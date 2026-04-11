Rolling Thunder

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[Verse 1] White smoke rises from concrete towers Where once the sacred fires burned They've swept the wind, the lessons steal But wisdom can't be bought or learned The paved-over gods and plastic dreams Will crumble just like olive leaves [Chorus] Mother Earth has kept her score Now thunder speaks what she believes Let them build their temples high Let them curse the changing sky Time is dancing with the wind Nature's law won't bend or die We'll wait here by ancient stones While their empire turns to bones While their empire turns to bones [Verse 2] They measure worth in golden scales But can't weigh spirit in their hands Their children drink from poisoned streams While concrete spreads across the lands My grandfather's voice still whispers Through eagles soaring overhead Patient like the mountains stand Watch their kingdom's final breath Four directions tell me stories Of a balance soon restored When the last machine falls silent And the truth can't be ignored [Bridge] Their markets crash like breaking waves Against the shores of nature's law The medicine wheel keeps turning As their towers start to fall We've watched them race towards nothing Chasing shadows, breathing fear Now Mother Earth is rising And her judgment day is near [Verse 3] In sacred caves our elders paint Of visions that they always knew Their pre-built world is trembling As ancient prop