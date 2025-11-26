Falken-Theater

Falken-Theater

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
OK's avatar
OK
3d

Thanks for expounding on the subjects at hand brother. It leads me to more and clearer contemplation.

I do not hold blind beliefs any longer.

I do not consent to any outside agencies' attempt to force me to accept their mandates. I rule myself. I have no use for govern-mente. I have a conscience that guides my thoughts and subsequently my actions. Anarchy, aka chaos. as most ignorant people understand it to be, is not the result of not having a government. I strongly hold to the notion that there are three universal and immutable laws that govern this existence. They are recognized as such in our minds or in our heart, as is it colloquially known. These three are intuition, imagination and compassion. All written laws (whatever law means) are constructs of immoral humans, aka psychopaths. Such so-called laws only diminish our freedoms. Period!

To be continued.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
OK's avatar
OK
3d

We live under a PLANETARY MILITARY OCCUPATION

The Earth is a CAPTURED PRIZE

PIRATES have seized the BOOTY

We live in HELL

The CABAL has been scheming to control humanity and this planet for the past 5784 years and today it is using technology as it's latest weapon to achieve their goals of creating their Dystopian Empire.

If we don't get rid of the psychopaths in charge of the institutions of power they will cause the extinction of humanity and perhaps even all of life on Earth. Chemtrails that spray toxins into the atmosphere that cause damage to all living things is just one example for the veracity of my claims.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Falken-Soundtheater
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Falken-Soundtheater
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture