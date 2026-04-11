[Verse 1]
You are in space and all time
My everlasting sunshine
You are the star that illuminates my night
I have laid down all my weapons in front of your might
[bass and light percussion enter]
You have held back and turned all my tears
You have captured and dissipated all my fears
The beauty of my wife, the joy of children pure
In your light my path feels so secure
[Chorus]
You are the splendor, the sunshine of my life
Guiding every step through joy and strife
You're my destination that I've ever longed to see
In you alone I believe, in you I am surely free
[Verse 2]
You exceed the beauty of all jewelry
Holding healing balm for my spirit and soul
You are the guardian of my purity
In your eternity I find peace and so much more
[drums build]
You are the reason for all my victories
The comfort in all my memories
The beginning and end of my sacred quest
The ruler of kingdoms, the strength in my chest
[Chorus]
You are the splendor, the sunshine of my life
Guiding every step through joy and strife
You're my destination that I've ever longed to see
In you alone I believe, in you I am surely free
[Bridge]
You're the truth that makes me hope and think
That nourishes me, makes me breathe and drink
With your might I face all my trials
Smiling at the end beyond all the miles
[vocal ad-lib: sky!]
[Chorus]
You are the splendor, the sunshine of my life
Guiding every step through joy and strife
You're my destination on every road I see
In you alone I believe, in you I am surely free
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.