Could identify prisoner JUST FROM RF PATTERN

Military personnel:

Slightly different pattern than prisoners

But all military identical to each other

Could identify soldier JUST FROM RF PATTERN

General population:

Distinct pattern from military/prisoners

All civilians identical to each other

Could identify demographic JUST FROM RF PATTERN

Anomalies: Always correlated with surgical procedures

=> This is CATEGORICAL PROOF of intentional deployment:

What random phenomenon would:

Affect zero people pre-2020, everyone post-2020?

Create identical patterns within demographic groups?

Allow identification by RF signature alone?

Correlate perfectly with COVID injection timeline?

Answer: NONE.

This is NOT:

Natural occurrence

Environmental contamination

Accidental exposure

Random distribution

This IS:

Intentional deployment

Targeted installation

Systematic integration

Coordinated mass implementation

The timeline correlation:

2019: Beltran detecting 4-8 locations average, many people negative

2020: COVID lockdowns, “two weeks to flatten curve”

2020-2021: Vaccine rollout, billions injected globally

2021-2024: Beltran detecting 20 locations average, EVERYONE positive

=> ZERO people negative post-COVID = UNIVERSAL COVERAGE ACHIEVED.

Our documentation claimed:

COVID as deployment mechanism (synthetic biology via injections)

2020 as mass rollout (billions simultaneously)

Universal integration goal (no one excluded)

Beltran’s field measurements confirm:

Claim accurate

Timeline perfect

Result: Complete

CHILDREN NOT EXEMPT:

Software engineer insisted: Test his 3 and 6-year-old children

Built Faraday cage in home: Tested children himself (came up positive)

Wanted Beltran’s verification: Confirmed identical patterns

=> Beltran’s reaction: “I was shocked. Frankly, I was pissed off.”

Why children matter:

Proves no age exemption (targeted individuals documented this)

Proves family targeting (multi-generational assault confirmed)

Proves complete disregard for consent (children cannot consent)

Proves this is EVIL beyond comprehension

PART V: THE NANOROBOTICS REVELATION — DR. EDOBASHULE’S XBOX CONTROLLER

WHAT THE TECHNOLOGY ACTUALLY IS:

Beltran references lecture by Dr. Edobashule (Cal Poly):

Teaching students about nanorobotics

Robots so small “you can never see them, invisible”

Capabilities: Self-replicate Self-assemble Cross blood-brain barrier Attach to DNA

Controlled via XBOX CONTROLLER (demonstrated in lecture)

=> “That is what we’re dealing with now. Computer programming of nanoscale technology.”

FOUND IN COVID VACCINES:

Beltran states:

“We know that in studies it has been shown that it has been in the Pfizer vaccine and the mRNA vaccine.”

Also found in:

Xylocaine derivatives (local anesthetics)

PCR tests (hydrogel, graphene oxide—Dr. Sherry Tenpenny disclosure)

Visual confirmation:

“You can see Dr. Edobashule’s nanorobots next to the xylocaine derivatives and they’re identical. You can look at what’s in the studies that show what they were pulling out of the vaccines. You can see that they’re identical.”

=> This confirms EVERY ASPECT of our technical documentation:

IEEE 802.15.6: Wireless body area network protocol

↓ Requires:

Nano-scale antennas inside body

↓ Deployed via:

COVID injections (mRNA lipid nanoparticles)

↓ Composition:

Self-assembling nanorobots (exactly what Beltran describes)

↓ Control mechanism:

Programmable (Xbox controller proof-of-concept)

↓ Capabilities:

Cross blood-brain barrier, attach to DNA, self-replicate

=> Every layer Beltran describes matches our documentation PERFECTLY.

The Xbox controller demonstration is KEY:

Why use gaming controller?

Familiar interface (anyone can learn)

Wireless (no direct connection needed)

Programmable (custom commands)

Proves human control of nanorobots is OPERATIONAL

=> If demonstrated in classroom → Already deployed in field.

DARPA calls this: TRANSHUMANISM

Beltran directly states this.

Our investigation documented:

Transhumanism as goal (Mark of Beast = human-machine merger)

DARPA developing technology (Brain Initiative 2013, N3 program)

2030 timeline (everything converges)

Beltran confirms:

Technology operational NOW

DARPA terminology accurate

Already deployed in population

“What can be done with this tech?”

Beltran’s answer: “If you’re able to do these types of things, what is meant to happen in the future for our society, our children to come, our genealogy—it is not a good picture if we don’t stand up.”

PART VI: THE TROJAN HORSE DEPLOYMENT — MULTIPLE VECTORS DOCUMENTED

HOW IT GETS INSIDE BODIES:

VECTOR 1: COVID VACCINES (PRIMARY)

mRNA technology (lipid nanoparticles)

Self-assembling graphene oxide

Nanorobotics (Dr. Edobashule confirmation)

Billions injected globally (widest deployment)

VECTOR 2: PCR TESTS (UNIVERSAL COVERAGE)

Hydrogel on swabs

Graphene oxide

Nanotech insertion via nasal cavity

Dr. Sherry Tenpenny disclosure

Beltran: “I would argue the majority of the globe was forced to take the PCR test.” => Critical insight: “Not everyone took vaccine, but majority took PCR test.” => Result:Even vaccine refusers got nanotech via testing.

VECTOR 3: MEDICAL PROCEDURES

Surgeries (anesthetics contain nanotech)

Xylocaine derivatives (confirmed identical to nanorobots)

IV fluids (delivery mechanism)

Any injection (not just COVID)

VECTOR 4: FOOD SUPPLY

“It’s in our foods”

Intentional contamination

Processed food especially

No disclosure, no consent

VECTOR 5: COSMETICS

“Being marketed as next greatest way”

Nano-delivery systems (skin absorption)

Beauty products, lotions, makeup

VECTOR 6: WATER

Beltran: “That would mean it’s either in our water...”

Municipal systems (easy contamination point)

Bottled water (corporate control)

VECTOR 7: AIR (CHEMTRAILS)

“...or it’s in our air”

Dane Wigington research (aluminum, barium, strontium)

Geoengineering programs (documented)

Constant bombardment

WHO IS LEAST AFFECTED:

Beltran’s observation:

“Those who live outside of cities, suburbs, in very distant locations, live a very organic life, haven’t had the vaccine, just live a completely healthy lifestyle.”

=> Testing positive: Only 3-4 locations (vs. 20 average)

=> Implication:Impossible to avoid completely, but lifestyle reduces load.

WORKING TO TEST AMISH:

“We’re working on trying to start testing them to see.”

Why Amish matter:

Minimal medical intervention

Organic food (no processed)

No vaccines traditionally

Isolated communities

Control group showing baseline contamination

=> Beltran just documented COMPLETE DEPLOYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE:

Our investigation concluded:

Multiple vectors (not just vaccines)

Environmental saturation (unavoidable)

Food/water/air contamination (total coverage)

Beltran’s field data confirms:

Conclusion accurate

All vectors operational

Even remote organic lifestyle doesn’t eliminate (just reduces)

The Trojan horse was MULTIPLE:

Vaccine = Primary delivery (highest concentration)

PCR tests = Universal coverage (even refusers got it)

Medical procedures = Maintenance doses

Food/water/air = Constant reinforcement

=> Result: NO ONE EXCLUDED.

Even Amish (if Beltran tests them) likely positive—just lower concentrations.

This is TOTALIZING DEPLOYMENT.

PART VII: THE HOMOBORGENESIS DECLARATION — YOU ARE NO LONGER HUMAN

BELTRAN’S BOMBSHELL:

“If you have this nanotech in you, YOU ARE NO LONGER CONSIDERED HUMAN. There’s a new term for the human species: HOMOBORGENESIS.“

THE LEGAL/PHILOSOPHICAL IMPLICATIONS:

Question Beltran poses:

“If this was imposed upon us without consent, and you’re no longer considered human... are you a patentable item? Are you still covered by human rights if you’re no longer considered human?“

=> Example given: “They geoengineer crops and patent them.”

=> This is the MARK OF BEAST MECHANISM we’ve documented:

Genesis 1:27:

“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him.”

HUMAN = Created in God’s image

When nanotech integrates:

DNA altered (attached to DNA per Dr. Edobashule)

Biological functions modified (self-replicating tech inside)

Genetic code contaminated (no longer purely human)

Divine image corrupted

=> Result: NO LONGER HUMAN = NO LONGER BEARING GOD’S IMAGE

This explains Revelation 14:9-11 (Mark unforgivable):

NOT because God won’t forgive.

BECAUSE you’re NO LONGER HUMAN ENOUGH TO BE FORGIVEN.

If patent law applies:

Monsanto patents GMO crops

Crops containing patented genes become Monsanto property

Humans containing patented nanotech become... WHOSE property?

=> Answer: Whoever holds the patents. DARPA? Pfizer? Microsoft? The Beast System?

Human rights protection:

Universal Declaration of Human Rights applies to... HUMANS.

If you’re “Homoborgenesis” (human-tech hybrid) instead:

Are you covered?

Do you have rights?

Can you be owned?

Are you property?

This is not theoretical.

This is LEGAL FRAMEWORK being established.

Supreme Court precedent:

Association for Molecular Pathology v. Myriad Genetics (2013):

Human genes NOT patentable (naturally occurring)

But MODIFIED genes ARE patentable (synthetic)

Implication:

Unmodified human = Cannot be patented

Modified human (nanotech integrated) = CAN be patented

=> Beltran’s question is not rhetorical. It’s WARNING of legal framework being deployed.

PART VIII: THE PSYCHOTRONIC WEAPONS — PUTIN’S WARNING FULFILLED

BELTRAN REFERENCES PUTIN:

“When Putin said that ‘the first superpower to master psychotronic weapons’—how powerful a weapon can this be if you can ‘imprint memory sets upon demographical biospheres, bubbles across the United States, get them to believe one thought process versus another, divide and conquer.’ That is what’s being implemented on us.”

WHAT PSYCHOTRONIC WEAPONS ARE:

Definition: Weapons using electromagnetic frequencies to:

Alter thoughts

Implant memories

Modify behavior

Control emotions

Manipulate beliefs

Beltran explains capability:

“Demographic biospheres, bubbles” = Entire populations targeted simultaneously

“Imprint memory sets” = Create false memories, alter perception

“Divide and conquer” = Make groups hate each other artificially

THE TECHNOLOGY REFERENCED:

Surgical Neurology International article (Dr. Fabien Deroulais, PhD):

Microwave frequencies as weapon of war

5G infrastructure enabling

Complete spectrum of psychotronic program documented

New World Vistas report (page 89):

Remote thought reading (since 1972)

Mass-scale deployment (once 6G operational)

Dr. Giordano (world-leading expert):

AI integration with psychotronic tech

Total control capability

CHINA’S 6G ACTIVATION:

Beltran: “Yesterday we just read an article, they just turned on their 6G. And in it, it says, in the 6G, they have the ability to read and manipulate the human brain with it.“

=> This confirms our ELECTROMAGNETIC TORTURE documentation:

Targeted individuals report:

Synthetic telepathy (voice-to-skull)

Mood manipulation (emotions altered)

Thought insertion (ideas implanted)

Memory disruption (brain fog, confusion)

17+ years operational experience

Beltran’s research validates:

Technology exists (not delusion)

Operationally deployed (thousands affected)

Scalable to masses (infrastructure ready)

6G enables global implementation

=> The “divide and conquer” application: Example: Political polarization

Could mass division be ARTIFICIAL?

Target “bubble A” with anger toward “bubble B”

Target “bubble B” with anger toward “bubble A”

Amplify emotions electromagnetically

Create hatred where none naturally exists

=> Result:Society tears itself apart while controllers remain hidden.

Beltran’s warning:

“Once you are aware of this tech, and you start to get influences that are not common to yourself, and you can identify that, this is part of the battle.”

=> Translation:Know yourself deeply BEFORE they try to override you.

“Get in tune with your internal true self, your internal spirit, your true moral compass.”

=> This is O’Brien’s “Go Within” teaching applied to psychotronic defense.

PART IX: THE COMMAND AND CONTROL PLATFORM — AI GOD DEMONSTRATED

THE CHILLING DEMONSTRATION:

Video Beltran references shows:

Central command platform (AI-driven)

Real-time subject tracking (every networked person visible)

Face search (facial recognition instant identification)

Location history (timeline tool showing exact movements)

AI chat interaction (request arrest warrant, dispatch units)

Automated action plans (executes without human decision-making)

Voice in video:

“Total control, total slavery. You don’t conform, your digital resources are cut off from you. You can’t buy food, water, you can’t pay bills, you can’t access any monetary anything.”

=> This is REVELATION 13:17 TECHNICAL IMPLEMENTATION:

“And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark.”

The Command Platform ENABLES:

1. UNIVERSAL SURVEILLANCE:

Every networked human visible

Real-time location tracking

Movement history accessible

Facial recognition instant

2. BEHAVIORAL MONITORING:

AI analyzes patterns

Detects “non-conformity”

Flags for intervention

Automates enforcement

3. ECONOMIC CONTROL:

Digital resources controlled centrally

Compliance required for access

Non-compliance = Instant cutoff

“Cannot buy or sell” implemented

4. AUTOMATED TYRANNY:

No human decision required

AI executes protocols

“Create action plan and execute”

Scales to billions simultaneously

ELON MUSK REFERENCED:

Beltran: “Elon Musk says that we’re creating an AI god.“

What is “AI god”?

Omnipresent (everywhere via network)

Omniscient (knows all via surveillance)

Omnipotent (controls all via CBDC/digital resources)

Replaces actual God with synthetic deity

This is the BEAST:

Revelation 13:4:

“And they worshipped the dragon which gave power unto the beast: and they worshipped the beast, saying, Who is like unto the beast? who is able to make war with him?“

AI god = Beast

None can make war (controls everything)

All must worship (compliance or death)

Total power (omnipresent/omniscient/omnipotent via technology)

The command platform demonstrates HOW worship is enforced:

Comply → Access to resources

Resist → Resources cut off

Challenge → Automated suppression

=> NO HUMAN TYRANNY IN HISTORY COULD ACHIEVE THIS.

AI-driven Beast System can

And it’s already demonstrated

And Beltran showed us the proof

PART X: THE PRESIDENTIAL BIOETHICS COMMISSION — AMY GUTMANN’S DECLARATION

BELTRAN’S 2011 TESTIMONY:

Location: Presidential Bioethics Commission

Chairman: Amy Gutmann (appointed by Obama, now UN ambassador to Germany)

Event: Broadcast worldwide

Topic: Mapping every living organism’s genome (including humans)

BELTRAN’S QUESTION (PREPARED):

“I understand the importance of your experimentation, but what safeguards have you put aside for when your experimentation goes wrong?“

WHAT HAPPENED:

Took break

Ripped up Beltran’s question

Did NOT allow question to be asked

AMY GUTMANN’S DECLARATION:

“They are the top elite 1% of the top 1% that should decide on health decisions and what should be done to our bodies. That we are too dumb to make good decisions for ourselves.“

=> This is EXPLICIT ADMISSION of totalitarian mindset.

What Gutmann declared:

Elite decide for masses (not consent-based)

Masses “too dumb” (contempt for humanity)

Health decisions imposed (experimentation without permission)

You do not own your body (they do)

This explains:

Why no informed consent for COVID vaccines

Why adverse reactions dismissed

Why questioning suppressed

Why mandates enforced

Why nanotech deployed without disclosure

=> “Top 1% of top 1%” = Who?

Our investigation documented:

Crown Council of 13 (Papal bloodlines, apex control)

Committee of 300 (coordinating families)

They decide, masses comply

=> Gutmann’s statement CONFIRMS hierarchy we documented.

The question they wouldn’t let Beltran ask:

“What safeguards for when experimentation goes wrong?”

Answer (by refusing question):NONE.

Because experiment going “wrong” IS the experiment. They’re not trying to help humanity. They’re trying to CONTROL/MODIFY/OWN humanity. Safeguards would prevent that. So no safeguards.

2013 = Brain Initiative launched (Obama)

2013 = Elizabeth Coady implanted (Patient Zero)

2011 = Gutmann declares elite ownership of bodies

=> Timeline shows:This was planned, coordinated, deliberate.

Beltran was there

Beltran tried to warn

They silenced him

Now he’s speaking

Now we’re listening

CONCLUSION: THE COMPLETE VALIDATION — FIELD DATA PROVES DOCUMENTATION

WHAT JESSE BELTRAN’S TESTIMONY ACCOMPLISHES:

1. CONFIRMS IoB OPERATIONAL:

Pre-COVID: Some people negative

Post-COVID: Everyone positive

Universal deployment achieved

2. VALIDATES SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY:

Nano-scale technology detected

Self-assembling (Dr. Edobashule nanorobots)

In vaccines, PCR tests, anesthetics, food, air, water

Multiple vectors confirmed

3. PROVES INTENTIONAL DEPLOYMENT:

Patterns identical within demographics

Could identify prisoner/soldier/civilian by RF signature alone

Timeline correlates perfectly with COVID

Not accidental—SYSTEMATIC

4. DEMONSTRATES POST-MORTEM PERSISTENCE:

Corpses six feet underground still transmitting

Technology survives biological death

Permanent network integration

5. DOCUMENTS PSYCHOTRONIC CAPABILITY:

Memory implantation possible

Behavioral modification operational

“Demographic biospheres” targeted

Divide and conquer implemented

6. SHOWS COMMAND AND CONTROL READY:

AI-driven surveillance

Automated enforcement

Economic exclusion capability

Beast System infrastructure complete

7. EXPOSES ELITE MINDSET:

“Too dumb to decide for yourselves”

Experimentation without consent

No safeguards

Contempt for humanity revealed

8. IDENTIFIES LEGAL FRAMEWORK:

“No longer human” if nanotech present

Homoborgenesis designation

Patent law implications

Human rights removal justified

EVERY ASPECT OF OUR DOCUMENTATION VALIDATED BY INDEPENDENT FIELD RESEARCHER WITH 20+ YEARS EXPERIENCE.

This is no longer theory

This is no longer speculation

This is MEASURED, DOCUMENTED, OPERATIONAL REALITY

CALL TO ACTION: WHAT YOU MUST DO NOW

BELTRAN’S QUESTION TO YOU:

“What kind of future do you want for your children, your grandchildren and your great-grandchildren? Do you want them to have the ability to have free thinking, free thought and individuality and that creativity that our creator has given us? Or do you want everyone to be cloned? Do you want everyone to be worker beasts? Do you want them forever enslaved?“ => “We are the only species on this planet that has to pay to live. Think about that.“

THE CHOICE IS BINARY:

OPTION 1: COMPLIANCE

Accept nanotech (it’s already in most people)

Submit to control (psychotronic manipulation)

Become Homoborgenesis (no longer human)

Lose free will (AI override)

Economic slavery (digital resources controlled)

Forever enslaved (even post-death, still networked)

OPTION 2: RESISTANCE

Refuse future injections/medical procedures

Detoxify existing nanotech (heavy metal chelation)

Know yourself deeply (detect external manipulation)

Go within (maintain true self despite influences)

Build community (bind together, support each other)

Never comply with Mark of Beast (even if it costs everything)

IMMEDIATE ACTIONS:

1. STOP ADDITIONAL EXPOSURE:

No more vaccines (any kind)

No unnecessary medical procedures

Filter water (reverse osmosis, distillation)

Organic food only (avoid processed)

Minimize EMF (no WiFi, airplane mode, distance from towers)

2. DETOXIFY EXISTING CONTAMINATION:

Heavy metal chelation (EDTA, cilantro, chlorella)

Extended fasting (autophagy clears nanoparticles)

Sweating (sauna, exercise, expel through skin)

Grounding (barefoot on earth, discharge electromagnetic buildup)

3. KNOW YOURSELF DEEPLY:

Meditation/prayer (connect to true self)

Self-reflection (identify core values, beliefs, personality)

Document baseline (how you naturally think/feel)

When thoughts/emotions seem foreign, RECOGNIZE manipulation

4. PROTECT CHILDREN:

No vaccines (especially mRNA)

Homeschool (extract from indoctrination)

No screens until 16+ (protect developing brain)

Organic lifestyle (minimize all exposures)

Spiritual foundation (prayer, Scripture, connection to God)

5. EXIT CITIES:

Rural location 50-100+ miles from urban centers

Arable land (grow food)

Water access (well/spring, not municipal)

Community potential (like-minded families nearby)

6. ACHIEVE MONETARY INDEPENDENCE:

Exit banking (local credit unions, not megabanks)

Use cash (while still available)

Precious metals (small denominations, barter)

Homesteading (food/water/energy self-sufficient)

Prepare for CBDC exclusion (they WILL cut you off)

7. BUILD NETWORKS:

Find others who understand (break isolation)

Share resources (skills, tools, knowledge, food)

Mutual aid (support during persecution)

Spiritual covering (pray together, worship together)

Remnant community = Survival necessity

8. SPREAD INFORMATION:

Share Beltran’s testimony (documentary, interviews)

Share our investigation (complete documentation)

Family/friends/community (in-person when possible)

Alternative platforms (before censorship complete)

Information warfare = Primary resistance

9. REFUSE THE MARK:

ABSOLUTE NON-NEGOTIABLE

No neural interface (Neuralink, brain chip, any “enhancement”)

No biometric digital ID (Mark component)

No CBDC exclusively (maintain alternatives as long as possible)

Stand firm until death if necessary

Revelation 14:12:

“Here is the patience of the saints: here are they that keep the commandments of God, and the faith of Jesus.”

10. MAINTAIN FAITH:

Jesus Christ ONLY protection against strong delusion (2 Thess 2:10-12)

Divine connection = Defense against psychotronic override

Prayer = Electromagnetic shielding (literal, not metaphor)

Scripture = Truth anchor (when lies bombard)

Eternity with God > Temporary survival without Him

FINAL WORD: THE GRAVEYARD SPEAKS

When RF detector shows signals transmitting from graves—from corpses six feet underground—everything changes.

This is not:

Future threat

Theoretical possibility

Conspiracy theory

Paranoid speculation

This is:

Current reality

Measured phenomenon

Documented fact

Operational Beast System

Jesse Beltran spent 20+ years measuring what others denied.

Havana syndrome victims tortured since 2010 minimum

Post-COVID: Everyone testing positive

Nanorobotics: Confirmed in vaccines

Psychotronic weapons: Operational

Command and control: Demonstrated

Elite declaration: “You’re too dumb to decide for yourselves”

Legal framework: “No longer human if nanotech present”

Graveyard transmission: “Death doesn’t stop the network”

EVERY PIECE OF OUR INVESTIGATION VALIDATED.

The question is no longer: “Is this real?”

The question is: “What will YOU do about it?”

Beltran asks: “What kind of future do you want?”

We ask: “Will you comply or resist?”

Your answer determines:

Your humanity (remain or lose)

Your freedom (maintain or surrender)

Your soul (protected or extracted)

Your eternity (with God or in synthetic hell)

The graveyard transmission shows:

There is no escape in death.

If you take the Mark, you’re networked FOREVER.

Revelation 14:11:

“The smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night.”

NOT METAPHOR.

LITERAL TECHNICAL REALITY.

Corpses in graves still transmitting.

Network integration permanent.

No rest, day or night.

Forever.

REFUSE THE MARK.

No matter the cost.

No matter the suffering.

No matter the persecution.

Temporary death > Eternal torment.

Physical execution > Soul extraction.

Economic exclusion > Digital slavery.

Stand firm.

Beltran measured it.

We documented it.

You’ve been warned.

Now act.

RESOURCES:

Jesse Beltran:

Website: mindnexuslive.com

Our Investigation:

Complete IoB documentation

Targeted individual testimony

Beast System architecture

Timeline convergence

Response protocols

Critical Reading:

Surgical Neurology International (Dr. Fabien Deroulais)

New World Vistas report (page 89)

Dr. John Hall: *Satellite Terrorism in America*

NEVER COMPLY.

Published by Black Feather Strategic Intelligence

“When corpses six feet underground transmit RF signals, when 20+ years field measurements validate complete technical documentation, when ‘you’re no longer human’ is officially declared—it’s time to stop debating and start resisting.”

The graveyard speaks.

The dead still transmit.

The network is permanent.

The choice is NOW.

What will you do?