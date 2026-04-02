Strawberry Fields Forever

[Verse 1]
An old man in the evening light
His gaze like glass, stone-cold and dead
The rain weeps poems in the night
Upon his knees with gentle dread
The birds fall silent in the trees
Once heavy with the weight of life
The world sinks deep in darker dreams
As if no morning could survive
[Chorus]
We cannot turn this world around
Yet day by day our sight can change
What in our hearts is newly found
Brings shifts that we can rearrange
Time will find us newer paths
If we move forward, brave and strong
Break free from ancient aftermath
And understand where we belong
[Verse 2]
See the fools upon the hill?
They dance free in morning's glow
While serious folk in valleys still
Are trapped in duties down below
In golden cages built from greed
Life drains away without a spark
The rats run wild in senseless speed
Their consumption dance so dark
[Bridge]
Nature calls with voices faint
Lost within this frozen time
A blind man sees beyond restraint
The truth of all that fades sublime
(The truth of all that fades sublime)
[Verse 3]
United strong upon one rope
We stride into the darkest night
New sounds emerge with seeds of hope
When love unleashes all its might
The silence breaks with newfound nerve
As apathy's ice melts away
In hearts our fire serves to preserve
The path that guides us through each day
[Final Chorus]
We cannot turn this world around
Yet day by day our sight can change
What in our hearts is newly found
Brings shifts that we can rearrange
Time will find us newer paths
If we move forward, brave and strong
Break free from ancient aftermath
And see our future rise along
[Break]
[Outro]
Hope springs forth in quiet hours
When together we resist
What seemed long lost regains its powers
When united we persist
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.