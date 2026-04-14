Secret Garden

[Verse 1]

In the garden of my heart

Where silent wisdom makes its start

Each flower bears a truth untold

More precious than the finest gold [bass enters]

[Pre-Chorus]

Close between the seed and blossom

Between the prayer and answering

Love plants its roots in fertile soil

While patience does its sacred toil

[Chorus]

Tend this garden pure and bright

Water it with true delight

Let each virtue grow and shine

Till wisdom’s flowers become divine

[Verse 2]

The morning dew like mercy falls

On roses climbing ancient walls

Each thorn protects a truth so rare

That only loving hearts can bear

[Pre-Chorus]

Some tend flowers of desire

Some grow wisdom’s sacred fire

But in this garden pure and deep

Love plants the hope the soul will keep

[Bridge]

Beneath the sun of passing days

Eternal roots seek wisdom’s ways

While overhead the branches reach

For truths too deep for words to teach

[Chorus]

Tend this garden day by day

Let each virtue find its way

Till every flower and every tree

Reflects the light of unity

One last time

[Outro]

And in this garden we shall find

The paradise we left behind

[arpeggiated piano fades out]