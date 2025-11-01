Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published THE USELESS [Verse 1] They got a plan, better listen to the facts “Own nothing, be happy” while they watch our backs The elite crew at the top calls every shot While we struggle down here with the little that we got They label us “the useless ones” in their sick game 90% of humanity, they want us tamed Digital takeover, no space left to breathe No jobs, no resources, just chains to deceive Machines replacing humans, work becomes rare Big corps making billions without workers there Tech giants speaking facts - our jobs will fade While the rich get richer from the mess they made [Chorus] They call us useless, but we won’t bow down The elite’s playing god while we stand our ground They’re the 1, we’re the 0 in their twisted game But we’re rising up, won’t accept the shame No more silence, no more lies Time to open up our eyes They call us useless, but we’re strong Been fighting back all along [Verse 2] Schools reject learning, screens keep us chained Rich cats shield their kids from the tech they gained Propaganda flowing, QR codes in place Step out of line once, they’ll put you in your place Accounts get frozen, credit disappears Question anything, they’ll feed upon your fears Truth-tellers silenced, stations shut down quick Medical voices crushed, making people sick Laws controlling speech, what we dare to say Foreign powers taking all our rights away Movement restricted by their green deceit Ownership reserved for the ruling elite [Bridge] The truth hits hard - if you ain’t in their club You’re worthless in their eyes, just peasants to snub Basic income keeps us drugged up and weak While they count their cash in towers so sleek Natural cures banned, alternatives denied Big money profits while the truth stays inside Real medicine blocked, treatments pushed away While they count their gold, we’re led astray [Verse 3] The powerful few have left us all behind Living separate lives while they mess with our minds Building up their walls as they lock us down Pushing their agenda all across the town “Earth’s overcrowded” - that’s what they preach Their solution? Keep everything out of reach Rules and restrictions to keep us controlled But we see through their lies, watch their plan unfold We’re breaking their system, fighting their schemes United together, we’re stronger than they deemed The masses are rising, this ain’t the end The “useless ones” united, that’s the message we send [Outro] They call us useless, but we won’t bow down The elite’s playing god while we stand our ground They’re the 1, we’re the 0 in their twisted game But we’re rising, they can’t put out this flame

🔥 Overview & Message

“The Useless” is not merely a protest song — it’s a musical manifesto, a cry of rebellion from the heart of a dehumanized age. It transforms outrage into rhythm, despair into defiance, and truth into a weapon of melody.

This is a song that names the enemy: the cold machinery of technocratic control, the arrogance of digital oligarchs, and the spiritual poverty of an elite class that dares to play god with human destiny.

The lyrics confront the growing schism between the powerful and the powerless, between those who manipulate the world’s systems and those who must live within their cages. Through its raw and unfiltered language, the song channels the collective frustration of millions who feel betrayed by modernity — a system that has promised freedom while manufacturing dependence.

Detailed Analysis

Verse 1 sets the tone with a fierce critique of The Great Reset narrative — “Own nothing, be happy.” The song exposes the illusion of benevolence behind elite-driven “global plans,” where technology, surveillance, and automation quietly erode individual sovereignty.

Lines like “They label us ‘the useless ones’ in their sick game” hit like a hammer: a direct allusion to technocratic philosophies that see most of humanity as obsolete — replaceable by machines, data, and algorithms.

The Chorus transforms indignation into unity.

“They call us useless, but we won’t bow down.”

It’s a rallying cry, a refusal to surrender to the psychological warfare of disempowerment. Here, the song transcends protest — it becomes a hymn of resilience, where the human spirit asserts its value against mechanical determinism. The 1s and 0s imagery — “They’re the 1, we’re the 0” — turns digital code into a metaphor for class warfare in the age of AI.

Verse 2 takes the critique deeper into social control — schooling that no longer teaches but programs, surveillance disguised as safety, censorship under the guise of “fact-checking.” The imagery is stark and prophetic:

“Accounts get frozen, credit disappears / Question anything, they’ll feed upon your fears.”

This verse reads like an Orwellian update for the 21st century — a poetic exposure of the algorithms and policies that now shape truth itself.

The Bridge turns the critique into moral revelation. The “truth hits hard” because it exposes the spiritual bankruptcy behind material power.

“If you ain’t in their club / You’re worthless in their eyes.”

It’s a reminder that the real division in our world is not left versus right, but the powerful versus the human.

Verse 3 closes the circle, moving from anger to awakening. The people once dismissed as “useless” rise in unity, reclaiming their dignity and purpose.

“The masses are rising, this ain’t the end / The ‘useless ones’ united, that’s the message we send.”

It’s a defiant, almost apocalyptic vision of rebirth — the Black Feather spirit of resistance embodied in sound and word.

Artistic and Emotional Qualities

Musically, “The Useless” begs for a dark industrial rock or cyber-blues arrangement — something between Rage Against the Machine, Nine Inch Nails, and Muse — with driving bass lines, metallic percussion, and rising anthemic vocals.

The emotional core of the song is a mixture of righteous fury and spiritual clarity: anger purified into awareness, rebellion refined into purpose.

Its greatest strength lies in its truthfulness. There’s no mask, no metaphor too obscure — it speaks directly to the unease many feel but few articulate. Yet beneath its rage lies compassion — the insistence that humanity, once awakened, is still capable of redemption and rebirth.

Summary and Motivation

“The Useless” is a song for the end of illusions. It’s what happens when the veil of modern propaganda finally tears — when the so-called “useless” discover that they are, in fact, the heartbeat of the world.

This song doesn’t ask you to despair. It asks you to see.

To realize that the battle is not between humans, but between truth and the systems that seek to erase it.

If you’ve ever felt like a number in someone else’s code,

if you’ve watched the light of humanity dim behind screens and slogans,

if you still believe that conscience, courage, and love are the last real weapons left —

then “The Useless” is your anthem.

A warning, a prophecy, and a promise:

They may own the machines — but not the soul.

You can listen to the song by watching the corresponding music video here.

(The song writing process as well as all seperate stems of its final version will be shared underneath soon for personal study - replay, training, record, remix and production sessions - stay tuned.)