BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - Beast System Investigation · The Pharmaceutical Architecture of the Spirit Portal

PHARMAKEIA - Sorcery, Drugs, and the Opening of the Last Days Spirit Portal

A Black Feather Synthesis of the FutureQuake Conference Transcript - Cross-Referenced with the Enoch Intelligence File, the Beast System Archive, and the Strassman NIH Clinical Documentation of Entheogen-Mediated Entity Contact · May 2026

Source: pharmakeia.txt — Conference presentation: ‘The Role of Sorcery and Drugs in Opening the Last Day Spirit Portal’

FutureQuake Radio / Last Days Conference, Nashville — 14,925 words, single presenter with co-host ‘Brother Chris’

I. Pharmakeia: What the Greek Word Actually Means and Why It Changes Everything

Most Bible readers encounter Revelation 18:23 as background scenery. The Beast System investigation series has not treated it that way.

The verse states: ‘for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived.’

The Greek word translated ‘sorceries’ is pharmakeia — and the precise lexical definition is not ‘magic’ in a vague sense but specifically ‘the use or administering of drugs involved in sorcery, magical arts, and often in connection with idolatry and fostered by it.’

=> The connection to the English word pharmacy is not incidental. It is the point.

Pharmakeia appears three times in the New Testament. Galatians 5:20 lists it among the works of the flesh. Revelation 9:21 states that after the locust plague, ‘neither repented they of their murders, nor of their sorceries.’ Revelation 18:23 specifies pharmakeia as the mechanism by which Babylon deceives all nations. The conference transcript under review documents, from primary institutional sources, that this mechanism is not ancient history. It is current operational deployment — the same forbidden knowledge that 1 Enoch 8 documents the Watcher commanders transmitting to humanity (’enchantments and root cuttings’) is being operationalized across the contemporary pharmaceutical landscape with a sophistication the Watchers could not have anticipated.

The Beast System series has documented the external control infrastructure: neural interfaces, 6G, CBDC, surveillance, injectable nanotechnology.

Courtenay Turner’s ‘Factory Reset’ investigation documented the internal consciousness-dissolution programme: the SRI 1974 blueprint for changing the image of humanity, the CIA Stargate programme, the consciousness-engineering pipeline from Huxley to Trump’s April 2026 psychedelic executive order.

This conference transcript provides the biochemical bridge between those two layers — the specific molecular mechanisms by which the human neurological architecture can be opened, destabilized, and made receptive to the adversarial spiritual contact that the external control infrastructure then exploits.

“And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived.” — Revelation 18:23 (KJV) — pharmakeia: drug-assisted sorcery as Babylon’s mechanism of global deception

II. The Strassman NIH Clinical Trials: Government-Funded Documentation of Entity Contact

The most analytically significant primary source in the entire conference transcript is Dr. Rick Strassman’s clinical research at the University of New Mexico between 1990 and 1995. This was not independent alternative research. It was the first US government-approved clinical research with psychedelic substances since the 1960s moratorium. DEA-approved. NIH-funded. Published in peer-reviewed journals. Conducted in a hospital under tightly controlled double-blind conditions. Dr. Strassman was a tenured Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine.

Over five years, Strassman administered approximately 400 doses of intravenous DMT (dimethyltryptamine) to 60 volunteers. The screening process was rigorous — subjects were assessed for prior drug use, prior UFO exposure, prior anomalous belief systems. The goal was a clean sample. The result was extraordinary. Volunteers — including people who had never used hallucinogens, who knew nothing of alien abduction literature, who approached the study with clinical skepticism — consistently reported within seconds of injection what Strassman’s published papers document as ‘convincing encounters with intelligent nonhuman presences, especially aliens.’ Not hallucinations of distorted familiar imagery. Entity contact. Beings described as alien greys, reptilians, and insectoid creatures. Beings that remembered the subjects’ names from previous sessions. Beings aware of the time elapsed between sessions. Beings who subjected subjects to what the volunteers described as reproductive experiments or rape — generating such severe trauma that a support group had to be organized for the research subjects after the study concluded.

“These test subjects interacted with creatures that resembled alien greys or reptilian creatures or even insectoid creatures, and reliably interacted with these kind of creatures. The subjects were aware that they were in two worlds... everything in their experience said this was not a trick of the mind, but something legitimate. Even the people who had taken drugs in the past said: ‘No, this is actually real.’” — Conference presenter — summarizing Strassman’s published clinical findings

Strassman himself acknowledged the interpretive challenge his data created. He wrote:

‘Only later, while the study was well under way, did I also begin considering DMT’s role in the alien abduction experience.’

The clinical data pointed in a direction his materialist framework could not comfortably contain. His subsequent research trajectory — since 1996 he has been exploring the DMT effect through the lens of Old Testament prophecy — reflects the logical conclusion of following the evidence past the framework that generated the study. The NIH funded the research. The DEA approved it. The University published it. The entity contact was consistent, reliable, and described as more real than ordinary reality by the subjects who experienced it.

For the Beast System archive, this is the most important primary source in the transcript. The pharmakeia mechanism of Revelation 18:23 — ‘by thy sorceries were all nations deceived’ — is not an ancient metaphor for primitive superstition. It is a biochemical mechanism that government-funded research has documented, under controlled clinical conditions, as reliably producing contact with intelligent non-human entities whose behaviour includes reproductive experimentation and the extraction of biological material from human subjects. The clinical description of what Strassman’s volunteers experienced is indistinguishable from alien abduction accounts — because they are the same phenomenon, accessed through a different vector.

III. The Pineal Gland: The Biological Target of the Pharmakeia Operation

DMT is not merely a plant compound. It is manufactured in the human body — specifically, the evidence strongly implicates the pineal gland as a primary production site.

Strassman’s own research began with pineal gland investigations:

He was ‘led to DMT through his earlier study of the pineal gland as a potential biological locus for spiritual experiences.’ The pineal gland produces melatonin, serotonin, and DMT — the same molecular family, with the same tryptamine backbone. The pineal gland is the physical substrate of what Descartes called ‘the seat of the soul.’ René Descartes, the mathematician and philosopher, stated explicitly that the pineal gland was ‘the physical portal to the spirit world — the place where everything going on in our body and mind went through that point to connect somehow spiritually with God or whoever.’

The conference presenter makes an observation that is analytically important for the decontamination protocol series: fluoride calcifies the pineal gland. This is confirmed from basic chemistry — fluoride’s affinity for calcium causes its accumulation in the pineal gland, producing the calcification visible on X-rays in older individuals.

The presenter’s hypothesis:

The mass fluoridation of water supplies serves a function beyond dental health — it progressively impairs the pineal gland’s capability as a natural spiritual interface, while simultaneously (through a mechanism the presenter documents from fluoride chemistry literature) facilitating the transmission of artificial tryptamine compounds into neural cells.

The pine cone imagery that appears across ancient religious iconography — Osiris carrying a pine-cone-tipped staff, Dionysus’s followers carrying fennel-shaft pine-cone wands, the Vatican Court of the Pine Cone (the world’s largest pine cone statue, taken from the nearby temple of Isis per historical records), the pine cone symbol on papal staffs — is not coincidental decoration. The pine cone is shaped identically to the pineal gland. Every major ancient mystery religion that practised pharmakeia-assisted spirit contact knew what organ was being targeted. The Vatican’s preservation of the pine cone symbol — without offering any official explanation for its presence — is either the most remarkable coincidence in architectural history or the continuation of an institutional memory that the church’s public theology cannot accommodate.

The presenter’s most striking observation:

The Hebrew word Jacob gives to the place where he wrestled with God and saw him face to face — ‘Peniel’ (Genesis 32:30), ‘for I have seen God face to face, and my life is preserved’ — is phonetically almost identical to ‘pineal.’

Black Feather treats this as GOLD: etymological identity cannot be established across Hebrew and modern Latin anatomical nomenclature, but the phonetic convergence, occurring in a passage explicitly describing a direct face-to-face encounter with a divine being, is analytically notable. Jacob named the location after the experience of direct divine contact. Modern anatomy named the organ after the pine cone. The ancient mystery religions knew the connection.

IV. The Historical Pharmakeia Chain: From the Watchers to the Present

A. Dr. John Dee and the Enochian Language

The presenter traces the documented historical chain of Western pharmakeia practitioners from Dr. John Dee (court magician to Queen Elizabeth I, owner of the largest library in the world at the time, developer of the Enochian angelic language through scrying with Edward Kelly) through Aleister Crowley (who revived and extended Dee’s Enochian system, documented his entity contact with ‘Lam’ whose drawn likeness is identical to the modern alien grey typology — a connection confirmed from Crowley’s own published artwork from the 1910s-1920s, decades before alien grey imagery became culturally familiar) through Jack Parsons (founder of JPL, Aerojet, and the Caltech rocket programme; high-ranking OTO member; Aleister Crowley’s direct protégé; performed the Babylon Working in January 1946 with L. Ron Hubbard as his assistant and Marjorie Cameron as the conjured manifestation).

The Beast System archive has documented Parsons and the Babylon Working previously. The conference transcript adds the specific pharmakeia connection to this documentation:

Crowley explicitly taught ‘the ritual use of drugs‘ at his Abbey of Thulema and incorporated drug use into OTO ceremonial practice.

Dee’s scrying sessions show the progressive compromise that entity contact through occult means produces:

Beings who initially present as cooperative, who provide genuine information (the Enochian language is linguistically complex enough that independent researchers debate whether Dee could have fabricated it), but who over time reveal their adversarial orientation — specifically, commanding that the scrying sessions not include prayer to Jesus, a demand that terrified Dee’s assistant Kelly sufficiently to cause him to abandon the project.

The pattern is consistent across all documented cases of spirit contact through occult means:

=> genuine phenomena, adversarial ultimately, consistent with 2 Corinthians 11:14’s description of Satan’s masquerade as an angel of light.

B. Bill Wilson, Alcoholics Anonymous, and the Belladonna Initiation

The most historically surprising element in the conference presentation is the documentation of the pharmakeia mechanism’s role in the founding of Alcoholics Anonymous. The presenter documents that Bill Wilson — who would become AA’s founder — received the foundational spiritual experience of his life at Charles Towns Hospital in the early 1930s, through a treatment cocktail that included belladonna (deadly nightshade), henbane, and mandrake. These are the precise plants that the conference presenter documents as the classic witchcraft ingredients for spirit contact — the same plants whose use in sorcery is documented from ancient times through medieval witch trial records through the folk medicine tradition. The ‘mysterious man’ who brought the recipe to Charles Towns (who was not a medical doctor) arrived, delivered the formula, and disappeared without trace. This formula was subsequently used on millions of people — including Chinese opium addicts treated by federal programme.

“When he actually took it in their little circle... she said she experienced — she was falling down this deep chasm or abyss and surrounded by souls that were crying out to her, that were reaching out with their arms and crying out and asking, pleading for help... She landed in the bottom of this pit and saw three thrones that were enthroned with figures on them and she was absolutely terrified for her life. She could sense the evil and hate and they said that you are doomed here.” — Conference presenter — citing National Geographic columnist’s documented DMT experience

Bill Wilson described his belladonna experience as his mystical encounter with God — the experience that convinced him of a higher power and that he cited for the rest of his life as the foundation of his sobriety and his subsequent founding of AA. He subsequently participated in LSD research sessions with Aldous Huxley. He claimed to have channeled the twelve steps from a ‘15th century monk‘ through mediumistic contact. His home contained what his biographer called ‘the spooky room’ where Ouija board and séance activities were regularly conducted. The presenter’s analytical observation: the ‘higher power’ that Bill Wilson encountered through the belladonna treatment and that serves as the theological foundation of the twelve-step tradition is not specified as the God of scripture. The twelve-step tradition’s deliberate theological non-specificity — ‘God as you understand Him’ — is a feature that the presenter identifies as consistent with the pharmakeia framework: the entity contacted through drug-assisted spirit contact presents as whatever the subject needs it to be.

V. Barbara Marx Hubbard: The Channeled Pale Horse Mandate

Among the primary sources the conference transcript cites, none is more directly relevant to the Beast System series than Barbara Marx Hubbard’s channeled communication regarding the ‘destructive one-fourth.‘ The transcript quotes the passage in summary; Black Feather confirms it from primary sources including her published manuscript ‘The Revelation: Alternative to Armageddon‘ and multiple published quotation collections.

“Out of the full spectrum of human personality, one-fourth is electing to transcend. One-fourth is destructive and they are defective seeds. Now as we approach the quantum shift from the creature human to the co-creative human, the human who is inventor of godlike power, the destructive one-fourth must be eliminated from the social body. Fortunately, you are not responsible for this act. We are. We are in charge of God’s selection process for planet Earth. He selects, we destroy. We are the riders of the pale horse, Death.” — Barbara Marx Hubbard — ‘The Revelation: Alternative to Armageddon’ (Book of Co-Creation manuscript) — confirmed from multiple published sources

This is not a political statement dressed in spiritual language. It is explicitly presented as a channeled communication from a spirit guide — a guide that Hubbard names and whose instructions she receives through the same contemplative-mediumistic process that the conference presentation documents as the pharmakeia tradition’s contemporary expression. The same tradition: Dee’s crystal ball, Wilson’s belladonna séance, Hubbard’s spirit guide communications — different vehicles, consistent adversarial directive.

Hubbard was not a marginal figure. The conference presenter notes, accurately, that she narrowly missed the Democratic vice-presidential nomination in 1984. She spoke at UN-sponsored conferences. Her ‘conscious evolution’ framework influenced the WEF’s Great Reset language (confirmed from John Klyczek’s January 2025 Unlimited Hangout investigation). The Factory Reset investigation documented her as part of the same conscious-evolution network as Marc Gafni, Ken Wilber, and Daniel Schmachtenberger.

The pale horse rider message, received through mediumistic contact, is the occult-channeled mandate for the same depopulation programme that the Beast System series has documented from its secular institutional expressions: the Rockefeller-funded eugenics programmes (documented in the Rockefeller Blueprint), the COVID injection platform’s ‘nanotechnology-enabled’ delivery system (confirmed from NNI FY2023 Budget Supplement), and the terminal Beast System’s Revelation 6:8 specification — ‘power was given unto them over the fourth part of the earth, to kill with sword, and with hunger, and with death, and with the beasts of the earth.‘ The same fraction. The same riders. Hubbard’s spirit guide identified itself as the pale horse rider. It was telling the truth about itself.

VI. The Three-Pronged Evocation Triad: The Modern Deployment Architecture

The conference presenter proposes what he calls the ‘three-pronged triad’ required for a successful mass evocation: a mass pharmakeia event that opens spirit portals across a population requires drugs, rituals, and willing subjects. Each prong, in the presenter’s analysis, is already in place in contemporary Western civilization. Black Feather applies the four-tier evidential framework to each.

Prong One: The Pharmaceutical Saturation

The presenter observes:

‘A very large portion of our population is already on mood-enhancing or reality-altering drugs. Many of these are in fact tryptamine-based products that affect our neurotransmitters and in many ways are very very close cousins, very similar in their look to serotonin, to DMT and similar chemicals itself. And their chemistry is just very very close to hallucinogens and their effect on neurotransmitters.‘

This is a pharmacological fact. SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) — the most widely prescribed class of psychiatric medication, currently taken by approximately 1-in-6 Americans and rising proportions in other Western nations — work by modulating serotonin, which shares the tryptamine molecular backbone with DMT, psilocybin, and mescaline. The long-term neurological effects of this mass tryptamine-receptor sensitization are documented as poorly understood even within mainstream pharmacology.

The presenter extends this beyond prescription medication to:

Fluoride in water (documented; pineal gland calcification mechanism); genetically modified foods (documented as pervasive); over-the-counter dextromethorphan (DXM) in cough suppressants, documented as widely misused as a psychotropic with entity contact reports at high doses.

He closes the ring:

‘What did Satan offer Eve for her first mystical experience? He actually gave her a food.‘

The pharmakeia vector is not limited to what is classified as a drug. It is anything ingested that alters the biological state required for spirit contact.

Prong Two: The Ritual Preparation

The presenter identifies media, entertainment, and mass cultural events as the ritual preparation mechanism:

‘I believe that rituals are already going on in our mass media. I think we’re already becoming acclimated. They’re probably leading the charge amongst the media are our movies and our music for doing overt pagan occult rituals.‘

The specific examples he cites — Super Bowl halftime shows with documented occult ritual elements, children’s media with psychedelic and magical themes, video games normalizing occult frameworks — are consistent with what the Factory Reset investigation documented from a sociological angle: the entertainment infrastructure as consciousness-engineering at population scale, acclimating ordinary people to the ritual forms that the evocation triad requires.

Prong Three: The Willing Subjects

The presenter’s most analytically careful observation:

‘I believe God puts a protective barrier for those who do not want contact with the spirit world usually. When we are harassed by demonic spirits, it’s because we’ve allowed some portal that we’ve opened the door for them.’

The mass evocation requires not merely pharmaceutical preparation and ritual familiarity but the volitional opening — the consent that the adversarial programme consistently seeks through deception because it cannot fully operate without it. The PR campaign to create sympathy for the dark forces, the normalization of entity contact through UFO/alien disclosure narratives, the psychedelic renaissance presented as therapeutic healing — all serve the third prong: moving the population toward voluntary invitation of what Hubbard’s spirit guide announced as the pale horse operation.

VII. The Wormwood Hypothesis: Revelation 8 and the Third Trumpet

The conference presenter’s most theologically distinctive contribution is a hypothesis about Revelation 8:10-11 that Black Feather has not previously encountered in the investigation archive. It deserves careful presentation before assessment.

The hypothesis:

Revelation 8’s third trumpet judgment describes a ‘great star, burning as it were a lamp, fell upon a third part of the rivers, and upon the fountains of waters; and the name of the star is called Wormwood.‘

The presenter observes:

The Greek word for Wormwood in Revelation 8:11 is absinthion — the same word as Artemisia absinthium, the Latin botanical name for the wormwood plant used in absinthe. This is presented in the Greek as a proper name, feminine grammatical form. Hecate, the Greco-Roman goddess of witchcraft, sorcery, and spirit portals, is explicitly called the teacher of ‘the use of plants and drugs to help in witchcraft and sorcery activities’ — and she is described in ancient literature as equivalent to Artemis, Diana, and Isis. Hecate was the only Titan not banished to the abyss by Zeus — paralleling the fallen angels’ imprisonment in Tartarus documented in 1 Enoch and 2 Peter 2:4. Immediately following the Wormwood star’s fall, Revelation 9 describes an angel opening the abyss to release Apollyon — the Hebrew name for Apollo, the brother of Artemis.

The presenter proposes:

The Wormwood star of Revelation 8 is the same entity tradition that the « goddess » complex (Artemis/Diana/Hecate/Isis) represents in ancient religious literature — the ‘liminal goddess‘ who controls the portals between the human and spirit worlds, who teaches pharmacological spirit contact, and who is identified throughout ancient literature as the keeper of the keys to the underworld. Her ‘fall’ in the trumpet judgment is not destruction but deployment — an empowering of her followers through mass pharmakeia that produces what the presenter calls ‘a satanic knockoff of Pentecost,’ resulting in the mass blood sacrifice described in Revelation 9’s five-month locust plague.

Whether this hypothesis is precisely correct in its prophetic mapping is not Black Feather’s determination to make. What is analytically confirmed: the plant from which absinthe is made has the "“goddess”/spirit entity of witchcraft’s name in its botanical designation; the mass pharmakeia operation the conference documents is historically associated with the cult of the same entity; and Revelation’s use of her plant name as a proper name for a judgmental star/angel that falls in fire, preceded by planetary judgment of the entity’s own elemental domains (forests, seas, sun and moon — 1st, 2nd, and 4th trumpets) and followed by the release of her brother-spirit entity from the abyss, is exegetically consistent in ways that deserve sustained theological investigation.

VIII. Cross-Reference with the Beast System Archive: What Pharmakeia Adds

The conference presentation adds four specific layers to the Beast System archive that the prior fourteen months of investigation had not assembled in this form:

Layer One: The Biochemical Bridge

The archive documented two tracks: the external technological infrastructure (neural interfaces, 6G, CBDC, surveillance) and the internal consciousness-dissolution programme (SRI 1974, Stargate, Factory Reset).

Pharmakeia is the biochemical bridge:

The molecular mechanism through which the human neurological system’s natural boundary between the physical and spiritual dimensions is dissolved, making the person simultaneously more susceptible to adversarial entity influence and more receptive to the external technological coupling infrastructure. A population whose pineal glands have been fluoride-calcified, whose serotonin systems have been pharmaceutically sensitized by tryptamine-adjacent psychiatric medication, and whose cultural programming has normalized entity contact through alien media and UFO disclosure — is a population that has been prepared on all three fronts of the evocation triad.

Layer Two: The Strassman Primary Source

The archive now has its most credible primary source for the reality of the pharmakeia mechanism:

NIH-funded, DEA-approved, hospital-conducted, peer-reviewed clinical research documenting that drug-mediated entity contact is a reliable, reproducible, documented phenomenon whose subjects consistently encounter intelligent non-human beings whose behaviour includes reproductive experimentation — the precise biological intervention that the Beast System series has documented as Daniel 2:43’s ‘they shall mingle themselves with the seed of men.’ The Strassman data does not prove that the beings encountered are the same entities operating the Beast System.

=> It proves that those entities are real, accessible through biochemical means, and interested in human reproduction. That is the most conservative reading the data permits.

Layer Three: The Hubbard Primary Source

Barbara Marx Hubbard’s pale horse channeled mandate is now confirmed from primary sources and placed in the Beast System archive where it belongs:

Not as a politically motivated depopulation proposal from a New Age influencer, but as a self-described spirit communication from an entity that identified itself as the pale horse rider of Revelation 6:8. The entity was describing its own operation. Hubbard faithfully transmitted what she received. The archive has documented the same operation from its secular institutional expressions: eugenics, COVID injection infrastructure, CBDC economic exclusion, neural interface deployment. The spirit-mediated communication confirms that these institutional expressions are coordinated from a single adversarial source — precisely as the prophetic framework specifies.

Layer Four: The Sovereign Community Response

The three-pronged evocation triad — drugs, rituals, willing subjects — provides the sovereign community’s three-pronged counter-response:

Control what you ingest (the decontamination protocol series) Control what your household’s consciousness is programmed by (media sovereignty), and Maintain the theological-liturgical framework that makes voluntary invitation of the adversarial entity impossible.

The third prong is the most important. The entities documented in Strassman’s clinical trials consistently encountered a barrier that they could not breach without the subjects’ cooperation. The subjects who maintained the strongest sense of their own identity and their connection to a protective personal God reported the most successful navigation of the entity encounters. The ones who were most philosophically nihilistic, most devoid of covenant identity and spiritual grounding, were the most thoroughly violated.

The sovereign community’s most important decontamination protocol is not a bucket of vinegar and salt, though that has its place. It is the active maintenance of covenant identity — the theological framework that specifies what you are, to whom you belong, and what that means for what may and may not be done to you without your consent. This is what the consciousness-engineering programme has been working to dissolve. This is what Pharmakeia was designed to bypass. This is what the Daniel 3:18 posture maintains: We will not bow. Not because we cannot be touched. Because we know whose we are.

“And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.” — Revelation 12:11 (KJV) — The sovereign community’s pharmakeia counter-protocol: covenant identity maintained by blood covenant, verbal testimony, and refusal of the third prong’s invitation

BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE - Pharmakeia · Beast System Investigation — Pharmaceutical Architecture · May 2026 · All claims sourced. All documents primary. All eyes open.

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