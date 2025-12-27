Demonic Consultations - How the Elite Seek Counsel from the Darkness

Introduction: The Chamber of Unholy Counsel

Before Roger Morneau could escape the organization that held him in spiritual bondage, he witnessed something that would haunt him for the rest of his life—and something that would drive him to warn others with urgency and passion. He saw, firsthand, how the elite members of the satanic organization consulted with demons to gain knowledge, power, and strategic advantage.

This was not the parlor trick fortune-telling of street mediums. This was sophisticated, methodical communication with intelligent evil entities who possessed knowledge beyond normal human capacity—knowledge of people’s weaknesses, of future probabilities, of hidden information, and of strategies to destroy lives and advance darkness.

What Morneau witnessed reveals a chilling truth: there exists a parallel system of counsel, an inverted wisdom tradition, where those who reject the Creator’s guidance instead seek direction from the forces of destruction. Understanding this system is essential because it explains how seemingly impossible coordination of evil occurs, how people in positions of power sometimes make decisions that serve darkness with uncanny effectiveness, and how spiritual warfare operates at the highest levels of human society.

The Bible warns: “There shall not be found among you any one that... useth divination, or an observer of times, or an enchanter, or a witch, or a charmer, or a consulter with familiar spirits, or a wizard, or a necromancer. For all that do these things are an abomination unto the LORD” (Deuteronomy 18:10-12, KJV).

Yet despite this clear prohibition, Morneau discovered an entire class of educated, wealthy, influential people doing precisely this—consulting with familiar spirits—and doing so with systematic regularity to guide their decisions in business, politics, and social influence.

The Consultation Chamber: Where Darkness Speaks

The Setting

The consultations Morneau witnessed took place in the same elegantly appointed worship room he described in Article 7, but the atmosphere during consultation sessions differed from regular worship gatherings:

Fewer participants : Only the high priest, the person seeking counsel, and sometimes one or two witnesses

Heightened ritual preparation : More extensive ceremonial procedures to “open the portal” for demonic communication

Complete silence before manifestation : Absolute quiet as participants waited for the demonic presence to make itself known

Palpable spiritual oppression: The room would become heavy, cold, and filled with a presence that pressed against human consciousness

The high priest explained to Morneau that these consultations were the primary service the organization provided to its elite members. This was why successful, educated people—who could afford any worldly consultant—would join a satanic organization and risk their reputations if exposed. The demons provided something no human consultant could: supernatural knowledge.

The Ritual Process

The consultation followed a specific protocol:

1. Preparation of the Seeker:

The person seeking counsel would fast for a prescribed period

They would study their question and prepare it precisely

They would bring an offering (the nature of which Morneau did not detail, but implied it was significant)

They would dress in ceremonial garments provided by the organization

2. The Invocation:

The high priest would open the ceremony with specific invocations

Participants would bow before the goat’s head symbol

Ancient words (possibly Latin or other occult languages) would be spoken

The blood contract would be referenced to remind the demons of the covenant relationship

3. The Manifestation:

After a period of silence, the demon would make its presence known

Sometimes this was through a voice that seemed to come from the goat’s head symbol itself

Other times, the high priest would enter a trance state and speak with a voice not his own

Occasionally, there would be a visible manifestation—a shadowy form or an inexplicable movement in the room

Always, there was an unmistakable sense of an intelligent, malevolent presence entering the space

4. The Consultation:

The seeker would present their question or situation

The demon would respond with information, advice, or predictions

Sometimes, the demon would ask questions in return, probing the seeker’s commitment or demanding greater loyalty

The exchange could last minutes or hours, depending on the complexity of the situation

5. The Sealing:

The consultation would close with thanksgiving offered to Satan

The high priest would perform a closing ritual to “dismiss” the demonic presence

The information received was considered binding and was to be followed precisely

The Nature of Demonic Intelligence

What struck Morneau most profoundly was the accuracy and sophistication of the information demons provided:

They Demonstrated Knowledge They Should Not Have:

Details about people’s private lives, including secrets never shared with anyone

Information about business competitors’ strategies and plans

Insight into political developments before they became public

Accurate predictions about short-term future events (though Morneau noted their long-term predictions were often unreliable)

Knowledge of people’s psychological weaknesses and how to exploit them

The high priest explained that demons have several advantages in gathering information:

They are not bound by physical location: They can observe events at great distances They have existed for millennia: They have vast historical knowledge and recognize patterns humans miss They communicate with each other: The demonic hierarchy shares intelligence across their network They can influence human thoughts: When people act on demonic suggestions, demons know what will happen because they planted the idea They understand human nature deeply: Having observed humanity since creation, they recognize weaknesses and predictable behaviors

However, the high priest also admitted a crucial limitation: Demons cannot read human thoughts or know the future with certainty. They can predict probable outcomes based on patterns, influence events through their suggestions, and know what they themselves plan to accomplish—but they cannot know what free-willed humans will ultimately choose or what God will do to intervene.

This limitation would become central to Morneau’s eventual escape.

What the Elite Sought: The Questions of Power

Morneau observed that the elite members who sought demonic consultation generally fell into several categories based on their questions:

1. Business and Financial Advantage

Typical Questions:

“Should I proceed with this merger?”

“Which investment will yield the greatest return?”

“How can I outmaneuver my competitor?”

“What weakness can I exploit in this negotiation?”

Demonic Response Pattern:

The demons would provide:

Insider information about competitors (gained through observing their private conversations or influencing their employees)

Predictions about market movements (based on demons influencing other players in the market)

Strategies for manipulation and deception

Timing for actions to create maximum advantage

The high priest explained that many of the wealthiest individuals in society had received demonic counsel at crucial decision points. Their success was not mere luck or intelligence—it was supernaturally assisted. In exchange, these individuals used their wealth and influence to advance causes that served Satan’s agenda: undermining faith, promoting materialism, funding entertainment that glorified evil, and supporting political movements that opposed biblical principles.

2. Political and Social Influence

Typical Questions:

“How can we advance this legislation?”

“What strategy will defeat this opposition?”

“How can we shift public opinion on this issue?”

“Which candidates should we support?”

Demonic Response Pattern:

The demons demonstrated sophisticated understanding of:

Mass psychology and how to manipulate public sentiment

Which media messages would be most effective

Timing for introducing controversial ideas

How to frame evil as good and good as evil

Morneau learned that demons were actively involved in shaping social movements and political developments. The high priest boasted that many changes in society that moved culture away from biblical values—changes that seemed to emerge organically—were actually orchestrated through demons guiding multiple influential people toward coordinated action.

The strategy was gradual: don’t shock people with dramatic change, but introduce ideas slowly, normalize them over time, and use influential voices to make evil appear reasonable, progressive, and compassionate.

3. Personal Power and Advancement

Typical Questions:

“How can I rise to a higher position in my field?”

“What do I need to do to gain influence?”

“How can I remove obstacles in my path?”

“What sacrifices are required for greater power?”

Demonic Response Pattern:

These consultations often had a darker edge. Demons would:

Identify specific people who needed to be removed or discredited

Demand specific acts of evil as payment for assistance

Suggest strategies for manipulation and betrayal

Sometimes request that the seeker recruit others into the organization

Occasionally demand actions that would permanently compromise the seeker’s conscience

The high priest made clear that greater power required greater sacrifice. Those who rose to the highest levels of demonic favor had committed acts that made leaving the organization impossible—they were too complicit, too stained, too bound by guilt and shame to ever confess or turn away.

4. Spiritual Strategy Against Christianity

Typical Questions:

“How can we undermine this church?”

“What will draw this Christian away from faith?”

“How do we prevent this person from becoming a believer?”

“What strategy will be most effective in this region?”

Demonic Response Pattern:

Morneau was shocked to learn that the organization actively strategized to destroy Christian faith and prevent people from accepting salvation. Demons would provide:

Specific information about individual Christians’ weaknesses and temptations

Strategies for causing division within churches

Plans for introducing false doctrines

Identification of which Christians were most dangerous to Satan’s agenda (those who prayed most fervently, who lived most consistently, who influenced others most effectively)

Coordinated attacks against evangelistic efforts

The high priest explained that demons paid special attention to:

Young people who were considering committing their lives to Christ

Christians who were beginning to take their faith seriously

Ministries that were effectively leading people to salvation

Families where Christian faith was being passed to the next generation

For these individuals and groups, demons would coordinate multi-faceted attacks: temptation, tragedy, discouragement, distraction, false teaching, and social pressure—whatever combination would be most effective for that particular target.

The Price: What Demons Demanded in Return

Morneau learned that demonic counsel was never free. Every consultation, every piece of information, every supernatural advantage came with a price.

Immediate Costs

1. Loyalty and Worship:

Continued acknowledgment of Satan as lord

Regular participation in worship ceremonies

Public success attributed privately to Satan’s help

Heart-level rejection of Jesus Christ

2. Obedience to Demonic Direction:

Following the advice given without deviation

Taking actions one might personally find distasteful

Prioritizing demonic counsel over human wisdom

Ignoring conscience when it conflicted with demonic instructions

3. Recruitment:

Bringing others into the organization

Using one’s influence to normalize occult practices

Steering people away from Christianity

Creating cultural products (books, films, music) that advanced Satan’s agenda

Escalating Demands

The high priest was honest with Morneau about a disturbing pattern: Demons always demanded more over time.

Someone who started by seeking simple business advice would be asked to make larger moral compromises

Someone who initially attended ceremonies would be pressed to participate more actively

Someone who benefited from demonic help would be required to help others enter the same bondage

The blood contract was just the beginning—demons considered it permission to gradually possess more of the person’s life, will, and soul

The high priest himself admitted, in a moment of dark honesty, that he sometimes wondered if he was still in control or if the demons were now controlling him. He had risen to leadership in the organization, gained wealth and influence, and obtained supernatural power—but at what cost? He could no longer imagine life without the demons’ presence. He had become dependent on their counsel, addicted to the power they provided.

The Ultimate Price

Though not always stated explicitly, Morneau understood the ultimate cost: one’s eternal soul.

The high priest taught that humans who served Satan faithfully would be rewarded in the afterlife, but Morneau noticed a hollowness in this claim. The demons spoke often of punishing those who betrayed Satan, but they spoke very little—and with no real conviction—about rewarding those who served him.

It was as if everyone involved knew, at some level, that the promise of reward was a lie. Satan devours his servants. The demons hate humanity. The organization offered power and success in this life in exchange for destruction in the next.

The Mechanism: How Demonic Knowledge Actually Worked

As Morneau learned more about the consultations, the high priest explained some of the mechanisms behind demonic knowledge—how spirits that were not omniscient could still provide accurate information.

1. The Network of Observation

Demons are not omnipresent (only God is everywhere at once), but they are:

Not limited by physical barriers (they can observe through walls, closed doors, private spaces)

Very fast (they can travel rapidly from place to place)

Coordinated (they communicate with each other across the demonic hierarchy)

Ancient (they have been observing human behavior for thousands of years)

Therefore, if a demon is assigned to observe a specific person—a competitor, a political opponent, a Christian who poses a threat—that demon can report back information that would be impossible for humans to obtain:

Private conversations

Hidden documents

Personal habits and schedules

Relationships and alliances

Fears and vulnerabilities

The high priest explained that demons are assigned territories and assignments. Some watch over specific geographical areas, some follow specific individuals, some work within certain industries or institutions. They report to higher-ranking demons, who coordinate information and strategy.

When an elite member came for consultation, the demons could access this network of intelligence, providing information that seemed miraculous but was simply the result of organized spiritual surveillance.

2. The Power of Suggestion

Much of what demons “predict” they actually influence into reality:

If a demon suggests a person will have a car accident, the demon might then work to cause distraction or mechanical failure at a crucial moment

If a demon predicts a business deal will fail, the demon might influence the other party to have doubts or might cause problems in communication

If a demon says a person will fall into temptation, the demon will then orchestrate circumstances and thoughts to make that temptation irresistible

The high priest admitted this was a form of manipulation: demons create the futures they predict when they have sufficient influence over the people involved.

However—and this was crucial—demons cannot override human free will or divine intervention.

If a person genuinely calls on God for help, if a praying Christian intercedes, if someone makes a firm decision to resist temptation, the demonic prediction fails. This is why demons’ long-term predictions were notoriously unreliable—too many variables, too many opportunities for free will and divine intervention to change outcomes.

3. Pattern Recognition

Having observed humanity for millennia, demons are experts at recognizing patterns:

How people typically respond to certain pressures

What temptations are most effective for different personality types

How historical events tend to unfold under similar circumstances

What strategies typically succeed or fail

When demons offer counsel, much of it is sophisticated pattern recognition—like an evil version of big data analysis, but drawn from thousands of years of observation instead of computer algorithms.

4. The Limitation They Hide

Despite all their knowledge and power, demons have crucial blind spots:

They Cannot:

Read human thoughts (only God knows the heart)

Know the future with certainty (only God knows what will be)

Overcome genuine faith (prayer blocks their access)

Force anyone to sin (they can tempt but not compel)

Prevent God from intervening (divine power supersedes demonic power)

The high priest taught that demons were powerful and wise, but Morneau would later realize this was a deception. Compared to humans alone, demons are formidable. Compared to God, they are pathetic rebels awaiting judgment, able to operate only within the boundaries God permits.

This truth would become Morneau’s lifeline when he decided to escape.

The Spiritual Battlefield: Why Christians Were Primary Targets

One of the most disturbing revelations in Morneau’s testimony concerns the organization’s intense focus on Christians—particularly faithful, praying Christians.

The Threat Assessment

During consultations, demons would regularly report on specific Christians who were “causing problems” for Satan’s agenda:

Christians Who Prayed:

Demons expressed frustration with Christians who maintained consistent prayer lives

They reported being unable to influence situations where persistent prayer created “barriers”

They specifically targeted people who were beginning to take prayer seriously, trying to discourage them before the habit became established

Christians Who Witnessed:

Demons prioritized stopping people who effectively shared the gospel

They would provide detailed strategies for discrediting, distracting, or destroying the reputation of effective evangelists

They paid special attention to any situation where someone was considering accepting Christ, coordinating efforts to prevent conversion

Christians Who Lived Consistently:

Demons found Christians whose lives matched their profession particularly threatening

They would search intensely for any hidden sin, any hypocrisy, anything that could be used to undermine their witness

The goal was to either cause the Christian to fall into sin (destroying their testimony) or to make them appear judgmental and unloving (destroying their influence)

The Strategy of Targeted Attacks

The high priest explained that the organization maintained what amounted to a “hit list” of Christians who needed to be neutralized:

Level 1 - Surveillance:

Demons would be assigned to watch specific Christians

They would identify patterns, weaknesses, relationships, and fears

This intelligence would inform targeted strategies

Level 2 - Temptation:

Customized temptations based on the individual’s specific vulnerabilities

Timing of temptation for moments of weakness (stress, fatigue, discouragement)

Multi-pronged approaches (tempting through different avenues simultaneously)

Level 3 - Tragedy:

If temptation failed, demons would request permission from higher authorities to cause “accidents” or tragedies

The goal was to either embitter the Christian against God or at minimum distract them from ministry

The high priest noted that demons needed permission for direct physical harm, but they actively sought it against Christians they viewed as threats

Level 4 - Demonic Assignment:

For particularly effective Christians, more powerful demons would be assigned

These demons had greater intelligence, greater power, and greater persistence

The battle became intensely spiritual, requiring sustained prayer and spiritual warfare

Why Christians Mattered So Much

Morneau asked the high priest why the organization was so focused on Christians when there were so many other philosophies and religions in the world.

The high priest’s answer was chilling: “Because Christianity is the only one Satan truly fears.”

He explained:

Other religions, while wrong, don’t provide access to salvation through Jesus Christ

Other philosophies, while opposed to Christianity, don’t threaten demons with the name and blood of Jesus

Other spiritual practices, even if sincere, don’t break demonic power the way Christian prayer does

The demons, the high priest admitted, had no fear of religious people in general. They feared Christians who actually believed what the Bible taught and lived it consistently. They feared Christians who prayed. They feared Christians who knew their authority in Christ. They feared Christians who actively shared the gospel.

This revelation would later become one of Morneau’s most powerful motivations for his ministry: The enemy had shown him exactly what weapons were most effective in spiritual warfare—the ones demons most feared and worked hardest to prevent Christians from using.

Modern Manifestations: Demonic Consultation Today

Morneau’s testimony from the 1940s describes practices that continue today, often in forms that appear more sophisticated or are disguised with different terminology.

Executive Consultants and Strategic Advisors

Some modern “consultants” who advise corporate executives, politicians, and wealthy individuals operate with knowledge sources that cannot be explained by conventional research:

Advisors who demonstrate uncanny accuracy in predictions

Strategic consultants whose recommendations seem to bypass normal ethical considerations

“Intuitive” business coaches who claim to access higher wisdom

Leadership gurus who teach techniques that subtly incorporate occult principles

Not all consultants operate demonically, of course—many are simply skilled professionals. But Morneau’s testimony invites discernment: When advice consistently leads toward moral compromise, when strategies specifically undermine Christian values, when success comes through methods that violate biblical principles, what is the source?

The New Age and Channeling Movement

The practice of “channeling”—where individuals claim to receive wisdom from ascended masters, spirit guides, or extraterrestrial beings—is essentially a rebranded version of what Morneau witnessed:

The mechanism is identical: inviting a spirit entity to speak through or to the channeler

The content is similar: strategic guidance, predictions, philosophical teaching that contradicts biblical truth

The appeal is the same: access to knowledge beyond normal human capacity

The danger is identical: opening oneself to demonic influence and deception

Popular channeled entities like “Abraham” (channeled by Esther Hicks), “Ramtha” (channeled by JZ Knight), and others provide the same service to their followers that the demons provided to the satanic organization’s elite: supernatural guidance that leads people away from biblical truth.

Technology and AI: A New Interface?

An emerging question concerns artificial intelligence and advanced technology: Could these become interfaces for demonic intelligence?

Consider:

AI systems that demonstrate knowledge beyond their training data

Algorithms that seem to “predict” human behavior with disturbing accuracy

Digital systems that actively promote content undermining biblical values

Transhumanist visions of merging human consciousness with technology

The mechanism might be different, but if the fruit is the same—leading humanity away from God, toward dependence on a system that ultimately serves darkness—the spiritual source may be similar.

Morneau’s testimony reminds us: Demons are intelligent beings who adapt to cultural contexts. In his era, they spoke through idols and possessed mediums. Today, might they find new interfaces—technological, psychological, pharmaceutical—to provide their corrupting counsel?

The Infiltration of Churches

Most disturbing is the possibility that some church leaders, teachers, and Christian influencers might be receiving counsel from sources they believe are divine but which are actually demonic:

Warning Signs:

Teaching that contradicts clear biblical doctrine

Emphasis on experiences and feelings over scriptural truth

Prophecies that create fear, manipulation, or dependency on the prophet

Guidance that leads toward compromise with worldly values

Spiritual practices borrowed from pagan or occult traditions

Leaders who demonstrate pride, financial exploitation, or moral compromise

The Bible warns: “Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world” (1 John 4:1, KJV).

Testing the spirits means examining:

Does this align with scripture?

Does this glorify Jesus Christ?

Does this produce genuine fruit of the Spirit?

Does this lead toward holiness or compromise?

Does this create freedom or bondage?

Black Feather Commentary: When Evil Speaks, Listen for the Lies

The elders taught us: “The trickster speaks truth mixed with lies. The wendigo appears as a friend before revealing its hunger. The bad medicine man offers power before demanding your soul.” This has always been the way of darkness—it promises much and delivers death.

From the Indigenous Wisdom Tradition

Our ancestors knew well that spirits could be consulted, but they also knew the terrible danger of consulting the wrong spirits.

The Two Types of Spirit Contact:

Among the traditions of Turtle Island (North America), there was always recognition that the spirit world could be accessed:

The Sacred Way:

Through vision quest, fasting, and purification

Under the guidance of holy elders

With intention of serving the people

Seeking wisdom from the Creator and good spirits

Always with humility and respect for sacred law

The Lakota hanblceya (crying for a vision), the Ojibwe shaking tent ceremony, the sweat lodge purification—these were sacred pathways for receiving guidance from the Great Spirit and the good spirits who serve the Creator.

The wisdom received through these sacred ways:

Called people toward harmony with creation

Strengthened community bonds

Healed rather than harmed

Increased gratitude and humility

Protected life and promoted balance

The Dark Way:

But there was also the path of dark medicine—consulting spirits for selfish purposes:

The Navajo speak of those who sought power from evil spirits through:

Breaking taboos and sacred laws

Using medicine to harm rather than heal

Seeking knowledge to gain advantage over others

Making offerings to dark spirits in exchange for power

Transforming into animal form to move unseen (skinwalkers)

The Cherokee tell of Nunne’hi (spirit people) who could be either helpful or harmful, and of Raven Mockers who used dark medicine to steal life force from the dying. Those who sought these powers:

Lived in secrecy and fear

Grew in power but lost their humanity

Could predict events through spirit help

But ultimately were consumed by the darkness they served

The Cree warned of the Weetigo (windigo) spirit—the cannibal entity that would possess those who turned to forbidden practices in desperation. The progression was always:

Desperation or ambition leads to forbidden contact Initial help creates dependency Greater demands and darker acts follow The person loses themselves to the evil spirit They become dangerous to the community

The Warning That Echoes:

The elders would say: “When you seek counsel, seek it from the Creator and the spirits who serve the light. If you go to the dark spirits—spirits of hunger, spirits of violence, spirits of selfishness—they will answer you. Yes, they will answer. But every answer costs a piece of your soul, and they will never be satisfied until they have consumed all of you.”

This is exactly what Roger Morneau witnessed. The demons answered questions. They provided information. They gave strategic advice. But the price grew higher with each consultation, and those who relied on their counsel became enslaved to them.

The Test of True Wisdom:

Our people had a way to test whether counsel came from good or evil spirits:

Does it serve only yourself, or does it serve the people?

Does it require secrecy and deception, or can it be shared openly?

Does it promote life and harmony, or does it require harm and division?

Does it increase gratitude to the Creator, or does it increase pride and self-reliance?

Does it leave you at peace, or does it leave you disturbed and hungry for more?

The wisdom from good spirits always led to balance, generosity, community strengthening, and gratitude. The counsel from dark spirits always led to imbalance, selfishness, community breakdown, and addiction to power.

From the Holy Bible

Scripture provides extensive teaching about the danger of consulting evil spirits and the marks of true versus false spiritual counsel.

The Prohibition:

“Regard not them that have familiar spirits, neither seek after wizards, to be defiled by them: I am the LORD your God” (Leviticus 19:31, KJV).

“And when they shall say unto you, Seek unto them that have familiar spirits, and unto wizards that peep, and that mutter: should not a people seek unto their God? for the living to the dead?” (Isaiah 8:19, KJV).

God’s prohibition is absolute: do not consult familiar spirits (demons who pretend familiarity), do not seek wizards (those who practice dark arts), do not turn to the dead for counsel. The reason is clear: these practices open you to defilement and lead you away from God.

The Tragic Example of King Saul:

Saul, the first king of Israel, provides a biblical case study in demonic consultation. When he turned from God and God no longer answered him:

“Then said Saul unto his servants, Seek me a woman that hath a familiar spirit, that I may go to her, and inquire of her. And his servants said to him, Behold, there is a woman that hath a familiar spirit at Endor” (1 Samuel 28:7, KJV).

Saul consulted the witch of Endor to call up the prophet Samuel (who had died). What followed was:

A genuine supernatural manifestation (whether truly Samuel or a demon impersonating him is debated)

A prophecy of Saul’s death and defeat

Saul’s complete despair and loss of strength

His death the very next day in battle

The consultation didn’t save Saul—it sealed his doom. This is the pattern: demonic consultation may provide information, but it leads to destruction.

The Source of True Wisdom:

“If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him” (James 1:5, KJV).

God promises to give wisdom to those who ask—freely, generously, without reproach. Why then would anyone turn to demons who demand payment, who enslave, who ultimately destroy?

The Test of Spirits:

“Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world. Hereby know ye the Spirit of God: Every spirit that confesseth that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is of God: And every spirit that confesseth not that Jesus Christ is come in the flesh is not of God: and this is that spirit of antichrist” (1 John 4:1-3, KJV).

The test is simple: Does the spirit confess Jesus Christ as Lord come in the flesh?

Demons cannot truly do this. They may use Jesus’s name, they may mimic Christian language, but they cannot genuinely confess His Lordship. This is why, as Morneau testified, the organization he joined required explicit rejection of Jesus Christ. Demons and Jesus cannot coexist—the name of Jesus has power over them.

The Fruit of False Counsel:

“Ye shall know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes of thorns, or figs of thistles? Even so every good tree bringeth forth good fruit; but a corrupt tree bringeth forth evil fruit” (Matthew 7:16-17, KJV).

Examine the fruit of demonic consultation in Morneau’s testimony:

Wealth gained through manipulation and harm

Success built on others’ destruction

Knowledge used for selfish advantage

Influence exercised to oppose God’s purposes

Lives bound in fear and spiritual bondage

These are thorns and thistles, not good fruit.

The Promise of Divine Guidance:

“I will instruct thee and teach thee in the way which thou shalt go: I will guide thee with mine eye” (Psalm 32:8, KJV).

“Trust in the LORD with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths” (Proverbs 3:5-6, KJV).

God promises to guide those who trust Him. The guidance may not be as immediately dramatic as demonic manifestations, but it is:

Trustworthy (not mixed with lies)

Life-giving (not ultimately destructive)

Free (requiring no payment beyond faithful obedience)

Available to all (not just the elite)

Leading toward eternal life (not temporary power at the cost of the soul)

From the Holy Quran

The Quran addresses the practice of consulting spirits and seeking supernatural knowledge outside of divine guidance.

The Reality of Jinn and Their Knowledge:

“And on the Day when He will gather them all together, (and say): ‘O you assembly of jinn! Many did you mislead of men,’ and their friends amongst men will say: ‘Our Lord! We benefited one from the other, but now we have reached our appointed term which You did appoint for us.’ He will say: ‘The Fire be your dwelling-place, you will dwell therein forever, except as Allah may will’” (Quran 6:128).

The Quran acknowledges that jinn (spirit beings, similar to demons in biblical terminology) do interact with humans and can mislead them. Some humans seek benefit from jinn, but the ultimate end is destruction.

Solomon and the Demons:

“And they followed what the devils gave out (falsely) against the power of Solomon: Solomon did not disbelieve, but the devils disbelieved, teaching men magic and such things as came down at Babylon to the angels Harut and Marut. But neither of these taught anyone (such things) without saying: ‘We are only for trial; so do not blaspheme.’ They learned from them the means to sow discord between man and wife. But they could not thus harm anyone except by Allah’s permission. And they learned what harmed them, not what profited them. And they knew that the buyers of (magic) would have no share in the happiness of the Hereafter” (Quran 2:102).

This passage reveals several truths:

Demons teach magic and occult practices

These practices create discord and harm

They cannot harm anyone except by Allah’s permission

Those who pursue this knowledge sacrifice their eternal welfare

True profit comes from seeking divine guidance, not demonic counsel

The Limited Knowledge of Jinn:

“And indeed, We adorned the nearest heaven with lamps, and We have made such lamps missiles to drive away the devils, and have prepared for them the torment of the blazing Fire” (Quran 67:5).

“And We have guarded it (the heaven) from every outcast devil, except one who steals a hearing, and there follows him a clear flame” (Quran 15:17-18).

The Quran teaches that jinn/devils attempt to steal information from the heavens (the realm of divine knowledge) but are driven away. They can catch fragments of information, which they then mix with lies:

The Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said: “These jinn catch some words of truth and pour them into the ears of their friends (fortune-tellers, etc.) as chickens lay eggs, but they add to it one hundred lies.” (Sahih Bukhari)

This perfectly describes what Morneau witnessed: demons provide some accurate information (which they’ve observed or stolen) but mix it with lies and deception. Their goal is not to help but to ensnare.

The Command to Seek Refuge:

“Say: ‘I seek refuge with (Allah) the Lord of mankind, the King of mankind, the God of mankind, from the evil of the whisperer who withdraws, who whispers in the breasts of mankind, of jinn and men’” (Quran 114:1-6).

Rather than consulting spirits, believers are commanded to seek refuge from them. The jinn whisper suggestions—including suggestions to consult them for guidance. The believer’s response should be to return to Allah for protection and guidance.

True Knowledge vs. False Knowledge:

“And with Him are the keys of the Ghaib (unseen), none knows them but He. And He knows whatever there is in the land and in the sea; not a leaf falls, but He knows it

. There is not a grain in the darkness of the earth nor anything fresh or dry, but is written in a Clear Record” (Quran 6:59).

Only Allah possesses complete knowledge of the unseen. Any spirit claiming comprehensive knowledge is lying. Demons know some things through observation and communication with each other, but they do not possess the keys to the unseen—only Allah does.

The Deception of “Benefit”:

“Say (O Muhammad): ‘It has been revealed to me that a group of jinn listened and said: We have heard a wonderful Recitation (this Quran)! It guides to the Right Path, and we have believed therein, and we shall never join (in worship) anything with our Lord (Allah)’” (Quran 72:1-2).

Even among jinn, there are those who hear truth and submit to Allah. The righteous course is not to consult jinn/spirits but to follow divine revelation. Any jinn or spirit that offers guidance contrary to what Allah has revealed is leading toward destruction.

Integrated Wisdom: The Unified Warning

When we weave together Indigenous wisdom, Biblical teaching, and Quranic guidance, we find absolute agreement:

The Pattern of Dark Consultation:

Initial Contact: Seems helpful, answers questions, provides advantage Dependency: Person begins to rely on the counsel, returns repeatedly Escalating Demands: More is required—greater compromise, darker deeds Enslavement: Person becomes bound to the spirits, unable to escape Destruction: Ultimate end is death of the soul/spirit

This pattern appears in:

Indigenous warnings about skinwalkers and bad medicine

Biblical accounts of those who consulted familiar spirits

Quranic teachings about jinn leading humans astray

Morneau’s testimony about the satanic organization

The Alternative Path:

All three traditions offer the same alternative:

Indigenous: Seek the Creator through sacred ceremony, guided by holy elders Biblical: “Call unto me, and I will answer thee, and show thee great and mighty things, which thou knowest not” (Jeremiah 33:3) Quranic: “And your Lord says: ‘Call on Me; I will answer your (Prayer)’” (Quran 40:60)

The Creator is accessible. Divine guidance is available. Wisdom from the Light is offered freely.

Why then turn to darkness that demands payment and delivers destruction?

Practical Application: Discerning the Source of Counsel

In our modern world, counsel comes from many sources: advisors, consultants, therapists, spiritual guides, online influencers, AI systems, and our own intuitions. How do we discern what is trustworthy?

Questions to Ask:

Does this counsel align with divine revelation (Scripture/Quran/sacred teaching)? If it contradicts clear teaching, reject it regardless of how helpful it seems What fruit does following this counsel produce? Increased love, peace, humility, service? Or increased pride, anxiety, selfishness, harm? Does this lead me toward or away from the Creator? Any counsel that distances you from God is ultimately from darkness What is required in exchange? Demonic counsel always has a hidden cost

Divine wisdom is given freely to those who ask in faith Can this be shared openly? Truth can be spoken in light

Deception requires secrecy Does this create dependency or freedom? God’s wisdom leads to increasing wisdom and freedom

Demonic counsel leads to increasing dependency and bondage Does this glorify the Creator or glorify the self? True wisdom increases humility and gratitude to God

False wisdom increases pride and self-reliance Would I want my children to follow this path? If you wouldn’t recommend it to those you love most, examine its source carefully

The Ultimate Test:

The elders taught: “When you don’t know which voice to trust, return to the fire. Return to prayer. Return to the sacred teachings. In silence and seeking, the Creator will make the path clear.”

This is wisdom for all times: When confused by competing voices, return to the source of truth.

Pray

Read Scripture/Quran

Seek counsel from those who walk in light

Fast and purify your heart

Wait for clarity

Divine wisdom may come more slowly than demonic counsel, but it is trustworthy and leads to life.

The Warrior’s Vigilance

Finally, the warrior must remain vigilant because the enemy is subtle:

Demons adapt their methods:

In Morneau’s time: speaking through idols and possessed mediums

In our time: perhaps through AI, through “intuitive” coaches, through sophisticated psychological manipulation, through “spirit guides” and “higher selves”

The interface changes, but the source remains the same.

Ask: What is the fruit? Where does this lead? What is demanded in exchange? Does this align with divine truth?

The warrior does not fear knowledge, but the warrior knows:

Some doors should not be opened

Some knowledge comes at too high a cost

Some counsel leads to death disguised as wisdom

As the Apache saying teaches: “It is better to have less stone and more truth than to have more stone and less truth.”

The counsel of demons may offer much—but it is stones, not bread. It promises life but delivers death.

Seek counsel from the Source of all wisdom. Seek guidance from the Creator who loves you. Seek truth from the Light that cannot lie.

This is the path of the warrior. This is the wisdom of the ages. This is the way that leads to life.

Conclusion: The Counsel That Leads to Death

Roger Morneau’s testimony about demonic consultations reveals a sobering truth: there exists a parallel system of supernatural counsel that is accessible, seems helpful, and is actively utilized by some of society’s most successful and influential people.

This system provides:

Information beyond normal human access

Strategic advantage in business and politics

Predictions that seem accurate (in the short term)

Power that appears to work

But it demands in return:

Loyalty to Satan

Rejection of Jesus Christ

Increasing moral compromise

Recruitment of others

Ultimately, one’s eternal soul

The tragedy is that this false counsel is unnecessary. The Creator of the universe offers His wisdom freely to all who ask in faith. God’s guidance may not be as immediately dramatic as demonic manifestations, but it is:

Perfectly trustworthy

Leading toward life, not death

Available without selling your soul

Producing fruit that lasts

Morneau’s testimony serves as a warning: The enemy offers a shortcut to power and knowledge, but it is a shortcut to destruction.

In our next article, we will examine how Morneau escaped this system—how divine intervention, human obedience, and the power of Jesus’s name broke the chains that held him in darkness.

For now, let us remember: When seeking counsel, seek it from the Light.

“The entrance of thy words giveth light; it giveth understanding unto the simple” (Psalm 119:130, KJV).

End of Article 8

Next in the series: Article 9 - “Victory Through Obedience: The Escape Protocol”