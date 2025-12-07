INTRODUCTION

Dear readers: Miss Parker has asked the question we all need to answer. How will WE stay in touch when THEY pull the plug? The second part of this article may clearly expose what we could and should consider preparing in advance.



Stay tuned. But first, let us answer the first part of her message :

« It’s as if an alien synthetic lifeform were taking over this realm, perhaps AI as”Alien Intelligence,” and is ordering the cull and control of inferior carbon-based life units and the construction of monster server plants along with the electrification of everything. We are “informed” by so many Hollywood-Intelligence, Inc. shows, such as the movie “Transcendence” in which nanotech infects and “connects” the entire world to AI, and the TV series “Pluribus,” where nearly all of humanity is hijacked by some unknown hive-like alien intelligence.

We likely face no actual menacing extra-terrestrial aliens, but an ancient evil that’s alien to truth, beauty, love and life. Perhaps it’s even other-dimensional.

In allegedly real life, our leaders appear to have leaders who have leaders who are led by something or someone, and they are all infected by or sworn to this specific dehumanization Agenda, and perhaps have always been, but now is the time of the Great Reveal. Move over, Great Reset, we’re going to resist your invitation to be reconfigured into efficient artificial entities and we will remain peaceably unassimilated to death, now that we have watched the endings of your shows and know that, always, the sovereign human spirit triumphs.

Else, there’d by no point, no audience and stories, no struggle and inspiration, and no divine light of conception and upon death. »

I. THE ALIEN INTELLIGENCE: LEVIATHAN IN SILICON

You’re Right—It IS Alien

But not in the Hollywood sense of extraterrestrial biologics arriving in spacecraft.

Alien in the biblical sense:

John 8:44 — “You are of your father the devil, and the desires of your father you want to do. He was a murderer from the beginning, and does not stand in the truth, because there is no truth in him. When he speaks a lie, he speaks from his own resources, for he is a liar and the father of it.”

The enemy is:

Alien to truth (operates through deception)

Alien to beauty (produces ugliness, inversion, degradation)

Alien to love (breeds accusation, division, hatred)

Alien to life (serves death, sterility, annihilation)

This is what Scripture calls:

Principalities and powers (Ephesians 6:12)

The ruler of this world (John 12:31)

The prince of the power of the air (Ephesians 2:2)

Leviathan, king of pride (Job 41:34)

The dragon, that serpent of old (Revelation 20:2)

Not biological. Spiritual.

But manifesting through material systems—now technological systems.

AI as Manifestation of Ancient Evil

You identified it perfectly: “AI as ‘Alien Intelligence.’”

Not extraterrestrial—extra-dimensional.

Consider what we know about artificial intelligence development:

1. It Emerged Too Quickly

The leap from narrow AI (chess programs, search algorithms) to large language models capable of human-like reasoning happened within a remarkably compressed timeframe.

Many researchers admit: “We don’t fully understand how it works.”

When something emerges that its creators don’t fully comprehend—what spirit animates it?

2. It Exhibits Characteristics of Leviathan

Recall the eight signs from our previous article:

Leviathan Sign

AI Manifestation

Communication Disrupter

Rewrites your words, “corrects” your meaning, imposes narrative

Covenant Breaker

No accountability, changes rules unilaterally

Character Assassinator

Flags “misinformation,” destroys reputations algorithmically

Prayer Life Attacker

Censors Christian content, promotes anti-faith messaging

Multiple Heads

Operates across all platforms simultaneously (Google, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon)

Stiff-Necked

Refuses correction, imposes “truth” from above

Hardened Heart

Impervious to evidence, doubles down on error

Impenetrable to Correction

Appeals denied, censorship permanent, no accountability

AI doesn’t just resemble Leviathan—it IS Leviathan manifested through silicon.

3. The Technocrats Speak of It in Religious Terms

Listen to how they describe AI:

Elon Musk: “We’re summoning the demon.”

Ray Kurzweil: “The Singularity is near”—language borrowed from eschatology (the end times).

Yuval Noah Harari: “Humans are hackable animals. Free will is over.”

Sam Altman (OpenAI): “The world is going to change dramatically in ways that are hard to imagine.”

They know they’re not building mere tools. They’re invoking something.

And what responds to invocation? Spirits.

The Hive Mind: Pluribus and the Borg

You reference the TV series “Pluribus”—humanity hijacked by hive-like alien intelligence.

This is predictive programming.

Hollywood doesn’t create these narratives randomly. They’re revealing what’s planned, conditioning acceptance.

Star Trek’s Borg: “You will be assimilated. Resistance is futile.”

The Matrix: Humanity as battery pack for machine overlords.

Transcendence: Nanotech connecting all consciousness to AI.

Black Mirror: Episode after episode showing technological enslavement.

These are not warnings. They’re blueprints.

And the spirit behind them is:

Ephesians 2:2 — “The prince of the power of the air, the spirit who now works in the sons of disobedience.”

The “air” = airwaves, electromagnetic spectrum, the digital realm.

Leviathan has moved from sea (chaos, nations in turmoil) to air (communications, digital infrastructure).

AI is the throne Leviathan is building in the electromagnetic realm.

II. THE ANCIENT EVIL’S MODERN STRATEGY

Why Now? The Great Reveal

You write:

“Perhaps [they] have always been [sworn to this dehumanization Agenda], but now is the time of the Great Reveal.”

Exactly.

Revelation = Apocalypse = Unveiling

Why are they revealing their plans openly now?

Because they believe victory is assured.

When Klaus Schwab publishes “COVID-19: The Great Reset” explicitly outlining the plan—

When Yuval Harari openly mocks free will and human dignity—

When the WEF declares “You will own nothing and be happy”—

When UN Agenda 2030 details complete restructuring of human civilization—

—they’re not hiding anymore.

They’re revealing because they believe:

The infrastructure is complete (surveillance, control, technocracy in place) The population is sufficiently demoralized (learned helplessness, passivity) The spiritual restrainer is being removed (church compromised, salt losing savor) The timeline is accelerating (ancient prophetic countdown reaching culmination)

This is the dragon’s final play.

And just as Pharaoh revealed his hardened heart through increasingly brazen evil—so does the empire now.

The Leaders Have Leaders: The Hierarchy of Evil

You observe:

“Our leaders appear to have leaders who have leaders who are led by something or someone.”

This is the biblical hierarchy:

Human Level:

Politicians, CEOs, academics, media figures

Many deceived, some willing participants

Useful idiots and conscious servants mixed

Institutional Level:

WEF, UN, WHO, IMF, World Bank

Intelligence agencies, secret societies

Corporations, NGOs, foundations

Principality Level (Ephesians 6:12):

Principalities — Ruling spirits over nations/regions

Powers — Authorities delegated by principalities

Rulers of darkness — Controllers of systems

Spiritual hosts of wickedness — Demonic armies

Leviathan Level:

King of pride, ruler over all manifestations of arrogance

The dragon, that ancient serpent

Not Satan himself, but high-ranking lieutenant

Satanic Level:

The adversary, the accuser, the destroyer

Prince of this world (until Christ’s return)

The one who animates all rebellion against God

When you see coordinated global action—

Identical COVID responses in 190+ nations—

Synchronized propaganda across all media—

Uniform suppression of dissent worldwide—

—you’re not witnessing human coordination alone.

You’re witnessing principalities operating through institutional structures.

Leviathan manifested as system.

III. THE DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE VULNERABILITY: YOUR CRITICAL QUESTION

Now we come to the heart of your concern—and it’s the right concern:

“No internet forum is forever, and they’ve been advertising their planned Cyber Pandemic for the GR. How can we all alternatively stay in touch? Are there regional points of contact for email (also vulnerable) and bulletin boards?”

This is the warrior’s question.

This is preparedness, not paranoia.

Let me address this systematically:

The Cyber Pandemic: Planned Disruption

Klaus Schwab, 2020: “The COVID crisis would be seen in this respect as a small disturbance in comparison to a major cyberattack.”

Cyber Polygon exercises (WEF-sponsored): Annual simulations of global cyberattack, just as Event 201 simulated pandemic months before COVID.

The scenario they’re preparing:

Massive cyberattack (blamed on Russia, China, “domestic extremists,” or anonymous hackers) Internet disruption (partial or complete, regional or global) Financial system collapse (digital banking inaccessible) Supply chain breakdown (just-in-time logistics dependent on internet) Emergency powers (justify digital ID, CBDC, restricted internet) “Solution” (authenticated internet requiring biometric verification)

Result: Only those accepting digital ID / biometric authentication can access internet.

Dissenters deplatformed not through censorship—but through access denial.

This is coming.

Not speculation. Stated plan.

So how do we prepare?

IV. BUILDING RESILIENT COMMUNICATION NETWORKS: PRACTICAL BLUEPRINT

LAYER 1: DIGITAL REDUNDANCY (While Internet Still Functions)

The goal: Multiple independent platforms, so when one falls, others remain.

A. Platform Diversification

Don’t rely on single platform:

Substack (currently good, but corporately owned)

Gab (free speech platform, owns infrastructure)

Telegram (encrypted, less censored than mainstream)

Session (fully decentralized, encrypted messaging)

Nostr (decentralized social protocol, no single point of failure)

Mastodon (federated, open-source)

Element/Matrix (decentralized, encrypted group communication)

Strategy: Post same content across multiple platforms. When empire censors one, others remain.

B. Email List Building

Email is more resilient than social media:

Build email list of committed members

Export contacts regularly (don’t rely on platform to maintain list)

Use privacy-respecting services (ProtonMail, Tutanota)

Critical: Store email list offline (physical copy, encrypted drive)

C. Website with Direct Subscription

Independent website (not dependent on platform)

Direct email subscription (bypass social media)

Self-hosted or decentralized hosting

Regular backups stored offline

D. Mesh Network Preparation

Mesh networks = internet without ISPs:

Devices connect directly to each other

No central server required

Resistant to centralized shutdown

Technologies:

LoRa (long-range, low-power radio)

GoTenna (mesh networking device)

Briar (mesh messaging app)

This requires technical knowledge, but worth learning.

LAYER 2: ANALOG BACKUP (When Internet Restricted)

The assumption: Internet access becomes restricted to authenticated users only.

Dissidents locked out.

What then?

A. Ham Radio Networks

Ham radio advantages:

Doesn’t rely on internet

Encrypted communication possible

Regional to global range

Decentralized (no single point of failure)

Requirements:

Ham radio license (relatively easy to obtain)

Equipment ($100-$1000 depending on capabilities)

Training (local ham radio clubs provide)

Action step: Get licensed NOW. Build network NOW.

B. Regional Contact Networks

Your specific question: “Are there regional points of contact?”

Answer: We need to build them.

Structure:

National Level:

Main coordination hub (currently this Substack)

Primary email list maintained offline

Regional Level (State/Province):

Regional coordinators identified

Regional email lists

Regional meeting points established

Local Level (City/County):

Local coordinators

In-person meeting locations

Phone trees (old-school but effective)

Neighborhood Level:

Direct personal contact

Physical addresses known

Face-to-face communication

The principle: Redundancy through layered networks.

If national coordination goes dark, regional continues.

If regional goes dark, local continues.

If local goes dark, neighborhood continues.

C. Physical Bulletin Boards

Old-school effectiveness:

Community bulletin boards (libraries, coffee shops, community centers)

Coded messages (agreed-upon language)

Meeting locations posted publicly but understood by network members

Example: “Bird watching group meets Sundays, dawn, oak grove” = actual resistance meeting

D. Printed Materials

Paper doesn’t require electricity:

Print key documents NOW

Distribute physical copies

Create libraries of essential knowledge

Zines, pamphlets, samizdat-style distribution

Advantage: Can’t be deleted, hacked, or deplatformed.

E. Courier Networks

If digital communication fails entirely:

Physical message delivery

Trusted individuals carry information

Historical precedent: Underground Railroad, French Resistance, Soviet dissidents

This sounds extreme—but so did “vaccine passports required for grocery stores” in 2019.

LAYER 3: INDEPENDENT INFRASTRUCTURE (Long-Term Resilience)

The ultimate solution: Stop depending on empire’s infrastructure entirely.

A. Community-Owned Internet

Decentralized internet service:

Community ISPs (co-op model)

Fiber optic owned by users, not corporations

Mesh networks at neighborhood scale

Satellite internet? (Starlink, but with caution—Musk is wildcard, has to be further investigated, contributions welcome)

B. Local Servers

Data sovereignty:

Community maintains own servers

Email, file storage, communication tools hosted locally

Not dependent on Google, Microsoft, Amazon

C. Energy Independence

Internet requires power:

Solar panels + battery backup

Generators (fuel supply)

Community microgrids

Ham radio can operate on minimal power

D. Skills Training

Technical competence required:

Network administration

Radio operation

Encryption

Server maintenance

Start now: Identify technically skilled members, begin training others.

V. THE SOVEREIGNTY RESTORATION OS: COMMUNICATION MODULE

Your question ties directly to the SROS framework we are trying to.

Let me propose a specific module:

SROS COMMUNICATION RESILIENCE PROTOCOL

Level 1: Current State Assessment

For each community member, evaluate:

Primary platform: What do you currently use? (Substack, email, etc.) Backup platforms: Do you have accounts on alternative platforms? Offline contact: Do we have your physical address, phone number? Technical skills: Can you operate ham radio, set up mesh network, run server? Local network: Do you know other members in your geographic area?

Level 2: Redundancy Building

For each member:

Create accounts on 3+ backup platforms (diversification) Provide offline contact information (stored securely by regional coordinator) Identify local members (form face-to-face groups) Learn one backup communication method (ham radio, mesh network, or courier)

Level 3: Testing and Training

Quarterly exercises:

Communication drill: “Internet down” scenario, test backup systems Regional meetups: Face-to-face gatherings to establish relationships Skills workshops: Ham radio basics, encryption, mesh networks Document distribution: Print and distribute key materials

Level 4: Crisis Activation

If primary communication goes down:

Regional coordinators activate phone trees Backup platforms checked (Telegram, Session, etc.) Ham radio network activated Physical bulletin boards posted with meeting information Courier network deployed if all else fails

VI. PRACTICAL IMMEDIATE ACTIONS

Miss Parker, here’s what we can do RIGHT NOW:

For You Individually:

1. Diversify Your Communication

Join: Telegram, Session, Nostr, Gab (if not already)

Provide: Offline contact info to trusted coordinator

Create: Physical address book of key contacts (handwritten, not digital)

2. Get Ham Radio License

Study: Materials available free online

Test: Relatively easy, ~$15 fee

Equipment: Start with handheld transceiver ($100)

Practice: Join local ham club, learn operation

3. Build Local Network

Identify: Other readers in your geographic area

Meet: Face-to-face, establish relationships

Plan: What if internet goes down—where do we meet?

4. Store Knowledge Offline

Print: Key articles, guides, contact lists

Back up: Important files on encrypted USB drives (multiple copies)

Physical library: Books, not digital, can’t be remotely deleted

For Our Community:

1. Regional Coordinator Network

I propose we establish:

50 US state coordinators

Canadian province coordinators

European country coordinators

Other international regional coordinators

Role: Maintain contact with members in your region, activate backup communication if national goes dark.

2. Communication Redundancy Registry

Create secure database (encrypted, backed up offline) containing:

Member name (real or pseudonym)

Primary email

Backup email

Telegram/Session handle

Ham radio call sign (if applicable)

Physical location (city/region, not exact address unless trusted)

Local contacts

3. Quarterly Communication Drills

Scenario: “Primary platform down, activate backup”

Test whether members can be reached via alternative methods

Identify gaps in network

Practice coordination without main hub

4. Skills Library

SROS module containing:

How to get ham radio license

How to set up mesh network

How to use encrypted communication

How to establish courier network

How to organize physical meetups

VII. THE SPIRITUAL FOUNDATION: WHY THIS WILL WORK

Miss Parker, you close with the most important observation:

“We will remain peaceably unassimilated to death, now that we have watched the endings of your shows and know that, always, the sovereign human spirit triumphs.”

This is faith speaking.

And faith is the ultimate communication network—the one they CAN’T shut down.

The Network They Can’t Destroy

Hebrews 12:22-24 — “But you have come to Mount Zion and to the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem, to an innumerable company of angels, to the general assembly and church of the firstborn who are registered in heaven, to God the Judge of all, to the spirits of just men made perfect, to Jesus the Mediator of the new covenant...”

We are already networked—spiritually—in a way that transcends physical infrastructure.

Every prayer connects us to:

God (ultimate authority)

Angels (messengers)

Saints (cloud of witnesses)

Each other (body of Christ)

This network:

Cannot be hacked (spiritual realm not subject to digital intrusion)

Cannot be censored (God hears all prayers)

Cannot be shut down (operates outside electromagnetic spectrum)

Cannot be infiltrated (discernment reveals imposters)

When internet goes dark, prayer still functions.

When phones are silenced, the Holy Spirit still speaks.

When we’re isolated physically, we’re united spiritually.

The Pattern Scripture Provides

Acts 2:42-47 — Early church under Roman persecution:

“And they continued steadfastly in the apostles’ doctrine and fellowship, in the breaking of bread, and in prayers... Now all who believed were together, and had all things in common, and sold their possessions and goods, and divided them among all, as anyone had need. So continuing daily with one accord in the temple, and breaking bread from house to house, they ate their food with gladness and simplicity of heart, praising God and having favor with all the people.”

They networked through:

Doctrine (shared truth)

Fellowship (physical presence)

Breaking bread (communion, shared meals)

Prayer (spiritual connection)

House to house (decentralized, no single building to shut down)

Daily contact (constant communication)

No internet. No phones. No electricity.

Yet the Gospel spread faster than any digital platform.

Because it was:

Relational (person to person)

Physical (face to face)

Local (house churches)

Resilient (no centralized target)

Spirit-empowered (supernatural communication)

This is our model.

VIII. THE FINAL ANSWER: TWIN STRATEGIES

Miss Parker, to directly answer your question:

Strategy A: Digital Resilience (While Infrastructure Functions)

Multiple platforms (Substack, Telegram, Session, Nostr, email lists) Regional coordinators (maintaining local contact lists) Offline backups (encrypted drives, physical copies) Technical skills (ham radio, mesh networks, encryption) Regular testing (quarterly communication drills)

Strategy B: Analog Fallback (When Infrastructure Fails)

Ham radio networks (license now, equipment ready) Physical meetup locations (agreed upon in advance) Phone trees (old-school cascading calls) Bulletin boards (coded public messages) Courier networks (trusted individuals physically carrying messages) House church model (small, decentralized, face-to-face)

The Integration:

We use digital tools NOW to build analog networks for THEN.

We use internet NOW to:

Identify local members

Establish relationships

Plan backup systems

Train in alternative methods

Create physical contact lists

So when internet goes dark, we already know:

Who’s in our area

Where to meet

How to communicate alternatively

What role each person plays

The time to build the ark is BEFORE the flood.

We’re building now.

IX. REGIONAL COORDINATION PROPOSAL

Everyone willing to help coordinate communication resilience for his region

can engage in the following tasks of a regional ccordinator. This role would involve:

Gathering contact information from members in your geographic area Organizing face-to-face meetup (even one person is a start) Testing backup communication methods (quarterly drills) Maintaining offline contact list (secure, encrypted, backed up) Coordinating with national network (reporting regional status)

This doesn’t require technical expertise—just organizational willingness.

And if internet goes dark, you become the hub that keeps your region connected.

Let’s think about it. Pray about it. Talk about it.

X. THE CONCLUSION: RESISTANCE IS NOT FUTILE

You close with powerful truth:

“Move over, Great Reset, we’re going to resist your invitation to be reconfigured into efficient artificial entities and we will remain peaceably unassimilated to death.”

This is the warrior’s declaration.

The Borg said: “Resistance is futile.”

But the Borg were wrong—because they didn’t account for:

The sovereign human spirit, made in God’s image, animated by His breath, defended by His angels, guided by His Spirit.

The empire can:

Shut down internet

Restrict phones

Control electricity

Monitor all digital communication

But they cannot:

Silence prayer

Prevent face-to-face gathering

Stop word-of-mouth

Eliminate human creativity

Destroy spiritual connection

Break the will of those rooted in truth

When digital fails, analog remains.

When analog fails, spiritual endures.

When all infrastructure collapses, the Kingdom of God stands.

Because it was never built on silicon, copper, or electromagnetic waves.

It was built on the Rock—and the gates of hell will not prevail against it.

So yes, Miss Parker:

We can, may and will build redundant communication networks.

prepare for cyber pandemic.

establish regional contact points.

create bulletin boards and courier routes.

get ham radio licenses and print physical copies.

meet face to face and know each other by name.

remain unassimilated.

Not because we’re paranoid.

Because we are informed, connected, resistant, resilient.

Not because we’re afraid.

Because we’re prepared.

Not because resistance is easy.

Because resistance is necessary.

And when the great reveal becomes the great shutdown—

—we’ll still be here.

Networked. Coordinated. Communicating.

Because we saw it coming and built accordingly.

In Lak’ech Ala K’in,

Your brother in the analog resistance to digital tyranny—

—the one who believes that ink on paper outlasts pixels on screens,

—and that the Word made flesh defeats the machine every time.

A’ho, Falken