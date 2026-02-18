Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stan Sylvester's avatar
Stan Sylvester
12h

Bravo, tremendous research. A while back I fellowshipped with a research and teaching ministry, the Way International. One of their books was "Jesus Christ Is Not God." In the New Testament Jesus Christ is called the son of God 46 times. Alas, he was never called God the son.

All the best,

Stan in TN

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Falken-BlackFeather · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture