Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

… Good morn or evening friends Here’s your friendly announcer I have serious news to pass on to everybody What I’m about to say Could mean the world’s disaster Could change your joy and laughter to tears and pain … It’s that Love’s in need of love today Don’t delay Send yours in right away Hate’s goin’ ‘round Breaking many hearts Stop it please Before it’s gone too far, yeah … The force of evil plans To make you its possession And it will if we let it Destroy everybody We all must take Precautionary measures If love and please you treasure Then you’ll hear me when I say … Oh that Love’s in need of love today Don’t delay Send yours in right away Hate’s goin’ ‘round Breaking many hearts Stop it please Before it’s gone too far Gone too far … People you know that Love’s in need of love today Love’s in need of love today Don’t delay Don’t delay Send yours in right away Right away You know that hate’s Hate’s Hate’s goin’ ‘round Hate’s goin’ ‘round Breaking many hearts Breaking hearts Stop stop it please Before it’s gone too far Gone too far … It’s up to you ‘cause Love’s in need of love today Love’s in need of love today Don’t delay Don’t delay Send yours in right away Right away You know that hate’s Hate’s Hate’s goin’ ‘round Hate’s goin’ ‘round Breaking hate’s tried to break my heart many times Breaking hearts Don’t, you’ve got to stop it please Stop it please Before before before Gone too far … Love’s in need of love today Love’s in need of love today Don’t delay Don’t delay Send yours in right away Right away You know that hate’s goin’ around Hate’s goin’ Hate’s going around Hate’s going around ‘Round breaking hearts And it tried to break up many hearts You’ve got to, I’ve got to, they’ve got to Stop it please We’ve got to, they’ve got to, we’ve got to … Stop it before it’s gone too far Too far Love’s love’s in need of love Love’s in need of love Did you ever think that love would be in need of love today? Today don’t Don’t delay Delay Send yours in right away Right away … Hate’s hate’s Hate’s goin’ ‘round Bring it down a little love is very peaceful So bring it down a little Stop it please Gone too far Love’s in need Of love today Don’t delay Right away away Love’s in need Of love today Don’t delay Right away away Hate’s goin’ ‘round Breaking hearts Well, please stop it Mm, oh, L-O-V-E love, ooh, L-O-V-E love Love’s in need Of love today Don’t delay Right away Just give the world love