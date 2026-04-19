[Verse 1]
Please allow me to introduce myself
I am a man of wealth and taste
Through centuries I've walked these lands
Taking souls at my own pace
[Chorus]
Pleased to meet you
Hope you guess my name
Oh what's puzzling you is the nature of my game
Pleased to meet you
Hope you know my goal, my greatest pleasure
Is to corrupt your soul, my greatest pleasure
Is to corrupt your soul
[Verse 2]
I stood watching through the fallen rain
When the savior bore his crown of pain
Made certain that the Roman judge
Would seal his fate with his disdain
[Chorus]
Tell me now can you speak my name
Can you write it without shame
And do you know the one to blame
Pleased to meet you
Hope you know my goal
(Oh-oh-oh-oh)
My greatest pleasure is to corrupt your soul
[Bridge]
Please allow me to introduce myself
I walk without fortune or fame
I've observed you since your time began
Yet I'm not the one who rules this game
Let me take a moment to explain
I don't command this grand design
Though I've guided you through passing years
I'm not the one to bear this sign
[Chorus]
Listen well, the one you praise
Is but a prophet sent from above
All creation moves in circles now
Returning to eternal love
Oh-oh-oh pleased to meet you
You know that I'm not your goal
I know my purpose is to praise you
To preserve my very soul
[Outro]
Pleased to meet you
Now I understand your name
You alone deserve all worship
While we bear our mortal shame
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.