[Verse 1]
Empty hands and a heavy heart
Walking forward in the dark
Left behind all I ever knew
Nothing but hope to carry me through
[Chorus]
Rise now, rising up
Can't hold me down, can't hold me down
Oh, rising up, oh, rising up
Aiming for the sky
Like birds across the morning sky
Where won't you be free, won't you fly
[French lyrics]
Comme les anges au-dessus du ciel
Le plus beau et le plus éternel
[English lyrics]
Oh, as my wings now
Oh, reaching new heights
[French lyrics]
La liberté m'appelle
[English lyrics]
Oh
[Verse 2]
[French lyrics]
Sans papier, sans destination
Porté d'espoir comme une chanson
Dans mon cœur un simple prière
Pour un nouveau jour de lumière
Le chemin que vient de la liberté
Aux yeux sur mon propre destin
[Chorus]
Like birds across the morning sky
No point to be free, won't you fly
[French lyrics]
Comme les anges au-dessus du ciel
Le plus beau et le plus éternel
[English lyrics]
Oh, as my wings now
Oh, reaching new heights
[French lyrics]
La liberté m'appelle
[English lyrics]
Oh
[Bridge]
[English lyrics]
Open arms waiting there for me
[French lyrics]
En face de moi
Des bras ouverts m'attendent là-bas
[English lyrics]
Rise together
[French lyrics]
Nous irons ensemble
[German lyrics]
[strings and acoustic guitar focus]
Keine Grenzen mehr
Meine Hoffnung trägt mich weit
Was ich suche liegt vor mir
Eine neue Möglichkeit
[Chorus]
[full band, high energy]
[English lyrics]
Like birds across the morning sky
No point to be free, won't you fly
[French lyrics]
Comme les anges au-dessus du ciel
Le plus beau et le plus éternel
[English lyrics]
Rise together
[Outro]
[acoustic guitar fades]
Oh
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.