Morning Glory

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Morning leans against the window frame Dust in gold around my name [Verse 1] I walked for years through crowded streets Looking for a quieter sound Found it where the river sleeps Where no one tries to drag me down [Pre-Chorus] And every road I ever chased Was turning back to simple things [Chorus] Where the morning waits for me By the hill and cedar tree No applause, no heavy crown Just the sky and open ground [Verse 2] I carried pockets full of plans Most were stones and none were bread Now I keep these empty hands Ready for the light instead [Bridge] If I lose the world again Let me lose it peacefully [Final Chorus] Where the morning waits for me By the hill and cedar tree All the noise can fade away I have learned enough to stay