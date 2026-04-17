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[Verse 1] Empty hands and a heavy heart Walking forward in the dark Left behind all I ever knew Nothing but hope to carry me through [Chorus] Rise now, rising up Can't hold me down, can't hold me down Oh, rising up, oh, rising up Aiming for the sky Like birds across the morning sky Where won't you be free, won't you fly [French lyrics] Comme les anges au-dessus du ciel Le plus beau et le plus éternel [English lyrics] Oh, as my wings now Oh, reaching new heights [French lyrics] La liberté m'appelle [English lyrics] Oh [Verse 2] [French lyrics] Sans papier, sans destination Porté d'espoir comme une chanson Dans mon cœur un simple prière Pour un nouveau jour de lumière Le chemin que vient de la liberté Aux yeux sur mon propre destin [Chorus] Like birds across the morning sky No point to be free, won't you fly [French lyrics] Comme les anges au-dessus du ciel Le plus beau et le plus éternel [English lyrics] Oh, as my wings now Oh, reaching new heights [French lyrics] La liberté m'appelle [English lyrics] Oh [Bridge] [English lyrics] Open arms waiting there for me [French lyrics] En face de moi Des bras ouverts m'attendent là-bas [English lyrics] Rise together [French lyrics] Nous irons ensemble [German lyrics] [strings and acoustic guitar focus] Keine Grenzen mehr Meine Hoffnung trägt mich weit Was ich suche liegt vor mir Eine neue Möglichkeit [Chorus] [full band, high energy] [English lyrics] Like birds across the morning sky No point to be free, won't you fly [French lyrics] Comme les anges au-dessus du ciel Le plus beau et le plus éternel [English lyrics] Rise together [Outro] [acoustic guitar fades] Oh