Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

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Falken-BlackFeather
Morning Glory
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-3:45

Morning Glory

Black Feather's Beast-System Sonic Resistance Series
Falken's avatar
Falken
Apr 22, 2026

Morning Glory

Morning leans against the window frame
Dust in gold around my name

[Verse 1]

I walked for years through crowded streets
Looking for a quieter sound
Found it where the river sleeps
Where no one tries to drag me down

[Pre-Chorus]

And every road I ever chased
Was turning back to simple things

[Chorus]

Where the morning waits for me
By the hill and cedar tree
No applause, no heavy crown
Just the sky and open ground

[Verse 2]

I carried pockets full of plans
Most were stones and none were bread
Now I keep these empty hands
Ready for the light instead

[Bridge]

If I lose the world again
Let me lose it peacefully

[Final Chorus]

Where the morning waits for me
By the hill and cedar tree
All the noise can fade away
I have learned enough to stay

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