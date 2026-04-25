[Verse 1]
Slide in the spirit, let the praise get warm
One arm raisin' while I ride this storm
Choir keep shoutin' on the backbeat tight
Bassline jumpin' while the kick hits right
Shoulder in the rhythm, I don’t ever sit still
Hands to the sky, let the time stand still
Clap to the crack of the snare drum boom
Hearts start liftin' when we step in the room
[Chorus]
I got that one arm praise, let it swing, let it sway
Let this faith in the beat pull you out on the floor to pray
When that grace locks in, feel it deep in your bones all night
Got that one arm praise in your soul, let it shine in the dancing light
[Verse 2]
Words in the spirit, let the patterns dance
Ride on the hi-hat, give the Lord a chance
Sixteenth shuffle with a sideways lean
Love in the kick, keep the rhythm clean
Flip that wrist, let the choir chords shine
Bass hit heavy with a holy line
Whole room movin' like a big-town praise
Beat feel wave while the hands get raised
[Chorus]
I got that one arm praise, let it swing, let it sway
Let this faith in the beat pull you out on the floor to pray
When that grace locks in, feel it deep in your bones all night
Got that one arm praise in your soul, let it shine in the dancing light
[Bridge]
Left, right, ride that swing
Let your heart match everything
Clap back, lean in slow
Feel that gospel in your soul
One arm high, one arm glow
Let the Spirit tell you where to go
Every step, every turn
Feel that holy fire burn
[Chorus]
I got that one arm praise, let it swing, let it sway
Let this faith in the beat pull you out on the floor to pray
When that grace locks in, feel it deep in your bones all night
Got that one arm praise in your soul, let it shine in the dancing light
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.