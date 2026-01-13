Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Thank you for this well-researched article, and astonishing information. This explains SO MUCH - including my mysterious childhood asthma that 'I got' 3 weeks after birth (I wonder when I got my second vaccinations...?)

So fascinating about the bad Soviet diet, and how this had minimal impact on health!

I would add to this - depending on your age, and therefore how many childhood vaccines you had, I think you can heal quite a bit. From my research, the gut microbiome is essential to protect and nurture. Really studying how to do this, is a brilliant health strategy. Medicine Girl here on Substack is probably the best source of information I have found on doing this.

My asthma is gone (change of diet; emotional clearing work!); I can even eat sourdough bread now (couldn't touch gluten before).

