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Message to Operators : THE CONTACT DIRECTORY

Verified Public Contact Addresses for Institutions Involved in Information Operations Against Civilian Populations, Oversight Bodies, Whistleblower Support Organisations, and Independent Investigative Media

“The people who were harmed deserve to know the full extent of what was done to them. That knowledge belongs to them. You have access to it. They do not.”

=> Companion resource to: A MESSAGE TO OPERATORS

Share freely. All addresses verified from official public sources.

HOW TO USE THIS DIRECTORY

This directory serves two distinct audiences with two distinct purposes.

For operators — those inside the apparatus who are considering disclosure: the Whistleblower Support section (Section III) lists the organisations with the specific expertise, legal infrastructure, and track record to help you come forward safely and lawfully. The Congressional Oversight section (Section II) lists the committees with constitutional authority to receive your disclosure. These are the channels that exist precisely for this situation.

For citizens — those outside the apparatus who want to ensure the Message reaches those inside it: the Institutional Contact section (Section I) lists the verified public communications addresses of the agencies, organisations, and corporations whose documented involvement in coordinated information operations this investigation has established. Sending the Message to Operators to the press offices of these institutions is a legitimate, legal, and documented form of public accountability engagement. They have public contact addresses because they are accountable to the public. Use them.

⚠ OPERATIONAL SECURITY NOTE FOR OPERATORS:

Do not use your work device, work email, or work network to contact any organisation in this directory. Use a personal device on a personal network. Consider using Signal for initial contact with whistleblower organisations. For the most sensitive disclosures, consult a whistleblower attorney before making any communication. Do not submit classified material through any of the email addresses listed here.

All contact information in this directory has been verified from official public sources as of March 2026. Contact details for large institutions change periodically; if an address bounces, visit the institution’s official website directly to locate the current contact.

SECTION I Institutional Contact Addresses

Public communications channels of agencies, organisations, and corporations documented in this investigation as involved in coordinated information operations.

A. Military and Defence Research

DARPA — Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

Primary US military research agency. Documented funder of neural interface programmes (N3, NESD, MOANA, BrainSTORMS) examined in the Beast System Master Synthesis.

=> outreach@darpa.mil

▶ Press and public affairs inquiries. Reference Neural Interface programmes and domestic deployment of cognitive research.

US Army Psychological Operations Command (USACAPOC)

Oversees 4th Psychological Operations Group (Airborne) and all Army PSYOP forces. The command structure documented in CJCSM 3500.08 maps to this organisation.

=> usarmy.bragg.usasoc.mbx.usacapoc-pao@army.mil

▶ Public Affairs Office. Fort Liberty (formerly Fort Bragg), NC.

Department of Defense — Office of Inspector General

Independent oversight body for the entire US military establishment. Receives fraud, waste, abuse, and misconduct disclosures about DoD personnel.

=> dodig.hotline@dodig.mil

▶ Hotline for fraud, waste, abuse, and misconduct. Anonymous submissions accepted.

Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA)

Primary military intelligence agency. Coordinates with Mossad and allied services documented in the Epstein intelligence network analysis.

=> dia_publicaffairs@dia.mil

▶ Public Affairs contact for media and public inquiries.

B. Intelligence and Homeland Security

CISA — Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

The agency documented in our investigation as coordinating the “electronic warfare” component of domestic information operations — the suppression of dissenting voices through digital infrastructure.

=> CISAMedia@cisa.dhs.gov Contact@cisa.dhs.gov

▶ Media inquiries to CISAMedia; general public contact to Contact@cisa.dhs.gov. Send the Message to Operators directly to the press office.

Department of Homeland Security — Office of Inspector General

Oversight body for all DHS agencies including CISA. Accepts anonymous disclosures from employees and contractors.

=> whistleblowerprotectioncoordinator@oig.dhs.gov

▶ Whistleblower Protection Coordinator. Can advise on protected disclosure procedures before you formally come forward.

FBI — Federal Bureau of Investigation

Documented in the Epstein investigation as aware of the network since 1996. The January 2026 files include FBI document EFTA00090314 (Mossad allegations). The public tip line remains open.

=> tips.fbi.gov (web form) media@fbi.gov

▶ tips.fbi.gov for public tips. media@fbi.gov for press inquiries. Send the Message to Operators to the press office.

National Security Agency (NSA) — Public Affairs

The SIGINT infrastructure whose domestic surveillance capabilities are documented in the TAMI/NEURINT analysis in the Beast System series.

=> nsapublicaffairs@nsa.gov

▶ Official public affairs channel. All correspondence is logged.

C. Health, Behavioural Science and Pharmaceutical

CDC — Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

The primary domestic coordination node for COVID messaging operations. Its communications infrastructure mapped directly to the J3/J6 functions of the JPOTF command structure documented in CJCSM 3500.08.

=> media@cdc.gov

▶ Media inquiries. Send the Message to Operators to this address with the subject line: RE: Psychological Operations Doctrine and Public Health Messaging.

NIH — National Institutes of Health — BRAIN Initiative

The federal funder of the brain research infrastructure that the Epstein network also privately funded through MIT and Harvard. The 2013 BRAIN Initiative launch coincided precisely with Epstein’s iPS cell storage at Harvard.

=> OER_Webmaster@od.nih.gov braini@nih.gov

▶ BRAIN Initiative contact: braini@nih.gov. General Office of Extramural Research: OER_Webmaster@od.nih.gov

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Documented in the Epstein investigation as receiving network coordination. Primary funder of global vaccine deployment and digital ID infrastructure documented in the Beast System series.

=> info@gatesfoundation.org media@gatesfoundation.org

▶ Public inquiries: info@gatesfoundation.org. Press inquiries: media@gatesfoundation.org

D. Global Governance and Strategic Planning

World Economic Forum (WEF)

The primary public-facing vehicle for the Great Reset agenda. Documented in the Beast System Financial Architecture volume as part of the Committee of 300 institutional network.

Public.Affairs@weforum.org media@weforum.org

▶ Public Affairs: Public.Affairs@weforum.org. Press: media@weforum.org. WEF Davos: contact through weforum.org/about/contact-us

World Health Organization (WHO)

Identified in the JPOTF structural analysis as the COMJPOTF equivalent — the apex of the global COVID psychological operation’s command structure. Director-General set strategic objectives globally.

=> mediainquiries@who.int eupress@who.int

▶ Global media inquiries: mediainquiries@who.int. European regional press: eupress@who.int

Club of Rome

Produced the 1974 ten-region world governance map (Mankind at the Turning Point) documented in the Beast System Appendix as the institutional expression of Daniel 2’s ten-kingdom structure.

=> info@clubofrome.org

▶ General public contact. Club of Rome, Riedtlistrasse 15, 8006 Zurich, Switzerland.

E. Academic Research Institutions

MIT Media Lab — Director’s Office

Received Epstein funding for brain-computer interface, AI consciousness, and nanotechnology research. Director Joi Ito resigned 2019. Research infrastructure documented in the Beast System Master Synthesis.

=> medialab@media.mit.edu

▶ General media lab contact. For FOIA requests on Epstein funding: MIT-Records@mit.edu

Harvard — Church Lab (Department of Genetics)

George Church’s laboratory received Epstein’s June 2013 skin biopsy for iPS cell derivation. Federal exhibit EFTA documented. Also received $2M from Leon Black (Apollo Global Management).

=> genetics_office@genetics.med.harvard.edu

▶ Department of Genetics general contact. Harvard Press Office: hasmedia@harvard.edu

Stanford Internet Observatory (SIO)

Documented as a primary academic node in the domestic information operations network that coordinated social media censorship. Partners include CISA and the Global Engagement Center.

=> sio@stanford.edu

▶ General contact. Stanford, CA 94305. Media: newsservice@stanford.edu

SECTION II Congressional Oversight Committees

Constitutional oversight authorities. These bodies have the power to subpoena records, hold hearings, and receive protected whistleblower disclosures.

⚠ NOTE FOR OPERATORS:

Congressional disclosure of classified information must follow specific procedures to maintain legal protection. Consult a whistleblower attorney (Section III) before disclosing classified material to Congress.

Senate Select Committee on Intelligence (SSCI)

Primary Senate oversight body for all US intelligence community activities. Receives whistleblower disclosures from IC personnel. Has jurisdiction over PSYOP operations, NSA activities, and covert programmes.

=> intelligence_committee@intelligence.senate.gov

▶ Washington, DC 20510. For Intelligence Community whistleblowers specifically: use the IC Inspector General (icig.gov) for statutory protected channel.

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI)

House counterpart to SSCI. Receives IC whistleblower disclosures. Has jurisdiction over all covert action programmes and intelligence activities.

=> intelligence@mail.house.gov

▶ Ford House Office Building, Washington DC 20515. Tip form: intelligence.house.gov

House Committee on Oversight and Accountability — Whistleblower Tip Line

Accepts disclosures on government misconduct, federal employee wrongdoing, corporate corruption, Epstein network information, and abuse of power. Explicitly includes Epstein-related information in its stated mandate.

=> oversight.house.gov/contact/tip-line (web form) Signal: +1 202-924-2065

▶ Anonymous submissions accepted. Do not use work device or network. Signal preferred for sensitive material.

Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs

Oversight of all DHS activities including CISA. Accepts whistleblower disclosures from DHS employees and contractors.

=> hsgac.senate.gov/contact/whistleblowers (web form)

▶ Anonymous disclosure form available. 340 Dirksen Senate Office Building, Washington, DC 20510

Senate Commerce Committee — Whistleblower Disclosure

Oversight of telecommunications, technology, and media companies. Relevant for disclosures about platform censorship coordination and electronic warfare components of information operations.

=> Cantwell_Whistleblower@commerce.senate.gov

▶ Protected disclosure channel. Relevant for tech platform and telecommunications disclosures.

House Judiciary Committee — Whistleblower Tip Line

Accepts tips on unlawful or unconstitutional activity in federal agencies. Oversight of DoJ, FBI, and civil liberties matters.

=> democrats-judiciary.house.gov/contact/whistleblower-tipline (web form)

▶ Anonymous disclosures accepted. Do not use work resources. Do not submit classified material through this channel.

Intelligence Community Inspector General (ICIG)

Statutory protected channel for Intelligence Community whistleblowers. The legally correct first step for IC employees before going to Congress. Disclosures here receive specific legal protections under the ICWPA.

=> icighotline@dni.gov

▶ IC Whistleblower Protection Act (ICWPA) disclosures. This is the statutory protected channel for classified IC disclosures. Consult a whistleblower attorney before using.

SECTION III Whistleblower Support Organisations

Legal support, protection, and representation for those coming forward. All organisations listed offer confidential initial consultations. Several offer full pro bono representation.

Whistleblower Aid

Pro bono legal, advocacy, communications, and security support for government and private sector whistleblowers. Represented the IC whistleblower whose disclosure led to Trump’s first impeachment and Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen. Active in national security disclosures as of February 2026.

=> whistlebloweraid.org (contact form) info@whistlebloweraid.org

▶ Do NOT use work email. Signal available for secure initial contact. Specialises in national security and intelligence community disclosures.

Government Accountability Project (GAP)

Nation’s leading whistleblower advocacy and defence organisation. Non-partisan, 501(c)3. Provides legal representation and strategic advice to employees considering reporting misconduct.

=> whistleblower.org/intake-form (required first step) info@whistleblower.org

▶ IMPORTANT: Fill out the intake form before emailing. Phone intake: (202) 457-0034. 1612 K St. NW, Suite 808, Washington DC 20006

National Whistleblower Center (NWC)

Non-profit educational advocacy organisation. Assists with finding whistleblower attorneys and educating potential whistleblowers about rights under US law.

=> contact@whistleblowers.org

▶ General inquiries and attorney referrals. Not a law firm — provides referrals and support resources.

Project on Government Oversight (POGO)

Works with government whistleblowers and inside sources to document corruption, waste, fraud, and abuse. Maintains a directory of whistleblower attorneys.

=> tips@pogo.org info@pogo.org

▶ Tips and disclosures: tips@pogo.org. Maintains a curated list of law firms with whistleblower experience.

National Security Counselors (NSC)

Non-profit public interest law firm focused specifically on national security employment law: whistleblowing, security clearances, IG and Congressional investigations, pre-publication review, FOIA and Privacy Act.

=> nationalsecuritylaw.org/contact (web form)

▶ Specialises in the specific legal territory most relevant to operators considering disclosure of classified or sensitive programmes.

Whistleblower and Source Protection Program (WHISPeR)

Legal support for national security and human rights whistleblowers. Operated by ExposeFacts. Accepts source protection cases for journalists.

=> whisper.exposefacts.org (secure contact form)

▶ Encrypted submission available. For those whose disclosures involve classified national security matters.

The Signals Network

Non-profit working to empower people to speak out about wrongdoing. Provides direct legal support, investigation support, and policy advocacy.

=> thesignalsnetwork.org/contact (secure contact form)

▶ Accepts anonymous secure submissions. Works with investigative journalists to handle disclosures safely.

Office of Special Counsel (OSC)

Independent federal agency with primary jurisdiction over prohibited personnel practices and retaliation claims by civilian employees. Can seek temporary stays of pending personnel actions.

=> osc.gov/Pages/File-Complaint-Portal.aspx (web portal)

▶ Federal employees who face retaliation for protected disclosures should file here. OSC can seek corrective action on your behalf.

SECTION IV Independent Investigative Media

Journalists and publications with track records of handling sensitive disclosures and protecting sources. For operators, working with a whistleblower attorney alongside a trusted journalist provides the strongest combined protection.

The Intercept

Specialises in national security, surveillance, and government misconduct. Has broken major stories based on classified disclosures including Snowden materials. Operates SecureDrop for anonymous source contact.

=> theintercept.com/source (SecureDrop) press@theintercept.com

▶ SecureDrop: theintercept.com/source — use Tor browser for maximum security. Do NOT email sensitive material; use SecureDrop only.

ProPublica

Non-profit investigative newsroom. Has published major investigations on government overreach, surveillance, and corporate misconduct. Operates secure tip submission.

=> propublica.org/tips (secure tip form) tips@propublica.org

▶ Secure tip form preferred. Signal available: listed on their secure tips page.

MintPress News

Independent investigative publication. Has published primary-source investigation of the Epstein network’s intelligence connections, including the Barak/Mossad analysis predating the 2026 file release.

=> editor@mintpressnews.com

▶ Investigative submissions and tips to editor@mintpressnews.com

Seymour Hersh — Independent Journalist

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist. Broke the My Lai story and Abu Ghraib. Published detailed PSYOP-related national security investigations throughout his career. Accepts tips directly.

=> substack.com/@seymourhersh

▶ Contact through Substack. Known for protecting sources over decades.

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) — Investigative Programme

Publishes peer-reviewed analysis of vaccine safety data and documents the suppression of medical dissent. Has filed FOIA requests on government messaging coordination during COVID period.

=> press@childrenshealthdefense.org

▶ Press and tips to press@childrenshealthdefense.org. Has active litigation related to COVID messaging coordination.

This directory was compiled from official public sources.

It was produced to serve the truth. It belongs to everyone.

Share freely. No attribution required.

John 8:32 And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.

Proverbs 28:13 Whoever conceals their sins does not prosper, but the one who confesses and renounces them finds mercy.