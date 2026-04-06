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They came overnight… (They came overnight…) They came overnight… (They came overnight…) [Verse 1] I remember those quiet days, When peace still ruled these narrow ways. Now all has changed, it’s burned and gone, Those bastards came — and dragged it on. [Pre-Chorus] They came overnight (overnight), They came overnight (yeah, overnight), They came overnight (damn, overnight), They came… [Chorus] They came overnight! (overnight!) They came to steal our lives! (Our lives!) They came overnight! (overnight!) No warning, no mercy — no disguise! [Scat Bridge] Ba-da-ba-doo-way, Sha-la-la, mm-hmm, Ya-da-da-da-day, (They came overnight!) [Verse] Listen close, I’ll tell you the truth, They took our souls, they stole our youth. Killed our children, defiled our wives, Godless thieves, destroying lives. Now we’re crawling through the dirt and fear, Each damn day brings pain too near. We were proud, we stood up tall, Now we’re ghosts behind their wall. They claim they’re pure, they claim they’re wise, But their hands are soaked in all their lies. HELL! HELL! HELL! [Bridge] They say they believe in God (in God!), But their hearts are black as coal. They took our land, our sacred ground (our home!), And now we fight just to stay whole. [Chorus] They came overnight! (overnight!) They came to steal our lives! (Our lives!) They came overnight! (overnight!) No warning, no mercy, no light! [Verse] I cry for my homeland, I cry for my kin, They took it all from us, But we’ll rise again, we’ll begin. [Outro] They came overnight… (overnight!) They came overnight… (overnight!) They came overnight… (overnight!) They came…