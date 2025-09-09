We’ve just released our ambitious double concept album, “We Remember” (Star Musician’s – Persistence of Memory) — a heartfelt tribute to the great musicians who shaped our lives, from Neil Young and Jethro Tull to Bowie, Santana, and Zappa.

The album blends cinematic folk, pop, jazz, rock, and world fusion, carrying forward the spirit of progressive music that defies boundaries. Each track is written as a journey, built organically rather than to 3-minute radio formulas — more in the tradition of Wish You Were Here or Stairway to Heaven.

We’re releasing it under a Creative Commons license (CC BY-SA 4.0) — encouraging reinterpretations, remixes, and reimaginings. In that spirit, we’d love to invite you to stream or feature any tracks you find meaningful on your station/channel/blog, in exchange for a simple credit link to our Bandcamp page.

👉 Bandcamp page: Double-Album

👉 Full MP3 tracklist: download

If you like it, please drop a comment and share and follow our bandcamp page.