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[Verse 1] They bring democracy through bomber’s reign, Freedom wrapped in a golden chain. Selling peace through a missile’s glow, Preaching love with an overthrow. [Chorus] Welcome to the modern crusade, Where false prophets lead the war parade. Liberation has its price— Paid with somebody else’s life. [Verse 2] Between the lies and alibis, Between the truth and empire’s eyes, They paint their targets dressed as aid, While sovereign wealth just fades away. [Verse 3] NGOs with puppet strings, Corporate wolves with angel wings. Loans that bind, resources drained— A gilded cage they can’t escape. [Chorus] (repeat) [Verse 2] Some wage war with steel and flame, Some with debt in the dollar’s name. Empire wears its silk disguise, While ancient wisdom slowly dies. Whips are now PDF files, Shackles stacked in credit piles. They call it progress, call it aid, While nations drown in debts they’ve made. Export culture, erase the past, Till nothing sacred’s left to last. Change their clothes, change their name— But play the same old game.