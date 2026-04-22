Morning Glory

Morning leans against the window frame
Dust in gold around my name
[Verse 1]
I walked for years through crowded streets
Looking for a quieter sound
Found it where the river sleeps
Where no one tries to drag me down
[Pre-Chorus]
And every road I ever chased
Was turning back to simple things
[Chorus]
Where the morning waits for me
By the hill and cedar tree
No applause, no heavy crown
Just the sky and open ground
[Verse 2]
I carried pockets full of plans
Most were stones and none were bread
Now I keep these empty hands
Ready for the light instead
[Bridge]
If I lose the world again
Let me lose it peacefully
[Final Chorus]
Where the morning waits for me
By the hill and cedar tree
All the noise can fade away
I have learned enough to stay
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.