Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

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Kristina Dillon's avatar
Kristina Dillon
24m

I’m trying to get back to my Creator , this sums it up. Getting back has really been hard. I have been trying to exit the world for the energetic spirit world. When your physical body causes you pain it’s harder to disconnect from it to rebuild your spirituality.

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