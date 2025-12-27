The Infrastructure of Evil Understanding the Enemy’s Organization

Introduction: The Architecture of Darkness

Roger Morneau’s testimony provides a rare glimpse into the organizational structure of satanic worship that operates beneath the surface of society. What he witnessed was not chaotic or random, but rather a sophisticated hierarchy with clear divisions, protocols, and purposes. Understanding this infrastructure is essential for spiritual warfare, as the Apostle Paul wrote: “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world” (Ephesians 6:12, KJV).

The organizational structure Morneau encountered reveals something profound: evil, when organized, mimics the structures of legitimate authority while inverting their purpose. Where genuine spiritual organizations exist to serve humanity and honor the Creator, these dark counterparts exist to enslave and destroy.

Elite Societies vs. Common Spiritism

Morneau’s testimony draws a stark distinction between two levels of satanic operation:

The Elite Level

The high priest explained to Morneau that there exists a “priesthood of Satan” comprised of educated, wealthy, and influential individuals. These are not the fortune-tellers and common mediums found on street corners. Instead, they are:

Professionals in positions of influence : doctors, lawyers, educators, business leaders

Individuals with inherited generational involvement : families who have served Satan for multiple generations

Those who understand the deeper occult sciences : not mere practitioners but theoreticians and strategists

People who maintain respectable public personas: their involvement remains completely hidden from public view

The high priest emphasized that these elite practitioners never advertise their services or seek public attention. Their work happens in private chambers, exclusive gatherings, and through networks of mutual recognition. They operate, as Morneau learned, with the specific purpose of influencing society’s direction and leadership.

Common Spiritism

In contrast, common spiritism includes:

Street-level fortune tellers and mediums : those who openly advertise their services

Practitioners with limited knowledge : working with lower-level spirits for minor manifestations

Individuals seeking financial gain : using occult practices primarily as a business

Those without access to the deeper secrets: kept deliberately ignorant of the true organizational structure

The high priest was clear: common spiritists serve a purpose—they normalize occult contact for the masses and serve as a gateway—but they are not privy to the strategic planning and high-level demonic collaboration that characterizes elite satanic worship.

This two-tiered system ensures both broad influence (through common spiritism) and strategic control (through elite practitioners).

The Worship Room and Its Symbols

Morneau’s description of the worship room he encountered reveals the deliberate symbolism and ritualistic precision of elite satanic practice.

Physical Layout

The room was not a dungeon or crude space but rather an elegant, carefully designed chamber:

Located in an affluent home : the worship room belonged to a wealthy, respected member of society

Richly appointed furnishings : everything spoke of wealth and refinement

Specific ritual space : clearly designated for ceremonial purposes

Protected and private: accessible only to initiated members

The Central Symbol

At the center of the room stood a prominent symbol that Morneau would never forget:

A large goat’s head : positioned as the central focus of worship

Representing Baphomet : the classical symbol of satanic power and inversion of divine order

The object of direct worship : participants would bow and direct their petitions to this symbol

Connected to demonic manifestation: the high priest explained that through this symbol, demons would make their presence known

Morneau noted that the goat’s head was not merely decorative but functional—it served as a focal point for demonic energy and a physical representation of Satan’s authority in that space.

Additional Symbols

The room contained other elements that reinforced its purpose:

Inverted symbols : various Christian symbols displayed upside down or backward

Occult texts and grimoires : ancient books containing rituals and invocations

Ritual implements : candles, daggers, chalices—each with specific ceremonial purposes

Hierarchical seating: arrangements that reflected the status of different members

The high priest explained that every element was intentional. Nothing was random. Each symbol, each placement, each ritual object served to create an environment where demonic presence was welcomed and human will was surrendered.

How They Maintain Control Through Fear

One of the most chilling aspects of Morneau’s testimony concerns how the organization maintains absolute loyalty and secrecy among its members.

The Blood Pact

New initiates do not simply “join”—they enter through a binding ceremony:

Written contract signed in blood : using the initiate’s own blood to sign a pledge of loyalty to Satan

Witnessed by demons : the high priest explained that demons were present during the signing and recognized the contract

Generational implications : the contract was understood to have implications beyond the individual’s lifetime

Supernatural enforcement: breaking the contract would result in demonic retaliation

Morneau witnessed other members treat this contract with absolute seriousness. It was not symbolic—it was understood as a literal, binding agreement with supernatural entities.

Threats of Retribution

The organization maintained control through explicit and implicit threats:

Physical harm : members who attempted to leave or expose the group faced violence

Demonic attack : spirits would be sent to torment or kill those who broke their oath

Destruction of livelihood : the organization had the influence to destroy careers and reputations

Harm to family members: loved ones would become targets if a member betrayed the group

Morneau himself experienced this fear intensely when he attempted to leave. The high priest warned him that demons would destroy him if he broke his contract. Other members shared stories of those who had tried to leave and suffered terrible consequences.

Social and Professional Leverage

Beyond supernatural threats, the organization used worldly power:

Professional connections : many members held positions of influence and could affect employment, business opportunities, and social standing

Blackmail material : ceremonies often involved activities that could destroy a person’s reputation if exposed

Financial pressure : the organization could create economic hardship for those who left

Social isolation: leaving meant losing an entire social network and support system

This multi-layered control system—combining supernatural fear, physical threats, and worldly leverage—created what felt like an inescapable trap.

The Power of Collective Intimidation

Morneau observed that group dynamics reinforced individual compliance:

Public ceremonies : rituals conducted in front of other members created accountability through witnesses

Shared culpability : everyone’s participation in dark rituals created mutual implication

Competitive dynamics : members competed for favor with higher-ranking practitioners and demons

Normalized evil: regular exposure to disturbing practices gradually desensitized members and made leaving seem impossible

The organization understood that isolating individuals and then binding them through fear, shame, and complicity was far more effective than any single form of control.

Analysis: Parallels to Modern Secret Societies and WEF Structure

Morneau’s experiences from the 1940s reveal structural patterns that bear striking resemblance to modern elite organizations and power structures.

Secret Societies Throughout History

The two-tiered system Morneau encountered mirrors documented historical secret societies:

Freemasonry : with its degrees of initiation, inner circles of knowledge, and public vs. private faces

Skull and Bones : Yale’s elite society known for recruiting future leaders and maintaining lifelong loyalty

Bohemian Grove : where powerful men gather for ceremonies involving occult-like rituals

The Bilderberg Group: elite gatherings of world leaders and influencers operating with extreme secrecy

These organizations share key characteristics with what Morneau witnessed:

Hierarchical structure with different levels of knowledge

Initiation ceremonies involving oaths and rituals

Recruitment of influential individuals

Maintenance of secrecy through various forms of leverage

Stated purposes that differ from hidden agendas

Modern Power Structures: The WEF Example

The World Economic Forum (WEF) provides a contemporary example of elite organizational structure that parallels Morneau’s observations:

Hierarchical Access to Influence:

Public forums and published agendas (equivalent to common spiritism—visible and normalized)

Private meetings and actual decision-making (equivalent to elite gatherings—hidden and strategic)

Young Global Leaders program (recruitment and grooming of future influential figures)

Inner circles with access to resources and planning (the true power structure)

Methods of Control:

Economic leverage through corporate partnerships and financial systems

Ideological alignment enforced through social pressure and professional advancement

Media influence to shape public perception and normalize agendas

Technological systems (digital IDs, CBDCs, social credit) that create infrastructure for control

Stated vs. Actual Purposes:

Public messaging emphasizes humanitarian goals, sustainability, and equity

Actual initiatives often consolidate power, reduce individual sovereignty, and advance technocratic control

Language of “stakeholder capitalism” masks diminishment of democratic accountability

“Build Back Better” and “Great Reset” rhetoric reveals intention to fundamentally restructure society

The Spiritual Question:

While the WEF may not explicitly worship Satan in the way Morneau’s group did, the structural parallels and philosophical underpinnings raise important questions:

Does the organization’s vision align with biblical principles of human dignity, free will, and divine sovereignty?

Do the methods employed—centralization of power, erosion of individual rights, promotion of transhumanist ideology—serve humanity or enslave it?

Are the spiritual fruits of the agenda life-giving or destructive?

Jesus taught: “Ye shall know them by their fruits” (Matthew 7:16, KJV). Examining the fruits of modern elite organizations—increased surveillance, diminished freedoms, promotion of values contrary to traditional faith, and concentration of wealth and power—suggests that even if not explicitly satanic, they may serve similar ends.

The Importance of Discernment

Understanding these structural parallels is not about paranoia or conspiracy theorizing—it’s about spiritual discernment. Paul wrote: “And no marvel; for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers also be transformed as the ministers of righteousness” (2 Corinthians 11:14-15, KJV).

Evil organizations rarely present themselves as evil. They adopt the language of goodness, progress, and humanitarianism. They recruit respected individuals and operate through established institutions. Morneau’s testimony reminds us that the most dangerous spiritual threats come not from obvious darkness but from darkness masquerading as light.

The same high priest who taught Morneau explained that Satan’s strategy involves infiltrating positions of influence, shaping culture gradually, and making evil appear reasonable and even virtuous. This strategy is timeless and continues in modern form.

Black Feather Commentary: Know Your Enemy’s Organizational Structure

In the path of the warrior, knowledge of your enemy is not optional—it is essential for survival. The elders taught us that to fight the windigo, the cannibal spirit, you must first understand its nature, its habits, and its territory. So it is with all darkness.

From the Indigenous Wisdom Tradition

Our ancestors recognized that evil has structure and intelligence. The stories speak of dark medicine societies that existed alongside the healing lodges:

The Two Paths:

Among many nations, it was known that spiritual power could be used for healing or for harm. Those who chose the path of dark medicine (sometimes called “bad medicine” or “witchcraft”) formed their own societies:

They met in secret, away from the community

They used symbols of death and destruction

They bound members through fear and curses

They sought power over others rather than harmony with creation

The Navajo speak of the skinwalkers (yee naaldlooshii)—witches who gained power through the worst taboos, including murder of close relatives. These practitioners formed hidden networks, recognized each other through signs, and maintained their secrecy through terror.

The Lakota knew of those who used wakan (sacred power) for selfish ends. Black Elk warned: “Any man who is attached to the senses and to the things of this world is one who lives in ignorance and is being consumed by the snakes which represent his own passions.”

The Structure of Darkness:

Indigenous wisdom recognized that organized evil requires:

Initiation through transgression: Breaking sacred law to enter the dark path Inversion of sacred symbols: Using the forms of ceremony for opposite purposes Isolation from community: Dark practitioners separate themselves from the people’s protection Collective power through ritual: Groups amplify what individuals could not do alone Generational transmission: Dark knowledge passed from teacher to student

Our elders taught: “The one who walks alone in the night, seeking power from dark spirits, opens a door that cannot easily be closed. And if he gathers others to walk with him, the door opens wider still.”

From the Holy Bible

Scripture consistently reveals that evil is organized and hierarchical:

Demonic Hierarchy:

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places” (Ephesians 6:12, KJV).

Paul identifies four levels of demonic authority:

Principalities (archas): Chief rulers, territorial spirits Powers (exousias): Authorities with delegated power Rulers of darkness (kosmokratoras): World-dominators, controllers of systems Spiritual wickedness in high places (pneumatika): Wicked spirits in heavenly realms

This reveals sophisticated structure, not chaos.

Satan’s Kingdom:

Jesus acknowledged: “If Satan cast out Satan, he is divided against himself; how shall then his kingdom stand?” (Matthew 12:26, KJV).

Satan has a kingdom—an organized realm with structure, hierarchy, and order. Evil is strategic.

The Synagogue of Satan:

“I know the blasphemy of them which say they are Jews, and are not, but are the synagogue of Satan” (Revelation 2:9, KJV).

John’s vision reveals that Satan establishes counterfeit religious structures—organizations that claim righteousness but serve darkness.

Infiltration Strategy:

“For such are false apostles, deceitful workers, transforming themselves into the apostles of Christ” (2 Corinthians 11:13, KJV).

Evil infiltrates legitimate structures, adopting their language and appearance while serving opposite purposes.

The Call to Wisdom:

“Behold, I send you forth as sheep in the midst of wolves: be ye therefore wise as serpents, and harmless as doves” (Matthew 10:16, KJV).

Christ commands both wisdom (understanding the enemy’s nature) and purity (maintaining moral integrity). Knowledge of evil’s structure is essential for effective spiritual warfare.

From the Holy Quran

The Quran provides clear teaching about the organization and strategy of evil:

Iblis and His Organized Rebellion:

“(Iblis) said: ‘Because You have thrown me out of the way, lo! I will lie in wait for them on Your straight way: Then will I assault them from before them and behind them, from their right and from their left: Nor will You find, in most of them, gratitude (for Your mercies)’” (Quran 7:16-17).

Iblis (Satan) describes a strategic, multi-directional attack. He does not work randomly but with method and planning.

The Allies of Satan:

“Those who believe fight in the cause of Allah, and those who disbelieve fight in the cause of Taghut (false deities)” (Quran 4:76).

Evil has organized forces—allies who fight together under Taghut (tyrannical, false authorities). This implies structure and coordination.

Secret Counsel of Evil:

“O you who believe! Take not into your intimacy those outside your ranks: They will not fail to corrupt you. They only desire your ruin: Rank hatred has already appeared from their mouths: What their hearts conceal is far worse” (Quran 3:118).

The Quran warns of organized groups working to corrupt believers from within, concealing their true intentions while appearing friendly.

The Party of Satan:

“The Devil has gained the mastery over them, and has made them forget the remembrance of Allah. They are the party of the Devil. Verily, it is the party of the Devil that will be the losers!” (Quran 58:19).

Satan has a party (hizb)—an organized group of followers who work collectively under his influence.

Strategy of Gradual Temptation:

“O you who believe! Follow not the footsteps of Satan. And whosoever follows the footsteps of Satan, verily he commands indecency and evil” (Quran 24:21).

The phrase “footsteps of Satan” indicates a path, a progression—suggesting methodical strategy rather than random temptation.

The Command to Understand:

“Verily, Satan is an enemy to you, so treat him as an enemy. He only invites his followers to become inmates of the Blazing Fire” (Quran 35:6).

Allah commands believers to recognize Satan as an organized enemy and to understand his methodology. This requires knowledge of how he operates.

Integrated Wisdom: The Three-Stranded Rope

When we weave together these three traditions—Indigenous wisdom, Biblical revelation, and Quranic guidance—we see a unified truth:

Evil is organized. Evil is strategic. Evil operates through structure.

The Indigenous elder, the Christian apostle, and the Islamic prophet all warn:

Darkness has hierarchy: From the wendigo societies to the demonic principalities to the party of Satan Evil requires initiation: Through transgression, blood covenant, or deliberate rebellion Symbols matter: Inverted sacred forms are used to channel dark power Fear is the primary weapon: Of demonic retribution, physical harm, social destruction Infiltration is the strategy: Appearing as light while serving darkness Collective action amplifies power: Groups achieve what individuals cannot Knowledge of the enemy is essential: We cannot fight what we do not understand

Practical Application: The Warrior’s Wisdom

So what does the warrior do with this knowledge?

First: Do not fear, but be aware.

Fear empowers the enemy. Knowledge protects. As the Lakota say: “The warrior who knows the territory and understands the enemy’s movements has already won half the battle.”

Second: Recognize the signs.

Organizations—whether overtly satanic or functionally serving evil—share characteristics:

Secrecy and deception

Hierarchical control

Use of fear and leverage

Inversion or mockery of sacred truth

Pursuit of power over others

Fruits of death rather than life

When you see these signs, you know what you face.

Third: Maintain spiritual protection.

The Indigenous circle of protection, the Christian armor of God (Ephesians 6:13-17), and the Islamic fortress of dhikr (remembrance of Allah) serve the same purpose: creating spiritual boundaries that evil cannot cross.

Fourth: Stay connected to community and Creator.

Evil seeks to isolate. The lone warrior is vulnerable. Stay connected to:

Your spiritual community

Regular prayer and ceremony

Sacred texts and teachings

Those who walk in light

Fifth: Expose darkness to light.

Jesus taught: “For every one that doeth evil hateth the light, neither cometh to the light, lest his deeds should be reproved” (John 3:20, KJV).

Darkness cannot survive exposure. Speaking truth, shining light on hidden structures, and refusing to participate in secrecy weakens the enemy’s power.

Sixth: Fight from a position of righteousness.

You cannot defeat organized evil by adopting its methods. The Cherokee taught: “If you choose the weapons of darkness to fight darkness, you become darkness.”

Fight instead with:

Truth against deception

Love against hatred

Community against isolation

Transparency against secrecy

Freedom against control

Life against death

The Sacred Obligation

The elders say: “One who has seen into the enemy’s camp carries a sacred obligation—to warn the people.”

Roger Morneau fulfilled this obligation by testifying to what he witnessed. We honor his courage by:

Receiving his warning seriously

Applying wisdom to discern modern manifestations

Refusing to participate in structures of evil

Protecting our communities through spiritual vigilance

Teaching the next generation to recognize and resist

The fight is not against human beings—they are enslaved by darkness. The fight is against the structures, the spirits, the systems that enslave them.

As Paul wrote: “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood...” (Ephesians 6:12).

And as the Quran states: “Fight them, and Allah will punish them by your hands, cover them with shame” (Quran 9:14).

And as the Indigenous warrior understood: “I do not fight my brother who is possessed by the windigo. I fight the windigo that possesses him.”

Know your enemy’s organizational structure—not to live in fear, but to walk in wisdom.

The one who understands how darkness organizes can avoid its traps, resist its strategies, and protect those who walk in innocence.

This is the path of the spiritual warrior. This is the wisdom of the ages. This is the way forward.

Conclusion: From Darkness Into Light

Roger Morneau’s testimony about the infrastructure of evil serves a sacred purpose: it removes the veil. We can no longer claim ignorance about how organized darkness operates.

The organizational structure he witnessed—with its elite practitioners, its symbolic worship spaces, its control through fear, and its strategic infiltration of society—was not unique to his time or place. It represents a timeless pattern of how evil organizes when humans give it permission and structure.

Today, we see similar patterns in various forms:

Secret societies that recruit and groom future leaders

Elite organizations that shape policy while operating beyond democratic accountability

Systems of control that use technology, economics, and social pressure to constrain human freedom

Philosophical movements that invert truth and normalize evil

Whether these modern structures are explicitly satanic or functionally serving the same purposes, the call to believers is clear: Know your enemy. Understand the structure. Recognize the pattern. And stand firm in the light.

Morneau’s escape from this darkness required:

Recognition of the truth about what he had joined

Courage to break the blood contract despite threats

Faith in a power greater than the demons who controlled the organization

Persistent prayer and the intercession of a faithful Christian man

Complete separation from the organization and its members

His testimony reminds us that no structure of evil—no matter how sophisticated, no matter how powerful, no matter how ancient—can stand against the power of the living God when a human heart turns toward the light.

“Submit yourselves therefore to God. Resist the devil, and he will flee from you” (James 4:7, KJV).

The infrastructure of evil is real. But the power of redemption is greater.

In the next article, we will examine the specific practices and rituals Morneau witnessed, understanding how these organizations attempt to channel demonic power and how believers can protect themselves from such influences.

“And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free” (John 8:32, KJV).

End of Article 7

