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[Verse 1] Please allow me to introduce myself I am a man of wealth and taste Through centuries I've walked these lands Taking souls at my own pace [Chorus] Pleased to meet you Hope you guess my name Oh what's puzzling you is the nature of my game Pleased to meet you Hope you know my goal, my greatest pleasure Is to corrupt your soul, my greatest pleasure Is to corrupt your soul [Verse 2] I stood watching through the fallen rain When the savior bore his crown of pain Made certain that the Roman judge Would seal his fate with his disdain [Chorus] Tell me now can you speak my name Can you write it without shame And do you know the one to blame Pleased to meet you Hope you know my goal (Oh-oh-oh-oh) My greatest pleasure is to corrupt your soul [Bridge] Please allow me to introduce myself I walk without fortune or fame I've observed you since your time began Yet I'm not the one who rules this game Let me take a moment to explain I don't command this grand design Though I've guided you through passing years I'm not the one to bear this sign [Chorus] Listen well, the one you praise Is but a prophet sent from above All creation moves in circles now Returning to eternal love Oh-oh-oh pleased to meet you You know that I'm not your goal I know my purpose is to praise you To preserve my very soul [Outro] Pleased to meet you Now I understand your name You alone deserve all worship While we bear our mortal shame