BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK -Targeted Individual Testimony Archive -- Canadian Case Study - V2K -- Directed Energy Weapons -- Trauma Weaponization -- Ethnic Propaganda -- Transnational Reach - -- May 2026

MY HEALING COMES FROM JESUS CHRIST ALONE

Winda (Ana): Student, Christian, Targeted Individual

Sources: targetedfaith.blogspot.com | targetedbelieverofjesuschrist.blogspot.com | medium.com/@hhyw963 - Cross-referenced against the Black Feather Beast System and TI Investigation Archive -- Black Feather Strategic Intelligence Network - - May 2026

I. Who Winda Is: A Profile Unlike Any Other in the TI Archive

Every TI testimony in the Black Feather archive has been shaped by its witness’s specific life situation — the particular vulnerability that created the opening, the specific losses that compounded the targeting, the resources they had or lacked when it began. Elizabeth Coady’s case originated in her patient-zero medical context in 2013. Joshua Conroy’s in his separation from his daughter and his encounter with the Australian corrective services system. Rafe Hassel’s in his military intelligence position. Each case adds a distinct dimension to the archive’s understanding of who is targeted and how.

Winda adds a dimension none of the others have provided: the perspective of an academic in healthcare — a student with the technical vocabulary and literature access to document her experiences with peer-reviewed citations — writing from a city, Montreal, Quebec, Canada, that the archive has not previously covered in the TI category. She is a Chinese Canadian woman in her mid-to-late twenties who immigrated from China at age five and a half and grew up in Canada, leading what she describes as a normal life until COVID-19, when surveillance effects first became apparent, around 2021.

She writes in both English and Mandarin Chinese, publishing bilingual documentation across three platforms:

targetedfaith.blogspot.com

targetedbelieverofjesuschrist.blogspot.com (her primary testimony archives) and

Medium (@hhyw963), where her most formally presented material appears including a 251-minute Letter of Attention addressed to authorities. Her faith in Jesus Christ is, in her own words, not one element of her response to targeting but its foundation and the source of everything she has recovered.

What distinguishes her approach within the entire TI testimony corpus is not the intensity of her experiences — many TIs document similarly intense phenomena — but the consistent combination of accurate peer-reviewed citations, explicit epistemic caution, a coherent theological framework of resistance, and what can only be described as analytical dignity: the sustained refusal to let her abusers define her identity, her healing, or her intelligence.

II. What Winda Reports: V2K, DEW, and Learned Helplessness

A. Voice-to-Skull (V2K)

Since approximately 2021, Winda reports experiencing persistent auditory communication with no external acoustic source — perceived transmissions she identifies as V2K (Voice-to-Skull). She cites correctly: Frey (1962), the foundational peer-reviewed paper establishing that pulsed microwave energy creates the perception of sound inside the skull without acoustic input, and Lin (2002), extending this finding. These are the same primary sources the archive confirmed in the Bio-Digital Cage investigation and the Joshua Conroy legal support document. Her citation of them is accurate and appropriate.

She notes a characteristic the archive has documented across multiple TI testimonies: the content of V2K transmissions is personally targeted. It uses knowledge of her relationships, her healing process, her theological convictions, and her academic work. The transmissions attempt to appropriate her faith recovery and her analytical conclusions. This personalised content structure is consistent with the documented operational approach of psychological warfare programmes that harvest biographical intelligence before deployment — and with the SATAN system (Robert Duncan, ‘Project Soul Catcher Vol. 2’), which automates AI-driven psychological torture using a deep model of the target’s psychological profile.

B. Directed Energy Weapons (DEW)

Winda reports non-consensual microwave or radio-frequency effects on her body and mind — physical sensations and cognitive disturbances she attributes to directed energy weapons. She cites Davison (2009), ‘Non-Lethal Weapons’ (Palgrave Macmillan), accurately, as her source for the documented technical and ethical framework around DEW. The National Academies of Sciences confirmation of Havana Syndrome — GREEN in the archive — establishes that directed pulsed radio-frequency energy causes precisely the neurological symptoms Winda describes, including cognitive disturbance, memory interference, and persistent physical sensations, across more than 1,000 documented US government personnel. Winda’s reported symptoms fall within the documented profile of DEW-induced injury confirmed by the US government’s own authoritative scientific body.

C. Learned Helplessness as a Deliberate Conditioning Objective

One of the most analytically significant contributions in Winda’s Medium letter is her explicit identification of Seligman’s learned helplessness (1972) as a framework for understanding what her abusers are attempting to produce in her: ‘This war on consciousness may include deliberate infliction of psychological trauma (learned helplessness, dissociation, fear).‘

This is analytically precise. Seligman’s research demonstrated that subjects subjected to inescapable aversive stimuli progressively stop attempting to escape even when escape becomes possible — behavioural paralysis, cognitive resignation, dissolution of agency. The archive’s MindWar investigation confirmed that Aquino and Vallely’s 1980 MindWar paper explicitly targets learned helplessness as a desired end state in military psychological operations. Winda independently identified from within her experience the same operational objective the archive confirmed from the military’s own declassified documents.

III. The Identity Merging Tactic: A Documented Escalation Pattern

Winda describes an escalation documented in the archive for the first time at this level of specificity: what she calls ‘false claims of shared divinity’ and ‘psychological colonization.’ Her operators began telling her she is ‘a god’ with them. They began claiming credit for her healing through Jesus Christ. They began acting as if her critical thinking belongs to them — as if she is an extension of them.

She names this precisely: ‘This is gross, narcissistic, and false. It is a form of psychological colonization — an attempt to erase my boundaries, my personhood, and my separate existence.’ Her resistance is equally precise: ‘I am not their god. I am not their extension. I am Winda — a Christian woman, a student, a human being made in God’s image.’

The archive identifies this as consistent with a documented phase transition in psychological operations: the destruction of the target’s sense of being a separate agent with separate experiences, beliefs, and loyalties. When operators begin claiming ownership of the target’s healing, faith, and cognition, they are describing a surveillance harvest — they have observed her healing process through their monitoring, and they are now attempting to leverage observation into ownership. The most valuable data for a psychological warfare programme is the data generated by the target’s own recovery attempts.

Winda’s theological response inverts this completely: every dimension of recovery they try to claim — her faith, her healing, her thinking — is attributed to Jesus Christ, not to herself, and therefore beyond their reach. What she has given to God cannot be colonized by them, because it was never hers alone to take.

They claim credit for her healing. She says the healing belongs to Christ. They claim credit for her thinking. She says the thinking is a gift from God. They cannot colonize what was never hers to lose. In every direction they reach for ownership, they find not her — but Him.

IV. The Trauma Weaponization Doctrine: Whitney Webb and the Asset-Creation Model

The most analytically significant contribution in Winda’s updated blog posts is her identification and application of Whitney Webb’s trauma weaponization concept to her own targeting. Webb’s ‘One Nation Under Blackmail’ (Trine Day, 2 volumes, 2022) is a confirmed published investigative work that Winda correctly summarises and applies as a framework for understanding not just what is being done to her but why.

Webb’s thesis: the Epstein network’s method was not simply sexual blackmail. It was the systematic weaponization of trauma as an intelligence asset-creation mechanism — a four-stage operational process that converts traumatized victims into long-term controlled assets.

The analytical significance for the archive: Winda has independently identified and applied the same framework that the Cognitive Liberty documentary documented from the institutional and historical level. Robert Duncan’s SATAN system automates the psychological torture that creates Stage One trauma. The Epstein network’s operational methodology, as documented by Webb, provides the institutional model for what that automated torture is designed to produce at Stages Two through Four. These are the same programme described from different angles — one from inside the targeting experience, one from the historical intelligence record.

V. The Twofold Targeting Intention: Propaganda Symbol and Research Subject

Winda’s May 22, 2026 post provides the most specific self-analysis of targeting selection in the archive. The Cognitive Liberty documentary established the fifteen-element universal pattern but could not explain why specific individuals are selected. Winda articulates two simultaneous intentions her operators appear to pursue.

Intention One: East Asian Heritage as Anti-Christian Propaganda

The first intention is geopolitical propaganda.

Her operators want to use her as a symbol: a Chinese-Canadian Christian woman who, through abuse and manipulation, comes to represent East Asian people as ‘antichrist Baal worshippers.‘

The narrative being manufactured: China is spiritually corrupt, East Asian immigrants are corrupted through Western elite contact, Christianity among Chinese heritage people leads to apostasy or extremism.

This propaganda goal required specific content: the ritualistic targeting — Baal worship imagery, forced exposure to satanic ritual symbology during sleep, attempts to induce pornographic or pedophilic behaviour — is not random cruelty but deliberate material designed to appear in her responses if she broke, confirming the narrative they had built around her.

Ana’s response is direct rebuttal and blessing: ‘I rebuke their attempts to taint Chinese people’s experience with the gospel of Jesus Christ. I bless them — as much as I bless myself and all others — with goodness, grace, forgiveness, and love through Jesus Christ.’

Intention Two: Scientific Research Justification

The second intention runs simultaneously: operators want to claim Winda was a willing research subject for directed energy weapons, astral projection, telepresence, telehaptics, and neural surveillance. This ‘science experiment’ framing reduces the gravity of what is being done to her by removing malicious intent.

Winda explicitly rejects both framings: ‘Both versions are evil. Neither is tolerable.’

The dual framing — evil ritual abuse AND clinical research — mirrors exactly the institutional dual-framing the archive has documented for the broader programme. The Bushnell NASA document describes microdust as a military weapon. The academic literature deploys the same technology as a medical research tool. DARPA funds BCIs as enhancement programmes. Epstein funded neuroscience under the cover of legitimate research. The duality is structural, not accidental.

VI. The Physiological Warfare Taxonomy: Ana’s Forensic DEW Catalogue

Ana’s April 30, 2026 forensic documentation post provides the most systematic catalogue of directed energy weapon physiological effects in the archive’s TI case study collection. Written explicitly for researchers, clinicians, forensic psychologists, and law enforcement, it extends the Cognitive Liberty documentary’s documented symptom profile with six specific categories.

Physical DEW Effects

Winda specifies physical effects from private correspondence and blog documentation: induced vision disturbance consistent with cataracts; control of muscular movement including tightening and atrophy; crushing sensation on her right toe and left thumb specifically; burning sensations; and haptic sensations comparable to a massage chair — the ability to feel directed touch-like sensations without physical contact. These are consistent with the directed-energy weapon capabilities documented from Patent US11801394B1 (’covertly creating adverse health effects in subjects’), the Havana Syndrome NAS report, and the MEDUSA weapon system.

Six Psychological Weaponisation Categories

Beyond physical effects, Winda’s forensic post documents six psychological tactics that extend the universal TI pattern:

sensory manipulation (superimposed tastes and smells during eating — gasoline, bug spray, burnt toast — designed to induce disordered eating) false memory implantation (fabrication of traumas that never occurred, presented as real memories) infantilisation combined with corruption (treating her as a child while subjecting her to adult-directed harassment to destabilise adult competence) tainting of sacred roles (attacks on motherhood, maternal relationships, and faith relationships) credibility degradation (creating sensory experiences then pointing to her reactions as evidence of delusion) staged death simulation.

The staged death simulation requires specific analytical attention.

Ana documents: ‘At one point, they tried to simulate a death using their technology, making me think I had died and resurrected. Looking back, it was clearly staged. Then they mocked me, calling me a god or someone who had come back from the dead, as if I were delusional.’

This is the most extreme expression of the divine/demonic impersonation element in the Cognitive Liberty fifteen-element universal pattern — not merely impersonating God speaking to her, but staging a full death-and-resurrection sequence to induce divine self-identification, then using that induced belief to mock her credibility.

VII. The Canadian Dimension and Transnational Reach

Every TI case previously documented in the Black Feather archive has been located within a US domestic or US-Pacific (Australia/New Zealand) jurisdictional context. Winda opens the archive’s Canadian dimension for the first time.

She is based in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and attributes her targeting to a US-based network. This is analytically consistent with the Five Eyes intelligence sharing architecture: the signals intelligence agreement between the NSA, GCHQ, CSE (Communications Security Establishment, Canada), ASD (Australia), and GCSB (New Zealand) enables each nation’s apparatus to surveil the other nations’ citizens. The US cannot constitutionally surveil its own citizens without a warrant. But the CSE can surveil Canadian citizens, share data with NSA, and NSA with FBI domestic partners. The architecture is designed to make the surveillance each nation cannot legally conduct domestically available through allied partner collection.

Winda’s private message of May 24, 2026 adds a crucial extension: during her visit to China from June to August 2025, surveillance continued.

‘When I visited China the previous summer, they were still able to surveillance me and my family there. So it’s definitely transnational.’

This adds mainland China to the documented operational reach — extending beyond the Five Eyes partnership — and raises the question of what infrastructure enables continuity of targeting across the Canada-China divide. Three possible mechanisms are consistent with the archive’s documented technology: satellite-based targeting, Five Eyes-adjacent intelligence sharing that extends beyond formal partners, or commercial telecommunications infrastructure with documented backdoors (consistent with the Pegasus/NSO Group evidence for data interception).

Winda is explicit that her family in China are regular working-class civilians with no political or military connections, that she is not a Chinese intelligence asset or spy, and that she grew up in Canada after immigrating at age five and a half. These statements exclude the most obvious alternative explanation for transnational surveillance — that she is monitored as a foreign intelligence asset. If monitoring persists through civilian travel to China with no intelligence-relevant contacts, the surveillance motivation is personal targeting, not counter-intelligence.

VIII. The Biometric Data Harvest: What the Operators Take

One dimension of Winda’s testimony is particularly striking in the context of the archive’s investigations into the Wells Fargo smart dust patent and the graphene-neural-interface convergence: her observation that she appears to be giving her operators more value through her biometric data and healing process than they have ever provided to her.

‘Based on what I have experienced, it appears that I am helping them — not the other way around. Through my biometric data, through my own healing process, through my analysis of what is happening to me, I seem to be providing them with more value, more information, and more insight than they have ever provided to me.’

This is precisely what the Wells Fargo smart dust patent describes as the commercial logic of biometric surveillance:

The subject provides biometric data — heartrate patterns, voice, gait, thermal profile, movement — which the system collects, stores, and matches against a profile. The subject is the data source. The operator is the data beneficiary. In the Wells Fargo context, the commercial exchange is payment authentication. In the TI context Winda documents, there is no commercial exchange — the data is taken, not purchased. But the architecture is the same. The subject’s biology is the feedstock for the surveillance economy.

Winda’s healing process as a data source is the most analytically disturbing element. If operators are monitoring her V2K responses, her prayer practices, her recovery trajectory, and her theological coping mechanisms — as her testimony suggests — then a functional healing protocol developed through Christian faith and documented in her blogs is being reverse-engineered by the same actors who created the condition she is healing from. The Homo Chimericus addendum documented that neural data collected through graphene BCI platforms is specifically valuable because it captures the individual’s response to targeted stimuli in real time. The most valuable data for a psychological warfare programme is the data generated by the target’s own recovery attempts.

IX. Cross-Reference: The Cognitive Liberty Fifteen-Element Universal Pattern

The Cognitive Liberty pattern synthesis (May 24, 2026) established fifteen consistent operational elements appearing across all documented TI cases globally. Winda’s case is a textbook expression of the universal pattern with four unique additions not documented in any other archive case.

X. Faith as the Irreducible Foundation

Every piece of documentation Winda has provided across both case studies deepens the central theological observation: her resistance is epistemologically grounded in a way that none of her operators’ tactics can reach. What they claim credit for, she has given to Christ. What they try to use as leverage — her shame, her identity, her heritage, her relationships — she has placed in a framework they cannot access, because it does not belong to her alone.

The trauma weaponization analysis she conducted on her own case using Whitney Webb’s framework demonstrates that she has not merely survived the programme but understood it analytically. She knows what asset-creation looks like. She knows what each stage is attempting to produce. She knows that she is meant to be either a casualty (suicide, psychosis) or a commodity (propaganda symbol, research subject, compliant asset). She has become neither. She has become a witness.

Her documentation of blessing her operators — ‘I bless the US surveillers as well — as much as I bless myself and all others — with goodness, grace, forgiveness, and love through Jesus Christ. Amen’ — is not naivety. It is the most sophisticated counter-operation available to her: refusing to generate the hatred and bitterness that the programme requires to manufacture its propaganda. If she hates America, she validates their China narrative. If she hates her operators, she validates their dehumanisation strategy. She blesses them instead. They cannot use love as material for their programme.

Her bilingual documentation — writing in both English and Mandarin Chinese across all three platforms — extends the sovereign community’s witness into a language and cultural context the archive has not previously reached. She is not only writing for the Western remnant. She is writing for every Chinese-speaking reader who may be experiencing the same programme with no access to the English-language TI documentation network.

If anyone within reach of this article can provide what she has publicly asked for — trauma-informed Christian pastoral care, prayer, and spiritual direction — her contact is published on her platforms. The sovereign community does not only document suffering. It responds to it.

They built a programme to manufacture a broken, bitter, exploitable woman. They got a Christian bearing witness. They wanted a propaganda symbol. They got a primary source document. They wanted a casualty. They got an archive entry. And every entry she writes is evidence they cannot control, confiscate, or corrupt.

BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - My Healing Comes From Jesus Christ Alone -- Winda/Ana Complete Case Study -- May 2026 -- All claims sourced. All documents primary. All eyes open.

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