Midnight Station

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[Verse 1] Empty chair across the table Curtains drawn to hide my tears Promises seem like a fable Silence louder than my fears Love cracked in the quiet fading Eyes cold, no words to defend Truth bent in the heat of waiting Left me broken, too late to mend [Chorus] Clouds drift slow by the station Raindrops tap old windowpanes Midnight sighs with hesitation Rolling tales like ghostly trains [Verse 2] Shadows crawl under streetlights Neon faces turning away Leaves spiral in silent flight Worn boots echo down the gray [Pre-Chorus] Old secrets flicker in puddles Dreams wander off with the night Blues humming through the struggle Searching for sparks of light [Chorus] Clouds drift slow by the station Raindrops tap old windowpanes Midnight sighs with hesitation Rolling tales like ghostly trains [Post-Chorus] Oh oh oh Sorrow fades, drifting on Oh oh oh Night rolls on, night rolls on [Verse 3] Colors melt behind my closed eyes Fragments spinning out of control Thoughts unravel, truth in disguise Hiding shadows deep in my soul Walls breathe with cosmic fever Reality slips through my hands Chasing highs I can't decipher Lost inside these shifting lands [Chorus] Clouds drift slow by the station Raindrops tap old windowpanes Midnight sighs with hesitation Rolling tales like ghostly trains [Post-Chorus] Oh oh oh Sorrow fades, drifting on Oh oh oh Night rolls on, night rolls