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[Verse 1] You are in space and all time My everlasting sunshine You are the star that illuminates my night I have laid down all my weapons in front of your might [bass and light percussion enter] You have held back and turned all my tears You have captured and dissipated all my fears The beauty of my wife, the joy of children pure In your light my path feels so secure [Chorus] You are the splendor, the sunshine of my life Guiding every step through joy and strife You're my destination that I've ever longed to see In you alone I believe, in you I am surely free [Verse 2] You exceed the beauty of all jewelry Holding healing balm for my spirit and soul You are the guardian of my purity In your eternity I find peace and so much more [drums build] You are the reason for all my victories The comfort in all my memories The beginning and end of my sacred quest The ruler of kingdoms, the strength in my chest [Chorus] You are the splendor, the sunshine of my life Guiding every step through joy and strife You're my destination that I've ever longed to see In you alone I believe, in you I am surely free [Bridge] You're the truth that makes me hope and think That nourishes me, makes me breathe and drink With your might I face all my trials Smiling at the end beyond all the miles [vocal ad-lib: sky!] [Chorus] You are the splendor, the sunshine of my life Guiding every step through joy and strife You're my destination on every road I see In you alone I believe, in you I am surely free