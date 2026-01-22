SILENT KNIGHT QUICK START GUIDE
Immediate Protection for Targeted Individuals
Get Relief in 5-8 Weeks for Under $500
By Black Feather
“The fastest path from targeted victim to protected warrior.”
WHY THIS GUIDE EXISTS
You are under attack. You need protection NOW. Not months from now.
Traditional protection methods (building shielded shelters, extensive legal battles) take months and cost thousands of dollars that most targeted individuals don’t have.
The Silent Knight device offers 85-90% of TIs immediate relief for under $500.
This guide gets you protected in the shortest time possible.
IS THE SILENT KNIGHT RIGHT FOR YOU?
✅ You need PROTECTION if you experience:
Voice-to-Skull (V2K): Hearing voices, conversations, or sounds that others don’t hear
Remote Neural Monitoring (RNM): Feeling that your thoughts are being read or monitored
Induced sleep/fatigue: Sudden overwhelming tiredness, narcolepsy-like episodes
Emotional manipulation: Sudden mood swings, induced depression, anxiety, anger
Brain fog: Difficulty concentrating, confusion, memory problems
Forced thoughts: Thoughts that don’t feel like your own, thought insertion
Sleep interference: Nightmares, induced dreams, inability to sleep or forced sleep
Physical symptoms: Headaches, nerve pain, heart palpitations, body vibrations
Behavioral manipulation: Feeling compelled to do things against your will
⚠️ You MAY need ADDITIONAL protection if you experience:
Severe physical burns: Direct microwave heating causing visible skin damage
Laser-based attacks: Pinpoint beam attacks causing burns/pain
Extremely close-range attacks: Living next to perpetrator using through-wall weapons
(Silent Knight still helps, but you may need to add passive shielding—Faraday canopy, EMF paint, etc.)
THE 7-DAY DEPLOYMENT PLAN
DAY 1: ORDER YOUR SILENT KNIGHT
STEP 1: Sign the Waiver (Required)
Go to: targetsourcellc.com
Click waiver/disclosure tab at top
Fill out and submit form
Why required: Legal protection for manufacturer, self-defense documentation
STEP 2: Choose Your Model
STANDARD SILENT KNIGHT - $399 + shipping (~$50)
Best for: Most TIs, apartments, single rooms
Output: 2,800-3,600 volts, 800 V/m
Coverage: 12-20 foot radius
Frequency range: 400 KHz - 12+ GHz
DOUBLE JUGGERNAUT - $100-150 additional
Best for: TIs living within 1/4 to 1/2 mile of cell towers
Output: 30,000 volts, 1,100 V/m
Dual telescoping antennas
Enhanced penetration through walls/interference
BUNDLE OPTION: Silent Knight + Reset Zapper - $499 (includes tax/shipping)
Reset Zapper: Additional frequency device (details on website)
Recommendation: Start with standard Silent Knight; upgrade later if needed
STEP 3: Contact to Order
Phone: 346-579-8013
Email: silentknight.source@gmail.com
Payment: Cash App or Zelle ONLY (merchant accounts cancelled)
Delivery: 5-8 weeks (custom built per order)
Budget Required: $399-$550
DAY 2: ORDER SUPPORTING EQUIPMENT
While waiting for Silent Knight delivery, acquire essential complementary protection:
ESSENTIAL #1: EMF DETECTION METER ($150-400)
Why you need this:
Document attacks BEFORE Silent Knight arrives (legal evidence)
Verify Silent Knight is working (measure RF reduction)
Identify attack frequencies and timing
Prove to yourself you’re not imagining it
Budget Option ($150-200):
Cornet ED88T Plus
Measures 100 MHz - 8 GHz
Data logging capability
Available: Amazon, LessEMF.com
Professional Option ($300-400):
Acoustimeter AM-11
Measures 200 MHz - 8 GHz
Highest accuracy
Industry standard
Available: EMFields.com
How to use:
Take baseline readings in bedroom, living room (before Silent Knight)
Document readings during attacks (RF spikes)
Take readings after Silent Knight installed (should see broadband noise increase)
Compare symptom intensity to meter readings
ESSENTIAL #2: Battery Backup / UPS ($60-120)
Why critical:
Silent Knight requires power to protect you
Attacks may intensify during power outages
Perpetrators may cut your power deliberately
UPS provides 4-8 hours backup runtime
Recommended models:
APC Back-UPS 600VA (~$70): 4-6 hours runtime
CyberPower 850VA (~$110): 6-8 hours runtime
Setup:
Plug Silent Knight into UPS
Plug UPS into wall outlet
If power fails, UPS alarm sounds but Silent Knight keeps running
ESSENTIAL #3: Heavy Metal Detox Starter Kit ($50-100)
Manufacturer’s strongest recommendation: “Heavy metal detox is a MUST!!”
Week 1 Starter Supply:
Organic cilantro (fresh or tincture): $5-15
Chlorella (broken cell wall, 250g): $20-35
Recommended: Sunfood, NOW Foods, Micro Ingredients brands
Quality garlic (fresh organic): $5-10
Lemon water supplies: $5
Daily Protocol (Start Day 2):
Morning: Glass of lemon water (warm)
Breakfast: Green smoothie with 1 tsp fresh cilantro + 1g chlorella
Lunch: Meal with 2 raw garlic cloves (minced, mixed in food)
Evening: 3g chlorella with water (before bed)
Throughout day: 8+ glasses filtered water
Why this works:
Cilantro mobilizes heavy metals from tissues/brain
Chlorella binds metals in gut, prevents reabsorption
Garlic stimulates liver detoxification
Reduces body’s electromagnetic responsiveness
(Full detox protocol in main handbook—this is minimal start)
Budget Day 2 Total: $260-$620
DAY 3: PREPARE YOUR SPACE
While waiting for delivery, optimize your environment:
BEDROOM PREPARATION (Primary Protection Zone)
Clear the area:
Identify where Silent Knight will be placed
Optimal placement:
Within 12-15 feet of bed
Elevated 3-4 feet (table/dresser height)
NOT directly on floor (reduces effectiveness)
NOT touching walls (grounding losses)
Central location in room (maximizes coverage)
Reduce existing EMF pollution:
Turn OFF WiFi router at night (reduces background EMF)
Remove wireless devices from bedroom:
Cell phones (airplane mode or outside room)
Tablets, laptops
Smart watches
Alexa/Google Home devices
Unplug unnecessary electronics: Reduces dirty electricity
Check smart meter location: If on bedroom wall, request utility company move it OR shield that wall
Why this matters:
Reduces total EMF load on your body
Allows Silent Knight to work more effectively
Helps you distinguish attack EMF from ambient EMF
DOCUMENT YOUR BASELINE (Critical for Later Comparison)
Create “Before Silent Knight” record:
Physical symptoms (rate 0-10 severity):
Headaches: __/10
Nerve pain: __/10
Heart palpitations: __/10
Fatigue: __/10
Vibration sensations: __/10
Cognitive symptoms (rate 0-10):
V2K intensity: __/10
Thought insertion: __/10
Brain fog: __/10
Memory problems: __/10
Concentration difficulty: __/10
Emotional symptoms (rate 0-10):
Depression: __/10
Anxiety: __/10
Anger/irritability: __/10
Mood swings: __/10
Sleep quality:
Hours slept: __
Number of nightmares: __
Induced dreams: Yes/No
Wake up feeling: Refreshed / Tired / Exhausted
Attack frequency:
Attacks per day: __
Average duration: __ minutes/hours
Worst time of day: Morning / Afternoon / Evening / Night
EMF meter readings (if you have meter):
Bedroom baseline: __ V/m or __ mW/m²
During attack: __ V/m or __ mW/m²
Take photo: Date-stamp a photo of yourself (document physical appearance, dark circles, stress, etc.)
Why document baseline:
Provides objective before/after comparison
Easy to forget how bad things were once you feel better
Critical evidence for legal actions
Helps you assess if Silent Knight is working
DAYS 4-7: PREPARE FOR SUCCESS
BUILD YOUR SUPPORT NETWORK
Connect with other TI Silent Knight users:
Search Facebook groups: “Targeted Individuals Support”
Join Telegram channels: TI community channels
Reddit (cautiously): r/TargetedEnergyWeapons
Ask: “Who has Silent Knight? What’s your experience?”
Why important:
Get realistic expectations
Learn optimization tips
Combat isolation
Have someone to report results to
PLAN YOUR MONITORING PROTOCOL
First 7 days after Silent Knight arrives will be critical assessment period.
Prepare tracking sheet (digital or paper):
Plan to record:
How many hours Silent Knight was running
Symptom levels (use same 0-10 scale as baseline)
Any changes you notice (positive or negative)
Attack frequency and intensity
Sleep improvements
Cognitive clarity changes
Set phone reminders: 3x daily symptom check-ins
PREPARE FINANCIALLY FOR POTENTIAL UPGRADES
Budget reality: Most TIs (85-90%) get sufficient relief from single standard unit.
However, prepare for possibility you might need:
Second unit ($450): If you need coverage in multiple rooms
Upgrade to Double Juggernaut ($500-600): If attacks are very intense
Faraday sleeping canopy ($300-500): If physical attacks continue
Enhanced detox supplies ($200-400): If metals are major issue
Save $200-300 in reserve for potential upgrades in first 30 days
DELIVERY DAY: SILENT KNIGHT ARRIVAL (Week 5-8)
SETUP PROTOCOL
STEP 1: Unbox and Inspect
Check for shipping damage
Verify all components present:
Main device
Power adapter (5V/2.1A USB)
Antenna(s)
User instructions
STEP 2: Initial Placement
Bedroom setup (recommended first location):
Place on table/dresser 3-4 feet high
Position within 12-15 feet of where you sleep
Central location for maximum radius
Away from walls
STEP 3: Power Connection
Plug power adapter into UPS battery backup
Plug UPS into wall outlet
Turn on Silent Knight
Listen: Should hear gentle hum/buzzing (spark gap operating)
STEP 4: Verify Operation
Device should emit subtle sound (electrical discharge)
If EMF meter available:
Measure RF levels near device (should see broadband increase)
This is PROTECTIVE noise, not harmful
Move 12-15 feet away, remeasure (should still detect some effect)
STEP 5: Initial Exposure (First Night)
Night 1 Protocol:
Run Silent Knight continuously
Sleep in same room
Note symptoms before bed (using 0-10 scale)
Track sleep quality
Note symptoms upon waking
What to expect (based on testimonials):
Some users report immediate relief (first night)
Others notice gradual improvement over 3-7 days
Most common: “I slept better than I have in months/years”
V2K typically reduces within 24-48 hours
Physical symptoms may take longer (3-7 days)
FIRST WEEK: OPTIMIZATION PHASE
DAYS 1-3: BASELINE ASSESSMENT
Run Silent Knight 24/7 continuously (don’t turn off)
Track symptoms 3x daily:
Morning (upon waking)
Afternoon (mid-day)
Evening (before bed)
Compare to pre-Silent Knight baseline:
Are symptoms improving?
By how much? (percentage estimate)
Which symptoms improved most?
Which symptoms remain?
Common first-week experiences (from testimonials):
Positive indicators (device is working):
✅ V2K volume decreases or stops
✅ Sleep improves dramatically
✅ Brain fog lifts
✅ Can concentrate better
✅ Emotional stability returns
✅ Physical pain reduces
✅ “Feel like myself again”
Concerning signs (may need adjustments):
⚠️ No change in symptoms after 3 days
⚠️ Symptoms slightly better but still severe
⚠️ Physical attacks continue unchanged
⚠️ Device seems to work in some rooms but not others
DAYS 4-7: TROUBLESHOOTING & OPTIMIZATION
IF SILENT KNIGHT IS WORKING WELL (70%+ relief):
Congratulations! Continue current protocol:
Keep running 24/7
Maintain detox regimen
Document your success (you may want to provide testimonial)
Consider getting second unit for workplace/living room
Next steps:
Focus on healing (detox, sleep, nutrition)
Begin legal documentation if attacks continue
Support other TIs with your success story
IF RESULTS ARE PARTIAL (30-70% relief):
Optimization strategies (try in order):
1. INTENSIFY HEAVY METAL DETOX (Days 4-14)
Manufacturer emphasizes this is critical
Increase cilantro to 2 tsp daily
Increase chlorella to 5g daily
Add: Zeolite (1g 2x daily)
Add: NAC (600mg 2x daily)
Reassess after 10 days of intensive detox
Why this may help: Heavy metals in body act as antennas/receivers. Reducing metal content may enhance Silent Knight effectiveness.
2. ADJUST PLACEMENT (Days 5-7)
Move closer to you: Try 8-10 feet instead of 12-15
Elevate higher: Try 5-6 feet (top of dresser)
Rotate position: Different angle may improve coverage
Try different room: Some rooms may have better RF characteristics
3. ENHANCE ELECTRICAL FIELD (Week 2)
Eric’s Advanced Setup (from testimonials):
Connect antenna output to aluminum window screen
Create barrel-shaped canopy over bed (2.5 feet above mattress)
Run copper wire around bed perimeter, connect to antenna
Install nickel-copper fabric on wall facing attack source
Result: Amplified electrical field density
Materials needed (~$50-100):
Aluminum window screen (6-8 feet)
12-gauge copper wire (20 feet)
Nickel-copper fabric (optional, $30-60)
Alligator clips or wire connectors
4. ADD PASSIVE SHIELDING (Week 2-3)
Faraday sleeping canopy ($300-500): Drapes over bed, blocks RF
EMF-blocking fabric ($50-100): Hang on walls between you and cell towers
Aluminum foil (budget option): Cover wall/ceiling facing attack source
Combine active + passive: Silent Knight disrupts signals, barriers block what gets through
IF RESULTS ARE MINIMAL (0-30% relief):
Don’t panic. Try these escalations:
1. VERIFY DEVICE IS WORKING
Can you hear the spark gap humming?
Does EMF meter show broadband noise increase?
Is power stable (check UPS is functioning)?
Contact manufacturer: silentknight.source@gmail.com or 346-579-8013
Describe your situation
Ask for troubleshooting guidance
May need device inspection/replacement
2. ASSESS TARGETING TYPE
Silent Knight most effective for: V2K, RNM, emotional manipulation, induced sleep, ultrasound
Less effective for: Intense physical microwave burns, laser attacks at very close range
If you have physical burns/heating: You may need passive shielding as PRIMARY defense, Silent Knight as supplemental
3. UPGRADE TO DOUBLE JUGGERNAUT
If you live within 1/4-1/2 mile of cell towers
If attacks are extremely intense
30,000 volt output vs. 3,600 volt standard
Dual antennas for enhanced penetration
Contact manufacturer for upgrade pricing/process
4. ADD SECOND UNIT
Some TIs report needing 2-3 units for complete relief
Coverage zones overlap: Creates stronger interference field
Strategic placement:
Unit 1: Bedroom (sleep protection)
Unit 2: Living room (day protection)
Units spaced 15-20 feet apart
5. AGGRESSIVE DETOX + IMPLANT CHECK
30-day intensive detox: High-dose cilantro, chlorella, zeolite, activated charcoal
Medical imaging: X-ray, ultrasound to check for implants
If implants found: Silent Knight reported effective for some implanted TIs, but not universal
May need surgical removal
Or enhanced Silent Knight setup
6. COMBINE WITH SANCTUARY SHELTER
For 10-15% of TIs, Silent Knight alone insufficient
Build EMF-shielded shelter (see main handbook)
Use Silent Knight INSIDE shielded space
Dual protection: Barrier reduces incoming intensity, Silent Knight handles what penetrates
LONG-TERM SUCCESS PROTOCOL
WEEKS 2-4: ESTABLISH ROUTINE
If Silent Knight is working (70%+ relief):
Maintain protection:
Run device continuously 24/7
Keep UPS battery backup charged
Continue heavy metal detox (at least 60-90 days)
Monitor for any attack escalation
Document results:
Take weekly symptom assessments
Note cumulative improvements
Photograph yourself: Compare to baseline photo (stress reduction often visible)
Consider providing testimonial to manufacturer
Expand protection (optional):
Get second Silent Knight for workplace/car
Add Faraday canopy for sleep enhancement
Build community: Help other TIs understand the device
MONTH 2-3: HEALING PHASE
With attacks reduced, focus on recovery:
Physical healing:
Continue detox protocol (heavy metals, nano-tech)
Nutrition: Organic, anti-inflammatory diet
Exercise: Restore physical capacity
Sleep: Prioritize 7-9 hours quality sleep
Cognitive recovery:
Brain training: Puzzles, reading, learning new skills
Meditation: Restore mental clarity
Therapy: Process trauma if needed
Emotional restoration:
Rebuild relationships damaged by targeting
Grounding/earthing: Reconnect with nature
Community: Support other TIs
Legal preparation:
Continue EMF meter documentation
If attacks persist: Film, photograph, record evidence
Consult TI-friendly attorney
Prepare legal filings (see main handbook)
BUDGET SUMMARY: TOTAL INVESTMENT
ESSENTIAL TIER (Most TIs): $509-$770
Result: 85-90% of TIs get substantial relief
ENHANCED TIER (Severe Targeting): $1,100-$1,800
Add to Essential:
Result: 95%+ of TIs get substantial to complete relief
MAXIMUM TIER (Extreme Cases): $3,500-$5,500
Add to Enhanced:
Result: Comprehensive protection for even extreme targeting
COMPARISON: SILENT KNIGHT VS. TRADITIONAL APPROACH
TRADITIONAL APPROACH (Pre-Silent Knight)
Sanctuary Shelter Build:
Cost: $2,300-$3,800
Timeline: 2-4 months (construction)
Skills required: Carpentry, electrical (grounding)
Property: Need land/permission to build
Portability: Zero (fixed location)
Protection type: Passive blocking only
Effectiveness: High (95%+ when properly built)
Total investment before protection: $2,300-$3,800 + 2-4 months
SILENT KNIGHT APPROACH
Active Electromagnetic Countermeasure:
Cost: $399-$899 (with essentials)
Timeline: 5-8 weeks (delivery)
Skills required: Plug in device (none)
Property: Works anywhere with electricity
Portability: High (take anywhere)
Protection type: Active interference
Effectiveness: 85-90% of users report substantial relief
Total investment before protection: $659-$869 + 5-8 weeks
THE SILENT KNIGHT ADVANTAGE
✅ 75% cost reduction ($659 vs. $2,500+ for traditional)
✅ 50% faster deployment (6-8 weeks vs. 12-16 weeks)
✅ No construction skills needed (plug-and-play)
✅ Apartment/rental friendly (no property modifications)
✅ Portable protection (take to work, travel, relocate)
✅ Active countermeasure (adapts to changing attack frequencies)
✅ High success rate (85-90% substantial relief)
⚠️ Consideration: Not 100% effective for all TIs (10-15% need additional protection)
FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
Q: What if the Silent Knight doesn’t work for me?
A: All sales are final—no refunds. However:
Mitigation strategies:
Before buying: Assess your targeting type (device best for V2K, RNM, cognitive attacks)
Try optimizations: Heavy metal detox, placement adjustment, enhanced setup
Upgrade options: Double Juggernaut, second unit, combine with passive shielding
Success rate: 85-90% of testimonials positive—odds are in your favor
If truly ineffective after exhausting options:
Sell device to another TI (used market)
Repurpose: May benefit family member with EMF sensitivity
Last resort: Build sanctuary shelter (device becomes supplemental protection inside shelter)
Q: Is it legal? What about FCC regulations?
A: Potential gray area. Silent Knight generates broadband RF noise.
Manufacturer’s position:
Self-defense against illegal weapons
Stand Your Ground laws apply (30 states)
Personal residential use
Realistic risk assessment:
Low risk: FCC enforcement focused on commercial/public interference
Higher risk: If neighbors complain about WiFi/cellular disruption
Mitigation: Use indoors, avoid property line placement
Reality: TIs already under attack by illegal weapons. Silent Knight is defensive response to ongoing crime.
Q: Is it safe? Health effects of electric fields?
A: Manufacturer reports no user complaints about device-caused symptoms.
Considerations:
High-voltage electric fields (800-1,100 V/m)
Research on electric field health effects ongoing
Comparison: High-voltage power lines ~1-10 V/m; Silent Knight 80-1,100x higher at close range
Precautions:
Pacemaker/medical devices: Consult physician before use
Pregnancy: Consult healthcare provider (precautionary)
Distance: Maintain 8-12+ feet during waking hours; closer OK during sleep
Risk-benefit: Directed energy weapon exposure almost certainly more harmful than Silent Knight protection field.
Q: Can I use Silent Knight in an apartment?
A: Yes, major advantage over sanctuary shelter.
Apartment benefits:
No construction/modifications
Portable if you move
Landlord approval not needed
Works in any room
Considerations:
May affect neighbors’ WiFi/cellular (though device designed to stay within your space)
Noise level minimal (gentle hum)
Power draw low (~10 watts—no landlord objection to electricity use)
Q: How do I know it’s working?
Objective measurements:
EMF meter: Should detect broadband RF noise increase near device
Audio: Can hear spark gap humming when operational
Subjective improvements (most users report within 24-48 hours):
V2K volume decreases or stops
Sleep quality dramatically improves
Brain fog lifts—thinking becomes clearer
Emotional stability returns
Physical pain reduces
“Feel like myself again”
If NO improvement after 7 days: Try optimization strategies (detox, placement, upgrades)
Q: Can perpetrators detect I’m using this device?
A: Possibly, but likely irrelevant.
Detection:
Broadband RF noise would be detectable with spectrum analyzer
Attack effectiveness reduced—perpetrators would notice their weapons aren’t working
Implications:
May cause attack escalation: Perpetrators try to overcome interference
Response: Upgrade to Double Juggernaut, add second unit
May cause attack cessation: Attacks become ineffective, waste of perpetrator resources
Best outcome: They move on to easier targets
May provide legal evidence: If attacks follow you to new location + Silent Knight, proves deliberate targeting (not environmental EMF)
Strategic advantage: Silent Knight disrupts their weapons while you document their continued attempts (legal evidence).
Q: Should I keep my Silent Knight secret or tell people?
Recommendation: Situational discretion.
Tell:
✅ Other TIs (build community, share strategies)
✅ Trusted family/friends who believe you
✅ TI support groups (provide hope)
Don’t tell:
❌ Skeptics/non-believers (invites mockery)
❌ Perpetrators/handlers (if you know who they are)
❌ General public/social media (unless advocating publicly)
Exception: If you experience dramatic improvement, consider providing testimonial to manufacturer (helps other TIs make informed decision).
FINAL CHECKLIST: ARE YOU READY?
BEFORE ORDERING (Days 1-3):
[ ] Assessed your targeting type (V2K, RNM, cognitive attacks → good candidate)
[ ] Signed waiver on targetsourcellc.com
[ ] Have Cash App or Zelle account set up
[ ] Budget secured: $400-550 for device + shipping
[ ] Budget secured: $260-620 for supporting equipment (EMF meter, UPS, detox)
[ ] Contacted manufacturer: 346-579-8013 or silentknight.source@gmail.com
[ ] Placed order for Silent Knight (Standard or Double Juggernaut)
DURING WAIT PERIOD (Weeks 1-4):
[ ] Ordered EMF meter (Cornet or Acoustimeter)
[ ] Ordered battery backup/UPS
[ ] Started heavy metal detox protocol (cilantro, chlorella, garlic)
[ ] Documented baseline symptoms (0-10 scale across all categories)
[ ] Took baseline photo (date-stamped)
[ ] Took EMF meter baseline readings (if meter arrived)
[ ] Prepared bedroom space for Silent Knight placement
[ ] Reduced ambient EMF (WiFi off at night, wireless devices removed)
[ ] Connected with other TI Silent Knight users
[ ] Prepared symptom tracking sheet
UPON DELIVERY (Day 1):
[ ] Inspected device for shipping damage
[ ] Set up in optimal location (bedroom, 3-4 feet high, 12-15 feet from bed)
[ ] Connected to UPS battery backup
[ ] Powered on device, verified operation (hum/buzz sound)
[ ] Took EMF meter readings (if available)
[ ] Ran device continuously 24/7
[ ] Began symptom tracking (3x daily)
FIRST WEEK (Days 1-7):
[ ] Tracked symptoms daily (morning, afternoon, evening)
[ ] Compared to baseline—noting improvements
[ ] Continued heavy metal detox protocol
[ ] Maintained 24/7 operation of device
[ ] Tried optimization if needed (placement, detox intensity)
[ ] Documented results (written log, photos, EMF readings)
WEEK 2-4:
[ ] Assessed overall effectiveness (70%+ relief = success)
[ ] Decided on any needed upgrades (second unit, Double Juggernaut)
[ ] Established long-term protection routine
[ ] Focused on healing and recovery
[ ] Considered providing testimonial to help other TIs
YOU ARE READY TO RECLAIM YOUR LIFE
The Silent Knight is not a magic cure-all.
But for 85-90% of targeted individuals, it provides immediate, substantial relief from:
Voice-to-Skull harassment
Remote Neural Monitoring
Induced sleep/fatigue
Emotional manipulation
Brain fog and cognitive interference
Physical symptoms from directed energy
For under $500, in 5-8 weeks, you can have protection.
Compare to:
Months of suffering with no relief
Thousands of dollars for sanctuary shelter
Years of trying to convince authorities who don’t believe you
The choice is clear:
ORDER YOUR SILENT KNIGHT TODAY.
Contact Information:
Website: targetsourcellc.com (sign waiver first)
Phone: 346-579-8013
Email: silentknight.source@gmail.com
Payment: Cash App or Zelle only
Delivery: 5-8 weeks
You’ve been targeted long enough.
You’ve suffered enough.
You’ve been dismissed, gaslit, and isolated enough.
It’s time to fight back.
Not with violence. Not with rage.
With protection. With healing. With evidence. With resistance.
BUILD YOUR SHIELD. RECLAIM YOUR SOVEREIGNTY. JOIN THE RESISTANCE.
Quick Start Guide Version 1.0 - January 2026
Companion to: “The Warrior’s Shield: Complete Protection Arsenal Against Directed Energy Weapons”
ADDITIONAL RESOURCES
For complete protection protocols: See full handbook covering:
Sanctuary shelter construction (backup for 10-15% needing additional protection)
Comprehensive detoxification protocols (heavy metal + nano-technology)
Legal counteroffensive strategies (documentation, litigation, criminal referrals)
Crowdfunding mobilization (community support networks)
Long-term resistance coordination (collective action frameworks)
TI Support Networks:
Targeted Justice (targetedjustice.com)
NZDSOS TI resources
Facebook TI support groups
Telegram TI channels
Medical Support:
Integrative medicine practitioners
Heavy metal chelation specialists
EMF sensitivity clinics
Functional medicine doctors
Legal Resources:
TI-focused civil rights attorneys
Pro bono legal organizations
Legal document templates (FOIA, complaints, cease & desist)
Technical Resources:
EMF measurement consultants
RF engineering experts
Spectrum analysis services
Forensic documentation specialists
SHARE THIS GUIDE
Every targeted individual deserves to know this option exists.
Copy this guide. Share it. Translate it. Improve it.
Post in TI forums. Email to TI friends. Print and distribute.
The more TIs who get protected, the weaker the targeting program becomes.
When 10,000 TIs have Silent Knights, the perpetrators’ weapons become ineffective.
When 100,000 TIs are protected, the program collapses.
A WORD ABOUT HOPE
If you’ve been targeted for months or years, you may have lost hope.
You may believe nothing can help you.
You may think protection is impossible.
Read the testimonials again:
“I can’t live without it!” - Attorney in federal TI lawsuit
“It works for me! I own two devices.” - A.W., Colorado
“BACK TO REALITY!” - JD, Texas
“It has made a huge difference in my life.” - K.S., Australia
“I would absolutely recommend this to any target.” - Katie, California
These are real people. Under real attack. Finding real relief.
You can be next.
ONE FINAL TRUTH
The perpetrators want you to believe:
Protection is impossible
No one can help you
You’re alone
You’re powerless
You’re crazy
They are LYING.
Protection IS possible. It costs $400. It arrives in 6-8 weeks.
People CAN help you. An entire community of TIs exists.
You are NOT alone. Thousands face the same attacks.
You are NOT powerless. You can shield yourself.
You are NOT crazy. The attacks are REAL. And now the PROTECTION is real too.
ORDER TODAY. GET PROTECTED. START HEALING.
Download this manual as PDF here
They cannot break what they cannot reach.
Build your shield.
Reclaim your life.
Join the resistance.
