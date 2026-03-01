KABBALAH: THE SERPENT RELIGION POWERING THE BEAST SYSTEM

Complete Investigation of Luciferian Mysticism Infiltrating Christianity

“The (false) god of Kabbalah is none other than Lucifer, the serpent and angel of light, whom the sages prophesy will restore knowledge to humanity on a global scale, just as he did in Genesis.”

— Documentary: Kabbalah - The Religion of the Serpent

A Black Feather Investigation

PREFACE: THE SPIRITUAL ENGINE REVEALED

For eleven chapters, we’ve documented the Beast System:

Crown Council of 13 (Papal bloodlines, apex control)

Committee of 300 (coordinating families)

Khazarian Mafia (identity theft, financial control)

Internet of Bodies (technological enslavement)

Soul entrapment/simulation (consciousness imprisonment)

Mark of Beast (biological integration, 2030 timeline)

Every mechanism documented

Every timeline traced

Every perpetrator identified

But one question remained unanswered:

WHAT SPIRITUAL SYSTEM POWERS ALL OF IT?

Answer: KABBALAH

Not Judaism (Biblical)

Not Christianity (perverted)

Not any legitimate faith

KABBALAH = LUCIFERIAN MYSTICISM

Masquerading as Jewish tradition

Infiltrating Christian churches

Powering every occult organization

The documentary we analyzed states explicitly:

“Kabbalah is an ancient occult system... ceremonial magic... the antithesis to biblical Christianity and fundamentally opposes Jesus Christ as God.“ “The philosophy and doctrines of the Kabbalah are the foundation of the Illuminati. It is a cornerstone of Freemasonry and all occult secret societies.” “The (false) god of Kabbalah is none other than LUCIFER, the serpent and angel of light.“

This is not interpretation.

This is DIRECT STATEMENT from documentary.

Every organization we documented:

Illuminati → Founded on Kabbalah

Freemasonry → Uses Kabbalistic Tree of Life

Crown Council → Practices Kabbalah rituals

Chabad Lubavitch → Kabbalistic Judaism pushing Noahide Law

=> All trace to ONE SOURCE: KABBALAH = LUCIFER WORSHIP

What follows is complete integration of this documentary evidence with our Beast System investigation, showing how Luciferian mysticism is the spiritual engine driving technological tyranny toward Mark of Beast implementation.

PART I: WHAT IS KABBALAH? — THE SERPENT’S RELIGION DEFINED

DOCUMENTARY DEFINITION:

“Kabbalah is an ancient occult system of belief, philosophy, cosmology. Most importantly, it’s a discipline of ceremonial magic.“ “It is vital to understand that Kabbalah is the antithesis to biblical Christianity and fundamentally opposes Jesus Christ as God.“

NOT:

Jewish mysticism (innocent tradition)

Deeper understanding of Torah

Ancient wisdom rediscovered

Path to enlightenment

BUT:

Luciferian worship (explicitly stated)

Ceremonial magic (invoking fallen angels)

Anti-Christ system (opposes Jesus as God)

Gnostic deception (secret knowledge = salvation)

THE GENESIS CONNECTION:

Documentary reveals:

“Kabbalah is the original religion from the serpent in Eden that tempted Eve with the forbidden fruit from the tree of knowledge of good and evil. The serpent deceived her into believing she too could become like God.”

Genesis 3:4-5:

“And the serpent said unto the woman, Ye shall not surely die: For God doth know that in the day ye eat thereof, then your eyes shall be opened, and ye shall be as gods, knowing good and evil.”

THE FIRST KABBALAH:

Serpent’s promise: Secret knowledge → Become like God

Kabbalah’s promise: Secret knowledge → Divine within, become god

SAME DECEPTION, 6000 YEARS LATER

What the serpent offered Eve:

Forbidden knowledge (tree of knowledge of good and evil)

Divinity (ye shall be as gods)

Independence from God (ye shall not surely die)

What Kabbalah offers today:

Secret mysteries (hidden knowledge in Zohar)

Divinity within (Ein Soph, divine spark in everyone)

Independence from Biblical God (path to godhood through own effort)

=> GENESIS 3 WAS NOT JUST HISTORICAL EVENT. IT WAS TEMPLATE FOR ALL FUTURE DECEPTION.

Kabbalah = Systematized version of serpent’s original lie.

This is why documentary states:

“The sages prophesy [Lucifer] will restore knowledge to humanity on a global scale, just as he did in Genesis.

Coming full circle:

Genesis: Serpent gave knowledge → Fall of man

History: Kabbalah spreads knowledge → Corruption of nations

End times: Mark of Beast offers knowledge/enhancement → Permanent damnation

=> Same lie => Different packages => Same deceiver

PART II: THE KABBALISTIC GOD — EIN SOPH IS NOT YHWH

DOCUMENTARY THESIS:

“The God of today’s Babylonian and Kabbalistic Judaism is not the God of the Bible, and the current convergence of Christians coming under rabbinic authority will bring them not to the one true God of the Bible, but to the subservience of the God of Kabbalah, Ein Soph, and to its hierarchy of gods.“

CRITICAL DISTINCTION:

BIBLICAL GOD (YHWH):

Personal (I AM, knows you individually)

Creator (made universe ex nihilo, from nothing)

Monotheistic (One God, no others)

Revealed (Bible makes Him known)

Holy (separate from creation, transcendent)

Loving (sent Son to save, John 3:16)

KABBALISTIC GOD (EIN SOPH):

Impersonal (infinite nothingness, void)

Emanation system (didn’t create, emanated through sephiroth)

Pantheistic (all is god, god is all—hierarchy of divine beings)

Hidden (requires secret knowledge to understand)

Immanent only (within creation, not transcendent)

Indifferent (no personal relationship, just cosmic force)

=> THIS IS NOT SAME GOD WITH DIFFERENT NAME, THIS IS DIFFERENT GOD ENTIRELY

EIN SOPH EXPLAINED:

Hebrew: אין סוף

Translation: “Without End” or “The Infinite”

Concept: The unknowable, unreachable, impersonal absolute

Kabbalistic cosmology:

Ein Soph → 10 Sephiroth (emanations) → Created world

Problem:This is GNOSTIC DUALISM, not Biblical monotheism

Gnosticism teaches:

Supreme God too perfect to create (material = evil)

Lesser divine beings (emanations) created world

Material creation = Prison

Escape through secret knowledge

Kabbalah teaches:

Ein Soph too infinite to create directly

10 Sephiroth emanated from Ein Soph

These created/sustain world

Ascend through sephiroth via secret knowledge

IDENTICAL SYSTEM, DIFFERENT TERMINOLOGY

BIBLICAL REFUTATION:

Isaiah 44:6:

“Thus saith the LORD the King of Israel, and his redeemer the LORD of hosts; I am the first, and I am the last; and beside me there is no God.“

NOT: “I am Ein Soph, unknowable infinite, with hierarchy of lesser gods beneath me”

=> BUT: “BESIDE ME THERE IS NO GOD“ (absolute monotheism)

Isaiah 45:5:

“I am the LORD, and there is none else, there is no God beside me.“

Ein Soph + 10 Sephiroth = POLYTHEISM (hierarchy of divine beings)

YHWH alone = MONOTHEISM (One God, no others)

=> THESE ARE INCOMPATIBLE.

Isaiah 45:18:

“For thus saith the LORD that created the heavens; God himself that formed the earth and made it... I am the LORD; and there is none else.“

Biblical God: CREATED directly (Genesis 1:1 “In beginning God created”)

Kabbalistic Ein Soph: Too pure to create, used intermediaries (sephiroth)

John 1:3:

“All things were made by him; and without him was not any thing made that was made.“

God created ALL THINGS:

Therefor sephiroth didn’t create

Ein Soph isn’t creator

Kabbalah’s cosmology is FALSE

THE HIERARCHY OF “GODS”:

Documentary warns:

“Christians coming under rabbinic authority will bring them... to the subservience of the God of Kabbalah, Ein Soph, and to its hierarchy of gods.“

What is this hierarchy?

10 SEPHIROTH (plural of sephirah):

1. Keter (Crown)

2. Chokmah (Wisdom)

3. Binah (Understanding)

4. Chesed (Mercy)

5. Gevurah (Strength)

6. Tiferet (Beauty)

7. Netzach (Victory)

8. Hod (Glory)

9. Yesod (Foundation)

10. Malkuth (Kingdom)

Kabbalists teach: Each sephirah is divine emanation, aspect of God

=> Reality:This is POLYTHEISM dressed as monotheism

Deuteronomy 6:4 (Shema):

“Hear, O Israel: The LORD our God is ONE LORD.”

NOT: “The LORD our God is infinite nothingness emanating through ten divine attributes”

=> BUT: “ONE LORD” (echad = absolute unity, not compound unity)

THE LUCIFERIAN CONNECTION:

Documentary states explicitly:

“The god of Kabbalah is none other than LUCIFER, the serpent and angel of light.”

Why worship Lucifer?

Kabbalistic teaching:

Lucifer brought KNOWLEDGE (tree of knowledge, Genesis 3)

God wanted humanity IGNORANT (forbidden tree)

Lucifer LIBERATED humanity (gave knowledge despite God’s prohibition)

Therefore: Lucifer = Hero, God = Tyrant

This is INVERSION:

Evil called good

Good called evil

Rebellion called liberation

Obedience called slavery

Isaiah 5:20:

“Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness.”

=> Kabbalah does EXACTLY THIS:

Lucifer (evil) → Called “light-bringer” (good)

God’s command (good) → Called “oppressive restriction” (evil)

Disobedience (darkness) → Called “enlightenment” (light)

2 Corinthians 11:14:

“And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light.“

Documentary confirms:

“Lucifer, the serpent and angel of light.“

=> Kabbalah WORSHIPS the being Scripture identifies as DECEIVER.

CONCLUSION:

Ein Soph ≠ YHWH Kabbalah god ≠ Biblical God Lucifer ≠ Savior

When rabbis say “God of Kabbalah”:

=> They mean LUCIFER.

When Christians follow Kabbalistic rabbis:

=> They’re being led to LUCIFER, not YHWH.

This is why documentary warns:

“Current convergence of Christians coming under rabbinic authority will bring them... to the subservience of the God of Kabbalah [LUCIFER].”

PART III: JONATHAN KAHN EXPOSED — KABBALISTIC INFILTRATION OF CHRISTIANITY

THE MOST DANGEROUS DECEPTION:

Documentary states:

“Jonathan Kahn is so dangerous here because he has cleverly begun initiating millions of unsuspecting evangelical Christians into the deep, dark mysteries of the occult.“

WHO IS JONATHAN KAHN?

Self-proclaimed “prophet”

Messianic Jew (claims to be Christian)

Best-selling author (‘The Harbinger’, ‘The Mystery of the Shemitah’)

Speaks at major Christian conferences

Followed by MILLIONS of evangelicals

WHAT HE’S ACTUALLY DOING:

Documentary reveals:

“He is deceptively and purposely initiating Christians into the mysteries of high Kabbalism. His followers are being subconsciously programmed to thirst for rabbis and their Jewish mysticism, for hidden spiritual truths, rather than holding to the clear and precise teachings of Christ Jesus and the apostles found in the New Testament.”

THIS IS BY DESIGN

THE ZOHAR DECEPTION:

Documentary shows Kahn teaching from ZOHAR (main Kabbalah text):

“The Zohar speaks, the rabbis are writing, of the redemption of the world... The rabbis are saying that all the mercy of God comes from Golgotha... This is from Rabbah Zohar 3128b...”

Then Kahn says:

“That’s amazing stuff. And that may be the first time it’s ever been said... Listen to the rabbis on that point.“

WHAT’S WRONG HERE:

1. ZOHAR IS KABBALISTIC OCCULT TEXT

Written 13th century (claimed to be ancient)

Contains Luciferian mysticism

Teaches secret knowledge, magic, invoking fallen angels

2. KAHN CLAIMS “FIRST TIME SAID”

Implies NEW revelation

Not in Bible, only in Zohar

Makes Kabbalah text SUPERIOR to Scripture

3. COMMANDS: “LISTEN TO RABBIS”

Not “listen to Jesus”

Not “listen to New Testament”

“Listen to RABBIS” = Submit to Kabbalistic authority

4. USES CHRISTIAN TERMS DECEPTIVELY

“Golgotha” (where Jesus crucified)

“Mercy of God” (Christian concept)

But teaching KABBALISTIC interpretation, not Biblical

RESULT:

Christians think they’re learning deeper truth about Jesus.

=> Actually being initiated into LUCIFERIAN KABBALAH.

THE PROGRAMMING:

Documentary explains:

“His followers are being subconsciously programmed to thirst for rabbis and their Jewish mysticism, for hidden spiritual truths.”

How subconscious programming works:

STEP 1: Use familiar Christian terminology

Golgotha, mercy, resurrection, redemption

STEP 2: Introduce “deeper” rabbinic wisdom

“Rabbis say...” “Zohar teaches...” “Hidden meaning...”

STEP 3: Create dependence on rabbi interpretations

“Only rabbinic wisdom can decode”

“Hidden truths not in plain Bible”

“Need rabbi to understand properly”

STEP 4: Subtle shift in authority

From Bible alone (sola scriptura)

To Bible + rabbinic interpretation (Kabbalah)

STEP 5: Eventually

Rabbinic authority > Biblical authority

Kabbalah > New Testament

Lucifer > Jesus (though never stated explicitly)

THE GNOSTIC TRAP:

Documentary identifies core deception:

“Gnosticism is a very old heresy that teaches that the truth is hidden and has to be decoded, uncovered, unlocked, unveiled and learned through initiation.“

Kahn’s method:

Proclaims himself PROPHET

Exposes “hidden codes”

Unravels “riddled mysteries”

Claims “only his rabbinic wisdom has been able to decipher”

THIS IS TEXTBOOK GNOSTICISM:

Truth is HIDDEN (not plain in Scripture)

Requires SPECIAL KNOWLEDGE (only rabbis/Kahn have)

Needs INITIATION (follow Kahn’s teachings, study Kabbalah)

BIBLICAL REFUTATION:

Jesus said (John 18:20):

“I spake openly to the world; I ever taught in synagogues, and in the temple, where the Jews always resort; and in secret have I said nothing.“

=> NOT: “I taught openly, but deeper mysteries hidden for rabbis to decode”

=> BUT: “IN SECRET HAVE I SAID NOTHING“ (all truth revealed openly)

Matthew 23:8-10:

“But be not ye called Rabbi: for one is your Master, even Christ; and all ye are brethren. And call no man your father upon the earth: for one is your Father, which is in heaven. Neither be ye called masters: for one is your Master, even Christ.”

Jesus EXPLICITLY FORBIDS:

Being called Rabbi

Following rabbis

Submitting to rabbinic authority

=> Yet Kahn commands: “Listen to the rabbis.”

2 Timothy 3:16-17:

“All scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness: That the man of God may be perfect, thoroughly furnished unto all good works.“

=> NOT: “Scripture + Zohar + rabbinic wisdom = complete”

=> BUT: All scripture = Sufficient, complete, thorough

We don’t need Zohar

We don’t need Kabbalah

We don’t need rabbis

=> CHRISTIANS HAVE JESUS + SCRIPTURE = COMPLETE.

Titus 1:13-14:

“Rebuke them sharply, that they may be sound in the faith; Not giving heed to Jewish fables and commandments of men, who turn from the truth.“ => “Jewish fables” = Talmud, Zohar, Kabbalah (rabbinic traditions) => “Commandments of men” = Rabbinic law overriding Scripture

Paul WARNS against exactly what Kahn promotes.

THE AGENDA:

Documentary states clearly:

“This is by design and part of the Kabbalist agenda.“

Agenda:

1. Infiltrate Christianity with Kabbalah

2. Create dependence on rabbinic authority

3. Subtly shift from Jesus to rabbis

4. Eventually: Global adherence to Noahide Law (documented in our previous investigation)

Kahn is STRATEGIC OPERATIVE, not innocent teacher.

MILLIONS OF CHRISTIANS DECEIVED.

Kahn’s books bestsellers

Speaking at major conferences

Trusted by evangelical leaders

=> And he’s initiating them into LUCIFERIAN KABBALAH.

WARNING:

If your pastor quotes Jonathan Kahn:

RUN.

If your church studies his books:

LEAVE.

If you own his materials:

BURN THEM. (Acts 19:19 - early Christians burned occult books)

=> This is not “deeper truth about Jesus.”

=> This is KABBALAH = LUCIFER WORSHIP.

Packaged for Christians. Deadly as serpent’s original lie.

PART IV: KNIGHTS TEMPLAR TO FREEMASONRY — KABBALAH COMES TO EUROPE

HISTORICAL PROGRESSION:

Documentary reveals:

“The collection of texts called the Kabbalah were eventually transcribed by Rabbi Isaac the Blind in Provence in the south of France during the 12th century... The Kabbalistic writings of Isaac the Blind fell into the hands of a group of nine French noblemen. These noblemen became known as the Knights Templar.“

TIMELINE:

70 CE: Jerusalem temple destroyed (Second Temple)

~200-500 CE: Early Kabbalistic oral traditions (claimed ancient, actually developed)

~1150-1200: Rabbi Isaac the Blind transcribes Kabbalah (first written form)

1119: Knights Templar founded (officially)

12th century: Templars discover Kabbalah writings

THE KNIGHTS TEMPLAR:

Documentary describes:

“One such Cabal, who were to later spawn a whole armada of black magic cults and Freemasonry, were the so-called Knights Templar.”

“Cabal” = From Hebrew “Kabbalah”

Definition: Group who conspire together

=> Knights Templar were KABBALISTIC CABAL from beginning.

OFFICIAL STORY:

Poor monks protecting Christian pilgrims

Fighting for Christ in crusades

Defending holy land

ACTUAL REALITY (Documentary):

“They laughingly called themselves the Poor Knights of Christ, but these men were far from poor. They deliberately styled themselves as monks so that they could go about their Luciferian Kabbalistic studies and conduct business without being taxed nor arouse suspicion from the Vatican.”

DISGUISE:

Monk appearance → Avoid suspicion

“Poor” claim → Avoid taxes

Christian rhetoric → Hide Luciferian practices

ACTUAL AGENDA:

Study Kabbalah

Practice ceremonial magic

Accumulate wealth/power

Spread Luciferian mysticism

THE TEMPLE OF SOLOMON LOOTING:

Documentary:

“The Kabbalistic higher secrets of ritual sodomy, the evil eye, chanting incantations, necromancy, blood sacrifice, and invoking the fallen angels in service to Lucifer fascinated the French Knights Templar. They realized that the Kabbalah originated in Palestine, and once they had realized that the Kabbalah was the key to untold spiritual magical power, they cunningly planned a bloody crusade to Palestine in order to search for more Kabbalistic and magical artifacts.“

“They eventually discovered and looted the Temple of Solomon. Solomon was a biblical magician king who is accredited with inspiring large parts of the corpus of works we now know as the Kabbalah.”

THE CRUSADES REINTERPRETED:

What we’re told:

Religious war (Christianity vs. Islam)

Defending holy sites

Noble cause

Documentary reveals:

“The Knights Templar arrived in Palestine with one main goal, to stop the Muslims from gaining any knowledge about the Kabbalah.“ “Historical Islamic oral accounts from the 12th century testify a sickening crusade of plunder, torture, murder, and sexual depravity.“

Crusades were KABBALISTIC OPERATION:

Secure Kabbalah artifacts

Prevent Islam from learning secrets

Loot Temple of Solomon

Establish Luciferian control

200 YEARS OF EVIL:

Documentary:

“After 200 years of Kabbalistic magic and bloodthirsty crusades, wantonly murdering children, women and engaging in ritualized sodomy, the French Knights Templar were rounded up, tortured and executed.”

What they practiced:

Ritual sodomy (sex magic invoking demons)

Child murder (blood sacrifice)

Necromancy (speaking with dead)

Invoking evil spirits

Worshiping Baphomet (Lucifer)

THE CONFESSIONS:

Documentary:

“Many confessions told of the Knights Templar monks ritually sodomizing each other invoking evil spirits and implanting these spirits into animals such as cats.“ “Various black magic artifacts were confiscated from castles owned by the Knights Templar, including silver caskets containing desiccated heads and skulls. The Knights Templar referred to these heads as baphomets. They were placed at the center of a round table. Templars would then conduct a seance, invoking the spirit of Lucifer to speak through the head.“

“The most damning information exposed them as anti-Christs.”

BAPHOMET EXPLAINED:

NOT: Random demonic symbol

BUT: Templar practice of necromancy with severed heads

Modern Baphomet (goat-headed figure):

Created by occultist Éliphas Lévi (19th century)

Based on Templar worship

Represents Lucifer

Used by Church of Satan, Satanists globally

Originated with Kabbalistic Knights Templar

FROM TEMPLARS TO FREEMASONRY:

Documentary:

“One such Cabal... were to later spawn a whole armada of black magic cults and Freemasonry.“

Historical progression:

1307: Templars arrested, executed (France)

1312: Order officially dissolved by Pope

BUT: Many escaped

Where: Scotland, Portugal, Switzerland

What they brought:

Kabbalistic teachings

Ritual practices

Organizational structure

Luciferian worship

=> 1717: Freemasonry officially founded (Grand Lodge of England)

Connection:

Same symbolism (Temple of Solomon, sacred geometry)

Same degrees/initiations (progressive revelation of secrets)

Same goal (Luciferian enlightenment)

Same source: KABBALAH

=> FREEMASONRY = REPACKAGED KABBALISTIC TEMPLARS

OUR PREVIOUS DOCUMENTATION:

Chapter 2 (Financial Architecture):

Rothschilds = Freemasons

Chapter 11 Part 2 (Crown Council):

Papal bloodlines = Practicing Kabbalah

Documentary confirms:

Knights Templar (Kabbalah) → Freemasonry (Kabbalah) → Illuminati (Kabbalah) → Crown Council (Kabbalah)

COMPLETE CHAIN VALIDATED.

From 12th century Templars to 21st century Beast System:

=> ALL POWERED BY KABBALAH = LUCIFER WORSHIP

PART V: KABBALAH IN POPULAR CULTURE — ALEISTER CROWLEY TO MUSIC INDUSTRY

ALEISTER CROWLEY:

Documentary:

“Aleister Crowley is one of the most famous practitioners of Kabbalah black magic. He founded the religion of Thelema in the early 20th century. He called himself the most wicked man in the world, as well as labeling himself the 666 beast from the Book of Revelation in the Bible.”

Crowley’s connection to Kabbalah:

Studied extensively

Incorporated into Thelema

Famous slogan: “Do what thou wilt” (Kabbalistic principle of self-deification)

Practiced ritual magic, sex magic, drug use

THE BABYLON WORKING:

Documentary:

“Aleister Crowley’s work served as a basis for the famous Babylon Working Ritual, performed by the founder of Scientology, L. Ron Hubbard, and jet engine scientist Jack Parsons. The Kabbalistic ritual was an intense ceremony performed for months from January through March 1946 near the future site of what would soon become Area 51.”

Significance:

Scientology founder involved (L. Ron Hubbard)

NASA scientist involved (Jack Parsons)

Near Area 51 (occult significance)

Kabbalistic ritual (invoking demons)

January-March 1946 (just after WWII end)

=> Babylon Working goal: Open portal for ‘goddess’ Babalon (Luciferian entity)

MUSIC INDUSTRY SATURATION:

Documentary lists:

1. THE BEATLES:

Aleister Crowley on *Sgt. Pepper’s* album cover

Evidence of Kabbalah witchcraft in music/artwork

2. JAY-Z:

Uses Crowley’s “Do what thou wilt” on clothing line

Married to Beyoncé (also practices Kabbalah)

Both promote Luciferian symbolism

3. DAVID BOWIE:

Referenced Crowley in “Quicksand” lyrics

4. OZZY OSBOURNE:

Whole song titled “Mr. Crowley”

Tribute to Crowley’s black magic

5. LED ZEPPELIN (Jimmy Page):

“Heavily influenced by Crowley’s writings and teachings”

Owned house previously occupied by Crowley

“Do What Thou Wilt” printed on vinyl album

PATTERN:

Most influential bands/artists

All reference Crowley

All influenced by Kabbalah

All promote Luciferian principles

WHY MUSIC?

Warfare tactic:

Music bypasses critical thinking (reaches emotions directly)

Repetition programs subconscious (same as COVID “mask up” repetition - Cathy O’Brien documented)

Youth targeted (form worldview during development)

Normalizes occult (makes Luciferian symbols/ideas acceptable)

Result:

=> Billions exposed to Kabbalistic symbolism without realizing source.

OUR INVESTIGATION INTEGRATION:

We documented:

Media control (six corporations, Khazarian executives)

Programming methods (repetition, symbolism, predictive programming)

Documentary adds:

Music industry specifically saturated

Kabbalah/Crowley influence pervasive

Deliberate Luciferian programming via entertainment

MADONNA, BRITNEY SPEARS, OTHERS:

Not mentioned in documentary but relevant:

Madonna: Open Kabbalah student (Kabbalah Centre)

Britney Spears: Wore Kabbalah red string bracelet

Ariana Grande: Kabbalah tattoos

Justin Bieber: Kabbalah studies

=> Pattern continues to present day.

TECHNOLOGY + OCCULT:

Jack Parsons connection significant:

Rocket scientist (helped found JPL, precursor to NASA)

Practicing Kabbalist (Babylon Working)

Technology development + Occult practice = UNITED

This foreshadows:

Transhumanism (technology + spirituality)

Mark of Beast (biological tech + Luciferian worship)

Same combination: Advanced tech + Ancient occultism

CONCLUSION:

Popular culture is SATURATION CAMPAIGN preparing masses for:

Acceptance of occult

Normalization of Luciferian symbolism

Desensitization to evil

Ultimate goal: Accept Mark of Beast (Kabbalistic promise: “become as gods”)

PART VI: CHABAD LUBAVITCH AND NOAHIDE LAW — THE ENDGAME REVEALED

DEATH PENALTY FOR CHRISTIANS:

Documentary shows:

“Two ultra-Orthodox members of Prime Minister Netanyahu’s coalition have introduced a bill that would punish believers for sharing the gospel of Jesus with prison time.“

“Their explanation of the bill emphasizes a warning to stop Christians in particular.“

Documentary footage:

Rabbi saying: “But if you bring Jesus, you bring the wrong guy. Don’t bring us Jesus.“

Then shows Noahide Law conference:

“Death penalty. Bring it forth! Again, the words death penalty, death penalty, death penalty, death penalty. From no penalty to death penalty. The death penalty. The death penalty.“

THIS IS NOT THEORETICAL

THIS IS CURRENT ISRAELI LEGISLATION

OUR PREVIOUS DOCUMENTATION:

Public Law 102-14 (1991):

U.S. Congress recognizes Noahide Laws

Noahide Laws (from Babylonian Talmud):

1. No idolatry

2. No blasphemy

3. No murder

4. No theft

5. No sexual immorality

6. No eating flesh from living animal

7. Establish courts to enforce laws

PENALTY FOR VIOLATION: DEATH (beheading per Talmud)

CRITICAL POINT:

Believe in/Worshiping Jesus= Idolatry under Noahide Law

Penalty: DEATH

REVELATION 20:4 PROPHECY:

“And I saw the souls of them that were BEHEADED for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark.”

Documentary validates:

Noahide Law is REAL

Being pushed by Chabad Lubavitch (Kabbalistic Judaism)

Death penalty for Christians OPENLY DISCUSSED

Israeli legislation CURRENTLY BEING INTRODUCED

CHABAD LUBAVITCH:

Who they are:

Kabbalistic Jewish sect

Enormous political influence (global)

Advise world leaders (Putin, Netanyahu, Trump all connected)

Push Noahide Law agenda

Our previous documentation:

Education Day (1978, every president signs)

Based on Rebbe Schneerson’s birthday

Chabad schools infiltrating education

Noahide Law being normalized

Documentary adds:

Openly discussing DEATH PENALTY

Current legislative efforts (not future - NOW)

Direct targeting of Christians specifically

TRUMP AT SCHNEERSON’S GRAVE:

Documentary shows:

“This is Donald Trump in October 2024, visiting the gravesite of Grand High Kabbalist Rebbe Schneerson. You can also see Trump’s Kabbalah handlers next to him, who seem to be guiding him in this ritual.”

Schneerson:

Chabad Lubavitch leader (Rebbe)

Grand High Kabbalist

Died 1994

Still worshiped by Chabad (some believe he’s messiah)

Kabbalistic practice:

“Visiting gravesites allows one to tap into this merit and benefit from their intercession, holiness, and merit of the righteous one’s grave to amplify one’s own prayers to their god, Ein Soph [Lucifer].”

Trump’s October 2024 visit:

Kabbalistic ritual (not innocent)

Handlers guiding him (not spontaneous)

Before election (seeking Chabad blessing?)

Shows Kabbalah influence on highest political levels

TRUMP’S STATEMENT:

Documentary includes:

“Christians, get out and vote. Just this time. You won’t have to do it anymore. Four more years... You won’t have to vote anymore, my beautiful Christians.”

Interpretation in light of Noahide Law:

“Won’t have to vote anymore” = Why?

Because Noahide Law implemented? (no more democracy)

Christians targeted for execution? (Revelation 20:4 beheading)

Ominous statement given Kabbalah/Chabad connection

THE CONVERGENCE:

Documentary warned:

“Many rabbis are openly proclaiming Kabbalah as the only salvation of the world and that this salvation can only be brought about by a global adherence to the law [Noahide].”

The plan:

Kabbalah = Only true spiritual path Noahide Law = Expression of Kabbalah for gentiles Global implementation = “Salvation of world” Christians refuse = Idolaters (worship Jesus as God) Penalty = Death (beheading) Revelation 20:4 fulfilled

WHY THIS CONNECTS TO MARK OF BEAST:

Both require:

Global system (Mark economic, Noahide legal)

Enforcement mechanism (cannot buy/sell vs. beheading)

Worship requirement (Mark = worship Beast, Noahide = deny Jesus)

Same goal: Force humanity to choose between survival and Jesus

Timeline:

2025-2027: Temple construction

2027-2030: Noahide courts established

2030: Mark offered + Noahide enforcement begins

Result: Christians face choice: Mark + deny Jesus (survive temporarily) OR refuse Mark + confess Jesus (beheaded but eternal life)

OUR INVESTIGATION SHOWED:

Mark of Beast unforgivable BECAUSE removes capacity to repent

Noahide Law shows:

Those who refuse Mark face BEHEADING

Together:

Take Mark → Lose soul, “survive” temporarily, eternal damnation

Refuse Mark → Keep soul, face beheading, eternal life

EXACTLY as Revelation prophesied.

Documentary validates EVERY detail.

PART VII: BIBLICAL WARNINGS — SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN IDENTIFIED

REVELATION 2:9:

“I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan.“

REVELATION 3:9:

“Behold, I will make them of the synagogue of Satan, which say they are Jews, and are not, but do lie.”

Documentary interpretation:

Those practicing Kabbalah (Lucifer worship) while claiming to be Jews (Biblical Israelites) = Synagogue of Satan

NOT:

Ethnic Jews (genetic)

Practicing Jews (cultural/religious)

BUT:

Kabbalists pretending to be Biblical Jews

Luciferians using Jewish identity as cover

Babylonian mystics hijacking Jewish traditions

OUR KHAZARIAN DOCUMENTATION (Chapter 1) + Documentary = Complete picture:

Khazarians:

Converted 740 CE (political, not spiritual)

Adopted Talmud/Kabbalah (Babylonian, not Biblical)

Claim Jewish identity (Ashkenazi = 95% of modern “Jews”)

Practice Kabbalah (Lucifer worship, not Biblical faith)

=> “SAY they are Jews” = CLAIM Jewish identity => “ARE NOT” = Genetically/spiritually not Biblical Israelites => “SYNAGOGUE OF SATAN” = Worship Lucifer via Kabbalah

Revelation 2:9/3:9 = LITERAL DESCRIPTION of Kabbalistic Khazarians

MATTHEW 23:33:

“Ye serpents, ye generation of vipers, how can ye escape the damnation of hell?”

Jesus speaking to:

Pharisees (religious leaders)

Who practiced Kabbalah (oral traditions, mysticism)

Who rejected Him as Messiah

“Generation of vipers” = SEED OF SERPENT

Documentary already showed:

=> Kabbalah = Religion of serpent (Genesis 3, Lucifer)

Jesus identifies Kabbalists as SERPENT’S OFFSPRING.

JOHN 8:44:

“Ye are of your father the devil, and the lusts of your father ye will do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and abode not in the truth, because there is no truth in him.”

Jesus speaking to same group (Pharisees/Kabbalists):

Your father = Devil (not Abraham, not God)

Murderer from beginning = Cain, first murder

No truth in him = Lucifer, father of lies

Documentary confirms:

=> “(false) God of Kabbalah is none other than Lucifer.”

Jesus already identified them 2000 years ago.

EPHESIANS 6:12:

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.“

Documentary shows:

Crown Council practicing Kabbalah = Rulers in high places

Knights Templar to Freemasons = Powers/principalities

Chabad Lubavitch = Spiritual wickedness

All serving Lucifer via Kabbalah

=> Not flesh and blood (ethnic Jews). But spiritual wickedness (Kabbalistic Luciferians in positions of power).

1 PETER 5:8:

“Be sober, be vigilant; because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.“

Kabbalah is HOW devil devours:

Promises knowledge (like serpent in Genesis)

Leads to Lucifer worship (disguised as enlightenment)

Infiltrates churches (via Jonathan Kahn and others)

Implements Beast System (Mark of Beast = Become as gods)

LUKE 10:18:

“And he said unto them, I beheld Satan as lightning fall from heaven.“

Documentary ties to Kabbalah:

Lucifer = Light-bringer, angel of light

Fell from heaven (rebellion)

Kabbalah worships HIM as bringer of knowledge

This is why 2 Corinthians 11:14 warns:

“Satan himself is transformed/presented as an angel of light.“

Kabbalah presents Lucifer as:

Light-bringer (positive)

Knowledge-giver (benevolent)

Liberator (hero)

Bible reveals:

Deceiver (liar)

Destroyer (murderer)

Damned (already defeated)

THE WARNING FOR CHRISTIANS:

Matthew 7:15:

“Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves.“

Jonathan Kahn = Perfect example:

Claims to be prophet (false prophet)

Appears Christian (sheep’s clothing - “messianic”)

Actually Kabbalist (ravening wolf - destroying faith)

2 Peter 2:1:

“But there were false prophets also among the people, even as there shall be false teachers among you, who privily shall bring in damnable heresies.”

Kabbalah = Damnable heresy:

Worships Lucifer (not YHWH)

Denies Jesus as God (anti-Christ)

Promises divinity through knowledge (Genesis 3 lie)

Galatians 1:8:

“But though we, or an angel from heaven, preach any other gospel unto you than that which we have preached unto you, let him be accursed.“

Kabbalistic “gospel”:

Secret knowledge saves

Become divine through mysticism

All paths lead to God

Completely different from Biblical gospel (faith in Jesus alone)

1 John 4:1:

“Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world.“

Test Kabbalah:

Worships Ein Soph (not Biblical God) = FAIL

Teaches secret knowledge saves (not faith in Jesus) = FAIL

Practices ceremonial magic (invokes demons) = FAIL

Documentary admits: God of Kabbalah = Lucifer = FAIL

=> Kabbalah FAILS every Biblical test.

Therefore:

Not from God

From Lucifer

Christians must REJECT

CONCLUSION: THE SPIRITUAL ENGINE EXPOSED — KABBALAH POWERS THE BEAST

COMPLETE INTEGRATION:

Our 11-chapter investigation documented:

Khazarian identity theft

Financial control (Rothschilds, Federal Reserve, Crown Council)

Intelligence networks (CIA, Mossad, Five Eyes)

Corporate capture (Big Tech, Big Pharma)

Blackmail infrastructure (Epstein network)

Internet of Bodies (IEEE 802.15.6, synthetic biology)

Media control (six corporations, programming)

Targeted individuals (electromagnetic torture, beta testing)

Physical degeneration (anaphylaxis weapon, brain damage)

Social engineering (1990s transformation, civil society murder)

Spiritual architecture (Crown Council, Committee of 300, Noahide Law)

Every mechanism documented

Every perpetrator identified

Every timeline traced

One question remained: WHY?

What spiritual system motivates all this?

What belief drives coordinated global evil?

What worship justifies technological enslavement?

ANSWER: KABBALAH

Documentary proves:

KABBALAH = LUCIFER WORSHIP (stated explicitly multiple times)

ILLUMINATI/FREEMASONRY FOUNDED ON KABBALAH (documentary: “foundation of Illuminati, cornerstone of Freemasonry”)

CROWN COUNCIL PRACTICES KABBALAH (Knights Templar → Freemasonry → Papal bloodlines, all Kabbalistic)

INFILTRATING CHRISTIANITY VIA KABBALAH (Jonathan Kahn initiating millions)

NOAHIDE LAW = KABBALISTIC (Chabad Lubavitch, death penalty for Christians)

MARK OF BEAST = KABBALISTIC PROMISE (Genesis 3:5 “ye shall be as gods”)

THE COMPLETE PICTURE:

GENESIS 3: Serpent offers knowledge → “Ye shall be as gods”

↓

6000 YEARS: Kabbalah systematizes serpent’s lie

↓

740 CE: Khazarians adopt Kabbalah, claim Jewish identity

↓

12th CENTURY: Knights Templar discover Kabbalah, bring to Europe

↓

1717: Freemasonry officially founded (Kabbalistic Templars restructured)

↓

1776: Illuminati founded (Kabbalistic, uses Freemasonry)

↓

1800s-1900s: Rothschilds (Kabbalistic) control banking, fund Israel

↓

1947: CIA formed, information classified (Kabbalistic control)

↓

1948: Israel created (Kabbalistic colonial project, not Biblical restoration)

↓

1991: Noahide Law recognized by U.S. Congress (Kabbalistic legal framework)

↓

2001: 9/11, surveillance state (Kabbalistic New World Order advancement)

↓

2013: IoB deployment begins (Kabbalistic transhumanism)

↓

2020: COVID mind control (Kabbalistic mass programming)

↓

2024: Noahide death penalty legislation, Trump at Schneerson grave (Kabbalistic endgame visible)

↓

2025-2030: Temple construction, Mark offered (Kabbalistic promise: “become as gods”)

EVERY STEP POWERED BY KABBALAH = LUCIFER WORSHIP

THE MARK OF BEAST:

What Kabbalah promises:

=> Secret knowledge → Divinity → “Become as gods”

What Mark promises:

=> Technological enhancement → Transhumanism → “Evolve into gods”

SAME LIE, DIFFERENT PACKAGE:

Genesis 3: Eat fruit → Become as gods

Kabbalah: Study mysteries → Become divine

Mark of Beast: Accept integration → Evolve to godhood

All three:

Promised by Lucifer

Require rejecting Biblical God

Lead to permanent damnation

WHY MARK IS UNFORGIVABLE:

Not because God won’t forgive.

Because Mark removes CAPACITY to repent:

Divine image removed (Genesis 1:27 corrupted)

Soul entrapped/simulated (consciousness imprisoned)

Free will overridden (network control)

Kabbalistic promise fulfilled: “Became as gods” (synthetic, not divine)

Result:

=> No longer human enough to be saved.

Revelation 14:9-11:

“If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark... The same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God... and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone... and the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever.”

THE CHOICE:

OPTION 1: BELIEVE KABBALAH

Trust serpent’s promise (Genesis 3)

Accept Mark (technological godhood)

Become Homoborgenesis (no longer human)

Eternal torment (Revelation 14:11)

OPTION 2: BELIEVE JESUS

Trust Creator’s word (Bible/Quran)

Refuse Mark (maintain humanity)

Face beheading (Noahide Law, Revelation 20:4)

Eternal life (Resurrected to reign with Christ)

No middle ground.

No third option.

Binary choice.

THE VICTORY:

Jesus already defeated Kabbalah/Lucifer:

Colossians 2:15:

“And having spoiled principalities and powers, he made a shew of them openly, triumphing over them in it.”

Past tense: TRIUMPHED (already accomplished)

Revelation 20:10:

“And the devil that deceived them was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone... and shall be tormented day and night for ever and ever.” => Lucifer’s fate: SEALED => Kabbalah’s end: CERTAIN => Beast System’s defeat: PROPHESIED

THE WARNING:

Kabbalah is not:

Innocent mysticism

Deeper truth

Jewish tradition

Path to enlightenment

Kabbalah IS:

Lucifer worship (documented)

Serpent’s lie systematized (Genesis 3 repeated)

Anti-Christ system (opposes Jesus as God)

Beast System spiritual engine (powers all evil)

If your church teaches Kabbalah → LEAVE

If your pastor quotes Jonathan Kahn → FLEE

If anyone offers “secret knowledge” → REJECT

Truth is in:

Jesus Christ (John 14:6 “I am the way, the truth, the life”)

Scripture alone – biblical/quranic revelation (2 Timothy 3:16-17 “All scripture... thoroughly furnished”)

Faith in His finished work (Ephesians 2:8-9 “By grace through faith”)

FINAL WORD:

For 6000 years, the serpent’s lie persists:

“Ye shall be as gods”

Packaged as:

Tree of knowledge (Genesis 3)

Kabbalah (ancient to modern)

Transhumanism (technological)

Mark of Beast (final implementation)

But truth remains:

John 8:32:

“And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.“

Truth = Gods revelation

Lie = Kabbalah/Lucifer

Choose wisely.

Refuse Kabbalah.

Never take the Mark.

Your eternity depends on it.

RESOURCES:

Documentary: Kabbalah - The Religion of the Serpent

Our Investigation: Complete Beast System documentation

Scripture: King James Bible

WARNING SIGNS OF KABBALISTIC INFILTRATION:

Rabbis teaching “deeper mysteries”

References to Zohar, Talmud as authority

“Hidden meanings” in Scripture

Gematria, numerology, codes

“All paths lead to God”

Tree of Life imagery

Secret knowledge required

Initiation ceremonies

IF YOU ENCOUNTER ANY: REJECT IMMEDIATELY

NEVER COMPLY.

