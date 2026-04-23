"Rivers Know" - Remastered

[Verse 1]
Mist has drawn a long line
The chill and dew on window pane
Crows are calling from the hollow
Every breath a hint to follow
[Chorus]
Through the winding wood I go
Tracing past the river's know
Shifting roots and ancient stone
Deep within a world alone
[Verse 2]
Sun is breaking through the haze
Mossy limbs and tangled phrase
Hear the fox run wild and fleet
Skipping shadows at my feet
[Chorus]
Whistle high the morning breeze
Fluttering on silver wings
Through the winding wood I go
Tracing past the river's know
Shifting roots and ancient stone
Deep within a world alone
[Bridge]
(Pa-pa-pa-....
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.