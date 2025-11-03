“They call us conspiracy theorists.”

So begins the old refrain — a tinny label meant to dismiss the watcher, silence the sentinel, and tidy the conscience of the men who pull the ropes.

“The kings of the earth set themselves, and the rulers take counsel together…” (Psalm 2:2–3, KJV) — is not a conspiracy theory. It is a war drum. Scripture names the fact that power organizes. That is history. Call it conspiracy if you like; call it observation if you prefer. The point is the same: power plans. The question is what the faithful do about it.

Let’s be clear. The world is not simply a comedy of errors. It is also a theatre of will, and sometimes of malice. The King’s counsellors do meet. Thrones do conspire. That truth does not demand paranoia; it does demand sobriety. And when the world calls you mad for seeing a plot, remember: the first martyrs were called mad before they were canonized.

But the Bible does not leave us in the trench with a flag and no food. Jesus does not hand us a pamphlet of complaints and tell us to brood. He hands us practice.

I. Take no thought — a hard command, not a lazy excuse

“Therefore take no thought…” (Matthew 6:31–32). People read that and make a hammock of it. They twist it into license to ignore reality. That is not the spirit of the passage. Jesus’ command sits in the Sermon on the Mount between ethics and the call to hunger for God (verse 33). “Take no thought” is not a call to stupor; it is a reorientation. He says: don’t live from fear about bread and clothing; seek first the Kingdom, and let God handle the ledger.

To “take no thought” in biblical grammar means to refuse anxious, obsessive calculation as a life posture. It does not tell us to be blind. It tells us to be lodged in trust. You may watch the world’s councils; you may catalog abuses; but don’t let the catalog become the god that rocks you at night.

II. Seek first the Kingdom — the radical economy of priority

“Seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you.” (Matthew 6:33) This is the central discipline — the primacy of orientation. It is not passive piety. It is strategic devotion.

When God is first, everything shifts:

priorities realign,

fear loses its monopoly,

talents are no longer vanity but stewardship.

Faith is not a sentimental refuge to be kept while the world burns. It is the primary instrument for resistance. Seek the kingdom, and your arms take on a different work.

III. Faith that pleases — and the instrument of result

Hebrews 11:6 is severe and beautiful: “But without faith it is impossible to please him.” Faith is not optional; it is the ground for efficacy. If you want to be useful in the hour of conspiracy — whether the conspiracy is petty corruption or global villainy — the work begins with believing God is what He says and does what He promises.

And then you work. Not in terror, but in trust.

IV. The talent test — life is stewardship, not speculation

Matthew 25: the parable of the talents — is the Gospel given a ledger. You are entrusted. You are not keeper-of-the-safes; you are a steward. The profitable servant is not the man who hoards his one talent in fear; he is the one who invests, risks, and multiplies.

Hear it plain: the world’s conspiracies cannot steal what God has given to those who use their gifts faithfully. That is not magical accounting; it is spiritual arithmetic. Faith produces fruit; idleness produces loss. The question is not whether the darkness plots — it is whether you will be found productive in the light God provides.

V. Practical balance — watchfulness without wreckage

So how to live between the twin truths — that powers scheme and that God cares?

Observe with sober eyes. Read Psalm 2 and stop pretending innocence. Powers will conspire. Naming conspiracy is not sin. Reject the fever. “Take no thought” does not mean to ignore. It means to refuse the corrosive anxiety that erases prayer and frays service. Center your seeking. Seek the Kingdom first. Let that priority reorder your days, your calendar, your investments, your speech. Use your talents. Teach, mend, sing, build, write, serve. Multiply what you’re given. The Kingdom expands by faithful hands — not by online panic. Pray with purpose. Prayer is not a Band-Aid on strategy; prayer is the central counsel. When kings plot, the saints pray. When walls close, the faithful stand on watchmen’s towers.

VI. The world calls you names to make you small

They call the faithful “conspiracy theorists” because names are cheap and they quell conscience cheaply. Joseph Goebbels’ tactics — “accuse the other side of that which you are guilty” — is the old demonic playbook. The world will name you to dull your edge. Don’t let a name become your identity.

Names are arrows; get up, wipe the blood, and put your feet on the path again. Let your work answer the slander. Faithful fruit is the best rebuttal.

VII. Final summons: be profitable — not fearful

When the Master returns, the ledger will be opened. The servant who buried his one talent in the ground will be judged for his fear, not for his prudence. The servant who multiplied, who risked for the sake of souls and truth — he will hear, “Well done, thou good and faithful servant.”

This is the red path’s economy: risk the little for the sake of the many. Invest your time, your voice, your song, your blessing. Do not spend life counting the thieves; spend life building the city.

As Psalm 18 declares: “The LORD is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer… in whom I will trust.” Trust is not naive; it is militant. It lines the soul for action.

Closing feather and fire

Yes, kings take counsel together. Yes, the world calls the watchers mad. But the Gospel does not let us stay mad or stay idle. It binds us to a different counsel: the counsel of God, the work of the talents, the duty of daily faith.

Seek first. Use what you have. Pray and act. Name the conspiracy if it exists. But do not let it become your focus. Fear steals result; trust secures it.

Walk the Red Path: be awake, but not afraid. Be watchful, but not wasted. Be profitable, not paralysed.

Light your candle. Open your hand. Invest your talents. The Lord is our defense — and the work of the faithful is the Lord’s victory in the world.