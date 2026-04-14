New Fashion Queen

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[Verse 1] Each day she chases after trends In this world where madness never ends She rises with the morning light To follow fashion's endless flight [Pre-Chorus] Shop windows catch her longing gaze Price tags set her mind ablaze Between desire and despair Her reason splits into thin air [Chorus] Oh, fashion's victim trapped in gold In her gilded cage grows old Each season brings another pain In this game that drives insane Still she dances, cannot stop On this floor of golden drops [Verse 2] Glossy magazines displayed Like a feast that can't be delayed Compliments rain when she dares But her soul seeks other layers [Bridge] In the broken mirror of her dreams She watches as time streams Between what she is, what she shows The price of rebirth ever grows [Pre-Chorus] Designer labels are the chains Drawing her toward the pains Of this body she transforms Just to follow fashion's norms [Final Chorus] Oh, fashion's victim trapped in gold In her gilded cage grows old Each season brings another pain In this game that drives insane Still she dances, cannot stop On this floor of golden drops [Outro] But perhaps one day She'll find her way To simply being who she is Without this masquerade of bliss