Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather
Falken-BlackFeather
Rivers Know
0:00
-7:32

Rivers Know

Black Feathers Beast-System Sonic Resistance Series - Part VI
Falken's avatar
Falken
Mar 31, 2026

Rivers Know

[Verse 1]
Mist has drawn a long line
The chill and dew on window pane
Crows are calling from the hollow
Every breath a hint to follow

[Chorus]
Through the winding wood I go
Tracing past the river's know
Shifting roots and ancient stone
Deep within a world alone

[Verse 2]
Sun is breaking through the haze
Mossy limbs and tangled phrase
Hear the fox run wild and fleet
Skipping shadows at my feet

[Chorus]
Whistle high the morning breeze
Fluttering on silver wings
Through the winding wood I go
Tracing past the river's know
Shifting roots and ancient stone
Deep within a world alone

[Bridge]
(Pa-pa-pa-....

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Falken-BlackFeather · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture