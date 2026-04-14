Secret Garden
[Verse 1]
In the garden of my heart
Where silent wisdom makes its start
Each flower bears a truth untold
More precious than the finest gold [bass enters]
[Pre-Chorus]
Close between the seed and blossom
Between the prayer and answering
Love plants its roots in fertile soil
While patience does its sacred toil
[Chorus]
Tend this garden pure and bright
Water it with true delight
Let each virtue grow and shine
Till wisdom’s flowers become divine
[Verse 2]
The morning dew like mercy falls
On roses climbing ancient walls
Each thorn protects a truth so rare
That only loving hearts can bear
[Pre-Chorus]
Some tend flowers of desire
Some grow wisdom’s sacred fire
But in this garden pure and deep
Love plants the hope the soul will keep
[Bridge]
Beneath the sun of passing days
Eternal roots seek wisdom’s ways
While overhead the branches reach
For truths too deep for words to teach
[Chorus]
Tend this garden day by day
Let each virtue find its way
Till every flower and every tree
Reflects the light of unity
One last time
[Outro]
And in this garden we shall find
The paradise we left behind
[arpeggiated piano fades out]