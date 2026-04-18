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[Verse 1] On my way down to the riverbed Where the water speaks in foreign tongues I have seen bones of every land Scattered like old songs left in the sun I'm carrying maps of holes and fire Searching for the truth but slipped through wires Repeatedly across the sand But the tide washed over the trembling hand [Chorus] I chased the moon, drank from the mud, saw monsters born from mankind's blood They built their thrones from silent fear But I'll keep walking I searched the dark for truth, prayed God to be with the fearless riders on the storm to come [Verse 2] Whenever I turn to cool my flame Where the sun is hung through broken hem I saw the same old creature draped in shame a dragon's head over silver hearts grown dim His breath was smoke, his eyes were cold He whispered secrets that burned my soul And when he laughed the mountains shook I saw prophets holding up their holy book [Chorus] I chased the moon, drank from the mud, Saw monsters born from mankind's blood They built their thrones from silent fear But I'll keep walking I searched the dark for truth, prayed God to meet the fearless riders on the storm to come [Bridge] He said I'm gonna cast the kiss of night The dragon breathing in their pride A shadow wrapped around their life They crowned me king then they're running high My brother, the bull, works with mace for a mind Grins from below as they bow blind We were meant to test the flame in your eyes to see if you rise Or compromise [Chorus] I chased the moon, drank from the mud, saw monsters born from mankind's blood Must march to the drum Called the fearless riders on the storm to come They'll dance with fear and break the chain Like a fire that's dancing through the rain Now I'll be waiting fore ever strong For the fearless riders on the storm to come