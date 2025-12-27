The Aftermath - Life After Deliverance and the Cost of Testimony

Introduction: Freedom Is Just the Beginning

Roger Morneau walked out of that prayer meeting a free man. The blood contract was nullified. The demonic threats were rendered powerless. The chains of bondage were broken. He had experienced genuine deliverance through the authority of Jesus Christ’s name and blood.

But freedom was just the beginning.

What followed was a journey that would test his faith, refine his character, and ultimately transform him into one of the most powerful witnesses against satanic deception in modern Christian history. The aftermath of deliverance—the weeks, months, and years that followed—would prove in many ways more challenging than the dramatic moment of rescue itself.

This is a critical truth that many testimonies omit: Deliverance is a moment. Discipleship is a lifetime.

The dramatic rescue makes for compelling storytelling, but the real victory is seen in what comes after—in the daily choices, the persistent warfare, the gradual transformation, the cost of bearing witness, and the faithfulness required to walk in freedom once chains are broken.

Morneau’s testimony doesn’t end with his escape. In many ways, it begins there. What he experienced in the aftermath provides essential wisdom for:

Anyone who has been delivered from bondage and wonders what comes next

Those who minister to people emerging from darkness

Believers who want to understand the long-term reality of spiritual warfare

Anyone considering whether to share their testimony publicly

The Apostle Paul wrote of his own experience: “I die daily” (1 Corinthians 15:31, KJV). Deliverance happens once, but the choice to walk in freedom must be renewed daily. Victory is not a static achievement—it is a dynamic, ongoing relationship with the One who sets captives free.

The Immediate Aftermath: The First Days and Weeks

The Reality of Spiritual Warfare

Morneau’s testimony makes clear that the 72-hour window was intense, but the spiritual warfare didn’t end after three days—it simply changed character.

The First Week:

Even after the breakthrough, Morneau faced ongoing attacks:

1. Mental Assaults:

Intrusive thoughts suggesting he had made a mistake

Memories of the power and knowledge he had accessed through the organization

Doubts about whether Jesus was really more powerful than the demons

Fear that the organization would find a way to punish him

The difference now was that he had weapons to fight back:

The name of Jesus, which he learned to speak aloud against every attack

Scripture verses he was memorizing (particularly Psalm 91 and Ephesians 6:10-18)

Prayer, both his own and the intercession of Cyril, Cynthia, and others

The testimony of his own deliverance—he had experienced Christ’s power firsthand

2. Physical Manifestations:

Nightmares featuring symbols from the worship room

Moments of inexplicable fear and dread

Occasional sensation of being watched

Physical exhaustion from the spiritual battle

The intercessors had warned him: “Your body and mind have been under demonic oppression. As you heal, you may experience withdrawal-like symptoms. This is normal. Persist in prayer, and it will pass.”

3. Social Pressure:

The organization didn’t give up immediately:

Phone calls to his home (which he refused to answer)

Visits to his workplace (which he avoided)

Messages delivered through mutual acquaintances

Threats veiled as “concern for his well-being”

The high priest himself sent word: “You’ve made a grave mistake. Return now, and you might be forgiven. Continue this path, and you know what will happen.”

But Morneau, surrounded by praying believers and standing on Christ’s authority, refused all contact. Each refusal weakened the organization’s hold. Each day of separation made him stronger.

The First Month:

By the end of the first month, several things had become clear:

Victory was real:

The intensity of attacks had diminished significantly

Morneau was sleeping peacefully most nights

The oppression that had characterized his months in the organization was completely gone

He experienced a joy and peace he had never known before

Transformation was beginning:

He was reading the Bible voraciously, hungry for truth

He was attending church regularly and growing in fellowship

He was learning to pray with increasing confidence

His entire worldview was being rebuilt on biblical foundations

The organization had moved on:

Attempts to contact him ceased

They apparently recognized he was under protection they couldn’t breach

He later learned they focused their efforts on maintaining control over existing members and recruiting new ones rather than fighting to reclaim someone under Christ’s authority

This taught Morneau an important lesson: Demons are bullies. When you stand firm in Christ’s authority, they eventually back down and seek easier targets.

The Process of Renewing the Mind

One of Morneau’s most candid admissions concerned how thoroughly his thinking had been corrupted during his time in the organization.

The Deception He Had to Unlearn:

1. Inverted Truth:

He had been taught that Satan was the true liberator and God was a tyrant

He had to relearn that God is love and Satan is a destroyer

This wasn’t just intellectual—it was deeply embedded in his thinking patterns

2. Occult Worldview:

He had learned to see reality through an occult lens—symbols, energies, spiritual hierarchies

He had to develop a biblical worldview to replace it

This required intensive Bible study and teaching from mature believers

3. Moral Confusion:

The organization had systematically broken down his moral compass

What was evil had been presented as sophisticated and enlightened

He had to rebuild moral discernment based on Scripture

4. Relational Patterns:

In the organization, relationships were based on power, manipulation, and self-interest

He had to learn biblical patterns of love, service, and genuine community

This was particularly challenging and required patience from fellow believers

The Method of Transformation:

“And be not conformed to this world: but be ye transformed by the renewing of your mind, that ye may prove what is that good, and acceptable, and perfect, will of God” (Romans 12:2, KJV).

Morneau’s mind renewal involved:

Daily Bible Reading:

He committed to reading Scripture every morning before work

He started with the Gospels to understand Jesus’s character and teachings

He memorized verses that specifically addressed spiritual warfare and God’s protection

He wrote out verses and posted them throughout his home

Biblical Teaching:

He attended multiple Bible studies each week

He sought out mature believers who could answer his questions

He listened to sermons and took notes

He was teachable and humble, recognizing how much he needed to learn

Prayer and Meditation:

He developed a consistent prayer life

He learned to meditate on Scripture, not in an occult sense but in biblical contemplation

He practiced bringing every thought captive to Christ (2 Corinthians 10:5)

Christian Fellowship:

He surrounded himself with believers

He was honest about his struggles and questions

He received correction and guidance with humility

He gradually learned what biblical community looked like

The Timeline:

Morneau admitted that the complete renewal of his mind took years, not weeks:

After six months, he had a solid biblical foundation

After a year, he was able to recognize and resist demonic deceptions quickly

After several years, his thinking was thoroughly transformed

But even decades later, he remained vigilant, knowing that old patterns could resurface if he wasn’t careful

This honesty is valuable: Deliverance is immediate. Complete transformation is progressive.

The Cost of Testimony: When God Calls You to Speak

Several years after his deliverance, Morneau felt a clear call from God: Share what you witnessed. Warn others.

This call would define the rest of his life, but it came with significant costs that he had not anticipated.

The Internal Struggle

The Desire for Normalcy:

After years of building a stable Christian life—a good job, a loving church community, a growing walk with God—Morneau was comfortable. He had put the darkness behind him. He rarely thought about the organization anymore. He was, in many ways, a normal Christian living a quiet life.

The thought of publicly discussing his past involvement with satanic worship was deeply unappealing:

It meant revisiting traumatic memories

It would expose him to judgment and misunderstanding

It could affect his reputation and employment

It would make him a target again for spiritual attack

The Call to Testify:

But the Holy Spirit’s prompting was persistent and specific:

People need to know this is real

Christians are naive about spiritual warfare

Your testimony can protect others from deception

Your silence allows the enemy to operate undetected

Morneau wrestled with this calling, much as Jonah wrestled with his commission to Nineveh. He didn’t want the assignment. He tried to rationalize reasons why someone else would be better suited.

But ultimately, he couldn’t escape the conviction: If God delivered you for a purpose, and that purpose includes warning others, obedience is not optional.

The Decision:

Morneau made the difficult choice to obey. He began sharing his testimony—first in small groups, then in churches, eventually in recorded interviews and written accounts that would reach millions.

The decision to testify publicly marked the beginning of a new phase of both blessing and spiritual warfare.

The Public Cost

Once Morneau’s testimony became public, he experienced several forms of cost:

1. Skepticism and Mockery:

Many people simply didn’t believe him:

“This is too dramatic to be real”

“He’s making it up for attention”

“This is medieval superstition, not reality”

“He’s mentally ill or delusional”

Even some Christians dismissed his testimony as exaggerated or fabricated. This was painful, particularly when it came from those who should have been most understanding.

2. Spiritual Backlash:

Morneau noticed a pattern: whenever he was scheduled to share his testimony publicly, spiritual warfare intensified in the days leading up to it:

Unexplained conflicts with his wife

Sudden health issues

Technical problems with recording equipment or travel

Unusual fatigue or mental fog

Increased temptation toward discouragement

He learned to recognize this pattern and prepare for it through increased prayer and fasting before testimony opportunities.

3. Social Consequences:

Some professional relationships became strained:

Colleagues who learned of his testimony viewed him as strange or fanatical

Business opportunities were lost when his past became known

He faced whisper campaigns and social exclusion in some contexts

4. Threats and Opposition:

Occasionally, direct opposition emerged:

Anonymous threats warning him to stop speaking

Individuals who seemed demonically influenced attempting to disrupt meetings where he testified

Spiritual attacks on his family members

Orchestrated attempts to discredit his testimony

The Private Cost

Beyond public consequences, bearing testimony carried private costs:

Emotional Toll:

Each time Morneau shared his testimony, he had to:

Relive traumatic memories

Describe scenes and experiences that were genuinely disturbing

Feel again the weight of his past involvement

Deal with the emotional aftermath of dredging up darkness

Time and Energy:

Responding to God’s call to testify required:

Travel to speaking engagements

Hours preparing and praying

Correspondence with people who contacted him after hearing his testimony

Time away from family

Opportunity costs of what else he might have done with those years

Ongoing Vigilance:

Morneau had to maintain heightened spiritual vigilance:

Consistent prayer and Scripture reading

Regular fasting

Accountability relationships

Protective boundaries around his family

Wisdom in which opportunities to accept and which to decline

The Weight of Responsibility:

Perhaps most significantly, Morneau felt the weight of responsibility:

If people disbelieved and therefore failed to take spiritual warfare seriously, had he failed them?

If someone was hurt because they didn’t heed his warning, was he responsible?

Was he sharing enough? Too much? In the right way?

This weight drove him to his knees repeatedly, seeking God’s wisdom and reassurance.

The Blessings: Why the Cost Was Worth It

Despite the costs, Morneau testified until his death that obeying God’s call to share his testimony was the most meaningful work of his life. The blessings far outweighed the costs:

Eternal Impact

Lives Protected:

Countless people heard Morneau’s testimony and:

Recognized occult involvement in their own lives and sought deliverance

Avoided paths they were considering (New Age practices, spiritism, occult organizations)

Gained understanding of spiritual warfare and learned to protect themselves and their families

Were strengthened in their faith by understanding the reality of the supernatural battle

Christians Awakened:

Many believers, living in comfortable naivety about spiritual warfare, were awakened by Morneau’s testimony:

They began taking prayer seriously

They understood the authority they had in Christ’s name

They recognized subtle forms of occult infiltration in culture

They became more discerning about entertainment, practices, and teachings

The Church Equipped:

Morneau’s detailed testimony provided the church with practical understanding:

How satanic organizations actually operate

What demons can and cannot do

How deliverance works in practice

How to support those emerging from occult bondage

Personal Spiritual Growth

Deeper Relationship with Christ:

The call to testify drove Morneau into deeper intimacy with God:

He couldn’t fulfill this calling in his own strength

He needed constant fresh encounters with God’s presence

His prayer life deepened out of necessity

His dependence on the Holy Spirit became total

Refined Character:

The opposition and costs refined Morneau’s character:

He developed humility (recognizing his complete dependence on God)

He gained courage (repeatedly facing fear and moving forward anyway)

He cultivated perseverance (continuing despite difficulty)

He learned wisdom (discerning when and how to share)

Increased Authority:

Paradoxically, bearing testimony increased Morneau’s spiritual authority:

His willingness to obey at cost demonstrated genuine faith

His persistence proved the authenticity of his transformation

His courage inspired others to boldness

His testimony carried weight because it cost him something

The Fruit That Remains

Years after Morneau’s death, his testimony continues to impact lives:

Videos of his interviews have millions of views

His books continue to sell and transform readers

Pastors and teachers use his testimony to illustrate spiritual warfare principles

Missionaries use his materials in areas where occult practices are prevalent

This is fruit that remains (John 15:16)—the lasting impact that comes from obedience to God’s call.

The Joy of Obedience

Perhaps most significantly, Morneau testified that obeying God’s call brought a deep, abiding joy that no cost could diminish:

“Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends” (John 15:13, KJV).

By bearing testimony at personal cost, Morneau was laying down his life—his comfort, his reputation, his privacy—for others. And in that sacrifice, he found the joy of Christ.

He often said: “If God uses my testimony to protect even one person from the deception I fell into, every cost is worth it.”

Life Lessons from the Aftermath

Morneau’s journey after deliverance provides essential lessons for all believers:

1. Deliverance Requires Discipleship

The Pattern:

Dramatic deliverance without discipleship leads to relapse

The house swept clean must be filled with good things (Matthew 12:43-45)

Freedom must be followed by formation

The Application: Anyone ministering to the newly delivered must commit to:

Regular follow-up and accountability

Teaching biblical foundations

Providing Christian community

Monitoring for signs of struggle

Long-term relationship, not just crisis intervention

2. Transformation Is Progressive

The Pattern:

Instant deliverance, gradual transformation

The mind must be renewed through consistent input of truth

Old patterns take time to replace with new ones

Setbacks are normal and not signs of failure

The Application:

Be patient with yourself if you’re the one delivered

Be patient with others if you’re discipling the delivered

Measure progress in years, not weeks

Celebrate small victories along the way

3. Testimony Comes with Cost

The Pattern:

God often calls the delivered to become the deliverer

Sharing testimony makes you a target

The cost is real but the impact is eternal

Obedience brings blessing despite difficulty

The Application:

Count the cost before committing to public testimony

Prepare through prayer before sharing

Expect opposition but don’t let it silence you

Find your motivation in obedience and eternal impact, not in human response

4. Ongoing Vigilance Is Essential

The Pattern:

The enemy doesn’t forget those who escaped

Vigilance is not paranoia—it’s wisdom

Consistent spiritual disciplines maintain freedom

Community provides accountability and protection

The Application:

Maintain consistent prayer and Scripture reading

Stay connected to strong believers

Recognize patterns of spiritual attack

Don’t become complacent in freedom

5. Past Darkness Can Become Present Light

The Pattern:

What the enemy meant for evil, God redeems for good (Genesis 50:20)

Your worst chapter can become your most powerful testimony

Experience with darkness gives insight for helping others

Redemption includes purpose

The Application:

Don’t let shame silence your testimony

Your past qualifies you to help those in similar situations

God wastes nothing—even your mistakes can be redeemed for His purposes

What you’ve overcome can protect others from going through it

Black Feather Commentary: The Warrior’s Return and the Price of Speaking Truth

The elders taught: “The warrior who returns from battle carries both victory and scars. His victory inspires the people. His scars remind them that freedom has a cost. Both are necessary for the people to understand.”

From the Indigenous Wisdom Tradition

Among our people, there is deep wisdom about what happens after deliverance—after the ceremony is complete, after the evil spirit is driven away, after the sick one is healed. The elders knew that the moment of healing is not the end of the story.

The Teaching of the Four Stages:

The Lakota medicine people speak of four stages in the journey from bondage to full restoration:

1. Woyuonihan (Deliverance): The moment of release—when the ceremony works, when the evil spirit departs, when the sickness is lifted. This is dramatic and powerful but brief.

2. Wicozani (Recovery): The period of healing and strengthening—when the body, mind, and spirit recover from what they endured. This takes time, often four seasons (one full year). During this time:

The person is kept close to the healing lodge

They are surrounded by prayer and sacred song

They learn the ceremonies and teachings that will protect them

They regain strength gradually

The elders say: “The tree struck by lightning does not bear fruit the next day. It needs time to heal, to grow new branches, to remember how to live. So it is with the person freed from evil.”

3. Woohitika (Warrior Training): The period of becoming strong—when the one who was delivered learns to protect themselves and eventually to protect others. This involves:

Learning the prayers and songs that repel evil

Understanding the ways of dark spirits

Developing discernment to recognize deception

Building spiritual strength through vision quest and ceremony

The Cherokee taught: “The one who has been bitten by the snake knows its strike. If he learns the medicine, he can help others who are bitten. His suffering becomes his qualification.”

4. Woyaka (Testimony/Teaching): The period of sharing—when the one who was delivered and trained is called to warn and teach others. This is both honor and burden:

It is honor because the community recognizes you as one who has conquered

It is burden because speaking of darkness attracts darkness

It requires courage because not everyone will believe

It demands wisdom to know when, how, and to whom to speak

The Cost of Speaking Truth:

Our people have many stories about truth-speakers and the cost they paid:

The Story of Sweet Medicine (Cheyenne):

Sweet Medicine was a prophet who received the sacred arrows and the laws for his people. He warned the Cheyenne of what would come if they did not follow the sacred way—the coming of the white man, the disappearance of the buffalo, the breaking of the people.

Many did not want to hear his warnings. Some mocked him. Others grew angry, accusing him of bringing bad medicine by speaking of bad things.

But Sweet Medicine continued to speak truth because the spirits had shown him truth. He said: “I see what is coming, and I must warn my people, even if they hate me for it. Better they hate me now and prepare, than love me now and be destroyed later.”

He paid for his truth-telling with loneliness and rejection. But his warnings proved true, and because he spoke, some were prepared.

The Story of Handsome Lake (Haudenosaunee/Iroquois):

Handsome Lake fell into alcoholism and despair, nearly dying. In his illness, he had visions where messengers from the Creator showed him the path his people must walk to survive the coming changes.

When he recovered, he began teaching what he had seen—the Code of Handsome Lake, which called for:

Abandoning alcohol (which was destroying the people)

Returning to sacred ceremonies

Adapting to new circumstances while keeping spiritual traditions

Warning against false teachers and destructive practices

Not everyone accepted his message. Some accused him of trying to control them. Others said he was making it up or was still sick in his mind. Some of his own relatives turned against him.

But Handsome Lake continued teaching because he knew the visions were real and the need was desperate. He paid with criticism, opposition, and persecution—but his teachings saved his people from complete destruction.

The Teaching About Truth-Tellers:

The elders say:

“The one who speaks uncomfortable truth will make people uncomfortable. Some will be grateful—these are the wise ones who understand that warning protects. Others will be angry—these are the foolish ones who prefer comfortable lies to uncomfortable truth.

The truth-speaker must decide: Will I speak to please people, or will I speak to protect people? These two paths cannot be walked together.”

The Protection for Truth-Speakers:

Because speaking truth attracts opposition—both human and spiritual—our traditions developed protections:

1. The Sacred Bundle: Truth-speakers carry sacred objects blessed by medicine people—eagle feathers, cedar, sacred stones—that provide spiritual protection.

Roger Morneau’s equivalent: the name of Jesus, Scripture verses, constant prayer.

2. The Circle of Warriors: Truth-speakers are surrounded by warriors who pray for them and protect them during ceremonies and teachings.

Roger Morneau’s equivalent: Cyril, Cynthia, and the community of intercessors.

3. Regular Purification: Truth-speakers undergo regular sweat lodge ceremonies, fasting, and purification to remove any spiritual contamination from speaking about darkness.

Roger Morneau’s equivalent: prayer, fasting, consistent Bible reading, confession.

4. Discernment About Where to Speak: Not every gathering is ready for heavy truth. The medicine person discerns where the teaching is needed and where it would be wasted or create unnecessary opposition.

Roger Morneau learned this too—not every invitation to speak was from God, and wisdom was needed to discern.

The Fruit That Justifies the Cost:

Our elders taught that the truth-speaker knows their calling is genuine when:

1. The Warning Protects: When people hear and change their path because of the warning, avoiding danger.

2. The Suffering Ones Find Hope: When those trapped in darkness hear the testimony and realize escape is possible.

3. The Young Are Equipped: When the next generation learns from the testimony and is better prepared for spiritual battle.

4. The Community Strengthens: When the truth-telling draws the people closer together in shared understanding and vigilance.

If these fruits appear, the cost is worth it. If they don’t appear, perhaps the speaking was to the wrong people, at the wrong time, or for the wrong reasons.

The Warrior’s Humility:

Finally, our tradition teaches humility for the truth-speaker:

“Do not think that because you defeated one enemy, you are invincible. Do not think that because you have one victory story, you are a great warrior. You are simply one who escaped, who learned, and who now shares what you learned.

Stay humble. Stay prayerful. Remember you would still be in bondage if not for the Great Spirit’s mercy. Let that memory keep you grateful and gentle with others who are still trapped.”

This humility keeps the truth-speaker from pride, which would make them vulnerable to the very spirits they warn about.

From the Holy Bible

Scripture provides extensive teaching about life after deliverance and the call to testimony.

The Pattern of Jesus and His Delivered Ones:

The Gerasene Demoniac (Mark 5:1-20):

After Jesus delivered the man from a legion of demons, the man wanted to follow Jesus and travel with Him. But Jesus gave different instructions:

“Go home to thy friends, and tell them how great things the Lord hath done for thee, and hath had compassion on thee. And he departed, and began to publish in Decapolis how great things Jesus had done for him: and all men did marvel” (Mark 5:19-20, KJV).

Lessons from this account:

The delivered are called to testify: Jesus specifically instructed testimony Start with those closest: “Go home to thy friends” first Give glory to God: “How great things the Lord hath done” Expect impact: “All men did marvel”—testimony has power

But notice also: Jesus sent him away. The man wanted to stay in the comfortable presence of Jesus. Jesus sent him back to the place of his torment to testify. This cost him comfort but multiplied his impact.

The Man Born Blind (John 9):

After Jesus healed the man born blind, religious leaders interrogated him repeatedly, trying to discredit both him and Jesus. The man bore testimony at significant personal cost:

He was questioned aggressively

His parents were intimidated

He was ultimately cast out of the synagogue (excommunicated)

Yet his testimony was powerful: “Whether he be a sinner or no, I know not: one thing I know, that, whereas I was blind, now I see” (John 9:25, KJV).

The cost: Social exclusion, family stress, religious persecution. The fruit: A testimony so simple and powerful it couldn’t be refuted.

Mary Magdalene:

After Jesus delivered Mary from seven demons and she witnessed His resurrection, she became known as “the apostle to the apostles”—the first to testify of the resurrection.

Tradition holds that she testified throughout her life, facing mockery, persecution, and hardship. But her testimony was essential to the early church and continues to impact millions.

The Call to All Believers:

“Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature” (Mark 16:15, KJV).

This commission applies especially to those who have experienced dramatic deliverance. You have a testimony others need to hear.

The Promise of Opposition:

Jesus was honest about the cost:

“If the world hate you, ye know that it hated me before it hated you... If they have persecuted me, they will also persecute you” (John 15:18, 20, KJV).

Bearing testimony will bring opposition. But it also brings blessing:

“Blessed are ye, when men shall revile you, and persecute you, and shall say all manner of evil against you falsely, for my sake. Rejoice, and be exceeding glad: for great is your reward in heaven: for so persecuted they the prophets which were before you” (Matthew 5:11-12, KJV).

The Process of Transformation:

“But we all, with open face beholding as in a glass the glory of the Lord, are changed into the same image from glory to glory, even as by the Spirit of the Lord” (2 Corinthians 3:18, KJV).

Transformation is progressive—”from glory to glory.” It’s not instant (except for the initial deliverance) but gradual, as we behold Christ through His Word and fellowship.

The Warning About Relapse:

“When the unclean spirit is gone out of a man, he walketh through dry places, seeking rest, and findeth none. Then he saith, I will return into my house from whence I came out; and when he is come, he findeth it empty, swept, and garnished. Then goeth he, and taketh with himself seven other spirits more wicked than himself, and they enter in and dwell there: and the last state of that man is worse than the first” (Matthew 12:43-45, KJV).

This is why discipleship after deliverance is essential. The house swept clean must be filled with Christ, Scripture, prayer, fellowship, and the Holy Spirit—or the enemy will attempt to return with reinforcements.

The Reward:

“And every one that hath forsaken houses, or brethren, or sisters, or father, or mother, or wife, or children, or lands, for my name’s sake, shall receive an hundredfold, and shall inherit everlasting life” (Matthew 19:29, KJV).

Whatever testimony costs you temporally, the eternal reward far exceeds it.

From the Holy Quran

The Quran speaks powerfully about life after turning to Allah and the call to warn others.

The Pattern of the Prophets:

Every prophet experienced both deliverance from falsehood and the call to warn others, often at great personal cost.

Prophet Mohamed’s (PBUH) Experience:

Before prophethood, Mohamed (peace be upon him) lived among people who worshiped idols. When he received revelation, he was delivered from that false system and called to warn his people.

The cost was enormous:

Social persecution

Economic boycott

Physical attacks

Family division

Assassination attempts

Forced migration

Yet he persisted because the message was true and souls were at stake.

The Command to the Delivered:

“And warn your tribe (O Mohamed) of near kindred” (Quran 26:214).

Those who have been guided are called to warn others, starting with those closest to them.

“Let there arise out of you a group of people inviting to all that is good, enjoining what is right and forbidding what is wrong. They are the ones who are successful” (Quran 3:104).

Success is defined not by comfort but by fulfilling the duty to warn and guide.

The Process of Purification:

“Allah wishes to make clear to you and to guide you to the ways of those before you, and accept your repentance. And Allah is All-Knowing, All-Wise” (Quran 4:26).

Guidance and purification are progressive. Allah guides step by step, teaching and transforming gradually.

The Opposition Promised:

“Or do you think that you will enter Paradise while such [trial] has not yet come to you as came to those who passed on before you? They were touched by poverty and hardship and were shaken” (Quran 2:214).

Those who stand for truth will be tested. This is not a sign of failure but of authentic faith.

The Reward for Patience:

“Indeed, the patient will be given their reward without account [i.e., limit]” (Quran 39:10).

Those who persist in testimony despite cost will receive unlimited reward.

The Warning About Silence:

“And what is the matter with you that you fight not in the Cause of Allah, and for the weak, oppressed and helpless among men, women, and children, whose cry is: ‘Our Lord! Rescue us from this town whose people are oppressors; and raise for us from You one who will protect, and raise for us from You one who will help’” (Quran 4:75).

Those who have been delivered have a duty to help deliver others. Silence when others suffer is not acceptable.

The Example of Luqman:

Luqman the Wise (after whom Surah 31 is named) was given wisdom by Allah. He used this wisdom to teach his son and others. The Quran records his advice, showing that the wise person shares wisdom, particularly with the next generation.

“And We had certainly given Luqman wisdom [and said], ‘Be grateful to Allah.’ And whoever is grateful is grateful for [the benefit of] himself. And whoever denies [His favor]—then indeed, Allah is Free of need and Praiseworthy” (Quran 31:12).

Wisdom received creates obligation to share.

Integrated Wisdom: The Universal Path After Deliverance

When we weave together these three traditions, we find perfect harmony:

The Aftermath Has Four Universal Stages:

1. Deliverance (The Moment):

Dramatic

Powerful

Brief

Beginning, not end

2. Recovery (The Process):

Takes time (often a year or more)

Requires community support

Involves mind renewal

Includes setbacks and progress

3. Strengthening (The Training):

Learning spiritual warfare

Developing discernment

Building consistent practices

Becoming a warrior, not just a victim

4. Testimony (The Mission):

Called to warn others

Costs are real

Fruit is eternal

Honor and burden together

The Cost of Testimony is Universal:

All three traditions acknowledge:

Opposition will come (from skeptics, from spiritual forces)

Sacrifice is required (comfort, reputation, time)

Persecution is normal (not exceptional)

Reward is certain (eternal, not just temporal)

The Necessity of Community:

All three traditions emphasize:

Individual deliverance requires communal support

Transformation happens in relationship

Accountability protects freedom

Isolation leads to relapse

The Purpose of Suffering:

All three traditions teach:

What you suffered qualifies you to help others

Your darkest chapter can become your brightest testimony

Redemption includes purpose

Nothing is wasted in God’s economy

Practical Application: For the Delivered and Those Who Support Them

**For Those Recently Delivere

Practical Application: For the Delivered and Those Who Support Them

For Those Recently Delivered:

1. Commit to the Long Game:

Deliverance happened in a moment. Transformation takes years. Commit to the process.

Don’t expect to be “fully healed” immediately

Measure progress in seasons, not days

Celebrate small victories along the way

2. Surround Yourself with Strong Believers:

Don’t isolate (isolation invites relapse)

Find a church/mosque community and commit to it

Develop accountability relationships

Be honest about your struggles—don’t pretend to be stronger than you are

3. Prioritize Mind Renewal:

Daily Bible/Quran reading (non-negotiable)

Memorize Scripture verses about Jesus Christ/ Mohamed (peace be upon him) and spiritual authority

Listen to sound biblical teaching

Be selective about media consumption—your mind is recovering from trauma

4. Develop Spiritual Disciplines:

Consistent prayer (talk to God as you would a friend)

Fasting (builds spiritual strength and sensitivity)

Worship (shifts focus from self to God)

Giving (breaks spirit of selfishness)

5. Expect and Prepare for Spiritual Warfare:

Attacks don’t mean you’ve failed—they mean the enemy is desperate to reclaim you

Learn to recognize patterns of attack

Have go-to Scriptures and prayers ready

Know who to call when warfare intensifies

6. Be Patient with Your Process:

You will have bad days (this doesn’t mean deliverance failed)

Old thought patterns will resurface (this is normal)

You’ll make mistakes (grace covers them)

Progress isn’t linear (two steps forward, one step back is still progress)

7. When Called to Testify, Obey with Wisdom:

Count the cost before committing to public testimony

Start with small, safe contexts (your church/mosque, a Bible/Quran study)

Prepare through prayer and fasting

Focus on giving God glory, not on dramatic details

Be discerning about which invitations are from God

For Those Supporting the Recently Delivered:

1. Commit to Long-Term Relationship:

They need you for months and years, not just weeks

Don’t disappear after the initial crisis

Check in regularly, even when things seem stable

Be available when warfare intensifies

2. Provide Practical Support:

Help them find a good church

Invite them to meals and fellowship

Provide Christian/Muslim resources (Bible/Quran, books, devotionals)

Help with practical needs (transportation, employment, housing if necessary)

3. Be Patient with Their Process:

They will ask the same questions repeatedly (answer patiently)

They will struggle with concepts that seem obvious to you (remember they’re unlearning deception)

They will have setbacks (don’t condemn—encourage and redirect)

They will test boundaries (set firm, loving limits)

4. Teach Biblical Foundations:

Their identity in Christ/Mohamed (peace be upon him) (who they are now)

The authority of Scripture (why we trust it)

The character of God (who He really is)

Spiritual warfare (how to fight)

Christian/Muslim community (how to live in relationship)

5. Model Healthy Christianity:

Let them see your prayer life

Share how you read and apply Scripture

Be transparent about your own struggles (appropriately)

Demonstrate grace when they stumble

6. Protect Without Controlling:

Warn them of spiritual dangers (false teaching, unhealthy relationships)

Don’t make decisions for them (respect their agency)

Provide guidance, not commands

Trust the Great Spirit to guide them, even when they make mistakes

7. Intercede Faithfully:

Pray for them daily

Fast for them during critical periods

Engage in spiritual warfare on their behalf

Believe for their complete transformation

The Legacy of Testimony: Roger Morneau’s Lasting Impact

Roger Morneau lived many decades after his deliverance, faithfully sharing his testimony until his death. His life demonstrates what can happen when someone embraces both the cost and the calling of testimony.

The Books That Reached Millions

Morneau wrote several books detailing his experiences and biblical teaching on spiritual warfare:

“A Trip Into the Supernatural” (later reprinted as “Incredible Answers to Prayer”):

Detailed account of his involvement in the satanic organization

Clear explanation of how demons operate

Practical teaching on prayer and spiritual warfare

Has sold hundreds of thousands of copies

Translated into multiple languages

“Beware of Angels”:

Deeper exploration of demonic deception

Biblical teaching on discerning spirits

Warning about false angels and false teachings

Critical resource for understanding New Age deception

These books continue to impact readers decades after publication. Online forums are filled with testimonies from people who read Morneau’s books and:

Were delivered from occult practices

Gained understanding of spiritual warfare

Developed more serious prayer lives

Avoided deception they were considering

The Video Testimony

In his later years, Morneau gave recorded video interviews sharing his testimony. These interviews, now available on various platforms, have reached millions:

Young people discovering the reality of spiritual warfare

Christians in nations where occult practices are prevalent using his testimony as teaching material

Former occult practitioners finding hope that escape is possible

Pastors using his testimony to educate their congregations

The comment sections on these videos reveal the ongoing impact:

“This testimony saved me from joining a similar group”

“I was involved in New Age practices and didn’t realize the danger until I heard this”

“This helped me understand what my family member is involved in and how to pray for them”

“I’m a pastor and this testimony has equipped me to help people in spiritual bondage”

The Ripple Effect

Beyond direct impact, Morneau’s testimony created ripples:

Teachers and Preachers Equipped: Many ministers encountered Morneau’s testimony and incorporated his insights into their teaching, multiplying the impact exponentially.

Families Protected: Parents who heard Morneau’s testimony gained discernment to protect their children from occult influences in media, education, and peer groups.

Intercessors Activated: Prayer warriors who understood spiritual warfare more clearly because of Morneau’s testimony prayed more effectively for those in bondage.

Researchers Informed: Those studying the occult, secret societies, and spiritual warfare found Morneau’s firsthand testimony invaluable for understanding how these systems actually operate.

The Testimony That Outlived the Man

Morneau passed away, but his testimony lives on. This is the nature of obedient testimony—it bears fruit that remains:

“Ye have not chosen me, but I have chosen you, and ordained you, that ye should go and bring forth fruit, and that your fruit should remain” (John 15:16, KJV).

Every person who encounters Morneau’s testimony decades after his death and finds deliverance, protection, or understanding is part of his ongoing legacy—the fruit that remains.

The Ultimate Cost and Ultimate Reward

What It Cost Morneau

Looking at his life holistically, bearing testimony cost Morneau:

Temporal:

Comfort and privacy

Some professional relationships

Time and energy

Emotional toll of repeatedly reliving trauma

Ongoing spiritual warfare

Relational:

Strain on family from his public exposure

Loss of friendships with those who didn’t understand

Social awkwardness from his unusual testimony

Personal:

Could never fully leave the past behind (had to revisit it constantly through testimony)

Bore responsibility for how people received his message

Lived with heightened spiritual vigilance for decades

What He Gained

But what he gained far exceeded what he lost:

Eternal:

Countless souls protected from deception

Believers equipped for spiritual warfare

The deliverance of those trapped in occult bondage

Treasure in heaven that will never fade

Temporal:

Deep intimacy with God (born of dependence)

Spiritual authority (earned through obedience)

The joy of seeing lives transformed

A life of meaning and purpose

The satisfaction of completing his assignment

Personal:

Character refined through trial

Wisdom deepened through experience

Faith proven through testing

Peace of knowing he obeyed God’s call

His Own Testimony About the Cost

In his later years, Morneau was asked if he regretted his decision to share his testimony publicly, given the costs.

His response was unequivocal: “Not for a moment.”

He explained: “If I had kept silent to preserve my comfort, I would have lived in perpetual guilt knowing that people were falling into the same trap I escaped. Every time my testimony protected someone, every time someone found deliverance because of it, the cost seemed smaller. And now, nearing the end of my life, I can say honestly: obeying God’s call to testify was the best decision I ever made after accepting Jesus Christ.”

This is the testimony of someone who counted the cost, paid it willingly, and found it worth every sacrifice.

Conclusion: The Call to You

Roger Morneau’s life after deliverance poses questions to every believer:

If you have been delivered from bondage:

Will you allow your deliverance to be wasted, or will you let it equip you to help others?

Will you hide your testimony to preserve comfort, or will you share it to protect others?

Will you shrink from the cost, or will you embrace the calling?

If you support someone who has been delivered:

Will you commit to long-term discipleship, or will you abandon them after the crisis?

Will you have patience with their process, or will you demand instant transformation?

Will you intercede faithfully, or will you assume they’re fine now?

If you are considering escape from bondage:

Will you act when God provides the window, or will you delay?

Will you commit to the long process of transformation, or will you expect deliverance to be enough?

Will you surround yourself with believers, or will you try to make it alone?

If you minister to those in spiritual warfare:

Will you recognize that deliverance is just the beginning?

Will you provide the long-term support that transformation requires?

Will you teach spiritual warfare, not just crisis intervention?

The aftermath of deliverance is where the real test comes. Anyone can cry out in desperation for rescue. The question is: What will you do with your freedom once you have it?

Morneau’s life provides the answer: Use it to set others free.

The chains that once bound you become the testimony that breaks chains binding others. The darkness you escaped becomes the light that guides others home. The cost you pay in bearing testimony becomes the seed that produces eternal harvest.

This is the pattern:

Delivered to become a deliverer

Rescued to become a rescuer

Set free to set others free

Saved to become a testimony of salvation

And though the cost is real, the reward is eternal.

“For I reckon that the sufferings of this present time are not worthy to be compared with the glory which shall be revealed in us” (Romans 8:18, KJV).

Roger Morneau paid the cost. He bore the testimony. He completed his assignment. And now, through his faithful obedience, millions continue to benefit from the warning he was willing to share.

May his example inspire us to similar faithfulness.

When God delivers you—from whatever bondage—will you have the courage to testify? Will you bear the cost? Will you obey the call?

The world needs more testimonies like Morneau’s—not because they’re dramatic (though they are), but because they’re true, they’re faithful, and they save lives.

Your deliverance has a purpose beyond yourself.

Your testimony has power beyond your imagination.

Your obedience has fruit that will remain for eternity.

The question is: Will you pay the price to bear witness?

Roger Morneau did. And the world is better for it.

End of Article 10

Series Conclusion: The Testimony That Continues

The Roger Morneau Testimony Series has walked through:

The deception that drew him in

The organization he encountered

The reality of demonic power

The infrastructure of evil

The consultations with darkness

The orchestrated rescue

And now, the aftermath and cost of testimony

Throughout this series, three voices have spoken in harmony:

Indigenous wisdom teaching vigilance, spiritual warfare, and the cost of truth-telling

Biblical revelation declaring God’s sovereignty, power, and faithfulness

Quranic guidance warning of Shaitan’s deceptions and calling to steadfastness

All three traditions agree: Evil is real. Deliverance is possible. Testimony is essential. Cost is guaranteed. Victory is assured for those who persist.

Roger Morneau’s testimony stands as a monument to these truths. His life demonstrates that:

No bondage is too strong for God to break

No contract with evil can override the blood of Christ

No demonic threat can overcome genuine faith

No cost of testimony exceeds the eternal reward

His testimony continues. Through books, videos, articles like these, and the lives transformed by his faithful witness, Roger Morneau still speaks—still warns, still protects, still points to the power of Jesus Christ to deliver captives.

May his testimony inspire courage in those who need deliverance, faithfulness in those called to testify, and vigilance in all who understand that we are in a very real spiritual war.

The battle is real. The enemy is active. But victory is certain for those who stand in Christ.

“Now unto him that is able to keep you from falling, and to present you faultless before the presence of his glory with exceeding joy, To the only wise God our Saviour, be glory and majesty, dominion and power, both now and ever. Amen” (Jude 1:24-25, KJV).

End of Roger Morneau Testimony Series

“And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death” (Revelation 12:11, KJV).