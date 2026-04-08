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[Verse 1] Joe rides his Harley down the line, Chrome and thunder, he feels divine. Master of prairies, lord of the land, Freedom dripping through his hand. But the stations shut their doors tonight, Gas too costly, they stopped the fight. Joe keeps rolling, fuel runs low, Independence fades — where can he go? [Pre-Chorus] He thought the dream was paved in steel, But empty tanks show what’s real. [Chorus] King of the road, on empty ground, Chasing freedom that can’t be found. Gasoline prayers to the starry dome, But no fuel left to take him home. [Verse 2] Pushing his Harley through the dust, Dollar bills clenched, but they rust. Stomach growling, no food to buy, He stares at the neon, a hollow sky. He dreams of teepees, fires that glow, Buffalo steaks from long ago. But the horses left, the Indians too, History whispers: it won’t rewind for you. [Pre-Chorus] He thought the dream was built to last, But freedom’s chained to a fuel pump’s past. [Chorus] King of the road, on empty ground, Chasing freedom that can’t be found. Gasoline prayers to the starry dome, But no fuel left to take him home. [Bridge] “Only when the last stream is poisoned dry, And the last tree falls, no birds can fly, Only then you’ll see what money buys…” Joe holds his cash, can’t meet his eyes. [Verse 3] He robbed the station for a fist of green, But now it burns with shame unseen. Freedom’s price is more than gold, The dream’s a trick, a lie retold. Yet in the silence, hope still grows, The prairie whispers, the night wind knows: Something’s shifting, it’s not the end — A broken dream can learn to mend. [Final Chorus] King of the road, his crown has gone, But the road keeps singing a deeper song. Freedom’s not steel or the gas he burned, It’s the truth in the lessons finally learned.