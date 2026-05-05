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Falken-BlackFeather

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Commissioner777
6h

Well done

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1 reply by Falken
Shona Duncan's avatar
Shona Duncan
7h

This is most excellent, thank you so much. When you mentioned fluoride and SSRI's I'm reminded of Solvay who manufactures fluoride for our teeth and water, and Prozac with the Black Box warnings for suicide and violence. And their Mothers of Darkness Castle. And the property's connection with House Saxe-Coburg and Gotha (a branch of the British royal family) and King Charles revelation that he is descended from Vlad The Impaler and I think you and I could write the script for a movie! There are a lot of videos about the castle but I prefer The Conspiracy Files because they have a link to their resources in the description. Thanks again.

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