SILENT KNIGHT QUICK START GUIDE

Immediate Protection for Targeted Individuals

Get Relief in 5-8 Weeks for Under $500

By Black Feather

“The fastest path from targeted victim to protected warrior.”

WHY THIS GUIDE EXISTS

You are under attack. You need protection NOW. Not months from now.

Traditional protection methods (building shielded shelters, extensive legal battles) take months and cost thousands of dollars that most targeted individuals don’t have.

The Silent Knight device offers 85-90% of TIs immediate relief for under $500.

This guide gets you protected in the shortest time possible.

IS THE SILENT KNIGHT RIGHT FOR YOU?

✅ You need PROTECTION if you experience:

Voice-to-Skull (V2K) : Hearing voices, conversations, or sounds that others don’t hear

Remote Neural Monitoring (RNM) : Feeling that your thoughts are being read or monitored

Induced sleep/fatigue : Sudden overwhelming tiredness, narcolepsy-like episodes

Emotional manipulation : Sudden mood swings, induced depression, anxiety, anger

Brain fog : Difficulty concentrating, confusion, memory problems

Forced thoughts : Thoughts that don’t feel like your own, thought insertion

Sleep interference : Nightmares, induced dreams, inability to sleep or forced sleep

Physical symptoms : Headaches, nerve pain, heart palpitations, body vibrations

Behavioral manipulation: Feeling compelled to do things against your will

⚠️ You MAY need ADDITIONAL protection if you experience:

Severe physical burns : Direct microwave heating causing visible skin damage

Laser-based attacks : Pinpoint beam attacks causing burns/pain

Extremely close-range attacks: Living next to perpetrator using through-wall weapons

(Silent Knight still helps, but you may need to add passive shielding—Faraday canopy, EMF paint, etc.)

THE 7-DAY DEPLOYMENT PLAN

DAY 1: ORDER YOUR SILENT KNIGHT

STEP 1: Sign the Waiver (Required)

Go to: targetsourcellc.com

Click waiver/disclosure tab at top

Fill out and submit form

Why required: Legal protection for manufacturer, self-defense documentation

STEP 2: Choose Your Model

STANDARD SILENT KNIGHT - $399 + shipping (~$50)

Best for : Most TIs, apartments, single rooms

Output: 2,800-3,600 volts, 800 V/m

Coverage: 12-20 foot radius

Frequency range: 400 KHz - 12+ GHz

DOUBLE JUGGERNAUT - $100-150 additional

Best for : TIs living within 1/4 to 1/2 mile of cell towers

Output: 30,000 volts, 1,100 V/m

Dual telescoping antennas

Enhanced penetration through walls/interference

BUNDLE OPTION: Silent Knight + Reset Zapper - $499 (includes tax/shipping)

Reset Zapper: Additional frequency device (details on website)

Recommendation: Start with standard Silent Knight; upgrade later if needed

STEP 3: Contact to Order

Phone : 346-579-8013

Email : silentknight.source@gmail.com

Payment : Cash App or Zelle ONLY (merchant accounts cancelled)

Delivery: 5-8 weeks (custom built per order)

Budget Required: $399-$550

DAY 2: ORDER SUPPORTING EQUIPMENT

While waiting for Silent Knight delivery, acquire essential complementary protection:

ESSENTIAL #1: EMF DETECTION METER ($150-400)

Why you need this:

Document attacks BEFORE Silent Knight arrives (legal evidence)

Verify Silent Knight is working (measure RF reduction)

Identify attack frequencies and timing

Prove to yourself you’re not imagining it

Budget Option ($150-200):

Cornet ED88T Plus

Measures 100 MHz - 8 GHz

Data logging capability

Available: Amazon, LessEMF.com

Professional Option ($300-400):

Acoustimeter AM-11

Measures 200 MHz - 8 GHz

Highest accuracy

Industry standard

Available: EMFields.com

How to use:

Take baseline readings in bedroom, living room (before Silent Knight) Document readings during attacks (RF spikes) Take readings after Silent Knight installed (should see broadband noise increase) Compare symptom intensity to meter readings

ESSENTIAL #2: Battery Backup / UPS ($60-120)

Why critical:

Silent Knight requires power to protect you

Attacks may intensify during power outages

Perpetrators may cut your power deliberately

UPS provides 4-8 hours backup runtime

Recommended models:

APC Back-UPS 600VA (~$70): 4-6 hours runtime

CyberPower 850VA (~$110): 6-8 hours runtime

Setup:

Plug Silent Knight into UPS

Plug UPS into wall outlet

If power fails, UPS alarm sounds but Silent Knight keeps running

ESSENTIAL #3: Heavy Metal Detox Starter Kit ($50-100)

Manufacturer’s strongest recommendation: “Heavy metal detox is a MUST!!”

Week 1 Starter Supply:

Organic cilantro (fresh or tincture): $5-15

Chlorella (broken cell wall, 250g): $20-35 Recommended: Sunfood, NOW Foods, Micro Ingredients brands

Quality garlic (fresh organic): $5-10

Lemon water supplies: $5

Daily Protocol (Start Day 2):

Morning : Glass of lemon water (warm)

Breakfast : Green smoothie with 1 tsp fresh cilantro + 1g chlorella

Lunch : Meal with 2 raw garlic cloves (minced, mixed in food)

Evening : 3g chlorella with water (before bed)

Throughout day: 8+ glasses filtered water

Why this works:

Cilantro mobilizes heavy metals from tissues/brain

Chlorella binds metals in gut, prevents reabsorption

Garlic stimulates liver detoxification

Reduces body’s electromagnetic responsiveness

(Full detox protocol in main handbook—this is minimal start)

Budget Day 2 Total: $260-$620

DAY 3: PREPARE YOUR SPACE

While waiting for delivery, optimize your environment:

BEDROOM PREPARATION (Primary Protection Zone)

Clear the area:

Identify where Silent Knight will be placed

Optimal placement : Within 12-15 feet of bed Elevated 3-4 feet (table/dresser height) NOT directly on floor (reduces effectiveness) NOT touching walls (grounding losses) Central location in room (maximizes coverage)



Reduce existing EMF pollution:

Turn OFF WiFi router at night (reduces background EMF)

Remove wireless devices from bedroom : Cell phones (airplane mode or outside room) Tablets, laptops Smart watches Alexa/Google Home devices

Unplug unnecessary electronics : Reduces dirty electricity

Check smart meter location: If on bedroom wall, request utility company move it OR shield that wall

Why this matters:

Reduces total EMF load on your body

Allows Silent Knight to work more effectively

Helps you distinguish attack EMF from ambient EMF

DOCUMENT YOUR BASELINE (Critical for Later Comparison)

Create “Before Silent Knight” record:

Physical symptoms (rate 0-10 severity):

Headaches: __/10

Nerve pain: __/10

Heart palpitations: __/10

Fatigue: __/10

Vibration sensations: __/10

Cognitive symptoms (rate 0-10):

V2K intensity: __/10

Thought insertion: __/10

Brain fog: __/10

Memory problems: __/10

Concentration difficulty: __/10

Emotional symptoms (rate 0-10):

Depression: __/10

Anxiety: __/10

Anger/irritability: __/10

Mood swings: __/10

Sleep quality:

Hours slept: __

Number of nightmares: __

Induced dreams: Yes/No

Wake up feeling: Refreshed / Tired / Exhausted

Attack frequency:

Attacks per day: __

Average duration: __ minutes/hours

Worst time of day: Morning / Afternoon / Evening / Night

EMF meter readings (if you have meter):

Bedroom baseline: __ V/m or __ mW/m²

During attack: __ V/m or __ mW/m²

Take photo: Date-stamp a photo of yourself (document physical appearance, dark circles, stress, etc.)

Why document baseline:

Provides objective before/after comparison

Easy to forget how bad things were once you feel better

Critical evidence for legal actions

Helps you assess if Silent Knight is working

DAYS 4-7: PREPARE FOR SUCCESS

BUILD YOUR SUPPORT NETWORK

Connect with other TI Silent Knight users:

Search Facebook groups: “Targeted Individuals Support”

Join Telegram channels: TI community channels

Reddit (cautiously): r/TargetedEnergyWeapons

Ask: “Who has Silent Knight? What’s your experience?”

Why important:

Get realistic expectations

Learn optimization tips

Combat isolation

Have someone to report results to

PLAN YOUR MONITORING PROTOCOL

First 7 days after Silent Knight arrives will be critical assessment period.

Prepare tracking sheet (digital or paper):

Plan to record:

How many hours Silent Knight was running

Symptom levels (use same 0-10 scale as baseline)

Any changes you notice (positive or negative)

Attack frequency and intensity

Sleep improvements

Cognitive clarity changes

Set phone reminders: 3x daily symptom check-ins

PREPARE FINANCIALLY FOR POTENTIAL UPGRADES

Budget reality: Most TIs (85-90%) get sufficient relief from single standard unit.

However, prepare for possibility you might need:

Second unit ($450): If you need coverage in multiple rooms

Upgrade to Double Juggernaut ($500-600): If attacks are very intense

Faraday sleeping canopy ($300-500): If physical attacks continue

Enhanced detox supplies ($200-400): If metals are major issue

Save $200-300 in reserve for potential upgrades in first 30 days

DELIVERY DAY: SILENT KNIGHT ARRIVAL (Week 5-8)

SETUP PROTOCOL

STEP 1: Unbox and Inspect

Check for shipping damage

Verify all components present: Main device Power adapter (5V/2.1A USB) Antenna(s) User instructions



STEP 2: Initial Placement

Bedroom setup (recommended first location): Place on table/dresser 3-4 feet high Position within 12-15 feet of where you sleep Central location for maximum radius Away from walls



STEP 3: Power Connection

Plug power adapter into UPS battery backup

Plug UPS into wall outlet

Turn on Silent Knight

Listen: Should hear gentle hum/buzzing (spark gap operating)

STEP 4: Verify Operation

Device should emit subtle sound (electrical discharge)

If EMF meter available: Measure RF levels near device (should see broadband increase) This is PROTECTIVE noise, not harmful Move 12-15 feet away, remeasure (should still detect some effect)



STEP 5: Initial Exposure (First Night)

Night 1 Protocol:

Run Silent Knight continuously

Sleep in same room

Note symptoms before bed (using 0-10 scale)

Track sleep quality

Note symptoms upon waking

What to expect (based on testimonials):

Some users report immediate relief (first night)

Others notice gradual improvement over 3-7 days

Most common : “I slept better than I have in months/years”

V2K typically reduces within 24-48 hours

Physical symptoms may take longer (3-7 days)

FIRST WEEK: OPTIMIZATION PHASE

DAYS 1-3: BASELINE ASSESSMENT

Run Silent Knight 24/7 continuously (don’t turn off)

Track symptoms 3x daily:

Morning (upon waking)

Afternoon (mid-day)

Evening (before bed)

Compare to pre-Silent Knight baseline:

Are symptoms improving?

By how much? (percentage estimate)

Which symptoms improved most?

Which symptoms remain?

Common first-week experiences (from testimonials):

Positive indicators (device is working):

✅ V2K volume decreases or stops

✅ Sleep improves dramatically

✅ Brain fog lifts

✅ Can concentrate better

✅ Emotional stability returns

✅ Physical pain reduces

✅ “Feel like myself again”

Concerning signs (may need adjustments):

⚠️ No change in symptoms after 3 days

⚠️ Symptoms slightly better but still severe

⚠️ Physical attacks continue unchanged

⚠️ Device seems to work in some rooms but not others

DAYS 4-7: TROUBLESHOOTING & OPTIMIZATION

IF SILENT KNIGHT IS WORKING WELL (70%+ relief):

Congratulations! Continue current protocol:

Keep running 24/7

Maintain detox regimen

Document your success (you may want to provide testimonial)

Consider getting second unit for workplace/living room

Next steps:

Focus on healing (detox, sleep, nutrition)

Begin legal documentation if attacks continue

Support other TIs with your success story

IF RESULTS ARE PARTIAL (30-70% relief):

Optimization strategies (try in order):

1. INTENSIFY HEAVY METAL DETOX (Days 4-14)

Manufacturer emphasizes this is critical

Increase cilantro to 2 tsp daily

Increase chlorella to 5g daily

Add: Zeolite (1g 2x daily)

Add: NAC (600mg 2x daily)

Reassess after 10 days of intensive detox

Why this may help: Heavy metals in body act as antennas/receivers. Reducing metal content may enhance Silent Knight effectiveness.

2. ADJUST PLACEMENT (Days 5-7)

Move closer to you : Try 8-10 feet instead of 12-15

Elevate higher : Try 5-6 feet (top of dresser)

Rotate position : Different angle may improve coverage

Try different room: Some rooms may have better RF characteristics

3. ENHANCE ELECTRICAL FIELD (Week 2)

Eric’s Advanced Setup (from testimonials):

Connect antenna output to aluminum window screen

Create barrel-shaped canopy over bed (2.5 feet above mattress)

Run copper wire around bed perimeter, connect to antenna

Install nickel-copper fabric on wall facing attack source

Result: Amplified electrical field density

Materials needed (~$50-100):

Aluminum window screen (6-8 feet)

12-gauge copper wire (20 feet)

Nickel-copper fabric (optional, $30-60)

Alligator clips or wire connectors

4. ADD PASSIVE SHIELDING (Week 2-3)

Faraday sleeping canopy ($300-500): Drapes over bed, blocks RF

EMF-blocking fabric ($50-100): Hang on walls between you and cell towers

Aluminum foil (budget option): Cover wall/ceiling facing attack source

Combine active + passive: Silent Knight disrupts signals, barriers block what gets through

IF RESULTS ARE MINIMAL (0-30% relief):

Don’t panic. Try these escalations:

1. VERIFY DEVICE IS WORKING

Can you hear the spark gap humming?

Does EMF meter show broadband noise increase?

Is power stable (check UPS is functioning)?

Contact manufacturer : silentknight.source@gmail.com or 346-579-8013 Describe your situation Ask for troubleshooting guidance May need device inspection/replacement



2. ASSESS TARGETING TYPE

Silent Knight most effective for: V2K, RNM, emotional manipulation, induced sleep, ultrasound

Less effective for : Intense physical microwave burns, laser attacks at very close range

If you have physical burns/heating: You may need passive shielding as PRIMARY defense, Silent Knight as supplemental

3. UPGRADE TO DOUBLE JUGGERNAUT

If you live within 1/4-1/2 mile of cell towers

If attacks are extremely intense

30,000 volt output vs. 3,600 volt standard

Dual antennas for enhanced penetration

Contact manufacturer for upgrade pricing/process

4. ADD SECOND UNIT

Some TIs report needing 2-3 units for complete relief

Coverage zones overlap : Creates stronger interference field

Strategic placement : Unit 1: Bedroom (sleep protection) Unit 2: Living room (day protection) Units spaced 15-20 feet apart



5. AGGRESSIVE DETOX + IMPLANT CHECK

30-day intensive detox : High-dose cilantro, chlorella, zeolite, activated charcoal

Medical imaging : X-ray, ultrasound to check for implants

If implants found : Silent Knight reported effective for some implanted TIs, but not universal May need surgical removal Or enhanced Silent Knight setup



6. COMBINE WITH SANCTUARY SHELTER

For 10-15% of TIs, Silent Knight alone insufficient

Build EMF-shielded shelter (see main handbook)

Use Silent Knight INSIDE shielded space

Dual protection: Barrier reduces incoming intensity, Silent Knight handles what penetrates

LONG-TERM SUCCESS PROTOCOL

WEEKS 2-4: ESTABLISH ROUTINE

If Silent Knight is working (70%+ relief):

Maintain protection:

Run device continuously 24/7

Keep UPS battery backup charged

Continue heavy metal detox (at least 60-90 days)

Monitor for any attack escalation

Document results:

Take weekly symptom assessments

Note cumulative improvements

Photograph yourself : Compare to baseline photo (stress reduction often visible)

Consider providing testimonial to manufacturer

Expand protection (optional):

Get second Silent Knight for workplace/car

Add Faraday canopy for sleep enhancement

Build community: Help other TIs understand the device

MONTH 2-3: HEALING PHASE

With attacks reduced, focus on recovery:

Physical healing:

Continue detox protocol (heavy metals, nano-tech)

Nutrition: Organic, anti-inflammatory diet

Exercise: Restore physical capacity

Sleep: Prioritize 7-9 hours quality sleep

Cognitive recovery:

Brain training: Puzzles, reading, learning new skills

Meditation: Restore mental clarity

Therapy: Process trauma if needed

Emotional restoration:

Rebuild relationships damaged by targeting

Grounding/earthing: Reconnect with nature

Community: Support other TIs

Legal preparation:

Continue EMF meter documentation

If attacks persist : Film, photograph, record evidence

Consult TI-friendly attorney

Prepare legal filings (see main handbook)

BUDGET SUMMARY: TOTAL INVESTMENT

ESSENTIAL TIER (Most TIs) : $509-$770

Result: 85-90% of TIs get substantial relief

ENHANCED TIER (Severe Targeting) : $1,100-$1,800

Add to Essential:

Result: 95%+ of TIs get substantial to complete relief

MAXIMUM TIER (Extreme Cases) : $3,500-$5,500

Add to Enhanced:

Result: Comprehensive protection for even extreme targeting

COMPARISON: SILENT KNIGHT VS. TRADITIONAL APPROACH

TRADITIONAL APPROACH (Pre-Silent Knight)

Sanctuary Shelter Build:

Cost : $2,300-$3,800

Timeline : 2-4 months (construction)

Skills required : Carpentry, electrical (grounding)

Property : Need land/permission to build

Portability : Zero (fixed location)

Protection type : Passive blocking only

Effectiveness: High (95%+ when properly built)

Total investment before protection: $2,300-$3,800 + 2-4 months

SILENT KNIGHT APPROACH

Active Electromagnetic Countermeasure:

Cost : $399-$899 (with essentials)

Timeline : 5-8 weeks (delivery)

Skills required : Plug in device (none)

Property : Works anywhere with electricity

Portability : High (take anywhere)

Protection type : Active interference

Effectiveness: 85-90% of users report substantial relief

Total investment before protection: $659-$869 + 5-8 weeks

THE SILENT KNIGHT ADVANTAGE

✅ 75% cost reduction ($659 vs. $2,500+ for traditional)

✅ 50% faster deployment (6-8 weeks vs. 12-16 weeks)

✅ No construction skills needed (plug-and-play)

✅ Apartment/rental friendly (no property modifications)

✅ Portable protection (take to work, travel, relocate)

✅ Active countermeasure (adapts to changing attack frequencies)

✅ High success rate (85-90% substantial relief)

⚠️ Consideration: Not 100% effective for all TIs (10-15% need additional protection)

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Q: What if the Silent Knight doesn’t work for me?

A: All sales are final—no refunds. However:

Mitigation strategies:

Before buying: Assess your targeting type (device best for V2K, RNM, cognitive attacks) Try optimizations: Heavy metal detox, placement adjustment, enhanced setup Upgrade options: Double Juggernaut, second unit, combine with passive shielding Success rate: 85-90% of testimonials positive—odds are in your favor

If truly ineffective after exhausting options:

Sell device to another TI (used market)

Repurpose: May benefit family member with EMF sensitivity

Last resort: Build sanctuary shelter (device becomes supplemental protection inside shelter)

Q: Is it legal? What about FCC regulations?

A: Potential gray area. Silent Knight generates broadband RF noise.

Manufacturer’s position:

Self-defense against illegal weapons

Stand Your Ground laws apply (30 states)

Personal residential use

Realistic risk assessment:

Low risk : FCC enforcement focused on commercial/public interference

Higher risk : If neighbors complain about WiFi/cellular disruption

Mitigation: Use indoors, avoid property line placement

Reality: TIs already under attack by illegal weapons. Silent Knight is defensive response to ongoing crime.

Q: Is it safe? Health effects of electric fields?

A: Manufacturer reports no user complaints about device-caused symptoms.

Considerations:

High-voltage electric fields (800-1,100 V/m)

Research on electric field health effects ongoing

Comparison: High-voltage power lines ~1-10 V/m; Silent Knight 80-1,100x higher at close range

Precautions:

Pacemaker/medical devices : Consult physician before use

Pregnancy : Consult healthcare provider (precautionary)

Distance: Maintain 8-12+ feet during waking hours; closer OK during sleep

Risk-benefit: Directed energy weapon exposure almost certainly more harmful than Silent Knight protection field.

Q: Can I use Silent Knight in an apartment?

A: Yes, major advantage over sanctuary shelter.

Apartment benefits:

No construction/modifications

Portable if you move

Landlord approval not needed

Works in any room

Considerations:

May affect neighbors’ WiFi/cellular (though device designed to stay within your space)

Noise level minimal (gentle hum)

Power draw low (~10 watts—no landlord objection to electricity use)

Q: How do I know it’s working?

Objective measurements:

EMF meter : Should detect broadband RF noise increase near device

Audio: Can hear spark gap humming when operational

Subjective improvements (most users report within 24-48 hours):

V2K volume decreases or stops

Sleep quality dramatically improves

Brain fog lifts—thinking becomes clearer

Emotional stability returns

Physical pain reduces

“Feel like myself again”

If NO improvement after 7 days: Try optimization strategies (detox, placement, upgrades)

Q: Can perpetrators detect I’m using this device?

A: Possibly, but likely irrelevant.

Detection:

Broadband RF noise would be detectable with spectrum analyzer

Attack effectiveness reduced—perpetrators would notice their weapons aren’t working

Implications:

May cause attack escalation : Perpetrators try to overcome interference Response: Upgrade to Double Juggernaut, add second unit

May cause attack cessation : Attacks become ineffective, waste of perpetrator resources Best outcome: They move on to easier targets

May provide legal evidence: If attacks follow you to new location + Silent Knight, proves deliberate targeting (not environmental EMF)

Strategic advantage: Silent Knight disrupts their weapons while you document their continued attempts (legal evidence).

Q: Should I keep my Silent Knight secret or tell people?

Recommendation: Situational discretion.

Tell:

✅ Other TIs (build community, share strategies)

✅ Trusted family/friends who believe you

✅ TI support groups (provide hope)

Don’t tell:

❌ Skeptics/non-believers (invites mockery)

❌ Perpetrators/handlers (if you know who they are)

❌ General public/social media (unless advocating publicly)

Exception: If you experience dramatic improvement, consider providing testimonial to manufacturer (helps other TIs make informed decision).

FINAL CHECKLIST: ARE YOU READY?

BEFORE ORDERING (Days 1-3):

[ ] Assessed your targeting type (V2K, RNM, cognitive attacks → good candidate)

[ ] Signed waiver on targetsourcellc.com

[ ] Have Cash App or Zelle account set up

[ ] Budget secured: $400-550 for device + shipping

[ ] Budget secured: $260-620 for supporting equipment (EMF meter, UPS, detox)

[ ] Contacted manufacturer: 346-579-8013 or silentknight.source@gmail.com

[ ] Placed order for Silent Knight (Standard or Double Juggernaut)

DURING WAIT PERIOD (Weeks 1-4):

[ ] Ordered EMF meter (Cornet or Acoustimeter)

[ ] Ordered battery backup/UPS

[ ] Started heavy metal detox protocol (cilantro, chlorella, garlic)

[ ] Documented baseline symptoms (0-10 scale across all categories)

[ ] Took baseline photo (date-stamped)

[ ] Took EMF meter baseline readings (if meter arrived)

[ ] Prepared bedroom space for Silent Knight placement

[ ] Reduced ambient EMF (WiFi off at night, wireless devices removed)

[ ] Connected with other TI Silent Knight users

[ ] Prepared symptom tracking sheet

UPON DELIVERY (Day 1):

[ ] Inspected device for shipping damage

[ ] Set up in optimal location (bedroom, 3-4 feet high, 12-15 feet from bed)

[ ] Connected to UPS battery backup

[ ] Powered on device, verified operation (hum/buzz sound)

[ ] Took EMF meter readings (if available)

[ ] Ran device continuously 24/7

[ ] Began symptom tracking (3x daily)

FIRST WEEK (Days 1-7):

[ ] Tracked symptoms daily (morning, afternoon, evening)

[ ] Compared to baseline—noting improvements

[ ] Continued heavy metal detox protocol

[ ] Maintained 24/7 operation of device

[ ] Tried optimization if needed (placement, detox intensity)

[ ] Documented results (written log, photos, EMF readings)

WEEK 2-4:

[ ] Assessed overall effectiveness (70%+ relief = success)

[ ] Decided on any needed upgrades (second unit, Double Juggernaut)

[ ] Established long-term protection routine

[ ] Focused on healing and recovery

[ ] Considered providing testimonial to help other TIs

YOU ARE READY TO RECLAIM YOUR LIFE

The Silent Knight is not a magic cure-all.

But for 85-90% of targeted individuals, it provides immediate, substantial relief from:

Voice-to-Skull harassment

Remote Neural Monitoring

Induced sleep/fatigue

Emotional manipulation

Brain fog and cognitive interference

Physical symptoms from directed energy

For under $500, in 5-8 weeks, you can have protection.

Compare to:

Months of suffering with no relief

Thousands of dollars for sanctuary shelter

Years of trying to convince authorities who don’t believe you

The choice is clear:

ORDER YOUR SILENT KNIGHT TODAY.

Contact Information:

Website : targetsourcellc.com (sign waiver first)

Phone : 346-579-8013

Email : silentknight.source@gmail.com

Payment : Cash App or Zelle only

Delivery: 5-8 weeks

You’ve been targeted long enough.

You’ve suffered enough.

You’ve been dismissed, gaslit, and isolated enough.

It’s time to fight back.

Not with violence. Not with rage.

With protection. With healing. With evidence. With resistance.

BUILD YOUR SHIELD. RECLAIM YOUR SOVEREIGNTY. JOIN THE RESISTANCE.

Quick Start Guide Version 1.0 - January 2026

Companion to: “The Warrior’s Shield: Complete Protection Arsenal Against Directed Energy Weapons”

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

For complete protection protocols: See full handbook covering:

Sanctuary shelter construction (backup for 10-15% needing additional protection)

Comprehensive detoxification protocols (heavy metal + nano-technology)

Legal counteroffensive strategies (documentation, litigation, criminal referrals)

Crowdfunding mobilization (community support networks)

Long-term resistance coordination (collective action frameworks)

TI Support Networks:

Targeted Justice (targetedjustice.com)

NZDSOS TI resources

Facebook TI support groups

Telegram TI channels

Medical Support:

Integrative medicine practitioners

Heavy metal chelation specialists

EMF sensitivity clinics

Functional medicine doctors

Legal Resources:

TI-focused civil rights attorneys

Pro bono legal organizations

Legal document templates (FOIA, complaints, cease & desist)

Technical Resources:

EMF measurement consultants

RF engineering experts

Spectrum analysis services

Forensic documentation specialists

SHARE THIS GUIDE

Every targeted individual deserves to know this option exists.

Copy this guide. Share it. Translate it. Improve it.

Post in TI forums. Email to TI friends. Print and distribute.

The more TIs who get protected, the weaker the targeting program becomes.

When 10,000 TIs have Silent Knights, the perpetrators’ weapons become ineffective.

When 100,000 TIs are protected, the program collapses.

A WORD ABOUT HOPE

If you’ve been targeted for months or years, you may have lost hope.

You may believe nothing can help you.

You may think protection is impossible.

Read the testimonials again:

“I can’t live without it!” - Attorney in federal TI lawsuit

“It works for me! I own two devices.” - A.W., Colorado

“BACK TO REALITY!” - JD, Texas

“It has made a huge difference in my life.” - K.S., Australia

“I would absolutely recommend this to any target.” - Katie, California

These are real people. Under real attack. Finding real relief.

You can be next.

ONE FINAL TRUTH

The perpetrators want you to believe:

Protection is impossible

No one can help you

You’re alone

You’re powerless

You’re crazy

They are LYING.

Protection IS possible. It costs $400. It arrives in 6-8 weeks.

People CAN help you. An entire community of TIs exists.

You are NOT alone. Thousands face the same attacks.

You are NOT powerless. You can shield yourself.

You are NOT crazy. The attacks are REAL. And now the PROTECTION is real too.

ORDER TODAY. GET PROTECTED. START HEALING.

Phone : 346-579-8013

Email : silentknight.source@gmail.com

Website: www.targetsourcellc.com

Download this manual as PDF here

They cannot break what they cannot reach.

Build your shield.

Reclaim your life.

Join the resistance.