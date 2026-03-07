THE 6G CONNECTION: WHY TERAHERTZ CHANGES EVERYTHING

Article 2 of 7 in the investigative series ‘The Brain Is the Battlefield.’ Source: ‘Homo Chimericus’ dossier (January 2024), cross-referenced with IEEE, Nature, and EU Commission documentation.

INTRODUCTION: The Frequency Nobody Is Talking About

When telecommunications companies and governments describe 6G to the public, they speak of faster download speeds, lower latency, holographic communications, smart cities, and connected vehicles. What they do not describe — and what the academic literature makes explicit — is that 6G is architecturally designed to communicate with devices inside the human body.

This is not extrapolation. It is the stated design objective of the primary 6G research framework, documented in IEEE publications, EU Hexa-X programme reports, and the published work of the world’s leading 6G telecommunications researchers.

The critical technical fact, from which everything else in this series follows, is this: 6G cannot function without graphene. And graphene, as Article 1 established, is already being introduced into the human body through dozens of consumer channels.

PART 1: The Terahertz Band — What It Is and Why It Matters

The electromagnetic spectrum is divided into bands based on frequency. 5G operates primarily in the millimeter-wave band (30–300 GHz). 6G is designed to operate in the Terahertz band — frequencies ranging from 0.1 to 10 THz (100 GHz to 10,000 GHz). This represents a quantum leap in frequency — and with it, a fundamental change in what wireless networks can interact with.

Why Terahertz specifically?

Bandwidth — the Terahertz band offers enormous, currently unused spectrum. The IEEE Communications Society has confirmed that THz frequencies enable terabit-per-second wireless transmission rates, orders of magnitude beyond current 5G.

Miniaturization — at THz frequencies, antenna dimensions scale down to micrometers and nanometers — small enough to be embedded in living tissue, circulate in the bloodstream, or integrate with individual neurons.

Molecular interaction — Terahertz waves resonate directly with the rotational and vibrational modes of biological molecules, including proteins, DNA, and neurotransmitters. This is not a side effect; it is an exploitable property. Peer-reviewed studies confirm THz radiation can directly modulate neurotransmitter molecule states.

Penetration through aqueous environments — contrary to early assumptions that THz could not propagate through water, research has confirmed THz propagation through aqueous biological layers under specific conditions, enabling intra-body communication.

◆ WHAT THE RESEARCHERS SAY:

From IEEE Communications Society (2023): ‘...the terahertz band also opens the door to new forms of wireless sensing... including nano-bio-sensing for transformative healthcare applications... the very small size of terahertz transceivers and antennas leads to extremely small radios that can be non-intrusively embedded effectively everywhere.’ The phrase ‘effectively everywhere’ includes inside the human body.

PART 2: Why 6G Cannot Function Without Graphene

Conventional metallic antennas at Terahertz frequencies would need to be sub-millimeter in size to be functionally effective. At those scales, metals lose efficiency rapidly due to skin effect and ohmic losses. They cannot be manufactured reliably at biological nanoscales, and they are not biocompatible.

Graphene nanoribbons solve all of these problems simultaneously. Because graphene supports the propagation of surface plasmon polariton (SPP) waves — quantum mechanical excitations of electrons at the graphene surface — it can confine and guide electromagnetic energy at far smaller dimensions than its metallic equivalents. A graphene nanoribbon 1 micrometer long and 10–100 nanometers wide functions as an efficient plasmonic antenna resonating in the THz band.

This was first rigorously demonstrated by Prof. Josep Miquel Jornet and Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz in their landmark 2013 paper in the IEEE Journal on Selected Areas in Communications, which established the theoretical and mathematical framework for graphene-based nano-antennas for THz nanonetworks. That framework has since been validated experimentally, including the first working THz graphene antenna demonstrated in 2025 in Nature Scientific Reports.

◆ AKYILDIZ ON MRNA VACCINES:

Prof. Ian F. Akyildiz — Georgia Tech/NYU, the world’s foremost 6G and THz nanonetwork researcher and co-designer of the longest THz link ever established — stated publicly: ‘Over the past 15 years, I have done extensive research on the Internet of Bio-Nano-Things — bio-nano machines injected into the body to monitor health problems. This works very well. These Covid vaccines, these mRNAs, are nothing other than small-scale nano-machines that are programmed and injected.’ This statement was made in the context of a professional lecture on his own research programme.

PART 3: The Internet of Bio-Nano-Things (IoBNT)

The academic field that connects graphene nano-antennas, Terahertz frequencies, and intra-body networks has a name: the Internet of Bio-Nano-Things (IoBNT). It was formally proposed by Akyildiz and Jornet in 2010 and has since generated hundreds of peer-reviewed papers, major research programmes, and institutional funding across three continents.

The IoBNT architecture, as described in the literature, envisions:

Nano-devices (nanometer to micrometer scale) circulating in the bloodstream or embedded in tissue

These devices collecting biological data — neural signals, biochemical markers, physiological measurements — continuously

Communication between nano-devices inside the body using THz electromagnetic signals (intra-body network, IoBAN)

Communication between the internal nano-network and external infrastructure (access points, base stations, satellite nodes) using THz or sub-THz frequencies

Bidirectional data flow: data uploaded from body to external network AND instructions downloaded from external network to internal nano-devices

Power supplied to internal nano-devices via energy harvesting from body heat, movement, or externally transmitted RF energy (the subject of Article 4)

◆ THE FULL ARCHITECTURE IN ONE SENTENCE:

The IoBNT architecture — documented, funded, and advancing in peer-reviewed literature since 2010 — describes a system in which graphene-based nano-devices inside the human body communicate bidirectionally with 6G Terahertz infrastructure, uploading biological data and receiving remotely transmitted instructions, powered by energy harvested from the human body itself.

PART 4: EU and Industry Programme Documentation

The European Union’s flagship 6G research programme — Hexa-X, led by Nokia with 22 corporate and academic partners — explicitly identifies intra-body communication as a 6G use case. Hexa-X documents list ‘extended human senses’ and ‘human digital twin’ applications as priority research areas.

The EU’s parallel ‘Human Virtual Twin Initiative’ aims to create a complete digital replica of each human body — updated in real time via sensor networks including wearable and implantable devices interfaced through next-generation wireless infrastructure.

China’s national 6G research programme (China Brain Project, NeuroXess, Shanghai Neuroscience Institute) runs parallel to EU efforts, with substantial state funding for brain-computer interface technologies.

NATO’s 2020 report on ‘Fundamental and Applied Nano-Electromagnetics’ dedicates the majority of its chapters to graphene-family materials, THz frequencies, and nano-antennas — framing the field under the term ‘cognitive biotechnology.’ The NATO report notes that this convergence of nano-materials and electromagnetic technologies creates new capabilities for what it calls ‘neuro-cognitive weapons.’

PART 5: The Biological Effect of Terahertz Radiation on the Nervous System

The interaction of Terahertz waves with biological tissue is not merely a passive transmission issue. Terahertz photons carry energies that resonate with the vibrational and rotational modes of biological macromolecules — proteins, lipids, DNA, and neurotransmitters. This creates a direct, physical coupling between THz electromagnetic radiation and the molecular machinery of living cells.

Peer-reviewed research, published in 2023 across multiple journals including Brain Sciences (MDPI), Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology, Microsystems & Nanoengineering (Nature), and Neural Regeneration Research, documents the following confirmed biological effects:

Synaptic transmission modulation — 0.138 THz radiation was shown to improve hippocampal CA1 synaptic transmission efficiency in a continuous, cumulative manner. Effects persisted more than 10 minutes after radiation ended and correlated with increased dendritic spine density.

Postsynaptic current modulation — THz radiation at 30 mW modulated excitatory and inhibitory postsynaptic currents, miniature excitatory postsynaptic current, and evoked currents in neurons.

Neurotransmitter activation — THz photons were found to resonate with neurotransmitter molecules, causing them to absorb photon energy and transition to activated high-energy states.

Cell division inhibition — THz exposure at specific frequencies disrupts actin filament dynamics, inhibiting cell division.

DNA effects — studies documented aneugenic (chromosome-number-altering) effects at certain THz exposures.

Apoptosis induction — THz exposure at higher power densities (10–50 mW/cm²) caused mitochondrial injury and promoted programmed cell death in specific cell types.

◆ THE CENTRAL AMBIVALENCE:

Scientific literature on THz neuromodulation is genuinely double-sided. The same mechanisms that make THz waves potentially dangerous (molecular resonance, synaptic modulation) are precisely what make them useful as a neuromodulation tool. Researchers openly describe ‘non-thermal mechanisms’ as ‘crucial’ to understanding THz biological effects — meaning the traditional safety metric of tissue heating is insufficient to characterize THz biointeraction. This has profound implications for current safety guidelines, which are based primarily on thermal effects.

