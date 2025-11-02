The First Rule of the Red Path:

Faithfulness to Truth

“Buy the truth, and sell it not.” — Proverbs 23:23 (KJV)

There are paths that lead upward into the light of understanding, and there are paths that spiral downward into the glittering labyrinth of illusion.

The Red Path begins where the traveler makes a solemn vow — not to wealth, not to power, not to progress — but to Truth.

Not the truth of opinions, slogans, or systems — but the living Truth that breathes, moves, and gives life to all that exists.

It is the first and highest law of the Red Path:

Be faithful to truth, even when truth is inconvenient, costly, or lonely.

For the moment we trade truth for comfort, we are already walking toward the Black Gate.

I. The Logic of Light

When the unbeliever mocks faith, he imagines himself a man of science.

But true science — the search for knowledge, not ideology — leads inexorably toward its own source: the necessity of consciousness before creation.

Let us reason plainly, as one soul speaking to another.

“How,” you might ask him, “can water have its origin in something that contains no water?”

He will smile and nod. Of course — such a thing is impossible.

Then ask again:

“How can consciousness arise from a source that contains no consciousness at all?”

Now silence. For there is no answer that reason can bear.

If consciousness exists — and we know it does — then it must flow from a source that contains consciousness.

And if that source is eternal, uncaused, and self-aware, then we speak not of chaos or accident —

but of a Being whose essence is awareness itself.

This is not mysticism. It is logic.

As the Prophet Isaiah declared:

“Lift up your eyes on high, and behold who hath created these things… He calleth them all by names by the greatness of His might.” — Isaiah 40:26 (KJV)

There can be no mind from mindlessness, no harmony from pure disorder, no moral law from blind mechanics.

The stream cannot rise higher than its source.

The Holy Qur’an bears witness to this reasoning:

“Were they created by nothing, or were they themselves the creators?” — Surah 52:35

And the Lakota elder Black Elk once said:

“There is only one Great Spirit, and all things are His children. What is made could not have made itself.”

Thus logic, revelation, and native wisdom converge like rivers into one sea.

Consciousness comes from Consciousness. Life comes from Life. Truth comes from the True.

II. The Serpent’s Inversion — When Knowledge Turns Against Itself

But from the beginning, there has been another voice.

It whispers, not “there is no God,” but worse —

“you are gods.”

That was the first heresy of Babylon, and later of Greece, of Rome, and of every empire that replaced reverence with ambition.

It is the creed of the Gnostics, the rebels who turned the revelation of divine wisdom into a labyrinth of secret pride.

They claimed that the world was not the work of the Most High, but of a lesser god —

that salvation came not by repentance and faith, but by “special knowledge.”

Knowledge without obedience. Illumination without humility.

In a single move, they inverted the tree of life into a tower —

the same tower that fell upon the plains of Shinar.

James Arrabito warned of this in his final lectures:

“Gnosticism is the devil’s favorite disguise — a counterfeit of faith that keeps the mind busy but the soul asleep.”

Today, the same old serpent has only changed costume.

He calls himself “science,” “progress,” “enlightenment,” “transhumanism.”

He sells knowledge without wisdom, power without purity, data without meaning.

He offers man the apple of omniscience, while quietly draining his heart of faith.

III. The Logic of Denial: The Club of Rome and the New Priesthood of Lies

The Babylonian tower never fell — it was only rebuilt in glass and steel.

Its new name is The Club of Rome — the modern Sanhedrin of global planners and philosopher-kings,

disguised as saviors of the planet.

They speak of sustainability, carbon, climate, population control —

but their true creed is the oldest blasphemy in history:

“Man shall be as God.”

Their own documents betray them.

The founders of the Club of Rome openly boast of their “spiritual alliance” with the Vatican,

that ancient empire of purple and scarlet, whose cup still glitters with Babylonian gold.

One of their manifestos admits:

“In searching for a new enemy to unite us, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, and water shortages would fit the bill.”

A fabricated apocalypse for a fabricated religion.

The altar is digital, the incense chemical, the priesthood technocratic.

The faithful are the frightened.

It is no longer about truth. It is about control.

As Arrabito foresaw:

“The world will not reject God because of atheism, but because it will be offered a new religion — the worship of human reason enthroned.”

IV. Faithfulness to Truth — The Shield of the Red Path

The Red Path is not a sect, a slogan, or a system.

It is the way of walking in beauty, which means walking in truth —

for there is no beauty without truth, and no truth without the One who is Truth.

To walk this path, one must refuse all counterfeit lights.

The Red Path artist, thinker, and seeker asks at every moment:

Is what I create, consume, and believe in harmony with the Source?

Or is it waste — illusion — flattery — pride?

The Red Path does not fear logic, for it was born from it.

It does not fear knowledge, for it serves the Knower.

It does not fear mystery, for it bows before the Mystery Himself.

“The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom.” — Proverbs 9:10

Those who walk the Black Path may call this “superstition.”

But superstition is to believe that the universe made itself,

that consciousness is an accident,

that morality is chemistry,

and that man can find peace without truth.

V. Walking in Beauty — The Proof That Needs No Argument

And so, the first commandment of the Red Path is this:

Be faithful to the Truth, and the Truth will be faithful to you.

For Truth is not a philosophy — it is a Person, a Presence, a Spirit.

It speaks to those who listen, it shines upon those who lift their eyes.

The Black Path demands proof before belief.

The Red Path receives vision through humility.

The one asks for evidence.

The other becomes evidence.

To walk in beauty is not to escape the world but to sanctify it —

to see the trace of the Great Spirit in every drop of water,

every spark of consciousness,

every dawn that begins again in silence.

As the old Sioux saying goes:

“When you walk with the Great Spirit, you need no trail — for He walks in you.”

And as Christ Himself promised:

“If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed;

And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” — John 8:31–32 (KJV)

✢ Epilogue: The Logic of the Heart

In the end, reason and revelation are not enemies but companions.

For reason is the path that leads the mind to the gate of truth,

and revelation is the hand that opens it.

Those who deny the Source can still follow the logic that leads to it —

but only the humble may enter.

The proud may map the stars, but they will never see the Light.

And so, the Red Path continues —

narrow, silent, radiant —

guided not by knowledge alone, but by Truth Himself,

the Great Spirit, the Creator, the Lord of all things visible and invisible.