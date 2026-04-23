"Rivers Know" - Remastered

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

[Verse 1] Mist has drawn a long line The chill and dew on window pane Crows are calling from the hollow Every breath a hint to follow [Chorus] Through the winding wood I go Tracing past the river's know Shifting roots and ancient stone Deep within a world alone [Verse 2] Sun is breaking through the haze Mossy limbs and tangled phrase Hear the fox run wild and fleet Skipping shadows at my feet [Chorus] Whistle high the morning breeze Fluttering on silver wings Through the winding wood I go Tracing past the river's know Shifting roots and ancient stone Deep within a world alone [Bridge] (Pa-pa-pa-....