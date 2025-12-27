Falken-BlackFeather

Excellent article. Fully aligns with my experience and awareness. Here follows an excerpt from my book https://archive.org/details/trh-77_202111 which adds further detail FYI. From pgs. 56-58.

"Ceaselessly presented with such hideous, deceitful insanity in endless variations, in

frustration many seek understanding and guidance from those who claim to channel

true, accurate information, yet most “channelled” material, not all in my awareness

but by far most, when clearly examined, proves to be the product of

trauma-induced mind control and black-op broadcast, originating in the same

Satanic, Jewish, Masonic, Mossad, MI5/6, CIA, Tavistock cesspool. Most

supposedly “channelled” material has, in fact, been planted under mind control, or

is broadcast into the trauma splintered, programmed consciousness of the

supposed “channel” via “synthetic telepathy”, sometimes called “artificial

telepathy”. One of the most current known technologies capable of producing an

intra-cerebral “voice” is called “acoustic psycho-correction”. Many naive, hopeful

believers are not only unaware of what the real source is of their “channel's” material,

they are completely unaware of who many of these supposed “entities” were in times

past. St. Germain, Isis, etc. served Satanic purpose in ancient time and certainly haven't

magically now somehow changed. Rather, the Satanic programmers laugh at the

astounding willingness of people to be suckered again and again.

Tavistock and the CIA were the broadcast sources of 30,000 pages of supposedly

“channelled” material “received” by Eileen Caddy, seminal to the birth of the New Age

Findhorn Community in northern Scotland. (Caddy thought she was hearing the “voice

of God”) David Spangler, a close friend of the Caddys, author and promoter of The

Magic of Findhorn and Director of The UN's Planetary Initiative, is on record stating,

“ No one will enter the New Age unless he will take a Luciferian Initiation.” , clearly

declaring the dark source of Caddy's channelled information and the sinister purpose

intended for the Findhorn Community. (I visited Findhorn in the early 1980's,

contributed to their Onearth magazine, my first wife was a core member of the

community, I knew the Caddys personally and I was invited to work with Planetary

Initiative out of the United Nations in New York City. The preceding information is, for

me, a very sad discovery, but it confirms dissonance I perceived but didn't understand at

the time). The Course in Miracles material “channelled” by Helen Schuckman and

transcribed by CIA/MKULTRA programmer/handler William Thetford emerged from

the same dark source. This work has become a handbook for New Age thought, yet

Schuckman reportedly “hated her book all the time she was dictating it to Thetford and

wrote it while she was in a state of dark depression and wanted to change it.” Similarly

The Urantia Book and the movement which has developed around this heady tome has

effectively contributed to mass “New Age” brainwashed thinking, while serving as a

front for the research & development of CIA mind-controlling psychotronics. There is

extensive information about all this online, including mention of both Caddy's and

Schuckman's suicide attempts, common to subjects undergoing brainwashing procedures.

Sleeping Goyim ... Please ... WAKE UP! We are being slaughtered! Fritz Springmeier in

How the Illuminati Create an Undetectable Mind Controlled Slave and Sue Ford in

Thanks for the Memories (The memoirs of Bob Hope's and Henry Kissinger's

mind-controlled slave) provide in depth information about such mind control.

We are not about to “ascend”. This tenet of “New Age” thinking is part of the

“think only nice thoughts”, “create your own reality” credo, which isolates well

meaning people into puerile mental gymnastics bubbles. The resulting myopic

mindset functions as a self-administered, self-perpetuating lobotomy, effectively

eliminates facing hard reality, and makes it incomprehensible to recognize what is

actually underway, to mention nothing of then actively participating in intelligent

civil action, as residents of Iceland did recently to reclaim their government, their

money and debt, their society ... THEIR LIVES! I assure you we are NOT about to

ascend! We, more accurately the one we have the privilege of representing on

earth, are already present in other frequencies and dimensions throughout

universal creation. We need to waken to our innate spiritual core, to “The Father”,

and so aligned “descend”, incarnate fully, recognize what is truly underway and

take responsibility for this sacred planet! Anticipation of future “salvation” only

serves to imprison those who choose such justification to give away their power

and enslave themselves Now. Salvation is NOT a future event. It is available to be

experienced NOW. Deceptions like the New Age religion, the clever, faux

“spiritual” religion of the satanic New World Order, like the battle in the USA

between Democrats and Republicans, between the cleverly fabricated mind sets of

the supposed liberal left and conservative right and endlessly more, have been

judiciously crafted by Satanists to deflect awareness away from their nefarious

activity."

