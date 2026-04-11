Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

[Verse 1] Pass me another drink, my friend, Let’s toast the shining machine. We built our lives on false comfort, Never asking what it means. You tap your phone for takeout, As if tomorrow’s guaranteed. [Pre-Chorus] But every bite has a shadow, Every mile bleeds the ground, And while we chase convenience, The end keeps circling ’round. [Chorus] Before we dig our graves, my friend, In this fragile world we trust, Trading Mother Earth for plastic dreams, ’Til there’s nothing left for us. (Nothing left for us...) [Verse 2] Engines never sleep at night, And rivers choke on waste. You call it progress, I call it loss — The forests slip away. The smoke ascends to heaven, Like a prayer that’s gone astray. [Pre-Chorus] There’s a debt we keep on writing, With each careless choice we make. And tomorrow’s children pay the price, For every step we take. [Chorus] Before we dig our graves, my friend, In this fragile world we trust, Trading Mother Earth for empty speed, ’Til there’s nothing left for us. (Nothing left for us...) [Bridge] I hear the ancient voices carried on the wind, Whispers of the wisdom we forgot so long ago. The land was never ours to break and bend — The earth is crying out, yet still we go. [Verse 3] So raise your glass one final time, To the beauty left behind: The poisoned fields, the fading skies, The futures we’ve denied. The legacy we’re leaving Is a debt we cannot hide. [Final Chorus] Before we dig our graves, my friend, In this fragile world we trust, Trading Mother Earth for fleeting ease, ’Til there’s nothing left for us. (Nothing left, nothing left...) ’Til there’s nothing left for us. (Ohhh... nothing left for us...) [Outro] “Nothing left… nothing left… Nothing left… for us…”