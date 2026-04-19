Seekers of Truth

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published

[Verse 1] In chambers of wealth where victors ascend While multitudes sink in schemes without end Bound to consumption's relentless command Our souls wear thin in this promised land [Chorus] Time slips away as we labor in toil Of freedom's promise turned to mortal coil O seeker of truth, O seeker of truth In systematic pursuit Your essence disperses like morning dew As ancient chains bind what once was true [Verse 2] In this theater of fortune's design Where broken spirits form endless lines They paint illusions of liberty's door While we remain chained to labor's floor [Chorus] They want us greedy for bodies' strength As we navigate this built-up mess They crafted spells in youth's tender hour Of chess for gold and meat and power Blindly we sell our soul beneath the weight of iron will [Bridge] Built for an empire built on our scorn Like poison blooming without a thorn Yet deep within bones' eternal flame A spirit rises beyond their claim In heart's unite we forge ahead Where liberation's path is spread [Outro] On destruction's steps we shall arise With wisdom burning in our eyes Beyond the quest for grief's domain We craft existence free from pain Together standing, spirits soaring high Breaking bonds beneath infinite sky In unity's embrace we find our way As dawn breaks on a bright new day In this moment, in this space We write our destiny with grace