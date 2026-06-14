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Larry Stokes's avatar
Larry Stokes
8h

Free will is being regulated. Making your decisions not because of others inputs. But your own. When others can manipulate your emotions and thoughts - isnt free will.

Learn to get back to nature.

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Larry Stokes
9h

We as a species have gotten away from our nature. Being grounded - with earth and nature.

Bird chirping and singing are frequencies. Barefoot in and on good ground. Earth's own frequency. Etc.

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