[Verse 1]
On my way down to the riverbed
Where the water speaks in foreign tongues
I have seen bones of every land
Scattered like old songs left in the sun
I'm carrying maps of holes and fire
Searching for the truth but slipped through wires
Repeatedly across the sand
But the tide washed over the trembling hand
[Chorus]
I chased the moon, drank from the mud,
saw monsters born from mankind's blood
They built their thrones from silent fear
But I'll keep walking
I searched the dark for truth, prayed God to be
with the fearless riders on the storm to come
[Verse 2]
Whenever I turn to cool my flame
Where the sun is hung through broken hem
I saw the same old creature draped in shame
a dragon's head over silver hearts grown dim
His breath was smoke, his eyes were cold
He whispered secrets that burned my soul
And when he laughed the mountains shook
I saw prophets holding up their holy book
[Chorus]
I chased the moon, drank from the mud,
Saw monsters born from mankind's blood
They built their thrones from silent fear
But I'll keep walking
I searched the dark for truth, prayed God to meet
the fearless riders on the storm to come
[Bridge]
He said I'm gonna cast the kiss of night
The dragon breathing in their pride
A shadow wrapped around their life
They crowned me king then they're running high
My brother, the bull, works with mace for a mind
Grins from below as they bow blind
We were meant to test the flame in your eyes to see if you rise
Or compromise
[Chorus]
I chased the moon, drank from the mud,
saw monsters born from mankind's blood
Must march to the drum
Called the fearless riders on the storm to come
They'll dance with fear and break the chain
Like a fire that's dancing through the rain
Now I'll be waiting fore ever strong
For the fearless riders on the storm to come
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.