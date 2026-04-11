Rolling Thunder

[Verse 1]
White smoke rises from concrete towers
Where once the sacred fires burned
They've swept the wind, the lessons steal
But wisdom can't be bought or learned
The paved-over gods and plastic dreams
Will crumble just like olive leaves
[Chorus]
Mother Earth has kept her score
Now thunder speaks what she believes
Let them build their temples high
Let them curse the changing sky
Time is dancing with the wind
Nature's law won't bend or die
We'll wait here by ancient stones
While their empire turns to bones
While their empire turns to bones
[Verse 2]
They measure worth in golden scales
But can't weigh spirit in their hands
Their children drink from poisoned streams
While concrete spreads across the lands
My grandfather's voice still whispers
Through eagles soaring overhead
Patient like the mountains stand
Watch their kingdom's final breath
Four directions tell me stories
Of a balance soon restored
When the last machine falls silent
And the truth can't be ignored
[Bridge]
Their markets crash like breaking waves
Against the shores of nature's law
The medicine wheel keeps turning
As their towers start to fall
We've watched them race towards nothing
Chasing shadows, breathing fear
Now Mother Earth is rising
And her judgment day is near
[Verse 3]
In sacred caves our elders paint
Of visions that they always knew
Their pre-built world is trembling
As ancient prop
hecies come true
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.