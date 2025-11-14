LABORATORY PROOF: Graphene Nanotech Found in ALL Vaccines
The Great Reset’s Kill Switch Revealed
La Quinta Columna Evidence and the Global Graphene Agenda
This Spanish-language transcript from La Quinta Columna (The Fifth Column) provides crucial corroborating evidence and additional dimensions to our previous analysis of nanotech surveillance and the Great Reset. Let me present the key complementary findings:
Core Revelations from La Quinta Columna Research
1. Direct Laboratory Confirmation of Graphene in Vaccines
The most significant contribution of this investigation is direct microscopic and spectroscopic evidence of graphene oxide in vaccines:
Dr. Pablo Campra’s Analysis (University of Almería)
Initial hypothesis testing by La Quinta Columna led to university laboratory analysis
Micro-Raman spectroscopy confirmed reduced graphene oxide (rGO) in:
Pfizer vaccines
AstraZeneca vaccines
Moderna vaccines
Janssen vaccines
Results replicated in multiple countries (UK, Germany, Chile, New Zealand, Australia)
Real-Time Microscopy Observations
Analysis of Neisvac C (meningitis vaccine for children): Within 5 minutes of observation, found:
Graphene microsheets
Graphene microfibers
Graphene ribbons/tapes
Characteristic “morgellons” (graphene microfilaments)
Visual Pattern Matching
Comparing vaccine samples with pure reduced graphene oxide standard
Identical morphological characteristics:
Wrinkled sheet appearance
Fiber structures
Ribbon formations
2. Electromagnetic Properties and Detection Methods
Anechoic Chamber Experiment (Europe)
Government-sponsored facility testing
Chamber blocks 8 kHz to 19 GHz frequencies
Results:
Non-symptomatic controls: Zero readings
Symptomatic individuals: Detectable RF emissions inside the chamber
Proof positive: Frequencies originating from within the human body
This is the smoking gun - electromagnetic signals detected in an environment designed to block all external frequencies can only originate internally.
Detection Technology:
GM-20 Pro frequency counter (most sensitive civilian device)
Non-linear junction detection (NLJD) scanners ($22,000 USD)
Originally designed to detect rust in airplanes
Detects semiconductor/silicon-based electronic components
100% positive results in tested population
Testing Results Breakdown:
Pre-COVID vaccine era: 4-10 detection points per person
Post-COVID vaccine era: 12-13 detection points average
Extreme cases: 21 detection points
Urban dwellers: Higher readings (more antenna exposure)
Rural/organic lifestyle: Minimum 3 detection points
Children ages 3 and 6: Identical detection patterns to adults (statistical impossibility without systematic deployment)
3. The MAC Address Phenomenon
Bluetooth Emissions from Vaccinated Individuals
Vaccinated people emit unique MAC (Media Access Control) addresses
Detectable via Bluetooth scanning apps:
“Bluetooth Scanner”
“See My Bluetooth” (shows distance to emitting individuals)
MAC addresses appear even from deceased individuals in cemeteries
German Researcher Findings:
MAC addresses go into “sleep mode”
Reactivate when exposed to RF/EMF fields
Detectable for 20-30 seconds inside Faraday cages before signal dies
Implications:
Self-powered nano-circuitry activated by ambient electromagnetic fields
“Wireless Body Area Network” (WBAN) creating human nodes
Integration into Internet of Things (IoT) without consent
4. Historical Evidence of Graphene Deployment
Timeline of Introduction:
Pre-2019: Already present in flu vaccines (2019-2020 season)
Present in childhood vaccine schedules: Not just COVID vaccines
Found in surgical masks: Especially FFP2 masks (officially acknowledged, then withdrawn due to “lung irritation”)
Present in PCR test swabs: Hydrogel containing nanomaterials
In dental anesthetics: All lidocaine/xylocaine derivatives contaminated
Dr. Luis Marcelo Martínez’s Testimony (Argentina)
Geneticist, President of Argentine Medical Genetics Society
Extracted magnetic material from vaccination site of Uruguayan patient
Black ferruginous powder removed with magnets
Material currently under analysis
Patient’s husband and son acquired magnetism without being vaccinated (shedding phenomenon)
5. The “False Dissidence” Network
Controlled Opposition Strategy: La Quinta Columna identifies systematic misdirection by “approved” dissidents:
Characteristics of Controlled Opposition:
Discusses vaccine dangers but never mentions graphene
Focuses on:
Spike protein (doesn’t exist as claimed)
mRNA technology (smokescreen)
ADE (antibody-dependent enhancement) - misdirection
Virus variants (non-existent without sequenced pathogen)
Gets mainstream media coverage and platforms
Receives funding and television shows (example: Iker Jiménez and Carmen Porter both given TV programs)
Examples Cited:
Dr. Michael Yeadon (ex-Pfizer VP) - tells partial truths, hides graphene
Various “Doctors for Truth” organizations
Media personalities who focus on “globalism vs. nationalism” dialectic
The Dialectic Replacement Strategy:
Historical: Class struggle (left vs. right)
Current: Globalism vs. Identitarianism/Nationalism
Purpose: Keep populations fighting each other instead of looking up at true controllers
Lieutenant Colonel Pedro Baños specifically criticized for discussing geopolitics without addressing the poisoning program.
6. Clinical Manifestations and Toxicity Profile
What Graphene Oxide Does in the Body (from toxicity studies):
Oxidative Stress: Massive free radical production (ROS)
Inflammatory Response: Cytokine storm (the real “COVID”)
Mitochondrial Damage: Energy production disruption
Physical Cell Destruction: Apoptosis and necrosis
DNA Alteration: Mutagenesis leading to cancer
Blood Coagulation: Rouleaux formation (stacked red blood cells)
Thrombocytopenia: Platelet destruction leading to both clots and hemorrhaging
Radiation Catalysis Effect:
Graphene absorbs electromagnetic radiation
Multiplies radiation damage by 100x
Explains why symptoms worse in high-coverage areas
Creates “COVID” symptoms through radiation poisoning
Cardiovascular Effects:
Graphene lodges in heart muscle (myocytes)
Acts as superconductor and capacitor
Stores electromagnetic energy
Sudden discharge causes arrhythmia (the “sudden deaths”)
Video evidence shown: Graphene sheets on heart cells + EM field = arrhythmia
7. The Geographic and Demographic Pattern
Urban vs. Rural Disparity:
Severe cases concentrate in major cities
Within cities: Worst in central, high-coverage areas
Rural areas: Minimal or no cases
“Border effect”: Disease stops at national borders (impossible for viral contagion)
This proves environmental causation, not biological contagion.
Initial 2010 California Study Demographics: Most affected: 40-year-old Caucasian females, highly educated, recently single/widowed/divorced
Hypothesis for this pattern:
High antenna exposure (urban professional environments)
Possibly targeted testing of specific demographics
Pre-COVID deployment in flu vaccines and other injectables
8. Legal and Institutional Conspiracy
Section 3024 of 21st Century Cures Act (Obama, 2016):
Legalized experimentation on U.S. citizens without consent
“Normal risk” defined as anything occurring in everyday life (including death)
2024 extension: Protected private entities, researchers, subcontractors
Creates legal immunity for genocide
Spanish Legal System Complicity:
Over 600 formal complaints filed (representing 2,500+ plaintiffs)
All complaints filed away by judges
Evidence includes Campra Report (university analysis)
Notarized testimonies of magnetism
Complete judicial system obstruction
Medical System Participation:
Vaccination in tents and temporary sites (avoiding medical liability)
No doctors present at many vaccination sites
4-hour training for “vaccinators” with no medical background
No informed consent
No disclosure of ingredients
The strategy: Avoid institutional responsibility by using temporary structures and untrained personnel.
9. The 5G/6G Activation Mechanism
Frequency Specificity:
Graphene maximum excitation: 26 GHz
5G/6G licensed frequencies: 26 GHz (not a coincidence)
Creates “field effect transistor” in body
Expected activation: Mid-June 2022 (when transcript recorded)
Predicted Timeline:
Current state: Nano-circuitry in “sleep mode” in most people
6G rollout: 100% activation of loaded population
Results: Neuromodulation, behavioral control, mass casualties
Warning Signs Already Visible:
CDC warnings about “zombie pandemic”
WHO warnings about new variants
Official acknowledgment of coming “brain tsunami”
Predictive programming in media (films, series)
10. The Shedding Phenomenon
Dr. Hildegard Staninger’s Research:
Graphene oxide transfers between individuals
Contamination occurs even without vaccination
Mechanisms:
Close contact with vaccinated
Shared living spaces
Sexual contact
Evidence:
Unvaccinated partners of vaccinated showing positive readings
Children of vaccinated parents showing identical detection patterns
Uruguayan case: Entire family magnetized, only one vaccinated
Implications:
No one completely safe from exposure
Population-wide contamination regardless of vaccine status
Impossible to create “control group” for long-term studies
11. Countermeasures and Mitigation
Successful Interventions Reported:
Grounding/Earthing:
Walk barefoot on earth/grass
Lie on ground
Swim in ocean/sea
Antonio Resines example: Advice to leave Madrid (high antenna coverage) for rural area for one week
Antioxidant Protocols:
N-acetylcysteine (NAC) - raises endogenous glutathione
Glutathione supplementation
Vitamin D
Vitamin C
Quercetin
Ginger
Specific Enzymatic Action:
Horseradish - activates myeloperoxidase
Enzyme degrades graphene material
Broccoli
Asparagus
High-Grade Zeolites:
“Masterpiece” product mentioned
50-70% symptom reduction reported in victims
Binds to heavy metals and graphene oxide
Facilitates elimination
Jamming Devices:
Electromagnetic pulse generators
Emit “noise” to disrupt nano-circuitry
Must be used cautiously (can damage technology)
Cautions:
Avoid intense exercise in high-coverage areas
Avoid exercise until detoxification achieved
Body naturally eliminates graphene over time (hence need for repeated “boosters”)
12. The Athlete Collapse Phenomenon
Specific Cases Documented:
Cycling (Giro d’Italia):
More than 1/3 of cyclists withdrew before start
Thibaut Pinot (top French cyclist) - withdrew despite “best form”
No medical explanations provided
Tennis:
Novak Djokovic (unvaccinated): Reached quarterfinals without playing a match
All scheduled opponents withdrew due to illness/injury
Andy Murray: “Food poisoning” (standard cover story)
Multiple top players unable to compete
General Sports Pattern:
Athletes in peak condition suddenly incapacitated
Excuses vary: fractured ribs (Nadal), food poisoning, mysterious illness
Pattern accelerating post-vaccination
Those refusing vaccination continuing to compete successfully
13. The Hepatitis Mystery
Childhood Hepatitis Outbreak (2022): Official story: “Unknown origin” possibly adenovirus F41
La Quinta Columna Analysis:
Graphene-induced liver inflammation
Proof: Only occurring in vaccinated children
Geographic pattern: Major cities with high antenna coverage
Rural areas: No cases
Timeline: Follows childhood vaccination schedule
Official Misdirection:
Blame adenovirus (no evidence)
Blame “food contamination” (chocolate, eggs)
Ignore vaccine schedule timing
Ignore geographic clustering
The Pattern: Whenever mysterious illness emerges with unknown cause, assume:
Graphene toxicity
Radiation catalysis
Check antenna proximity
14. Media Manipulation and Cover Stories
Endless Excuses for Sudden Death/Illness:
The transcript catalogs dozens of ridiculous explanations promoted by official media:
Climate change
Not brushing teeth
Sleeping after 11 PM
Being too happy (”festive heart syndrome”)
Being too angry (team losing)
5 minutes of exciting football
Energy drinks (blamed after 15 years of safe use)
Size of ankles
Size of ears
Noise pollution
Season changes
Time changes
Contraceptive pills (blamed after decades of use)
Strategy: Flood public consciousness with so many possible causes that the real cause (graphene + EMF) is never considered.
15. The “New Variants” Scam
Official Narrative:
New variants continuously emerging
Need for “bivalent” or “bivariante” vaccines
Omicron-specific boosters
Reality According to La Quinta Columna:
No virus has been sequenced (cannot have variants of non-sequenced virus)
Christian Drosten’s PCR protocol published before official SARS-CoV-2 announcement (how?)
“Variants” are vaccine batch effects and electromagnetic exposure patterns
Deaths blamed on variants are vaccine deaths
The Perpetual Pandemic Model:
Will continue 10-15 years until acceptance complete
Once “new normal” established, will credit vaccines/boosters
Will continue blaming climate change for deaths
Real cause never officially acknowledged
16. Testimony of Front-Line Resistance
Dr. José Luis Sevillano (co-founder La Quinta Columna): Key insights from interview:
Emphasizes looking up, not laterally at enemies
All controlled opposition focuses on Gates, Schwab, WEF
Real power structure above these visible figures
Historical pattern: Same strategy in WWI, WWII (create dialectic, populations fight each other)
Current dialectic: Globalism vs. Nationalism (replaces class struggle)
Prediction: Will lead to WWIII using same formula
Ricardo Delgado (co-founder):
Commitment to exposing truth regardless of threats
Acknowledges death threats received
References deaths of:
Dr. Andreas Noack (mentioned La Quinta Columna work, then died)
Dr. Domenico Viscardi (Italy, introduced LQC research, then died)
Silvio Berlusconi (planned to present evidence to European Commission)
Vows to continue even from “beyond the grave”
17. The Urgency: Klaus Schwab Meeting
Recent Development (referenced in transcript):
Emergency meeting between UN representatives and World Economic Forum
Klaus Schwab (unelected, nobody voted for him)
Purpose: Accelerate Agenda 2030
Implication: They know people are waking up
Response: Increase speed of implementation
Why the Rush? La Quinta Columna hypothesis:
Critical mass approaching awareness
Resistance growing globally
Window closing before 6G full activation
Must complete deployment before populations fully understand
18. The Extraterrestrial Misdirection
New Narrative Being Prepared:
U.S. government opening new UFO/UAP investigation offices
“Project Galileo” (note the eye symbol)
Searching for “self-replicating spacecraft”
Mainstream scientists (Avi Loeb, Harvard) claiming aliens created universe “in a lab”
La Quinta Columna Analysis:
Preparation for “savior” narrative
When terrestrial genocide becomes undeniable, blame aliens
Or introduce “aliens” as saviors from human problems
Possibility: The “aliens” are the ones doing this already
Historical evidence: Sumerian tablets, ancient artwork showing non-human entities
May be same entities preparing to “return” openly
Dr. Sevillano’s Perspective:
Humans are already “livestock” in someone’s farm
We do it to chickens, pigs, cows
Logical that it’s being done to us
Depredator never reveals himself
Always blames the prey for its suffering
19. The Generational Agenda
Long-Term Goals:
Current Generation: Mass reduction, compliance training
Surviving Generation: Complete technological integration
Future Generations: Born into system, never know freedom
Ultimate State: “Homo borgensis” (cyborg humans) with no human rights
Timeline:
2030: Complete Agenda 2030 implementation
Full integration into Internet of Things
Social credit system operational
Digital ID + CBDC + Biological control = Total enslavement
Thoughts no longer distinguishable as one’s own
20. The Spanish Resistance Model
La Quinta Columna’s Strategy:
1. Street Microscopy Campaign:
Planning to bring microscopes to public spaces
Large screen displays of vaccine contents
Let people see evidence with own eyes
Bypass media censorship
2. Legal Warfare:
600+ complaints filed (even though stonewalled)
Creating permanent legal record
Will be used in future tribunals
Notarized evidence preserved
3. International Network:
Working with researchers globally
Coordinating analysis across countries
Building redundancy (if some killed, others continue)
4. Direct Communication:
Marathon broadcasts (10+ hours)
Multiple platforms simultaneously
Accepting censorship as badge of honor
Building alternative infrastructure
5. The “Fifth Column” Concept: Military term: Enemy force operating within your own lines
They are the fifth column within the genocidal system
Working to collapse it from within
Refusing all compromise
Demanding public executions of perpetrators (deliberately provocative language)
Critical Connections to Our Previous Analysis
How This Corroborates Jesse Beltran’s Findings:
1. Detection Methods Align:
Beltran: RF frequency counters, NLJD scanners
La Quinta Columna: Identical equipment, identical methodology
Both: Anechoic chamber proof of internal emissions
2. Symptom Profiles Match:
Havana Syndrome = Graphene + EMF exposure
Both groups identify electromagnetic sensitivity
Both identify vertiginous syndrome (falling, sudden collapse)
3. Timeline Correlation:
Beltran: Symptoms began 2010 (when?)
La Quinta Columna: Pre-COVID graphene in 2019-2020 flu vaccines
Both: Massive increase post-COVID vaccine rollout
4. Geographic Patterns Identical:
Both: Urban > Rural severity
Both: High antenna coverage = high casualties
Both: “Border effect” proving environmental cause
The Complete Picture Now Emerges:
Deployment Vectors:
Vaccines (all types, not just COVID)
PCR test swabs
Surgical masks (especially FFP2)
Dental anesthetics
Injectable medications
Possibly food supply (being investigated)
The Mechanism:
Graphene oxide enters body
Self-assembles into circuitry (Dr. Ido Bachelet’s 2013 TED talk: 1 trillion nano-robots in 1cc syringe)
Requires external power source (5G/6G)
Creates bidirectional communication
Enables:
Biometric monitoring
Thought reading
Behavioral modification
Remote termination (via arrhythmia/stroke)
The Purpose:
Immediate: Population reduction
Medium-term: Complete technological integration
Long-term: Permanent control grid
Ultimate: “Homo borgensis” - no human rights, only property status
The Evidence is Overwhelming
What Makes La Quinta Columna’s Research Definitive:
1. University Laboratory Confirmation
Not fringe researchers
Peer-reviewed methodology
Spectroscopic proof (gold standard)
Replicated internationally
2. Visual Evidence
Real-time microscopy
Pattern matching with pure graphene oxide
Thousands of hours of footage
Multiple vaccine types analyzed
3. Electromagnetic Proof
Anechoic chamber (eliminates all external variables)
Control group vs. symptomatic (clear differentiation)
MAC address emissions (technological impossibility in humans naturally)
Cemetery emissions (proves technology survives death)
4. Clinical Correlation
Symptoms match graphene toxicity studies exactly
Geographic patterns prove environmental cause
Timeline proves causation (post-vaccine, not pre-vaccine)
Demographic patterns show systematic targeting
5. Historical Document Trail
U.S. Air Force 1994: Biological manipulation via RF
1972 Congressional Report: Remote thought reading
2013 TED Talk: Nano-robots controlled by Xbox
2016: Section 3024 legalizes human experimentation
Why This Is Being Suppressed
The Implications Are Too Enormous:
Genocide on Unprecedented Scale
Not millions, potentially billions
Not accidental, deliberately planned
Not one nation, globally coordinated
Not one method, multi-vector attack
Complete Institutional Capture
Medical system: Complicit or compromised
Legal system: Refuses to prosecute
Media: Actively covering up
Government: Leading the operation
Military: Silent or participating
Technological Enslavement
Makes historical slavery look benign
No possibility of escape
No possibility of rebellion (thoughts controlled)
Permanent state for future generations
Loss of Human Status
Once classified as “Homo borgensis” (cyborgs)
No human rights apply
Becomes property
Can be terminated at will
Irreversibility
Nano-technology self-replicates
Cannot be fully removed
Shedding contaminates even unvaccinated
Environmental persistence unknown
The Controlled Opposition Problem
Why “Approved Dissidents” Never Mention Graphene:
If any mainstream or semi-mainstream figure discusses vaccine dangers but never mentions graphene oxide:
They are controlled opposition (knowingly or unknowingly)
They are being funded/platformed to misdirect
They serve to exhaust resistance energy on false targets
They prevent looking at the real mechanism
The Test: Do they focus on:
Spike protein? (Misdirection)
mRNA technology? (Smokescreen)
Bill Gates/Klaus Schwab? (Mid-level puppets)
Globalism vs. nationalism? (False dialectic)
Or do they discuss:
Graphene oxide in all vaccines?
Electromagnetic control grid?
Nano-circuitry self-assembly?
The power structure ABOVE the visible villains?
Only the latter are genuine resistance.
La Quinta Columna’s Ultimate Message
From Ricardo Delgado and Dr. Sevillano:
The Enemy is Above, Not Beside You
Stop fighting left vs. right
Stop fighting globalism vs. nationalism
Look at who creates these false dialectics
Look at who benefits from your division
This is Not Political, It’s Existential
Not about rights and liberties
About survival of human species
About maintaining human consciousness
About preventing permanent enslavement
The Evidence is Accessible
Buy a microscope
Examine vaccines yourself
See with your own eyes
Bypass all gatekeepers
Time is Running Out
6G activation imminent (at time of recording)
Once activated, 100% control
Window for resistance closing
Must act before system online
No Compromise, No Mercy
Perpetrators must face justice
Public tribunals necessary
Death penalty appropriate (their view)
No forgiveness for genocide
The Path Forward
What La Quinta Columna Advocates:
Immediate Actions:
Mass awakening through public education
Street-level demonstrations of evidence
Community-building among aware individuals
Detoxification protocols for affected
Legal Actions:
Continue filing complaints (create permanent record)
Prepare for eventual tribunals
Document everything
Protect witnesses and researchers
Practical Defense:
Avoid all vaccines and injectables
Live in low-EMF environments if possible
Practice grounding/earthing daily
Antioxidant supplementation
Build communities of resistance
Strategic Resistance:
Identify and expose controlled opposition
Focus on real power structure
Refuse all future “pandemics” and mandates
Build parallel systems (health, education, commerce)
Ultimate Goal: Complete dismantling of control grid and public execution of perpetrators (their stated goal - we are reporting, not endorsing).
The Spiritual Dimension
Both Research Groups Reference:
God as “ultimate programmer”
Divine source of consciousness cannot be permanently enslaved
Faith as essential component of resistance
Human spirit created in divine image
But Also Warning:
Cannot rely on faith alone
Action required alongside prayer
“God helps those who help themselves”
Must actively resist, not passively wait for salvation
Conclusion: The Complete Picture
Combining the Anglo research (Jesse Beltran) with the Hispanic research (La Quinta Columna), we now have:
1. Confirmed Mechanism:
Graphene oxide nano-technology
Deployed via multiple vectors
Activated by 5G/6G frequencies
Creates internal communication network
2. Confirmed Purpose:
Population reduction
Behavioral control
Biological integration into IoT
Permanent enslavement system
3. Confirmed Scope:
Global deployment
All nations participating
Multi-generational agenda
Complete institutional capture
4. Confirmed Evidence:
Laboratory spectroscopy
Microscopic visualization
Electromagnetic detection
Clinical correlation
Document trail
5. Confirmed Countermeasures:
Detoxification possible (partial)
Grounding effective
Antioxidants helpful
Avoidance strategies work
The Great Reset is not about economics or governance alone. It is about the permanent technological enslavement of human consciousness itself.
The evidence is no longer circumstantial. It is direct, laboratory-confirmed, and reproducible.
The question now is not “What are they doing?” but “Will humanity wake up in time to stop it?”
La Quinta Columna believes we will - because truth, once seen, cannot be unseen. And the microscope makes truth visible.
Watch here - Download transcript espagnol - Download english translation
OMG- tools for detecting transmissions…. FROM the human body this is freaky