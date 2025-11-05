… Good morn or evening friends
Here’s your friendly announcer
I have serious news to pass on to everybody
What I’m about to say
Could mean the world’s disaster
Could change your joy and laughter to tears and pain
… It’s that
Love’s in need of love today
Don’t delay
Send yours in right away
Hate’s goin’ ‘round
Breaking many hearts
Stop it please
Before it’s gone too far, yeah
… The force of evil plans
To make you its possession
And it will if we let it
Destroy everybody
We all must take
Precautionary measures
If love and please you treasure
Then you’ll hear me when I say
… Oh that
Love’s in need of love today
Don’t delay
Send yours in right away
Hate’s goin’ ‘round
Breaking many hearts
Stop it please
Before it’s gone too far
Gone too far
… People you know that
Love’s in need of love today
Love’s in need of love today
Don’t delay
Don’t delay
Send yours in right away
Right away
You know that hate’s
Hate’s
Hate’s goin’ ‘round
Hate’s goin’ ‘round
Breaking many hearts
Breaking hearts
Stop stop it please
Before it’s gone too far
Gone too far
… It’s up to you ‘cause
Love’s in need of love today
Love’s in need of love today
Don’t delay
Don’t delay
Send yours in right away
Right away
You know that hate’s
Hate’s
Hate’s goin’ ‘round
Hate’s goin’ ‘round
Breaking hate’s tried to break my heart many times
Breaking hearts
Don’t, you’ve got to stop it please
Stop it please
Before before before
Gone too far
… Love’s in need of love today
Love’s in need of love today
Don’t delay
Don’t delay
Send yours in right away
Right away
You know that hate’s goin’ around
Hate’s goin’
Hate’s going around
Hate’s going around
‘Round breaking hearts
And it tried to break up many hearts
You’ve got to, I’ve got to, they’ve got to
Stop it please
We’ve got to, they’ve got to, we’ve got to
… Stop it before it’s gone too far
Too far
Love’s love’s in need of love
Love’s in need of love
Did you ever think that love would be in need of love today?
Today don’t
Don’t delay
Delay
Send yours in right away
Right away
… Hate’s hate’s
Hate’s goin’ ‘round
Bring it down a little love is very peaceful
So bring it down a little
Stop it please
Gone too far
Love’s in need
Of love today
Don’t delay
Right away away
Love’s in need
Of love today
Don’t delay
Right away away
Hate’s goin’ ‘round
Breaking hearts
Well, please stop it
Mm, oh, L-O-V-E love, ooh, L-O-V-E love
Love’s in need
Of love today
Don’t delay
Right away
Just give the world love