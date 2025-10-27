Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published [Verse 1] Welcome to world state, minds locked down tight Sorted into castes, birth to final night Alpha, Beta, Gamma - pre-determined roles Synthetic pleasures traded for our souls Bernard questions deep but systems crush him flat John screams revolution, they won’t stand for that Entertainment flows like water from the tap While human spirit fades into a mindless gap [Chorus] Artificial bliss and empty fills Swallow what they give, forget free will Don’t dare think, just fall in line In this brave new world divine Freedom’s myth, truth’s disguise Everything’s for control’s design Rise up now while still alive Break free from their grand design [Verse 2] Centers where they mold each thought with care Sleep-taught mantras floating through the air “Everyone belongs to everyone” they preach While individuality slips beyond our reach Mass production humans, copies in a row Art and truth forbidden, that’s the status quo Lenina numbs herself to dodge the pain While Helmholtz’s censored words fall like rain [Bridge] Shakespeare’s banned for speaking truth too clear Passion labeled threat, emotion breeds their fear Mustapha Mond preaches stability above But what’s life worth living without real love? [Chorus] Artificial bliss and empty fills Swallow what they give, forget free will Don’t dare think, just fall in line In this brave new world divine Freedom’s myth, truth’s disguise Everything’s for control’s design Rise up now while still alive Break free from their grand design [Outro] John saw through their lies, chose his own way out While we still have time to raise our voice and shout Against their perfect system’s suffocating hold For genuine human spirit, precious more than gold

These lyrics are an example of modern dystopian rock poetry — a fusion of literary depth, social critique, and emotional urgency. They draw clear inspiration from Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, yet go beyond mere adaptation: the song transforms Huxley’s warning into a contemporary anthem against conformity, control, and spiritual numbness.

🧠 Summary of the Message

The song paints a chilling portrait of a future — or perhaps a present — where human beings are engineered, categorized, and pacified. Minds are locked down “from birth to final night,” and individuality has been traded for comfort. Artificial pleasure, mass entertainment, and chemical bliss have replaced freedom, truth, and love.

Through the figures of Bernard, John, Lenina, and Helmholtz — borrowed from Huxley’s novel — the lyrics explore what it means to wake up in a world designed to prevent awakening. The chorus becomes both warning and rallying cry:

“Artificial bliss and empty fills / Swallow what they give, forget free will...”

The song culminates in a call to rebellion — not with weapons, but with awareness, with the refusal to accept illusion as paradise. The closing lines transform Huxley’s tragedy into a moral challenge for our own age:

“John saw through their lies, chose his own way out / While we still have time to raise our voice and shout...”

🎵 Why You Should Listen

Powerful Storytelling: These lyrics aren’t just words — they’re a cinematic descent into the machinery of a “perfect” world gone wrong. Each verse unfolds like a chapter of a dark future that looks eerily like our own.

Deeply Philosophical: Beneath the sci-fi imagery lies a timeless question: What is the price of comfort if it costs our soul? The song invites the listener to reflect on modern society’s obsession with pleasure, distraction, and control.

Emotional and Musical Energy: The repeated chorus — urgent, defiant, and unforgettable — feels like a protest shouted from the edge of civilization.

Modern Relevance: In an age of algorithms, surveillance, and digital escapism, the lyrics resonate more than ever. They speak to the listener directly — as a warning and a wake-up call.

⚡ Essence in One Line

Haunting, defiant song lyrics that turn Huxley’s Brave New World into a mirror for our own — daring us to break free before it’s too late.

You can listen to the song by watching the corresponding music video here.

The song writing process as well as all seperate stems of its final version will be shared underneath soon for personal study (replay, training, record, remix and production sessions). Stay tuned.