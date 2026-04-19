Seekers of Truth

[Verse 1]
In chambers of wealth where victors ascend
While multitudes sink in schemes without end
Bound to consumption's relentless command
Our souls wear thin in this promised land
[Chorus]
Time slips away as we labor in toil
Of freedom's promise turned to mortal coil
O seeker of truth, O seeker of truth
In systematic pursuit
Your essence disperses like morning dew
As ancient chains bind what once was true
[Verse 2]
In this theater of fortune's design
Where broken spirits form endless lines
They paint illusions of liberty's door
While we remain chained to labor's floor
[Chorus]
They want us greedy for bodies' strength
As we navigate this built-up mess
They crafted spells in youth's tender hour
Of chess for gold and meat and power
Blindly we sell our soul beneath the weight of iron will
[Bridge]
Built for an empire built on our scorn
Like poison blooming without a thorn
Yet deep within bones' eternal flame
A spirit rises beyond their claim
In heart's unite we forge ahead
Where liberation's path is spread
[Outro]
On destruction's steps we shall arise
With wisdom burning in our eyes
Beyond the quest for grief's domain
We craft existence free from pain
Together standing, spirits soaring high
Breaking bonds beneath infinite sky
In unity's embrace we find our way
As dawn breaks on a bright new day
In this moment, in this space
We write our destiny with grace
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.