Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
jeanice barcelo's avatar
jeanice barcelo
8h

In addition to using graphene based "vaccines" to control human thought and behavior, they are also using ultrasound toward the same end. See here as just one example: https://web.archive.org/web/20181107172700/https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2018/11/mind-control-ultrasound-neuroscience/

I've written extensively about this in my ultrasound book, "The Dark Side of Prenatal Ultrasound" and parents should know that ultrasound is being used for this express purpose (and many other destructive purposes) while their children are still in the womb.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Falken and others
Robin Motzer's avatar
Robin Motzer
7h

Steiner was fascinating. This is important to be aware of and thank you for bringing it to the light, Falken. A group of citizens tried to get cell towers stopped during the plandemic, which was being used to erect the towers quickly.

As an aside, I trained in the Waldorf system and taught for a few years. The pay was terrible. Teachers told me at a training in Sacramento (Waldorf HQ) that some colleagues passed out while at school, because they did not have money to eat. And there was no healthcare. In theory, the Waldorf system is good, it depends on the school.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Falken-BlackFeather · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture