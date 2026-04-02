Strawberry Fields Forever

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[Verse 1] An old man in the evening light His gaze like glass, stone-cold and dead The rain weeps poems in the night Upon his knees with gentle dread The birds fall silent in the trees Once heavy with the weight of life The world sinks deep in darker dreams As if no morning could survive [Chorus] We cannot turn this world around Yet day by day our sight can change What in our hearts is newly found Brings shifts that we can rearrange Time will find us newer paths If we move forward, brave and strong Break free from ancient aftermath And understand where we belong [Verse 2] See the fools upon the hill? They dance free in morning's glow While serious folk in valleys still Are trapped in duties down below In golden cages built from greed Life drains away without a spark The rats run wild in senseless speed Their consumption dance so dark [Bridge] Nature calls with voices faint Lost within this frozen time A blind man sees beyond restraint The truth of all that fades sublime (The truth of all that fades sublime) [Verse 3] United strong upon one rope We stride into the darkest night New sounds emerge with seeds of hope When love unleashes all its might The silence breaks with newfound nerve As apathy's ice melts away In hearts our fire serves to preserve The path that guides us through each day [Final Chorus] We cannot turn this world around Yet day by day our sight can change What in our hearts is newly found Brings shifts that we can rearrange Time will find us newer paths If we move forward, brave and strong Break free from ancient aftermath And see our future rise along [Break] [Outro] Hope springs forth in quiet hours When together we resist What seemed long lost regains its powers When united we persist