"Secret Garden" - Funky Remix

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[Verse 1] In the garden of my heart Where silent wisdom makes its start Each flower bears a truth untold More precious than the finest gold [Pre-Chorus] Close between the seed and blossom Between the prayer and answering Love plants its roots in fertile soil While patience does its sacred toil [Chorus] Tend this garden pure and bright Water it with true delight Let each virtue grow and shine Till wisdom's flowers become divine [Verse 2] The morning dew like mercy falls On roses climbing ancient walls Each thorn protects a truth so rare That only loving hearts can bear [Pre-Chorus] Some tend flowers of desire Some grow wisdom's sacred fire But in this garden pure and deep Love plants the hope the soul will keep [Bridge] Beneath the sun of passing days Eternal roots seek wisdom's ways While overhead the branches reach For truths too deep for words to teach [Chorus] Tend this garden day by day Let each virtue find its way Till every flower and every tree Reflects the light of unity One last time [Outro] And in this garden we shall find The paradise we left behind