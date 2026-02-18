Jesus as Prophet or Divine Son?

A Critical Examination of Biblical Evidence, Historical Development, and Philosophical Coherence of Trinitarian Doctrine

Preface

A Question Upon Which Everything Depends

There are questions in theology that permit nuance, allowing for multiple valid perspectives to coexist peacefully. There are questions where honest believers may disagree while remaining united in their fundamental faith. The question of Jesus’s identity is not one of them.

Either Jesus of Nazareth was a prophet—a human messenger sent by God, divinely empowered but ontologically distinct from the deity who commissioned him—or he was God incarnate, the second person of an eternal Trinity taking human flesh. These positions are not complementary perspectives on a single truth. They are mutually exclusive claims about ultimate reality. One must be right, and the other must be wrong.

The stakes could not be higher. If Jesus was God incarnate and we treat him merely as a prophet, we commit the gravest error possible: reducing the creator of the universe to the status of a creature, refusing worship to the one who alone deserves it, and fundamentally misunderstanding the nature of salvation itself. We would be guilty of what C.S. Lewis called “patronizing nonsense”—treating God as a good moral teacher when he claimed to be far more.

Conversely, if Jesus was a prophet and we worship him as God, we commit shirk—the unforgivable sin in Islamic theology, the violation of the first commandment in Jewish law, and the precise idolatry that prophets throughout history were sent to combat. We would be offering to a human being the worship that belongs to God alone, breaking the most fundamental principle of monotheistic faith:

“Hear, O Israel: The Lord our God, the Lord is one. You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your might.” (Deuteronomy 6:4-5)

Jesus himself quoted this as the greatest commandment (Mark 12:29-30). If he was a prophet, then worshiping him violates the very teaching he considered supreme. If he was God, then refusing to worship him violates the same principle from the opposite direction.

There is no middle ground. There is no space for theological diplomacy that affirms both positions. The law of non-contradiction—that a thing cannot both be and not be in the same respect at the same time—applies here with absolute force. Jesus cannot simultaneously be God and not-God. He cannot be both ontologically identical to the creator and ontologically distinct from the creator. The question demands a definitive answer.

And our eternal destiny depends on getting the answer right.

This is not theological speculation for its own sake. This is not academic exercise divorced from spiritual consequence. If salvation depends on right belief about Jesus’s identity—as both traditional Christianity and Islam insist—then error on this question is not a minor theological miscalculation but a catastrophic spiritual failure. We cannot afford agnosticism, cannot retreat into comfortable uncertainty, cannot dismiss the question as unanswerable. The question has an answer, and our responsibility is to pursue that answer with every resource of intellect, conscience, and honest inquiry available to us.

The purpose of this investigation is precisely this: to cut through the theological mist, to examine the evidence without prejudice, and to arrive at the truth—whatever that truth may be, whatever its implications for our inherited traditions and comfortable certainties. For if we follow a path based on falsehood, no matter how sincerely we walk it, no matter how ancient and venerable that path may be, we walk toward spiritual ruin.

The Rock and the Foundation: Jesus’s Testament to Peter

The investigation that follows will examine in detail the competing theological frameworks for understanding Jesus. But before we proceed to that analysis, we must address a crucial historical and scriptural question that bears directly on whose interpretation of Jesus should be considered authoritative: the question of apostolic succession and Jesus’s own designation of leadership.

In a pivotal moment recorded in the Gospel of Matthew, Jesus said to his disciples:

“And I tell you, you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. I will give you the keys of the kingdom of heaven, and whatever you bind on earth shall be bound in heaven, and whatever you loose on earth shall be loosed in heaven.” (Matthew 16:17-19)

This declaration is remarkable for several reasons. First, Jesus explicitly designated Peter—not Paul, not any other disciple—as the foundational rock upon which his church would be built. The wordplay is deliberate and emphatic: “You are Petros (Peter), and on this petra (rock) I will build my church.” Whatever theological debates may arise about the precise nature of this foundation (Peter’s person, Peter’s confession, Peter’s faith), the fact remains inescapable: Jesus chose Peter, not Paul, as the one upon whom he would establish his community of followers.

Second, Jesus granted Peter unique authority: “the keys of the kingdom of heaven.” In ancient Near Eastern imagery, the one who holds the keys exercises vice-regal authority—acting on behalf of the king in the king’s absence. This was not a general commission given to all disciples but a specific designation of Peter’s leadership role.

Third, and most significant for our investigation: Jesus never spoke such words to Paul. Paul was not among the twelve. He did not walk with Jesus during his earthly ministry. He did not hear Jesus’s teaching firsthand. He experienced a visionary encounter on the Damascus road years after Jesus’s crucifixion and resurrection—an encounter the other apostles initially received with profound skepticism (Acts 9:26). Paul himself acknowledges his latecomer status: “Last of all, as to one untimely born, he appeared also to me” (1 Corinthians 15:8).

This raises a question of profound importance: Did Jesus foresee the theological divergence that would arise between Peter and Paul?

The conflict between them is not a later Christian invention or anti-Pauline polemic. Paul himself documents it frankly in his letter to the Galatians:

“But when Cephas came to Antioch, I opposed him to his face, because he stood condemned. For before certain men came from James, he was eating with the Gentiles; but when they came he drew back and separated himself, fearing the circumcision party. And the rest of the Jews acted hypocritically along with him, so that even Barnabas was led astray by their hypocrisy. But when I saw that their conduct was not in step with the truth of the gospel, I said to Cephas before them all, ‘If you, though a Jew, live like a Gentile and not like a Jew, how can you force the Gentiles to live like Jews?’” (Galatians 2:11-14)

This was not a minor administrative dispute about dinner arrangements. This was a fundamental disagreement about the relationship between the gospel and Jewish law, about the necessity of Torah observance, about the very nature of the community Jesus intended to establish. Paul accuses Peter—the rock upon whom Jesus said he would build his church—of hypocrisy, of acting contrary to “the truth of the gospel,” of leading others astray.

The question becomes unavoidable: When these two apostles conflicted so sharply on matters of fundamental theology and practice, which one represented Jesus’s authentic teaching? Which one correctly understood the mission and message of the one they both claimed to follow?

If Jesus, who possessed prophetic knowledge of future events (Matthew 24, Mark 13), foresaw this coming conflict, his designation of Peter takes on even greater significance. By explicitly naming Peter as the foundation—and by never extending such designation to Paul—did Jesus intend to establish in advance whose interpretation would carry his authority when disputes inevitably arose?

The historical record shows that the Jerusalem church led by Peter and James maintained Torah observance, understood Jesus within a Jewish framework, and viewed the gospel as continuous with rather than opposed to the Law of Moses. This was the position of those who had walked with Jesus, heard his teaching directly, and received his personal commission.

Paul, by contrast, taught that Christ was “the end of the law” (Romans 10:4), that believers were “not under law but under grace” (Romans 6:14), and that requiring circumcision or Torah observance nullified the gospel (Galatians 5:2-4). His theology represented a radical departure from the Judaism in which Jesus lived and taught.

When we consider Jesus’s own statements—”Do not think that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets; I have not come to abolish them but to fulfill them” (Matthew 5:17), and “I was sent only to the lost sheep of the house of Israel” (Matthew 15:24)—which apostolic position appears more consistent with Jesus’s self-understanding?

When we recall that Jesus designated Peter as the rock and foundation, gave him the keys of the kingdom, and never extended comparable authority to Paul, does this not constitute Jesus’s own advance ruling on whose interpretation should be considered authoritative when the two diverged?

These are not comfortable questions for traditional Christianity, which grants Paul’s letters canonical authority equal to or even exceeding that of the Gospels themselves. The New Testament contains thirteen letters attributed to Paul (or written in his tradition) compared to four Gospels. Paul’s theological framework—justification by faith, the cosmic Christ, the obsolescence of Torah—shapes orthodox Christian theology far more than the Synoptic Gospels’ portrait of Jesus as a Jewish prophet calling Israel to repentance.

Yet if we take Jesus’s designation of Peter seriously—if we consider it not merely honorific but genuinely authoritative—we must ask whether Christianity took a wrong turn when it privileged Paul’s Hellenistic theology over Peter’s Jewish Christianity. We must ask whether the “rock” upon which Jesus said he would build his church was buried beneath the theological superstructure Paul constructed.

This is not to demonize Paul or dismiss his profound spiritual experience and theological genius. It is simply to ask: When Jesus chose Peter as his foundation, was that choice meant to resolve in advance the very conflicts that later arose? When Jesus gave Peter the keys of the kingdom, did those keys include the authority to determine correct doctrine when others—even brilliant, visionary converts like Paul—taught differently?

The investigation that follows will examine these questions through multiple lenses: biblical testimony, historical development, philosophical coherence, and theological consistency. But we begin here, with Jesus’s own words to Peter, because they establish a crucial principle:

Jesus himself designated whose teaching should be considered foundational when disputes arose. That he chose Peter, who maintained Jewish Christianity, over Paul, who developed Hellenistic Christianity, may itself provide the answer to our central question about Jesus’s identity.

If the prophet Jesus told us to build on the rock Peter, and Peter understood Jesus as a prophet within Jewish tradition, then perhaps the answer to our question is not as complex as centuries of theological elaboration have made it seem. Perhaps the truth was there from the beginning, clearly designated by Jesus himself, waiting to be recovered from beneath the accumulated layers of Hellenistic philosophy and imperial theology.

Let us now examine the evidence systematically, remembering always that our eternal destiny depends on getting this answer right—and that Jesus, in his wisdom and foresight, may have already told us where to find it.

Abstract

This investigation examines competing theological frameworks for understanding Jesus of Nazareth: the prophetic model, which views him as a divinely commissioned messenger within the Jewish tradition, and the Trinitarian model, which identifies him as the second person of the divine Godhead. Through systematic analysis of biblical texts, historical development, and philosophical coherence, this study evaluates the evidential foundations of both positions. The analysis reveals substantial biblical support for Jesus’s prophetic self-identification, significant historical discontinuities in the development of divine Christology, and fundamental ontological problems with the Incarnation doctrine. These findings suggest that the prophetic model offers greater internal consistency with both the biblical witness and rational theology than traditional Trinitarian formulations.

1. Introduction: The Central Question

Christianity’s development from a Jewish reform movement into a Hellenistic religion centered on divine incarnation represents one of history’s most consequential theological transformations. At the heart of this transformation lies a fundamental question: Who was Jesus of Nazareth? Was he a prophet—a human messenger sent by God to call Israel back to covenant faithfulness—or was he God himself incarnate, the second person of an eternal Trinity?

This question is not merely academic. The answer determines the entire theological structure of Christianity, shapes its relationship to Judaism and Islam, and affects how over two billion Christians understand salvation, worship, and the nature of God. Yet despite nearly two millennia of theological elaboration, the question remains contested not only between different religious traditions but within biblical scholarship itself.

This investigation examines the thesis advanced by certain theological researchers that the divine Christology attributed to Jesus was not his own self-understanding but rather a Hellenistic theological innovation primarily developed by Paul of Tarsus. According to this thesis, the historical Jesus operated entirely within a Jewish prophetic framework, understood his mission as directed exclusively to Israel, and anticipated a future prophet whom later Trinitarian theology mistakenly identified as the Holy Spirit. This study will present this thesis comprehensively, evaluate its arguments against biblical and historical evidence, and assess the philosophical coherence of competing theological models.

2. The Researcher’s Thesis: Paul as Theological Innovator

2.1 Core Claims Regarding Jesus’s Self-Understanding

The thesis begins with Jesus’s own statements about his mission. Scholars advancing this view point to explicit biblical passages indicating Jesus understood his ministry in strictly particularistic, Jewish terms:

“I was sent only to the lost sheep of the house of Israel.” (Matthew 15:24) “Do not think that I have come to abolish the Law or the Prophets; I have not come to abolish them but to fulfill them.” (Matthew 5:17)

These statements, the researchers argue, demonstrate that Jesus conceived of his role as covenant renewal within Israel, not the founding of a new universal religion or the incarnation of deity. His mission was reformation, not revolution; restoration of authentic Jewish faith, not its replacement.

2.2 The Paraclete Controversy

A particularly contentious element of this thesis concerns Jesus’s predictions about a figure to come after him. The Gospel of John records Jesus speaking extensively about the Paraclete (παράκλητος), translated variously as “Comforter,” “Advocate,” or “Helper”:

“But the Helper, the Holy Spirit, whom the Father will send in my name, he will teach you all things and bring to your remembrance all that I have said to you.” (John 14:26) “Nevertheless, I tell you the truth: it is to your advantage that I go away, for if I do not go away, the Helper will not come to you. But if I go, I will send him to you.” (John 16:7)

Some researchers—particularly Muslim theologians following interpretive traditions rooted in Ahmad ibn Hanbal and developed through Quranic exegesis—argue that the original Aramaic or Greek terminology referred to a future human prophet, specifically Muhammad (570-632 CE). They contend that the Greek word Parakletos (παράκλητος, “helper”) represents either a corruption or deliberate substitution of Periklutos (περίκλυτος, “the praised one”), which would serve as a Greek rendering of the Arabic name Muhammad. According to this theory, later Trinitarian editors reinterpreted this future prophet as the non-personal Holy Spirit to support the doctrine of the Trinity.

This interpretation finds support, they argue, in the distinctly personal language used to describe the Paraclete—”he will teach,” “he will testify,” “he will guide”—which seems more appropriate for a human prophet than for the divine spirit of God.

2.3 Paul’s Hellenization of Jesus

The thesis places particular emphasis on Paul of Tarsus (c. 5-67 CE) as the primary architect of Christianity’s transformation from Jewish sect to Hellenistic religion. Paul, a Hellenized Jew educated in both rabbinic tradition and Greco-Roman culture, possessed deep familiarity with the mystery religions popular throughout the Mediterranean world. The researchers argue that Paul deliberately or instinctively reframed Jesus using theological categories his Gentile audiences would recognize.

The title “Son of God,” these scholars note, carried no connotation of divine essence in Jewish thought. In Hebrew scripture, bene elohim (sons of God) referred to angels (Job 1:6), to Israel collectively (Exodus 4:22), and to the Davidic king (Psalm 2:7). However, in the Greco-Roman context, divine sonship implied ontological divinity. Augustus Caesar bore the title divi filius (son of the divine). Mystery cults throughout the empire celebrated dying-and-rising divine sons: Osiris in Egyptian religion, Dionysus in Greek tradition, Mithras in Persian-influenced cults. Paul’s audiences would naturally interpret “Son of God” through this Hellenistic lens rather than the Jewish one.

Paul’s letters—which predate the Gospels and thus represent our earliest Christian texts—introduce theological concepts absent from Jesus’s own reported teaching:

Vicarious atonement: The idea that Jesus’s death served as substitutionary sacrifice for human sin (Romans 3:25, 2 Corinthians 5:21)

Pre-existent cosmic Christ: The notion that Jesus existed before creation as the divine agent through whom all things were made (Colossians 1:15-17, Philippians 2:6)

Universal mission replacing Jewish law: The abrogation of Torah observance and ethnic distinction in salvation (Galatians 3:28, Romans 10:12)

This Pauline theology, the researchers argue, stood in sharp contrast to the Jerusalem church led by James (Jesus’s brother) and Peter, who maintained Torah observance and insisted on the primacy of Jewish identity. The conflict between these camps is documented in Paul’s own letters, most notably in the “Antioch incident” of Galatians 2:11-14, where Paul publicly opposed Peter over the issue of table fellowship between Jewish and Gentile believers. This was not a minor administrative dispute but a fundamental disagreement about the nature of Jesus’s mission and message.

2.4 The Late Development of Trinitarian Doctrine

The thesis notes that explicit Trinitarian formulation appeared centuries after Jesus’s ministry. The doctrine was formally articulated at the Council of Nicaea (325 CE) under Emperor Constantine and refined at the Council of Constantinople (381 CE). These councils resolved decades of bitter theological dispute—the Arian controversy—about whether Christ was of the same substance (homoousios) as the Father or merely of similar substance (homoiousios). The fact that this question required imperial intervention and remained disputed for generations suggests it was not part of Jesus’s original teaching but rather a later theological development.

Moreover, the philosophical framework of the Trinity—three hypostases (persons) sharing one ousia (substance)—derives from Neo-Platonic philosophy, not from Jewish thought. The researchers argue this represents the absorption of Greek metaphysical categories into Christian theology, replacing what was originally a strictly monotheistic Jewish prophethood with a Hellenistic philosophical construct.

3. Biblical Evidence: Jesus as Prophet

The biblical witness provides extensive evidence for Jesus’s prophetic identity. Far from being marginal or peripheral, the prophetic category appears consistently across all four Gospels, on the lips of Jesus himself, and in the preaching of the earliest disciples. This section presents a comprehensive survey of these texts.

3.1 Popular Recognition of Jesus as Prophet

The crowds who encountered Jesus consistently identified him in prophetic terms:

“And the crowds said, ‘This is the prophet Jesus, from Nazareth of Galilee.’” (Matthew 21:11) “And although they were seeking to arrest him, they feared the crowds, because they held him to be a prophet.” (Matthew 21:46) “Fear seized them all, and they glorified God, saying, ‘A great prophet has arisen among us!’ and ‘God has visited his people!’” (Luke 7:16)

This last passage is particularly significant because it follows Jesus’s raising of the widow’s son at Nain—a miracle that closely parallels Elijah’s raising of the widow’s son in 1 Kings 17. The crowd’s response explicitly places Jesus in the prophetic tradition of Elijah.

When Jesus asked his disciples about popular perception, the answer was uniformly prophetic:

“Now when Jesus came into the district of Caesarea Philippi, he asked his disciples, ‘Who do people say that the Son of Man is?’ And they said, ‘Some say John the Baptist, others say Elijah, and others Jeremiah or one of the prophets.’” (Matthew 16:13-14) “But others said, ‘He is Elijah.’ And others said, ‘He is a prophet, like one of the prophets of old.’” (Mark 6:15)

Even those skeptical of Jesus’s claims framed their skepticism in prophetic terms:

“Now when the Pharisee who had invited him saw this, he said to himself, ‘If this man were a prophet, he would have known who and what sort of woman this is who is touching him, for she is a sinner.’” (Luke 7:39)

The Pharisee’s internal monologue reveals that even among those who doubted Jesus, the assumed category was prophetic, not divine.

3.2 Jesus’s Self-Identification as Prophet

More significant than popular perception is Jesus’s own use of prophetic self-identification. On multiple occasions, Jesus explicitly placed himself in the prophetic category:

“And he said, ‘Truly, I say to you, no prophet is acceptable in his hometown.’” (Luke 4:24) “And Jesus said to them, ‘A prophet is not without honor, except in his hometown and among his relatives and in his own household.’” (Mark 6:4; see also Matthew 13:57, John 4:44)

Most tellingly, Jesus used the prophetic category when speaking of his approaching death:

“Nevertheless, I must go on my way today and tomorrow and the day after, for it cannot be that a prophet should perish away from Jerusalem.” (Luke 13:33)

This statement is remarkable for several reasons. First, Jesus identifies his death using explicitly prophetic language. Second, he connects his fate to Jerusalem’s historical pattern of killing prophets—a pattern referenced repeatedly in Hebrew scripture (Jeremiah 26:20-23, 2 Chronicles 24:20-21). Third, he frames his mission as continuous with, not categorically different from, the prophetic tradition that preceded him.

3.3 The Mosaic Prophet Typology

The most theologically significant prophetic identification appears in the “prophet like Moses” typology. In Deuteronomy, Moses predicted a future prophet who would speak God’s words with Moses-like authority:

“The Lord your God will raise up for you a prophet like me from among you, from your brothers—it is to him you shall listen.” (Deuteronomy 18:15) “I will raise up for them a prophet like you from among their brothers. And I will put my words in his mouth, and he shall speak to them all that I command him.” (Deuteronomy 18:18)

This prophecy became foundational in Second Temple Jewish expectation of the eschatological prophet. The early Christian community explicitly applied this Mosaic prophecy to Jesus:

“Moses said, ‘The Lord God will raise up for you a prophet like me from your brothers. You shall listen to him in whatever he tells you. And it shall be that every soul who does not listen to that prophet shall be destroyed from the people.’” (Acts 3:22-23)

This passage comes from Peter’s sermon at Solomon’s Portico, one of the earliest recorded proclamations of the Christian message. Peter does not present Jesus as God incarnate but as the fulfillment of Moses’s prophecy—a prophet with divine authority, certainly, but a prophet nonetheless.

Stephen’s speech before his martyrdom makes the same identification:

“This is the Moses who said to the Israelites, ‘God will raise up for you a prophet like me from your brothers.’” (Acts 7:37)

The crowds themselves recognized this Mosaic typology:

“When the people saw the sign that he had done, they said, ‘This is indeed the Prophet who is to come into the world!’” (John 6:14) “When they heard these words, some of the people said, ‘This really is the Prophet.’” (John 7:40)

The capital “P” in “the Prophet” in these translations reflects recognition that this was not merely a generic prophetic identification but a specific messianic expectation rooted in Deuteronomy 18.

3.4 Post-Resurrection Prophetic Description

Perhaps most striking is that even after the resurrection, Jesus’s closest disciples continued to describe him in prophetic terms. On the road to Emmaus, when the risen Jesus asked two disciples what had happened in Jerusalem, they replied:

“Concerning Jesus of Nazareth, a man who was a prophet mighty in deed and word before God and all the people.” (Luke 24:19)

This description—”a man who was a prophet”—came after witnessing Jesus’s miracles, hearing his teaching, experiencing his crucifixion, and receiving reports of his resurrection. If Jesus had clearly taught his own divinity, this would be an inexplicably inadequate description of him. Yet it appears naturally and without correction in Luke’s narrative.

3.5 Summary of Biblical Evidence

The cumulative biblical evidence reveals that prophetic identification of Jesus is:

Pervasive: It appears in all four Gospels and Acts

Consistent: It represents the dominant popular understanding

Self-affirmed: Jesus explicitly identified himself using prophetic language

Scripturally grounded: It connects to specific Hebrew Bible prophecy (Deuteronomy 18)

Persistent: It continued in apostolic preaching after the resurrection

This is precisely the textual foundation that researchers build upon when arguing that the prophetic Jesus precedes and underlies the later theological construction of divine sonship. The raw scriptural evidence for the prophetic category is substantial and cannot be dismissed as marginal to the Gospel witness.

4. The Definitional Argument from Prophethood

Beyond textual evidence, a powerful philosophical argument emerges from the very definition of prophethood. This argument has the virtue of not depending on disputed interpretations of specific verses but rather on the logical implications of the prophetic category itself.

4.1 The Argument Stated Formally

A prophet is, by definition, a messenger. The term derives from Greek prophētēs (προφήτης), meaning “one who speaks forth” on behalf of another. In Hebrew, navi (נָבִיא) carries the same essential meaning: one called to speak God’s word. The relationship is fundamentally one of delegation and distinction—the sender and the sent are necessarily two different beings.

The argument proceeds as follows:

A prophet is one sent by God to humanity to deliver God’s message This sending relationship requires ontological distinction between sender and sent Jesus consistently identified himself and was identified by others as a prophet If Jesus occupied the prophetic category, he was distinct from God, not identical to God If this prophetic identity suffices for Jesus, it would equally suffice for all prophets

Therefore: Attributing unique divine sonship to Jesus alone represents a categorical rupture with the prophetic tradition he himself claimed membership in.

4.2 The Argument from Consistency

This argument gains additional force when we consider the consistency of prophetic identity across biblical history. Abraham, Moses, Isaiah, Jeremiah, Ezekiel, Daniel—all are called servants and messengers of God. None have divine nature attributed to them, despite:

Performing extraordinary miracles (Moses parting the Red Sea, Elijah raising the dead)

Receiving direct divine communication (Moses speaking with God “face to face”)

Occupying central roles in salvation history (Abraham as father of nations, Moses as lawgiver)

Prefiguring or predicting the Messiah (Isaiah’s suffering servant, Daniel’s Son of Man)

The form of Jesus’s ministry—preaching, warning, healing, calling people back to God—is structurally identical to that of the classical prophets. His methods match theirs; his message of repentance and covenant renewal echoes theirs; even his rejection and persecution follow their pattern (Matthew 23:37, Luke 13:34). Applying a categorically different ontological status to Jesus requires justification beyond the formal similarity of his activities to those of other prophets.

4.3 The Problem of Divine Self-Reference

If Jesus is fully God, his prophetic self-identification becomes philosophically problematic. When a prophet says, “Thus says the Lord,” or “God sent me to tell you,” the statement presupposes distinction between the speaker and God. But if Jesus is God, these statements become incoherent—God sending himself, speaking on behalf of himself to himself.

Consider Jesus’s prayer in the Garden of Gethsemane:

“My Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me; nevertheless, not as I will, but as you will.” (Matthew 26:39)

If Jesus is God, this prayer involves God negotiating with himself, God’s will potentially conflicting with his own will, God submitting to himself. The Trinitarian doctrine attempts to resolve this through the distinction of persons within the Godhead, but critics have consistently found this resolution to create as many conceptual problems as it solves.

5. The Cosmological Collapse Argument

Perhaps the most forensically devastating argument against the essential identity of Jesus with God emerges not from textual analysis but from ontological necessity. This argument attacks the logical coherence of the Incarnation itself.

5.1 The Argument from Divine Conservation

Classical theism—shared by Judaism, Christianity, and Islam—maintains that God’s relationship to creation is not merely that of an initiating cause (creatio ex nihilo) but also of continuous sustaining power (conservatio). The universe does not exist independently or autonomously; rather, God’s active power upholds every atom, every law of physics, every moment of time in being.

This doctrine appears explicitly in both Hebrew scripture and the New Testament:

“You are the Lord, you alone. You have made heaven, the heaven of heavens, with all their host, the earth and all that is on it, the seas and all that is in them; and you preserve all of them.” (Nehemiah 9:6) “He is the radiance of the glory of God and the exact imprint of his nature, and he upholds the universe by the word of his power.” (Hebrews 1:3) “In him we live and move and have our being.” (Acts 17:28)

Theological tradition from Augustine through Aquinas to modern systematic theology has consistently maintained that if God’s sustaining power were withdrawn even for an instant, creation would immediately collapse back into non-being. Existence itself is not self-sustaining; it is continuously derived from and dependent upon God’s will and power.

5.2 The Death of Jesus and Its Implications

The Gospels unambiguously affirm that Jesus died:

“And Jesus cried out again with a loud voice and yielded up his spirit.” (Matthew 27:50) “And Jesus uttered a loud cry and breathed his last.” (Mark 15:37) “Then Jesus, calling out with a loud voice, said, ‘Father, into your hands I commit my spirit!’ And having said this he breathed his last.” (Luke 23:46) “When Jesus had received the sour wine, he said, ‘It is finished,’ and he bowed his head and gave up his spirit.” (John 19:30)

The tomb narratives affirm this death continued for approximately three days before resurrection. During this period, Jesus’s body lay dead in the tomb of Joseph of Arimathea.

Now consider the logical implications if Jesus is essentially identical with the God who sustains all reality:

If Jesus = God (in essence, not merely in title or honor) And Jesus died (ceased to exist as a living being) Then God died (ceased to exist, even if temporarily) If God ceased to exist, the sustaining ground of all reality ceased to exist Therefore, the universe should have experienced immediate ontological collapse

No such collapse occurred. The Gospels report that during the three days Jesus lay dead, the universe continued its normal operation. The sun rose and set. The disciples walked, talked, ate, and mourned. Physical laws remained stable. Reality persisted.

Therefore: Jesus ≠ the God who sustains all reality. The equation fails empirically.

5.3 The Standard Trinitarian Response

Orthodox Trinitarian theology has a prepared response to this argument, developed over centuries of philosophical refinement:

“Jesus Christ is one person with two natures—fully divine and fully human. On the cross, Jesus died in his human nature, while his divine nature, being immortal and impassible, could not die. The Second Person of the Trinity experienced death as a human, but the divine nature—shared by Father, Son, and Spirit—continued to sustain all reality without interruption.”

This is the official position articulated at the Council of Chalcedon (451 CE) and maintained by Catholic, Orthodox, and most Protestant traditions. It represents sophisticated philosophical theology developed by brilliant minds over centuries. It is not a naive or unreflective position.

However, this response generates its own profound problems.

5.4 Problems with the Two-Natures Solution

First, it evacuates the atonement of its theological power. If what died on the cross was only the human nature, and the divine nature was metaphysically insulated from the death, then in what sense did “God die for us”? The entire salvific drama of “God himself paying the price for human sin” collapses into “God sent a human vessel to die while the divine part remained unaffected.” That is functionally a prophetic model—a specially prepared human instrument of divine purpose—not the Incarnation as traditionally understood.

Popular Christian piety speaks of “God dying on the cross,” but the two-natures formulation makes this strictly false. What died was a human nature. The divine nature experienced nothing. The cross becomes the death of Jesus-the-human, not the death of God incarnate.

Second, it reintroduces the ancient heresy of Nestorianism. Nestorius (386-450 CE), Patriarch of Constantinople, taught that Christ was essentially two persons—human and divine—loosely conjoined. This was condemned at the Council of Ephesus (431 CE) as heretical. Orthodox Christology insists on one person with two natures, not two persons.

However, when pressed on the death question, the two natures function so independently that the personal unity becomes nominal. The human nature suffers, hungers, tires, doubts, and dies. The divine nature remains omniscient, omnipotent, impassible, and immortal. They operate on completely separate tracks. In what meaningful sense are they unified in a single person if they have no shared experiences, no common limitations, no genuine integration?

Third, it makes “Jesus is God” functionally false during the crucifixion. If we stand at Golgotha on Good Friday and ask, “Is this God dying?”, the Trinitarian answer must be nuanced to the point of negation: “Sort of, but not really—the human nature is dying, but the divine nature is unaffected and continues sustaining creation.”

But that is not what “Jesus is God” sounds like it means in the liturgy, in the creeds, in Christian preaching. When Christians sing “Amazing Love, How Can It Be, That Thou My God Shouldst Die for Me,” they believe they are singing about God’s death, not about a human nature dying while a divine nature watches from metaphysical distance. The theological technicality feels like a bait-and-switch.

Fourth, the problem doesn’t exist in the prophetic model. If Jesus is a prophet—a human being empowered by God, sent by God, beloved by God, filled with God’s Spirit—his death is tragic, his resurrection is miraculous, but there is no metaphysical crisis. God raises his prophet from death, demonstrating divine power and vindicating Jesus’s mission. The model is simple, coherent, and cosmologically unproblematic.

6. Evaluation of the Arguments

6.1 Historical Strengths of the Thesis

The kernel of historical truth in the researcher’s thesis is substantial and represents mainstream New Testament scholarship, not fringe theory. Several key historical observations are beyond serious dispute:

The discontinuity between Paul and the Jerusalem church is extensively documented. Scholars like E.P. Sanders, James Dunn, and Paula Fredriksen have written extensively about the theological gulf between Pauline Christianity and the Jewish Christianity of James and Peter. The conflict was not merely administrative but fundamental—concerning the necessity of Torah observance, the role of circumcision, the relationship between Jewish and Gentile believers, and ultimately the nature of salvation itself.

The existence of Jewish Christianity as a distinct movement is historically well attested. Groups like the Ebionites rejected Paul’s letters, maintained complete Torah observance, and viewed Jesus as a human prophet (though the Messiah) rather than divine. These communities existed for centuries and considered Paul an apostate who had corrupted Jesus’s authentic teaching. Their perspective is preserved in texts like the Pseudo-Clementine literature and referenced by church fathers like Irenaeus and Origen.

“Son of God” language had broad currency in the Greco-Roman world. This is simply factual. Imperial propaganda routinely deployed divine sonship language. Mystery religions celebrated divine sons. Scholars like Bart Ehrman have meticulously documented how the concept of divine sonship evolved within early Christianity itself, from adoptionist understandings (Jesus became Son of God at resurrection or baptism, as suggested by early strata in Acts and Romans) toward ontological divinity.

The Trinity was formalized late and remained contested. The doctrine was not fully articulated until the fourth century, required imperial intervention to settle, and left the church permanently divided. Arianism—the view that Jesus was created by God and subordinate to him—commanded majority support in some regions and periods during the fourth century. The fact that it took five ecumenical councils to hammer out Christological doctrine, and even then failed to achieve universal consensus (the Oriental Orthodox and Church of the East separated over these issues), demonstrates this was not transparent in the earliest Christian sources.

The highest Christology appears in the latest Gospel. The Gospel of John, written around 90-100 CE, contains the most explicit claims of Jesus’s divinity (John 1:1, 8:58, 10:30, 14:9, 20:28). The Synoptic Gospels, particularly Mark (generally dated 65-70 CE), present a more restrained, prophet-like Jesus. This chronological pattern—higher Christology in later texts—suggests theological development rather than straightforward historical reporting.

6.2 Weaknesses and Overstatements in the Thesis

However, several of the stronger claims in the thesis rest on problematic ground or overstate the evidence:

The Parakletos/Periklutos substitution argument lacks manuscript support. We possess thousands of Greek New Testament manuscripts, including papyri fragments dating to within decades of the original composition. None contain Periklutos. The argument requires positing a wholesale manuscript conspiracy with no surviving textual trace—an extraordinary claim demanding extraordinary evidence that does not exist. Most critical scholars, including non-Christian ones, do not accept this reconstruction.

Jesus’s mission included universal elements. While passages like Matthew 15:24 indicate Jesus’s primary focus was Israel, other texts suggest broader scope: the healing of the Roman centurion’s servant (Matthew 8:5-13), where Jesus marvels at the centurion’s faith and declares people will come from east and west to recline with Abraham; the Syrophoenician woman (Mark 7:24-30), whose faith Jesus ultimately honors; the Samaritan narratives in Luke; and the Great Commission (Matthew 28:19-20), commanding disciples to make disciples of “all nations.”

One can debate which of these represent authentic Jesus tradition versus later church theology inserted into the narrative, but dismissing all of them requires methodological choices that need independent justification. The thesis tends toward selective citation—emphasizing particularistic texts while minimizing universal ones.

The mystery religion parallel has been substantially revised. The once-popular “History of Religions” school argument—that Christianity borrowed dying-and-rising god motifs from cults like those of Osiris, Dionysus, and Mithras—has been significantly walked back in contemporary scholarship. The parallels are less direct and the chronological sequences less clear than early 20th-century scholars claimed. Most current historians argue Paul’s theology is better explained through Jewish apocalypticism, Hellenistic Judaism (Philo of Alexandria), and early Christian prophetic experience than through pagan mystery religions.

N.T. Wright, Richard Bauckham, and Larry Hurtado have made compelling cases that high Christology—the worship of Jesus as divine—emerged remarkably early, within the first two decades after the crucifixion, among Palestinian Jews for whom monotheism was foundational. This pattern is hard to explain if divine Christology was simply Hellenistic accretion.

The thesis treats Paul as uniquely responsible for theological innovation. However, the Gospels themselves—written independently of Paul’s direct influence—contain high Christology. The Gospel of John in particular presents Jesus as the pre-existent divine Word through whom creation occurred (John 1:1-3). If Paul was a corrupting influence, the corruption runs far deeper into early Christianity than the thesis typically acknowledges.

Moreover, some Pauline passages suggest Jesus’s divine status was already an established belief Paul inherited rather than invented. The Christ-hymn in Philippians 2:5-11, which many scholars consider pre-Pauline liturgical material Paul is quoting, describes Jesus as existing “in the form of God” and receiving the divine name. First Corinthians 8:6 reformulates the Shema—Judaism’s central monotheistic confession—to include Jesus alongside God the Father.

6.3 Trinitarian Counterarguments and Their Limits

Trinitarian theology offers several substantive responses to the researcher’s thesis:

“Son of God” had layered meanings, but Jesus’s usage was distinctive. While the title could refer to angels, Israel, or kings in Hebrew scripture, Trinitarian scholars argue Jesus employed it in a unique sense implying ontological relationship to the Father. Passages like “All things have been handed over to me by my Father, and no one knows the Son except the Father, and no one knows the Father except the Son” (Matthew 11:27) suggest mutual knowledge and shared status beyond typical prophetic claims.

The counterpoint: mutual knowledge and intimate relationship don’t necessarily imply ontological identity. The passage could equally describe a prophet granted unique revelation and access to God’s counsel, similar to how Moses spoke with God “face to face” (Exodus 33:11) without being considered divine.

Some Gospel passages are difficult to explain prophetically. Particularly in John, Jesus makes statements that seem to claim divine identity:

“Before Abraham was, I am.” (John 8:58)

The use of “I am” (ego eimi) echoes God’s self-revelation to Moses in Exodus 3:14 and caused Jesus’s audience to attempt stoning him for blasphemy—indicating they understood him to claim divine identity.

“I and the Father are one.” (John 10:30)

Again, the immediate reaction was an attempt to stone him for blasphemy.

The counterpoint: These are exclusively Johannine. John is the latest Gospel, written 60-70 years after Jesus’s death, and reflects substantial theological development. The Synoptic Gospels—our earliest sources—contain nothing comparable. Moreover, statements of unity with God appear elsewhere in John applied to believers: “that they may all be one, just as you, Father, are in me, and I in you, that they also may be in us” (John 17:21). If this language establishes ontological identity when Jesus uses it, it would seem to do the same when applied to disciples, which Trinitarian theology does not accept.

The Trinitarian distinction of persons is designed to address the prophethood objection. Orthodox Christology does not claim Jesus is the Father. It affirms Jesus is a distinct person who shares the divine nature. The prayer at Gethsemane, the sending relationship, the prophetic mission—all are explained as the Son relating to the Father within a differentiated unity.

The counterpoint: This solution is philosophically possible but enormously costly. It requires:

Postulating a complex metaphysical structure (three persons, one substance, two natures in Christ) nowhere explicitly stated in scripture

Explaining why Jesus never clearly taught this structure to his disciples

Accepting that the doctrine required centuries of bitter controversy to formulate

Acknowledging it permanently divided Christianity into competing factions

Moreover, when pressed on questions like the cosmological collapse argument, the distinctions become so fine that “Jesus is God” starts to mean something far more technical and attenuated than the phrase suggests in popular Christianity.

7. Conclusions and Implications

7.1 Summary of Findings

This investigation has examined the thesis that Jesus understood himself as a prophet within the Jewish tradition rather than as God incarnate, and that divine Christology represents theological innovation, particularly by Paul, absorbing Hellenistic categories foreign to Jesus’s own self-understanding. The analysis yields several clear conclusions:

1. The biblical evidence for Jesus’s prophetic identity is substantial and pervasive. Far from being marginal, prophetic identification appears consistently across all four Gospels, on Jesus’s own lips, in popular recognition, in apostolic preaching, and grounded in specific Hebrew scriptural prophecy (Deuteronomy 18). This cannot be dismissed as incidental or secondary to the Gospel witness.

2. The definitional argument from prophethood is philosophically powerful. A prophet is by definition sent by God to humanity—a relationship requiring ontological distinction. If Jesus consistently occupied this category, attributing essential divine identity to him represents a categorical rupture requiring substantial justification. The consistency of prophetic identity across biblical history (Abraham, Moses, Isaiah, Jeremiah, all prophets but none divine) reinforces this point.

3. The cosmological collapse argument reveals severe coherence problems in Trinitarian Christology. If Jesus is essentially identical with the God who sustains all reality, his death should have caused ontological catastrophe. No such catastrophe occurred. The Trinitarian response—distinguishing the human nature that died from the divine nature that didn’t—makes “Jesus is God” functionally false in the moment that matters most theologically: the crucifixion. It also empties the atonement of its claimed significance: if only a human nature died while the divine nature remained unaffected, then God did not actually die for humanity; a human vessel died while God watched.

4. The historical development of Christology supports the developmental thesis. The chronological pattern is clear: higher Christology appears in later texts (John), lower in earlier ones (Mark). Explicit Trinitarian formulation required centuries and remained permanently contested. Jewish Christian communities rejected divine Christology for centuries. The gulf between Pauline and Jerusalem Christianity was substantial. These facts are consistent with theological development rather than straightforward preservation of Jesus’s self-understanding.

5. However, some elements of the thesis overreach. The Parakletos/Periklutos manuscript substitution theory lacks evidential support. The mystery religion parallels are less direct than claimed. Early high Christology emerged within Jewish contexts, not only Hellenistic ones. Divine Christology cannot be attributed to Paul alone; it appears in independently composed Gospel traditions.

7.2 The Case for the Prophetic Model

The prophetic understanding of Jesus offers several advantages over Trinitarian Christology:

Biblical coherence: It aligns with Jesus’s own self-identification, with popular recognition during his ministry, with the apostolic preaching immediately after resurrection (Acts 3:22-23), and with the consistent pattern of prophetic identity throughout Hebrew scripture.

Philosophical simplicity: It requires no complex metaphysical apparatus of persons, substances, and natures. A prophet is a human messenger empowered and sent by God—conceptually straightforward.

Ontological coherence: It avoids the cosmological collapse problem entirely. Jesus’s death and resurrection demonstrate God’s power to vindicate his messenger, not a metaphysically impossible divine self-death.

Monotheistic consistency: It maintains the absolute divine unity affirmed in Judaism, Islam, and the Shema that Jesus himself quoted as the greatest commandment (Mark 12:29). God remains one, uncompounded, transcendent. Jesus is his greatest prophet and messenger but remains ontologically distinct.

Historical plausibility: It explains the diversity of early Christologies, the Jerusalem-Paul conflict, the late formalization of Trinitarian doctrine, and the existence of Jewish Christian communities that rejected divine Christology while maintaining Jesus’s messianic significance.

7.3 Trinitarian Theology: Development or Distortion?

The evidence presented in this study suggests that Trinitarian Christology represents theological development—possibly radical development—beyond Jesus’s self-understanding and earliest Christian belief. Whether this development constitutes organic growth or distortion depends partly on theological presuppositions:

Those who believe the Holy Spirit guides the church into deeper truth may view the councils and creeds as legitimate unpacking of implications latent in Jesus’s ministry. Those who prioritize the historical Jesus and earliest Christian witness may view them as Hellenistic philosophical overlay obscuring the original prophetic message.

What seems clear from a historical-critical standpoint is that:

Explicit Trinitarian theology was not taught by Jesus

It was not obvious to his earliest followers

It required centuries of bitter controversy to articulate

It permanently divided Christianity

It creates philosophical problems (the coherence of Incarnation, the meaning of Christ’s death) that simpler models avoid

These facts do not logically disprove Trinitarian doctrine, but they significantly raise the burden of proof for those claiming it represents apostolic teaching rather than post-apostolic theological construction.

7.4 Broader Implications

If the prophetic understanding of Jesus is more historically grounded and philosophically coherent than divine Christology, several implications follow:

For interfaith dialogue: The prophetic model provides common ground between Christianity, Judaism, and Islam. All three traditions affirm prophetic revelation, divine messengers, eschatological hope. The unique stumbling block—Christian claims of Jesus’s divinity—would be removed, allowing focus on shared ethical and theological commitments.

For Christian theology: A return to prophetic Christology would require complete theological reconstruction: reinterpreting atonement, reconsidering worship practices, reformulating creeds. However, it might also resolve perennial problems: the scandal of particularity (why this one human rather than others?), the problem of evil (if God is omnipotent and became incarnate, why permit such suffering?), the coherence of Incarnation itself.

For biblical interpretation: It would shift interpretive priorities from harmonizing all texts into Trinitarian orthodoxy toward recognizing developmental diversity in early Christian thought. The Gospels would be read as theologically plural documents reflecting different communities’ evolving understanding rather than uniform testimony to established doctrine.

For rational theology: The prophetic model restores conceptual clarity. God remains transcendent, singular, uncomplicated by internal plurality or by metaphysically problematic union with human nature. Prophets are human messengers who genuinely suffer, genuinely die, and are genuinely raised—without the philosophical gymnastics required to explain how God can die while remaining the sustaining ground of all being.

7.5 Final Assessment

This investigation began by asking whether Jesus understood himself as prophet or divine son. The evidence examined—biblical texts, historical development, philosophical coherence—strongly suggests the former. The prophetic category is:

Pervasively attested in the biblical witness

Self-affirmed by Jesus

Philosophically coherent

Historically primary

Free from the ontological paradoxes that plague Trinitarian Christology

Trinitarian doctrine, while representing sophisticated theological elaboration by brilliant minds over centuries, appears to be exactly that—elaboration, development, innovation—rather than straightforward preservation of Jesus’s own self-understanding or earliest Christian belief.

Can Trinitarianism respond to these challenges? It has done so for centuries through increasingly refined philosophical distinctions. But refinement is not resolution. The distinction between human and divine natures in Christ, the relationship between persons and substance in the Trinity, the claim that Jesus both is and is not God in different respects—these create as many conceptual problems as they solve.

The prophetic model, by contrast, offers elegant simplicity: Jesus was fully human, specially chosen, divinely empowered, prophetically commissioned. He taught God’s truth, demonstrated God’s power, suffered human death, and was raised by God’s might. He was the greatest prophet, the Messiah, the one through whom God acted decisively in history—but he remained the messenger, not the message’s author; the servant, not the master; the sent one, not the sender.

This understanding does not diminish Jesus’s significance. It locates his greatness where he himself located it: in perfect obedience to God, in faithful delivery of God’s message, in willingness to sacrifice everything for the truth he proclaimed. It honors him as the ultimate prophet while honoring God as the ultimate reality.

Whether Christianity can or should return to this prophetic understanding is a theological and ecclesial question beyond the scope of historical investigation. What history can show—and what this study has attempted to demonstrate—is that the prophetic understanding has stronger biblical grounding, greater philosophical coherence, and better historical pedigree than traditional Trinitarian formulations acknowledge.

The doctrine of the Trinity may be many things: a profound mystery, a hard-won consensus, a sophisticated philosophical achievement. But on the evidence examined here, it is not the self-evident truth delivered by Jesus, preserved by the apostles, and unanimously affirmed by the early church. It is instead what it historically appears to be: a theological development, profoundly shaped by Hellenistic philosophy and centuries of controversy, that moved Christianity progressively further from the Jewish prophetic framework in which Jesus himself operated.

That development may have been providentially guided, as traditional Christianity claims. Or it may have been precisely what the researchers whose thesis initiated this investigation argue: an innovative theological construction that, whatever its other merits, represents a departure from rather than a faithful preservation of the historical Jesus’s self-understanding and message.

The evidence strongly supports the latter conclusion.

Epilogue: The Final Revelation and the Restoration of Truth

Throughout this investigation, we have examined biblical evidence, historical development, and philosophical coherence in our quest to answer the central question: Was Jesus a prophet or God incarnate? We have seen that the biblical witness overwhelmingly supports the prophetic understanding, that the Trinity represents late theological development rather than apostolic teaching, and that the prophetic model offers far greater philosophical coherence than Trinitarian Christology.

Yet even as we reach these conclusions through historical-critical analysis, a profound question remains: If the truth about Jesus was distorted early in Christian history, if Hellenistic philosophy obscured the authentic prophetic message, if centuries of theological elaboration buried the original teaching beneath layers of innovative doctrine—how can we recover that original truth with certainty? How can we distinguish authentic revelation from human interpretation after two millennia of textual transmission, translation, and theological controversy?

The Islamic tradition offers a definitive answer to this question: God himself intervened to restore the truth through a final revelation. Six centuries after Jesus’s ministry, in the Arabian city of Mecca, the Quran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) through the archangel Gabriel. This revelation did not introduce a new religion but rather corrected the distortions that had crept into previous revelations, confirmed the authentic teachings of earlier prophets, and completed God’s guidance to humanity.

Before we examine what the Quran says about Jesus and the Trinity, we must understand a fundamental distinction between the Quran and the Bible—a distinction that bears directly on the question of authenticity and authority.

The Quran and the Bible: A Critical Distinction

The Nature of Quranic Revelation

The Quran is the exact transcription of direct divine revelation. Muslims believe—and the historical record supports—that the Quran represents the verbatim words of God (Allah) transmitted through the archangel Gabriel (Jibril in Arabic) to the Prophet Muhammad over a period of 23 years (610-632 CE). The Prophet did not compose these words, did not edit them, did not interpret them according to his own understanding. He received them, memorized them, recited them, and commanded that they be written down exactly as revealed.

The preservation of the Quran is unprecedented in religious history. From the moment of revelation, the Quran was:

Memorized: Thousands of companions memorized the entire Quran during Muhammad’s lifetime, creating a living chain of transmission that continues unbroken to this day

Written: Scribes recorded each revelation on various materials immediately upon its receipt

Standardized: Within two decades of Muhammad’s death, Caliph Uthman established a single authoritative text, burning all variant copies to ensure uniformity

Preserved: For 1,400 years, the Quranic text has remained absolutely unchanged—not a single syllable, not a single letter, not a single diacritical mark has been altered

This claim is not mere religious assertion. It is verifiable historical fact. Ancient Quranic manuscripts from the 7th and 8th centuries—including fragments from the lifetime of companions who knew Muhammad personally—are textually identical to the Quran read today by 1.8 billion Muslims worldwide. The Samarkand manuscript, the Topkapi manuscript, the Birmingham Quran fragments dated to within decades of Muhammad’s death—all confirm the same text, letter for letter, that Muslims recite in mosques today.

There are no “versions” of the Quran. There are no debates about which manuscripts are more authentic. There are no councils that decided which suras to include or exclude. There is one Quran, preserved in the original Arabic, transmitted through unbroken chains of memorization and written transmission, unchanged for fourteen centuries.

Moreover, the Quran itself was not written by the Prophet Muhammad. Historical sources—both Islamic and non-Islamic—confirm that Muhammad was unlettered (ummi), unable to read or write. This fact is itself presented in the Quran as evidence of its divine origin:

“And you did not recite before it any scripture, nor did you inscribe one with your right hand. Otherwise the falsifiers would have had [cause for] doubt.” (Quran 29:48)

The argument is straightforward: If Muhammad had been literate, if he had studied previous scriptures, skeptics could claim he composed the Quran himself, borrowing from Jewish and Christian sources. But an unlettered merchant from 7th-century Arabia producing a text of extraordinary literary sophistication, theological coherence, and prophetic knowledge—a text that addresses complex theological disputes about the Trinity and the nature of Jesus with precision—demands explanation beyond human authorship.

The Nature of Biblical Transmission

The Bible, by contrast, is a compilation of human testimonies and memories concerning divine revelation. This is not a polemical claim but a simple statement of what biblical scholarship—including Christian biblical scholarship—has established beyond dispute.

The Gospels were written decades after Jesus’s death by authors who, in most cases, were not eyewitnesses to the events they describe. The Gospel of Mark, the earliest, is generally dated to 65-70 CE, some 35-40 years after the crucifixion. Matthew and Luke, which use Mark as a source, came later still. John, with its high Christology, dates to 90-100 CE, roughly 60-70 years after Jesus.

These texts were:

Written by human authors exercising their own theological perspectives and literary creativity

Based on oral traditions that circulated for decades before being written down

Copied and recopied by hand for centuries, introducing thousands of textual variants

Translated from Aramaic (Jesus’s language) to Greek (the Gospels’ language) to Latin to countless modern languages, with inevitable interpretive choices at each stage

Selected from a larger body of gospels and writings by councils centuries after Jesus, with some texts included and others (the Gnostic gospels, the Gospel of Thomas, etc.) excluded

Subject to countless revisions, translations, and interpretations, resulting in dozens of significantly different versions

Bart Ehrman, a leading New Testament scholar, documents that we possess more than 5,700 Greek manuscripts of the New Testament, and no two are identical. There are more textual variants among these manuscripts than there are words in the New Testament. While most variants are minor (spelling, word order), some affect significant theological points—including passages related to Jesus’s divinity.

Consider just a few examples:

The story of the woman caught in adultery (John 7:53-8:11) does not appear in the earliest manuscripts and was clearly added later

The longer ending of Mark (16:9-20) is absent from the earliest and most reliable manuscripts

First John 5:7-8, the most explicit Trinitarian verse in the Bible (”For there are three that bear witness in heaven: the Father, the Word, and the Holy Spirit; and these three are one”), does not appear in any Greek manuscript before the 14th century and was clearly inserted by later scribes

First Timothy 3:16, another key verse for the divinity of Christ, has significant textual variants that affect its meaning

Modern English Bibles exist in scores of different translations—King James Version, New International Version, New Revised Standard Version, English Standard Version, and dozens more—each making different interpretive choices. Even the number of books varies: Protestant Bibles contain 66 books, Catholic Bibles 73, Eastern Orthodox Bibles as many as 81.

This is not to denigrate the Bible or dismiss its value. It is simply to acknowledge what Christian scholars themselves affirm: the Bible is a collection of human testimonies to divine activity, transmitted through very human processes of memory, writing, copying, translation, and canonization. It contains profound spiritual truth, but it is not—and does not claim to be—the verbatim, unaltered, direct speech of God preserved in its original language without change for 1,400 years.

The Quran is.

This distinction is not trivial when we are trying to determine the truth about Jesus. If the Bible contains layers of human interpretation, theological development, and textual variation, while the Quran represents direct, unchanged divine speech addressing precisely the theological controversies that developed in Christianity, the question becomes: Which source is more reliable for determining what God actually revealed about Jesus?

The Purpose of Quranic Revelation: Correction and Completion

The Quran itself explains why it was revealed. Far from introducing a new religion, the Quran describes its purpose as threefold: to confirm previous revelations, to correct distortions that entered those revelations, and to complete God’s guidance to humanity.

Confirmation of Previous Revelations

The Quran repeatedly affirms that it confirms the authentic teachings revealed to earlier prophets:

“And We have revealed to you, [O Muhammad], the Book in truth, confirming that which preceded it of the Scripture and as a criterion over it.” (Quran 5:48) “Say, [O believers], ‘We have believed in Allah and what has been revealed to us and what has been revealed to Abraham and Ishmael and Isaac and Jacob and the Descendants and what was given to Moses and Jesus and what was given to the prophets from their Lord. We make no distinction between any of them, and we are Muslims [in submission] to Him.’” (Quran 2:136) “He has ordained for you of religion what He enjoined upon Noah and that which We have revealed to you, [O Muhammad], and what We enjoined upon Abraham and Moses and Jesus—to establish the religion and not be divided therein.” (Quran 42:13)

The message is clear: Islam is not a new religion but the same religion taught by all prophets throughout history—submission to the One God, ethical living, preparation for judgment. The Quran confirms the core of what Moses, Jesus, and all prophets taught.

Correction of Distortions

However, the Quran also acknowledges that the scriptures of previous communities were subject to alteration, whether through innocent error or deliberate distortion:

“So woe to those who write the ‘scripture’ with their own hands, then say, ‘This is from Allah,’ in order to exchange it for a small price. Woe to them for what their hands have written and woe to them for what they earn.” (Quran 2:79) “And indeed, there is among them a party who alter the Scripture with their tongues so you may think it is from the Scripture, but it is not from the Scripture. And they say, ‘This is from Allah,’ but it is not from Allah. And they speak untruth about Allah while they know.” (Quran 3:78) “Do you covet [the hope, O believers], that they would believe for you while a party of them used to hear the words of Allah and then distort the Torah after they had understood it while they were knowing?” (Quran 2:75)

These verses describe precisely what our historical investigation has uncovered: human hands introducing theological innovations, later interpreters claiming divine authority for their own constructions, and the original prophetic message being obscured by layers of interpretation.

The Quran’s purpose, therefore, is to serve as al-Furqan—the criterion, the standard by which truth is distinguished from falsehood:

“Blessed is He who sent down the Criterion upon His Servant that he may be to the worlds a warner.” (Quran 25:1)

Completion and Perfection of Religion

Finally, the Quran presents itself as the completion of God’s revelation to humanity:

“This day I have perfected for you your religion and completed My favor upon you and have approved for you Islam as religion.” (Quran 5:3)

This verse, revealed shortly before Muhammad’s death, declares that with the Quran, God’s guidance to humanity is complete. No further revelation is needed because the Quran has preserved, corrected, and perfected what all previous prophets taught.

Given this understanding of the Quran’s purpose—to confirm authentic teaching, correct distortions, and complete revelation—we should expect it to address directly the theological controversies that arose in Christianity after Jesus, including the question of his identity and the doctrine of the Trinity.

And indeed it does, with remarkable clarity and precision.

The Quranic Testimony: The Truth About Jesus and the Trinity

The Quran addresses the identity of Jesus (called Isa in Arabic) and the doctrine of the Trinity with direct, unambiguous statements. These verses provide divine clarification of precisely the questions our investigation has examined.

1. Jesus as Prophet and Messenger, Not Divine

“O People of the Scripture, do not commit excess in your religion or say about Allah except the truth. The Messiah, Jesus, the son of Mary, was but a messenger of Allah and His word which He directed to Mary and a soul [created at a command] from Him. So believe in Allah and His messengers. And do not say, ‘Three’; desist—it is better for you. Indeed, Allah is but one God. Exalted is He above having a son. To Him belongs whatever is in the heavens and whatever is on the earth. And sufficient is Allah as Disposer of affairs.” (Quran 4:171)

This verse is extraordinary in its precision. It addresses Christians (”People of the Scripture”) and makes several crucial points:

Jesus was the Messiah—this the Quran affirms

But he was “but a messenger of Allah“—a prophet, not God

The command “do not say ‘Three’“ directly rejects the Trinity

God is one, not three persons

God is “exalted above having a son“—the very concept of divine sonship is rejected

This verse answers our central question definitively: Jesus was a prophet and messenger, and calling him God or part of a Trinity is excess in religion—going beyond the truth into error.

2. Jesus’s Own Denial of Divinity

The Quran presents a scene of eschatological judgment where God will question Jesus directly about whether he taught people to worship him:

“And [beware the Day] when Allah will say, ‘O Jesus, Son of Mary, did you say to the people, “Take me and my mother as deities besides Allah?”’ He will say, ‘Exalted are You! It was not for me to say that to which I have no right. If I had said it, You would have known it. You know what is within myself, and I do not know what is within Yourself. Indeed, it is You who is Knower of the unseen. I said not to them except what You commanded me—to worship Allah, my Lord and your Lord. And I was a witness over them as long as I was among them; but when You took me up, You were the Observer over them, and You are, over all things, Witness.’” (Quran 5:116-117)

This passage is profound. Jesus himself—according to divine revelation—will deny ever claiming divinity. Notice what Jesus says:

“It was not for me to say that to which I have no right“—claiming divinity would have been presumption beyond his authority

“I said not to them except what You commanded me“—he taught only what God commanded

“Worship Allah, my Lord and your Lord“—his message was worship of the One God, in whom Jesus himself is included as a servant

This aligns perfectly with the biblical evidence we examined: Jesus consistently pointed people toward God, prayed to God, submitted to God’s will. He did not establish a cult of personality or claim worship for himself.

3. The Explicit Rejection of Trinity

“They have certainly disbelieved who say, ‘Allah is the third of three.’ And there is no god except one God. And if they do not desist from what they are saying, there will surely afflict the disbelievers among them a painful punishment.” (Quran 5:73)

This verse could not be clearer. Those who say “Allah is the third of three”—that is, those who profess Trinitarian theology—are described as having “certainly disbelieved.” The statement is absolute and unambiguous.

The verse continues with both a theological correction (”there is no god except one God“) and a warning (”if they do not desist from what they are saying, there will surely afflict the disbelievers among them a painful punishment“).

The severity of this warning reflects the gravity of the error. The Trinity is not presented as a minor theological difference or an alternative valid interpretation. It is presented as fundamental disbelief—kufr—because it violates the absolute oneness of God that stands at the heart of all authentic revelation.

4. Jesus as a Prophet Like Those Before Him

“The Messiah, son of Mary, was not but a messenger; [other] messengers have passed on before him. And his mother was a supporter of truth. They both used to eat food. Look how We make clear to them the signs; then look how they are deluded.” (Quran 5:75)

This verse makes a simple but devastating argument against Jesus’s divinity: he ate food. The point is that Jesus had human needs, human limitations, human dependencies. He required sustenance. He grew tired. He experienced human emotions and physical necessities.

God, by definition, has no such needs. God is al-Samad—the Eternal, the Absolute, the one who needs nothing but upon whom all depend. A being who requires food is by definition not God.

The verse also places Jesus in explicit continuity with previous messengers: “[other] messengers have passed on before him.” He was one in a long line of prophets—distinguished certainly, the Messiah, born miraculously—but a prophet nonetheless, not categorically different from Abraham, Moses, and those who came before.

5. The Monotheistic Foundation

Throughout the Quran, the absolute oneness of God is affirmed repeatedly and emphatically:

“Say, He is Allah, [who is] One, Allah, the Eternal Refuge. He neither begets nor is born, nor is there to Him any equivalent.” (Quran 112:1-4)

This brief chapter (Surah al-Ikhlas) is said by Islamic tradition to be equivalent to one-third of the Quran in importance because it defines pure monotheism. God is:

One (Ahad)—absolutely singular, admitting no plurality

Eternal (Samad)—self-sufficient, needing nothing

Not begetting nor begotten —rejecting both the idea that God has offspring and that God is offspring of anything

Without equivalent—utterly unique, incomparable to any created thing

This chapter directly contradicts Trinitarian theology. The statement “He neither begets nor is born“ rejects the concept of divine sonship at its foundation. The affirmation of absolute oneness (Ahad) rejects any internal plurality within the divine essence.

The Implications of Rejection: What Adherence to Trinity Requires

We have now examined the question of Jesus’s identity from multiple angles:

Biblical evidence overwhelmingly presents Jesus as a prophet

Historical analysis reveals the Trinity as late theological development

Philosophical inquiry exposes severe coherence problems in Trinitarian Christology

Jesus designated Peter—who maintained Jewish Christianity—as the foundation of his church, not Paul

The Quran, preserved unchanged for 1,400 years as direct divine speech, explicitly and repeatedly affirms Jesus as prophet and rejects the Trinity

The cumulative case is overwhelming. Yet we acknowledge that many will, despite this evidence, choose to maintain adherence to Trinitarian doctrine. This is their right, and we do not presume to judge individual hearts—that is God’s prerogative alone.

However, intellectual honesty requires acknowledging what such a choice entails. Those who maintain the Trinity in the face of this evidence must simultaneously reject:

1. The Authenticity of Quranic Revelation

First and most obviously, maintaining the Trinity requires rejecting the Quran as authentic divine revelation.

This means asserting that:

Muhammad was either a deliberate fraud or sincerely deluded

An unlettered 7th-century Arabian merchant somehow produced a text of extraordinary literary sophistication and theological precision through purely human means

1.8 billion Muslims across 1,400 years have been fundamentally mistaken about the source and authority of their scripture

God allowed a false prophet to establish a religious tradition that now encompasses nearly a quarter of humanity, all worshiping God alone and rejecting the very Trinity that (according to traditional Christianity) is essential for salvation

This position is tenable only if one is prepared to explain how a false revelation could produce such profound spiritual fruit: billions of believers in strict monotheism, five daily prayers, charity as religious obligation, emphasis on social justice, prohibition of usury and exploitation, and a moral framework that has shaped civilizations.

2. The Prophethood of Muhammad

Rejecting the Quran necessarily means rejecting Muhammad’s prophetic status.

But this creates its own difficulties:

Muhammad exhibited all the characteristics previous prophets exhibited: unwavering monotheism, moral integrity, persecution for teaching unpopular truth, miraculous signs, and a message that transformed society

His life matches the prophetic pattern perfectly: initial rejection, persecution, eventual vindication, establishment of a righteous community

His teaching was consistent with all previous prophets’ core message: worship of One God, ethical living, accountability in the hereafter

Jesus himself, according to the Johannine passages, predicted a coming figure (the Paraclete) who would guide into all truth—a prediction Muslims identify with Muhammad

By what criterion does one reject Muhammad while accepting Moses, who also received revelation in a desert, performed miracles, and established a community based on divine law? By what standard does one accept Jesus, who called people to repentance and monotheism, while rejecting Muhammad, who taught precisely the same core message?

3. Jesus’s Own Self-Description as “Son of Man”

Throughout the Gospels, Jesus’s preferred self-designation is “Son of Man” (bar enash in Aramaic), used more than 80 times in the Gospel accounts. This phrase emphasizes:

His humanity

His identification with the human condition

His role as representative human, not as God incarnate

Maintaining Trinitarian doctrine requires explaining why Jesus consistently chose this phrase rather than explicitly calling himself God or the Second Person of the Trinity. It requires arguing that when Jesus said “the Son of Man has nowhere to lay his head” (Matthew 8:20), or “the Son of Man came not to be served but to serve” (Matthew 20:28), he was somehow simultaneously affirming his divinity despite the obvious emphasis on humble humanity.

4. Jesus’s Identification as Prophet

We documented extensively the biblical evidence for Jesus’s prophetic identity:

His own explicit self-identification using prophetic language (”no prophet is acceptable in his hometown”)

The unanimous popular recognition of him as prophet

The apostolic application of the Mosaic prophecy (”a prophet like Moses”) to Jesus

The post-resurrection description of Jesus as “a man who was a prophet mighty in deed and word” (Luke 24:19)

Maintaining the Trinity requires dismissing all this evidence as either irrelevant or misleadingly incomplete—arguing that although Jesus appeared to be and identified as a prophet, this was merely a partial truth concealing his true divine identity.

5. Jesus’s Designation of Peter as Foundation

As we examined in the introduction, Jesus explicitly designated Peter as the rock upon which he would build his church and gave him the keys of the kingdom. Jesus never extended such authority to Paul. Yet Trinitarian doctrine is far more Pauline than Petrine:

Peter and the Jerusalem church maintained Torah observance and Jewish Christianity

Paul taught that Christ was the end of the law and developed the high Christology that became orthodox

When these two conflicted at Antioch, the later church sided with Paul against Peter

The Trinity was formulated in Pauline/Johannine terms, not in the framework of Petrine Jewish Christianity

Maintaining Trinitarian doctrine requires arguing either that:

a) Jesus’s designation of Peter was not meant to establish theological authority when disputes arose, or

b) Peter’s position was superseded by Paul’s despite Jesus never indicating such supersession

Either position requires explaining why Jesus’s explicit choice should be overridden.

6. The Philosophical Coherence Arguments

Maintaining the Trinity requires accepting or dismissing the philosophical problems we identified:

The definitional argument: How can Jesus be both sender and sent, both God and God’s prophet?

The cosmological collapse argument: How did the universe not collapse when God died, if Jesus truly was the God who sustains all reality?

The Trinitarian responses to these arguments—distinguishing persons within the Godhead, separating human and divine natures in Christ—are philosophically possible but enormously costly.

They require accepting:

A metaphysical structure nowhere explicitly taught in scripture

That “Jesus is God” means something far more technical and qualified than it sounds

That what died on the cross was not actually God but only a human nature

That the atonement’s significance is thereby diminished to God sending a human vessel rather than God himself suffering

These are not minor philosophical technicalities. They affect the core of Christian soteriology and the meaning of the cross itself.

Conclusion: The Choice Before Us

The evidence we have examined points overwhelmingly in one direction:

Jesus was a prophet, the Trinity is theological innovation, and the Quran—preserved unchanged as direct divine speech—has restored the truth that was obscured in early Christianity.

Those who choose to maintain Trinitarian belief despite this evidence must recognize what that choice requires them to reject:

The authenticity of the Quran as divine revelation

The prophethood of Muhammad

Jesus’s own repeated self-identification as “Son of Man”

The pervasive biblical evidence for Jesus’s prophetic identity

Jesus’s explicit designation of Peter, not Paul, as the foundation

The force of philosophical arguments exposing Trinitarian incoherence

This is not a small list. It is not a matter of preferring one interpretation over another on minor points. It is a wholesale rejection of multiple converging lines of evidence, all pointing toward the same conclusion.

Conversely, accepting the prophetic understanding of Jesus—as the Quran teaches and as the biblical evidence supports—requires only:

Acknowledging that Jesus was human, not divine

Recognizing him as the greatest prophet and the Messiah

Affirming the absolute oneness of God

Accepting that theological development in early Christianity led away from, not toward, Jesus’s authentic teaching

Receiving the Quran as God’s correction and completion of revelation

The choice, ultimately, is this:

Will we follow the weight of evidence, or will we cling to inherited tradition despite its failure to withstand critical scrutiny?

As we stated at the outset, our eternal destiny depends on getting this answer right. The Quran itself emphasizes the gravity of this question:

“Indeed, those who disbelieve in Allah and His messengers and wish to discriminate between Allah and His messengers and say, ‘We believe in some and disbelieve in others,’ and wish to adopt a way in between—those are the disbelievers, truly. And We have prepared for the disbelievers a humiliating punishment. But they who believe in Allah and His messengers and do not discriminate between any of them—to those He is going to give their rewards. And ever is Allah Forgiving and Merciful.” (Quran 4:150-152)

The path of truth requires consistency: accepting all of God’s prophets, not picking and choosing; following the evidence where it leads, not where tradition tells us it should lead; worshiping God alone in His absolute oneness, not dividing that worship among persons or natures or philosophical constructs.

Jesus was a prophet—the Messiah, the Word of God, born of a virgin, a sign to humanity, raiser of the dead, healer of the sick, one of the greatest messengers God ever sent. But he was not God, not the second person of a Trinity, not the incarnation of deity.

The Quran affirms his greatness while correcting the excess that elevated him beyond his true station. It confirms what he actually taught while rejecting what later theologians attributed to him. It preserves the authentic prophetic message while filtering out the Hellenistic innovations.

For those with eyes to see and hearts open to truth, the evidence is clear. For those willing to follow evidence rather than inherited assumption, the path is illuminated. For those who sincerely seek God’s guidance, that guidance has been provided—preserved unchanged for 1,400 years, accessible to any who will read it honestly.

The question is answered. The truth is available. What remains is choice: will we accept it, or will we cling to error despite the mounting evidence against it?

May God guide us all to truth, protect us from self-deception, and grant us the courage to follow evidence even when it challenges what we have always believed. For in the end, we will stand before the One God—not a Trinity, not three persons, but the singular, eternal, incomparable Creator—and we will give account not for what our ancestors believed or what our tradition taught, but for whether we sought truth sincerely and followed it faithfully when we found it.

“Say, ‘O Allah, Owner of Sovereignty, You give sovereignty to whom You will and You take sovereignty away from whom You will. You honor whom You will and You humble whom You will. In Your hand is [all] good. Indeed, You are over all things competent.’” (Quran 3:26)

Amen.