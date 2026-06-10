BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - Source Triage Report — Annotated Archive Additions

Mining the Wreckage

What BigBrotherWatchingUs.com Gets Right, What It Gets Wrong, and the Three Legislative Findings That Belong in the Archive

Falken Blackfeather · Source triage with annotated evidentiary designations and archive back-links

I. What the Site Is — The Source Baseline

BigBrotherWatchingUs.com is the platform of Renee Pittman Mitchell, a self-described targeted individual who has written approximately twenty self-published books on the TI experience, electromagnetic weapons, and mind control technology. The site has been online since approximately 2010–12. It is best understood as an advocacy and self-publishing platform whose operator has genuine firsthand experience with the TI community and has assembled, over more than a decade, a large collection of material — some of which is accurate primary-source documentation, and some of which is not.

The site’s overall credibility profile is GOLD-to-RED: it contains real legal documents accurately reproduced, surrounded by unverified technical claims, known hoax material, and advocacy interpretation that goes beyond what the genuine sources support. This is precisely the pattern our framework was built to navigate. The error is not to dismiss the whole because parts are wrong; the error is to accept the whole because parts are right. We take what survives triage and leave the rest explicitly noted.

II. What Fails Evidentiary Review — RED Designations with Annotations

The Lilly Wave operational claims

The Blue Beam Project passage

The 5G extinction and Children’s absorption figures

The Scalar and Psychoenergetics links

III. What Survives Triage — GREEN Archive Additions with Full Annotations

Three elements of the site’s material are genuine, primary-source confirmed, and represent either additions to the archive or more precise articulations of existing archive entries. Each is documented below with full sourcing and explicit reasoning for its addition.

Archive Addition One — 50 U.S.C. § 1520a: The Statutory Text of the Exception Clause

Archive Addition Two — Michigan Public Act 257 of 2003

Archive Addition Three — Maine Title 17-A § 1004: Criminal Use of an Electronic Weapon

IV. Archive Addition Four — The 90-Day Brainwave SIGINT Limitation

The site also references a specific provision in Air Force and DoD intelligence directives that the archive had not previously quoted precisely. This warrants addition as a fourth archive entry.

V. The Updated Legislative Landscape — Complete Table

Integrating the four new archive additions with the existing legislative landscape documented in our Stokes Part Three analysis, the complete picture of the legal framework — protections attempted, exemptions built in, and immunity pre-installed — is now as follows.

VI. What the Complete Table Reveals

Read as a timeline rather than a list, the complete legislative landscape reveals something the individual entries conceal. The protections (FISA’s 90-day limit, ECPA’s wiretap restrictions, the state electromagnetic weapon prohibitions) and the immunities (EO 12333, 50 U.S.C. § 1520a’s exception clause, the military/LE exemptions in Michigan and Maine) were built in parallel, not in sequence. They are not a protection that was later undermined. They were constructed simultaneously — the protection and the exception in the same statutory framework, the criminal prohibition and the exemption in the same act.

Michigan’s 2003 statute makes it a felony to use an electromagnetic weapon on a person and carries life imprisonment if death results. The same statute exempts members of the military acting under lawful orders. Maine’s 2005 statute criminalises disabling beams directed at human beings. The same statute exempts law enforcement officers in the performance of their duty. The protection and its exception were written in the same sentence.

This is the pattern the archive has documented across every layer of the stack. Colorado’s neural data law excludes employee data. EO 12333 provides no exclusion for biological signal data. The 50 U.S.C. § 1520a exception clause permits non-consensual human experimentation with 30-day Congressional notice. FISA’s 90-day warrant limit is bypassed by the commercial data broker purchase mechanism the FBI Director confirmed under oath.

The pattern is not that the law fails to protect. It is that the law was written to protect and to permit simultaneously. The protection legitimises the system. The exception enables it. The two components are not in tension — they are a single architectural decision: to create the appearance of a regulatory framework while preserving the operational freedom the framework appears to constrain.

This is the most unsettling finding of the triage. Not that the laws were later corrupted or inadequately enforced. But that they were designed from the beginning to contain both the protection and its negation — written in the same legislative session, by the same legislature, signed by the same executive. The exception is not a flaw in the protection. It is the protection’s purpose.

VII. A Note on the Site Itself — The Reliable Witness Problem

Renee Pittman Mitchell has spent more than a decade documenting the legal and technological framework surrounding directed-energy weapons and non-consensual human experimentation. Her archive of primary legal documents is, for the most part, real and accurately reproduced. The statutes are real. The executive orders are real. The Air Force directives are real. Her reading of them is, for the most part, correct.

The problem is that these real and accurately reproduced documents are embedded in a site that also contains the Blue Beam hoax, fabricated Lilly Wave broadcast claims, and unverified 5G extinction figures. A reader who cannot independently triage the real from the false receives both together — and the real documents lend credibility to the false claims by proximity.

This is the reliable witness problem the archive confronts in every TI case study. A person who has genuinely experienced targeting and has genuinely researched the legal framework surrounding it may produce testimony that is accurate in some places and inaccurate in others, and the accuracy cannot be assessed by the person’s general credibility or sincerity. It must be assessed claim by claim, document by document, source by source. That is the only discipline that produces a usable archive.

We take the four statutory and regulatory findings confirmed above. We leave the rest explicitly noted and declined. That is the triage method. It is applied here the same way it is applied everywhere else in this investigation: not to the person, but to the evidence.

DECLINED (not added to archive)

Lilly Wave broadcast/grid claims (RED — fabricated operational extension of real science). Blue Beam Project (RED — confirmed 1994 hoax, Serge Monast). 5G extinction/children’s absorption figures (RED — no citation). Scalar/psychoenergetics/COMM-12 links (RED — self-published advocacy, no primary source). MCA ‘murder licence’ interpretation (GOLD for statute, RED for interpretation).

On Sourcing

50 U.S.C. § 1520a: U.S. Code, Title 50, Chapter 32, Section 1520a, as enacted by Public Law 105-85 (NDAA FY1998), November 18, 1997, 111 Stat. 1915. Michigan Public Act 257 of 2003: Michigan Legislature records; confirmed from Change.org petition archive (March 8, 2004 contemporaneous note from garydchance.tripod.com/surveillance/id32.html confirming first-in-U.S. EM weapon statute recognition). Michigan Penal Code sections 200h–200k. Maine Title 17-A § 1004: mainelegislature.org/statutes/17-a/title17-asec1004.html (data extracted January 5, 2026); HP 868 / LD 1271 enacted May 31, 2005, Public Law Chapter 264. Air Force Policy Directive 11.2.2 / DoD Directive 5240.1-R Procedure C5.2.3.6: confirmed from DoD Procedures for U.S. persons intelligence activities, and via bigbrotherwatchingus.com’s cited ACLU files (DoD HUMINT Legal Workshop documentation). Lilly Wave primary source: Lilly JC et al., ‘Brief noninjurious electric waveform for stimulation of the brain,’ Science 121(3144):468–69 (1955) and American Journal of Physiology 203(5):946–48 (1962). Blue Beam hoax origin: Serge Monast, ‘Project Blue Beam (NASA),’ self-published 1994. Archive cross-references as cited in footnote annotations throughout.