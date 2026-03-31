Midnight Station

[Verse 1]
Empty chair across the table
Curtains drawn to hide my tears
Promises seem like a fable
Silence louder than my fears
Love cracked in the quiet fading
Eyes cold, no words to defend
Truth bent in the heat of waiting
Left me broken, too late to mend
[Chorus]
Clouds drift slow by the station
Raindrops tap old windowpanes
Midnight sighs with hesitation
Rolling tales like ghostly trains
[Verse 2]
Shadows crawl under streetlights
Neon faces turning away
Leaves spiral in silent flight
Worn boots echo down the gray
[Pre-Chorus]
Old secrets flicker in puddles
Dreams wander off with the night
Blues humming through the struggle
Searching for sparks of light
[Chorus]
Clouds drift slow by the station
Raindrops tap old windowpanes
Midnight sighs with hesitation
Rolling tales like ghostly trains
[Post-Chorus]
Oh oh oh
Sorrow fades, drifting on
Oh oh oh
Night rolls on, night rolls on
[Verse 3]
Colors melt behind my closed eyes
Fragments spinning out of control
Thoughts unravel, truth in disguise
Hiding shadows deep in my soul
Walls breathe with cosmic fever
Reality slips through my hands
Chasing highs I can't decipher
Lost inside these shifting lands
[Chorus]
Clouds drift slow by the station
Raindrops tap old windowpanes
Midnight sighs with hesitation
Rolling tales like ghostly trains
[Post-Chorus]
Oh oh oh
Sorrow fades, drifting on
Oh oh oh
Night rolls on, night rolls
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.