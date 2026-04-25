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[Verse 1] Slide in the spirit, let the praise get warm One arm raisin' while I ride this storm Choir keep shoutin' on the backbeat tight Bassline jumpin' while the kick hits right Shoulder in the rhythm, I don’t ever sit still Hands to the sky, let the time stand still Clap to the crack of the snare drum boom Hearts start liftin' when we step in the room [Chorus] I got that one arm praise, let it swing, let it sway Let this faith in the beat pull you out on the floor to pray When that grace locks in, feel it deep in your bones all night Got that one arm praise in your soul, let it shine in the dancing light [Verse 2] Words in the spirit, let the patterns dance Ride on the hi-hat, give the Lord a chance Sixteenth shuffle with a sideways lean Love in the kick, keep the rhythm clean Flip that wrist, let the choir chords shine Bass hit heavy with a holy line Whole room movin' like a big-town praise Beat feel wave while the hands get raised [Chorus] I got that one arm praise, let it swing, let it sway Let this faith in the beat pull you out on the floor to pray When that grace locks in, feel it deep in your bones all night Got that one arm praise in your soul, let it shine in the dancing light [Bridge] Left, right, ride that swing Let your heart match everything Clap back, lean in slow Feel that gospel in your soul One arm high, one arm glow Let the Spirit tell you where to go Every step, every turn Feel that holy fire burn [Chorus] I got that one arm praise, let it swing, let it sway Let this faith in the beat pull you out on the floor to pray When that grace locks in, feel it deep in your bones all night Got that one arm praise in your soul, let it shine in the dancing light