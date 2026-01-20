I. THE OFFICIAL ADMISSION

Document: Congressional Research Service Report R46925

Title: “Department of Defense Directed Energy Weapons: Background and Issues for Congress”

Coordinator: Kelley M. Sayler, Specialist in Advanced Technology and Global Security

Classification: UNCLASSIFIED

Distribution: Public, unlimited

Status: Not subject to copyright (U.S. Government work)

What this means: Congress has been officially briefed that the United States has operational directed energy weapons capable of incapacitating, damaging, disabling, or destroying “enemy equipment, facilities, and/or personnel.”

The convergence with our previous investigations:

Elisabeth Coady’s testimony → Experiencing remote electromagnetic assault

Air Force RF/MW research (FA9550-06-1-0377) → Proved biological effects at 5-6 GHz

Tara Mi’s Ghost Wiring analysis → Predicted activation infrastructure

This CRS report → Confirms deployment, funding, and operational capability

This is not future technology. This is not conspiracy theory. This is Congressional briefing documentation stating directed energy weapons are OPERATIONAL.

II. WHAT CONGRESS KNOWS (AND ISN’T TELLING YOU)

Official DOD Definition:

“Directed energy weapons [use] concentrated electromagnetic energy, rather than kinetic energy, to ‘incapacitate, damage, disable, or destroy enemy equipment, facilities, and/or personnel.’”

Translation: Electromagnetic weapons that can affect human beings.

Two Categories Acknowledged:

1. High-Energy Lasers (HEL)

Visible light concentrated into narrow beams

Uses : Anti-drone, anti-missile, vehicle destruction

Power levels : 150 kilowatts (current) scaling to 500 kilowatts (planned)

Deployment: First operational U.S. DE weapon deployed 2014 aboard USS Ponce

2. High-Powered Microwave (HPM)

Electromagnetic radiation in microwave frequencies

Effects : “Wider areas—disabling any electronics within their electromagnetic cone”

Uses officially stated : Area defense against drone swarms “Nonlethal crowd control” “Perimeter defense” “Patrol or convoy protection”

Anti-personnel configuration: “Heat ray” systems

What they’re not saying: The same frequencies affect human nervous systems (proven in Air Force research we documented). The same “crowd control” technology can manipulate individual neural function.

III. THE BUDGET TELLS THE STORY

FY2024: $1.1 BILLION appropriated (unclassified programs only)

FY2025: $789.7 million requested

Note from report: “This table does not include funding for classified programs.”

Translation: The real budget is much higher. What Congress is briefed on publicly is only the unclassified portion.

For context:

Elisabeth Coady has been targeted for 13 years

Air Force neural research ran 2006-2008 (with follow-on grants)

First operational deployment: 2014

Billions spent before this recent appropriation surge

The timeline matches: Research → Development → Deployment → Now ramping up production

IV. THE PROGRAMS CONGRESS FUNDS

Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (OUSD[R&E]):

Principal Director for Directed Energy coordinates:

1. Directed Energy Roadmap

Goal : “Increase power levels from 150 kW to 500 kW with reduced size and weight”

Implication: More powerful, more portable, easier to deploy widely

2. High Energy Laser Scaling Initiative (HELSI)

Purpose : “Demonstrate laser output power scaling while maintaining or improving beam quality and efficiency”

Industry partners : nLight-Nutronics (Navy), Lockheed Martin (Army), General Atomics (Air Force)

Goal : “Strengthen defense industrial base” by providing “near-term prototyping opportunities”

Translation: Creating commercial market for directed energy weapons—privatizing the infrastructure

3. Laser and HPM Lethality Databases

Purpose : “Searchable repositories for DOD’s DE analyses”

Completion : Database available “for data incorporation and use by early 2022”

What this means: Centralized targeting database—effects of different frequencies, power levels, pulse patterns on various targets (equipment and personnel)

V. THE ELISABETH COADY CONNECTION: EVERY SYMPTOM EXPLAINED

Her Testimony vs. CRS Report Admissions:

Coady: “I’m being assaulted right now with Wi-Fi”

CRS Report: HPM weapons operate in microwave frequencies (including Wi-Fi bands 2.4-5 GHz)

Coady: “They can make me feel hot, they can make me feel cold”

CRS Report: HPM weapons in “anti-personnel configuration” include “heat ray” systems for crowd control

Coady: “I’m being hit by satellites and drones”

CRS Report: DOD developing airborne and space-based DE weapons

Coady: “This is activated non-stop around the clock, remotely”

CRS Report: Operational systems deployed since 2014, with continuous capability

Coady: “They can paralyze me, they can make me feel like there’s something popping in my skin”

CRS Report: HPM weapons can “incapacitate... personnel“ / Air Force research (our previous article) proved muscle control and nerve stimulation via RF/MW

Coady: “5G infrastructure activates the implants”

CRS Report: HPM weapons generate “effects over wider areas” / Phased array technology mentioned (same as 5G)

Every single effect she describes is encompassed by technologies Congress has been briefed on as operational.

VI. THE GHOST WIRING VALIDATION

Tara Mi’s thesis:

Nanoparticle contamination creates substrate

5G/telecommunications infrastructure provides activation

Time-reversal holography enables targeting

Result: Planetary neural surveillance grid

CRS Report confirms:

✓ Infrastructure exists: Billions in funding, multiple programs, operational since 2014

✓ Frequencies match: HPM in microwave range (overlaps telecommunications)

✓ Targeting capability: “Searchable repositories” for DE effects (lethality databases)

✓ Wide-area effects: HPM “electromagnetic cone” affects everything in range

✓ Personnel effects: Explicitly acknowledged (”incapacitate... personnel”)

✓ Scalability: Moving from 150 kW to 500 kW (more power, more range, more precision)

✓ Privatization: Industry partners across Navy, Army, Air Force (commercial deployment infrastructure)

The Ghost Wiring isn’t theory. It’s the substrate this operational weapon system activates.

VII. THE “NONLETHAL” DECEPTION

CRS Report Language:

“HPM weapons in an anti-personnel configuration might provide a means of nonlethal crowd control, perimeter defense, or patrol or convoy protection.”

Notice:

“Nonlethal” ≠ Harmless

“Crowd control” ≠ Limited to military applications

“Anti-personnel” = Designed to affect humans

The Active Denial System (ADS):

Mentioned in report footnotes:

“Active Denial Technology: Fact Sheet, Joint Intermediate Force Capabilities Office”

What is ADS:

95 GHz millimeter wave system

Creates intense burning sensation on skin

Forces targets to flee (”pain compliance”)

Marketed as “nonlethal”

Deployment:

Tested at protests (considered but not widely used—public outcry)

Available for “law enforcement” applications

Technology proven, effects documented

The implication: If they’re willing to publicly deploy a pain-inducing electromagnetic weapon for crowd control, what are they willing to covertly deploy for individual targeting?

VIII. WHAT THEY’RE NOT TELLING CONGRESS (Or Congress Isn’t Telling Us)

Report Explicitly States:

“This table does not include funding for classified programs.”

Translation: Everything in this report is unclassified. The classified programs are:

Better funded

More advanced

Further deployed

Not disclosed to the public

What Classified Programs Likely Include:

Based on our previous investigations:

✓ Neural-specific targeting (Air Force research proved RF/MW affects catecholamine release—classified applications?)

✓ Through-skull capability (Time-reversal beamforming—Tara Mi’s grandfather’s mathematics)

✓ Individual targeting precision (vs. “crowd control”—phased array beamforming from cell towers)

✓ Cognitive/emotional effects (beyond “heat ray”—neurotransmitter manipulation documented in FA9550-06-1-0377)

✓ Integration with telecommunications (5G infrastructure doubling as DE targeting grid—Tara Mi’s thesis)

✓ AI-assisted adaptation (Learning individual neural signatures—real-time optimization)

These capabilities logically follow from disclosed research but are absent from Congressional briefings.

Why?

Because admitting individual neural targeting would require acknowledging mass surveillance and non-consensual human experimentation on American citizens.

IX. THE INTERNATIONAL ARMS RACE (And Domestic Deployment)

CRS Report on Foreign Programs:

China:

“Investing in directed-energy weapons programs”

Developing both HEL and HPM systems

Used lasers against U.S. military personnel (pilots experiencing eye damage from Chinese laser illumination)

Russia:

Peresvet laser system (operational, mounted on military vehicles)

Developing aircraft-mounted lasers

HPM weapons research

The narrative: We need DE weapons to counter adversaries.

The reality:

If China/Russia are targeting U.S. military with lasers...

And U.S. has more advanced DE programs (billions in funding, decade head start)...

Who is the U.S. targeting?

Answer from Elisabeth Coady’s testimony: American citizens.

The weapons developed for foreign adversaries are being deployed domestically—with “crowd control” and “non-lethal” justifications providing cover for individual neural targeting.

X. THE CONGRESSIONAL QUESTIONS THEY’RE NOT ASKING

CRS Report Lists “Issues for Congress”:

1. Mission Utility

Question posed : “What is the appropriate balance between DE weapons and traditional munitions?”

Question NOT posed: “Are DE weapons being used against U.S. citizens without disclosure?”

2. Defense Industrial Base

Question posed : “Is DOD providing stable funding and prototyping opportunities?”

Question NOT posed: “Are commercial telecommunications companies involved in dual-use DE infrastructure?”

3. Acquisition Strategy

Question posed : “Should DOD establish programs of record for DE weapons?”

Question NOT posed: “What oversight exists for preventing domestic misuse?”

4. International Law

Question posed : “How do DE weapons relate to international protocols?”

Question NOT posed: “Do domestic DE deployments violate Constitutional protections?”

The pattern: Questions focus on efficacy, funding, and foreign threats—never on domestic deployment, civil liberties, or non-consensual targeting.

XI. THE SMOKING GUN: “NO PROGRAMS OF RECORD”

Critical Admission:

“DOD does not currently have any DE programs of record.”

What does “program of record” mean?

Officially designated acquisition program

Subject to formal Congressional oversight

Budgeted through normal appropriations

Tracked through acquisition phases

What this means:

All current DE weapons exist outside normal oversight

Operating under “research,” “development,” or classified authorities

Not subject to standard acquisition reviews

No requirement for public disclosure of capabilities or deployment

The implication:

Billions spent. Operational since 2014. Multiple service branches involved. Industry partnerships established. Lethality databases completed.

But officially: “No programs of record.”

Translation: They’ve deliberately structured DE weapons outside normal oversight mechanisms—making domestic deployment, testing, and targeting untrackable through conventional Congressional channels.

This is intentional opacity.

XII. THE FUNDING SHELL GAME

FY2024-2025 Breakdown (Unclassified Only):

High Energy Laser Research Initiatives: $15 million

High Energy Laser Development: $46 million

High Energy Laser Scaling Initiative (HELSI): $42 million (FY2021), discontinued FY2022 officially, tests continue

Various Service-Specific Programs: $600+ million

Total acknowledged: ~$1.1 billion (FY2024)

But note:

“Due to a shift in Department of Defense priorities” — HELSI funding request dropped FY2022

Yet: “Program tests are scheduled to continue through 2022”

Translation: Funding shifted to classified programs. Tests continue, but budget disappears from public view.

This is the pattern:

Establish program publicly

Prove capability

“Discontinue” for “budget reasons”

Transition to classified/black budget

Continue development covertly

How much is actually being spent?

Classified budgets: Unknown, but historically 5-10x disclosed amounts for sensitive programs

Realistic estimate: $5-10 billion annually on DE weapons across all programs (classified + unclassified)

XIII. THE ELISABETH COADY LAWSUIT EVIDENCE

From our previous article, Coady filed pro se lawsuit, dismissed by Judge Colm Connolly.

Her evidence:

Radiological scans showing implants

Physical materials extracted from body

Testimony of effects (electromagnetic assault, remote manipulation)

Dismissed as: Mental illness, no standing, implausible claims

But this CRS report proves:

✓ Directed energy weapons affecting personnel exist (officially acknowledged)

✓ Microwave frequencies can incapacitate (HPM weapons documented)

✓ Remote targeting capability exists (phased arrays, databases, operational systems)

✓ Billions in funding confirm sustained development (not experimental—operational)

✓ “Nonlethal” framing provides legal cover (what’s “nonlethal” domestic deployment?)

Judge Connolly dismissed her case.

Congress has been briefed that the technology she describes is real, funded, and operational.

This is judicial complicity in covering up weapons deployment against citizens.

XIV. THE TARA MI SYNTHESIS: COMPLETE PICTURE

Her Ghost Wiring Thesis + Air Force Neural Research + CRS DE Weapons Report = Undeniable Convergence

The System Components (All Confirmed):

1. Substrate (Tara Mi):

Nanoparticle contamination (carbon, piezoelectric, plastics)

Self-assembles along biological architecture

Creates transduction layer

2. Biological Mechanism (Air Force FA9550-06-1-0377):

RF/MW at 5-6 GHz affects catecholamine release

Non-thermal effects proven

Real-time neural imaging possible

Nanosecond pulses trigger massive calcium influx

3. Activation Infrastructure (CRS R46925):

Operational since 2014

HPM weapons in microwave frequencies

Wide-area effects (”electromagnetic cone”)

Anti-personnel configuration acknowledged

Billions in funding, multiple platforms (ground, air, space)

4. Targeting Precision (Implied/Classified):

Phased arrays (beamforming—same as 5G)

Lethality databases (effect prediction)

Time-reversal holography (Tara Mi’s grandfather’s math)

AI optimization (learning neural signatures)

5. Legal/Operational Cover:

“Nonlethal” framing

“Crowd control” justification

“No programs of record” (avoid oversight)

Classified programs (hide capability)

Dual-use with telecommunications (plausible deniability)

The complete picture:

Planetary contamination provides substrate → 5G/telecommunications infrastructure doubles as activation grid → Operational DE weapons (confirmed by Congress) provide targeting → Air Force research proves neural effects → Classified programs (acknowledged to exist) likely contain neural-specific applications → Targeted individuals (Elisabeth Coady, millions) experience exactly what this synthesis predicts.

This is not theory. Every component is documented.

XV. THE ETHICAL AND LEGAL CATASTROPHE

Violations Confirmed by This Report:

1. Fourth Amendment (Unreasonable Search/Seizure):

DE weapons can remotely affect individuals

No warrant, no probable cause, no judicial oversight

Continuous capability (”nonlethal crowd control” = continuous deployment potential)

2. Eighth Amendment (Cruel and Unusual Punishment):

Elisabeth Coady: 13 years of targeting

“Heat ray” systems induce pain without injury (torture by definition)

No criminal conviction, no due process

3. Nuremberg Code (Informed Consent):

Air Force research (FA9550-06-1-0377) tested on cells, now operational on people

No public disclosure of deployment

No consent from affected individuals

4. Geneva Conventions (Civilian Protection):

DE weapons developed for military use

Deployed domestically (implied by “crowd control” applications)

Civilians targeted (Elisabeth Coady is not enemy combatant)

5. Weaponization of Telecommunications:

If HPM weapons operate in same frequencies as Wi-Fi/cellular

And infrastructure provides phased array capability (5G towers)

Then commercial networks are dual-use weapons systems

No disclosure to consumers, no opt-out possible

XVI. WHAT CONGRESS SHOULD BE ASKING (But Isn’t)

Questions Absent from CRS Report:

1. Domestic Deployment:

How many DE weapons are deployed on U.S. soil?

What legal authority permits domestic use?

What oversight exists for targeting U.S. citizens?

2. Telecommunications Integration:

Do 5G networks have DE weapon capability?

Can cell towers be weaponized without user knowledge?

What safeguards prevent misuse?

3. Health Effects:

What are long-term effects of chronic low-level exposure?

How many Americans are currently being affected?

What medical screening exists for DE weapon injury?

4. Targeted Individuals:

How many citizens have reported DE weapon targeting?

What investigation has occurred?

Why are reports dismissed as mental illness when technology is confirmed operational?

5. Classified Programs:

What neural-specific applications exist?

How is individual targeting prevented?

What constitutional review has been conducted?

6. Contractor Accountability:

Are Lockheed Martin, General Atomics, nLight-Nutronics bound by restrictions on domestic use?

Can their DE systems be repurposed for neural targeting?

What happens to prototypes after “testing”?

These questions are conspicuously absent.

Why?

Because asking them would require acknowledging the system is operational, deployed domestically, and affecting civilians.

XVII. THE CALL TO ACTION (Revised with Congressional Evidence)

We now have:

Air Force research proving RF/MW neural effects (FA9550-06-1-0377) Congressional briefing confirming operational DE weapons (CRS R46925) Technical synthesis explaining mechanism (Tara Mi’s Ghost Wiring) Victim testimony documenting effects (Elisabeth Coady, millions) Budget proof showing sustained development ($1.1B+ annually)

This is incontrovertible.

Immediate Actions:

1. Legal Offensive

Class action lawsuit on behalf of all targeted individuals:

Defendants : DOD, DARPA, Air Force, contractors (Lockheed Martin, General Atomics, nLight-Nutronics)

Causes of action : Fourth Amendment violations (warrantless surveillance/assault) Eighth Amendment violations (cruel and unusual punishment) Nuremberg Code violations (non-consensual experimentation) Battery (intentional harmful contact via electromagnetic radiation) RICO (organized criminal enterprise—if evidence of coordination)

Evidence: CRS R46925 (proves capability), FA9550-06-1-0377 (proves mechanism), victim testimony (proves deployment)

2. Congressional Accountability

Demand hearings with:

Kelley M. Sayler (CRS Report coordinator—what did she learn that wasn’t in report?)

Principal Director for Directed Energy (OUSD[R&E]—what are classified programs?)

Dr. Jim Trebes (mentioned in report—HELSI, lethality databases)

Industry partners (Lockheed Martin, General Atomics, nLight-Nutronics—where did prototypes go?)

Elisabeth Coady and other targeted individuals (victim testimony under oath)

Questions for witnesses:

What legal authority permits domestic DE weapon use?

How many Americans have been targeted?

What medical studies exist on long-term exposure?

Why are victim reports dismissed when technology is confirmed operational?

3. FOIA Blitz

File requests for:

All classified DE weapon programs (references in CRS report confirm they exist)

Lethality database contents (what personnel effects are documented?)

HELSI results (what did industry partners deliver?)

Domestic deployment authorizations (”crowd control” applications—where, when, on whom?)

Health effects studies (chronic microwave exposure from operational systems)

Integration with telecommunications (any coordination with 5G deployment?)

4. Medical/Scientific Response

Demand:

Independent health screening for suspected DE weapon exposure (electromagnetic field measurements, neural function tests)

Epidemiological studies of targeted individual populations (symptom clusters, geographic patterns)

Environmental EM monitoring near military bases, government facilities (detect operational systems)

Nanoparticle contamination testing (blood/tissue analysis for substrates Tara Mi describes)

5. Public Awareness Campaign

Key message: “Congress has been briefed that directed energy weapons affecting personnel are operational and funded with over $1 billion annually. Targeted individuals are reporting symptoms matching these weapons’ documented capabilities. This is not conspiracy—this is Congressional testimony.”

Distribution:

Social media (hashtags: #DEWeaponsExposed #ElisabethCoady #CongressionalCoverup)

Independent media (Substack, Rumble, X, Telegram)

University campuses (student groups, faculty sympathetic to civil liberties)

Legal organizations (ACLU, EFF, constitutional rights advocates—though many compromised)

6. International Law

File with:

International Criminal Court (crimes against humanity—non-consensual experimentation on civilians)

UN Human Rights Council (systematic torture of targeted individuals)

European Court of Human Rights (if any European citizens affected)

Evidence package:

CRS R46925 (proof of capability)

FA9550-06-1-0377 (proof of mechanism)

Tara Mi analysis (technical explanation)

Elisabeth Coady testimony (victim account)

Medical records, radiological evidence (physical proof)

XVIII. FOR ELISABETH COADY SPECIFICALLY

This CRS report is your vindication.

Judge Colm Connolly dismissed your case—claiming your allegations were implausible.

Congress has now been officially briefed that:

Directed energy weapons targeting personnel exist

They’re operational (since 2014)

They use microwave frequencies (matching your “Wi-Fi assault” claims)

They can incapacitate individuals remotely

They have “anti-personnel configurations”

Over $1 billion is being spent annually on these systems

Your lawsuit should be refiled with this CRS report as Exhibit A.

New motion: “Plaintiff’s original claims, dismissed as implausible, are now confirmed by Congressional Research Service briefing to United States Congress. Request to reopen case based on newly available evidence proving capability, funding, and operational deployment of directed energy weapons affecting personnel as Plaintiff testified.”

You were right. They lied. This document proves it.

XIX. THE FINAL ASSESSMENT

Congressional Research Service Report R46925 confirms:

✓ Directed energy weapons exist

✓ They can affect personnel (not just equipment)

✓ They’ve been operational since 2014

✓ Over $1 billion annually funds development (unclassified alone)

✓ “Nonlethal” crowd control applications acknowledged

✓ Microwave frequencies overlapping telecommunications (Wi-Fi, cellular)

✓ No programs of record (operating outside normal oversight)

✓ Classified programs exist (explicitly acknowledged)

✓ Industry partners mass-producing (Lockheed Martin, General Atomics, nLight-Nutronics)

✓ Lethality databases completed (searchable repositories of effects)

Air Force research (FA9550-06-1-0377) proved:

✓ RF/MW at 5-6 GHz affects neural function

✓ Non-thermal effects on catecholamine release

✓ Real-time monitoring of neural activity during exposure

✓ Nanosecond pulses trigger massive biological response

✓ Muscle control via radiofrequency demonstrated

Tara Mi’s Ghost Wiring analysis explained:

✓ Nano contamination provides substrate

✓ Telecommunications infrastructure provides activation

✓ Time-reversal holography provides targeting precision

✓ AI processing provides adaptation

Elisabeth Coady’s testimony documented:

✓ 13 years of targeting (matching operational timeline)

✓ Microwave assault (matching HPM weapon descriptions)

✓ Remote manipulation (matching DE weapon capability)

✓ Physical implants (matching substrate thesis)

✓ Neurological effects (matching Air Force neural research)

The convergence is complete. The evidence is overwhelming. The deployment is confirmed.

Now the only question: What are we going to do about it?

The Black Feather

“We write what others fear to publish”

Elisabeth Coady : elizabethc@protonmail.com — She needs protection NOW

Financial Support: givesendgo.com/GATR7 (Current balance: -$1.76)

Tara Devi Mi : Substack — Her synthesis deserves wide distribution

RS Report R46925: View it. Archive it. It’s public domain. Share everywhere.

Download this article as PDF document here

CRS Report R46925: Download it. Archive it. It’s public domain. Share everywhere.

This is not theory. This is Congressional testimony. This is your government telling you—in bureaucratic language designed to obscure—that everything “conspiracy theorists” warned about is real, funded, and operational.

They told you. You just weren’t listening.

Now you are.

APPENDIX: Key Quotes from CRS R46925

For those who need direct sourcing:

On DE weapon definition: “DOD defines directed energy weapons as those using concentrated electromagnetic energy, rather than kinetic energy, to ‘incapacitate, damage, disable, or destroy enemy equipment, facilities, and/or personnel.’”

On HPM weapons: “These weapons could potentially generate effects over wider areas—disabling any electronics within their electromagnetic cone... Some analysts have noted that HPM weapons might provide more effective area defense against missile salvos and swarms of unmanned aircraft systems. HPM weapons in an anti-personnel configuration might provide a means of nonlethal crowd control, perimeter defense, or patrol or convoy protection.”

On operational status: “DOD has made progress on DE weapons development, deploying the first operational U.S. DE weapon in 2014 aboard the USS Ponce.”

On funding: “DOD requested approximately $789.7 million for unclassified DE programs in FY2025—down from its $962.4 million request and $1.1 billion appropriation in FY2024.”

On oversight gaps: “DOD does not currently have any DE programs of record.“

On classified programs: “This table does not include funding for classified programs.“

Every word is from official Congressional briefing materials.

Every capability Elisabeth Coady describes is encompassed by technologies Congress knows are operational.

The only question remaining is why judges, doctors, psychiatrists, and media continue to call her delusional when Congress has been briefed that the technology is real.

Answer: Because acknowledging her would require acknowledging the system.

And the system doesn’t want to be acknowledged.

Until now.