Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Russ's avatar
Russ
1h

Everything is Aether at different frequencies. Time is only linear in the 3rd dimension.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Falken-BlackFeather · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture