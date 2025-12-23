The Key Post Recycling “Turning Wheel”



Instead of pausing article publications completely during:

The final review and proofreading of Global Reset Agenda: THE DEATH SENTENCE OF A POISONOUS SNAKE (Volume II)

The Substack account reconfiguration and optimization according to the Sovereignty-Restoring Community Building Rainbow Warrior Hive Setup

The migration backup infrastructure deployment on Matrix and Nextcloud

We will strategically republish previous key articles that:

✓ May be valuable for new subscribers who joined after their original publication

✓ Have been buried under newer content and deserve renewed attention

✓ Provide essential foundation for understanding the Five-Stone Protocol and Rainbow Hive framework

✓ Contain documentation and evidence that remains critically relevant

This serves multiple purposes:

Keeps the community engaged while backend restructuring happens Ensures new members don’t miss foundational content Allows veteran readers to revisit and deepen their understanding with fresh perspective Maintains publication momentum without compromising the quality of reconfiguration work Tests the new section structure as we migrate and reorganize content

Think of this as:

Not a pause, but a strategic consolidation—bringing forward what matters most while preparing the infrastructure that makes our work truly sovereign and migration-ready.

The Circle continues. The work continues. The frequency remains consistent.

We’re simply ensuring the foundation is solid before building the next level.

So, here is the first one. We hope you like it, and if so please share it and drop a comment.

Prologue — When Words Lose Their Meaning

Imagine two men rising with the morning sun.

One is a painter; the other, a murderer.

Each opens his window to the same pale light, breathes the same air of dawn, and whispers the same words: “What a wonderful day.”

But what exactly makes this day wonderful?

For the painter, perhaps, it is the promise of a new creation — the thrill of facing a blank canvas, the sacred vertigo of the first stroke, the possibility of beauty waiting to be revealed.

For the murderer, perhaps, it is the anticipation of his next hunt, the fever of possession, the perverse joy of control, the secret satisfaction of imagining the moment when another human being’s breath will become his private masterpiece.

Both men are sincere. Both believe in their passion. Both think they are living their truth.

And herein lies the tragedy of our age.

When truth becomes a private property, morality becomes a matter of taste, and beauty becomes a mask for appetite.

When “wonderful” means whatever one wants it to mean, the sun can rise over creation — or over crime — and it will be greeted with the same applause.

We live in a time when words have been emptied, hollowed out, stretched beyond recognition by subjectivism. “Freedom,” “love,” “authenticity,” “art,” “truth” — all have been traded like worn coins that no longer bear the face of the King.

Each person mints his own morality, proclaims his own universe, and baptizes his desires with the holy name of self-expression.

The philosopher once asked: Can there be beauty without truth?

The modern world answered, Yes — and profit, too.

Relativism has become our new catechism, and its first commandment is simple: “Thou shalt not judge.” The only remaining sin is conviction. The only remaining virtue is tolerance — not of the good, but of the convenient. We are told that there is no right or wrong, only perspective; no light or darkness, only moods and filters. And if you insist on distinguishing them, you are dismissed as intolerant, old-fashioned, or worse — moral.

Thus, the painter and the murderer become brothers in philosophy.

Each simply “follows his truth.” Each “lives authentically.”

One paints with color, the other with blood. Both call it art.

It sounds grotesque when said so plainly, but that is precisely the grotesque logic we have inherited — a logic born not from reason, but from the decay of meaning. The collapse of objective truth has not liberated humanity; it has only made manipulation easier, conscience weaker, and lies more profitable.

Once the difference between beauty and brutality is declared “subjective,” power alone decides which one prevails.

And power, as history never ceases to remind us, rarely chooses beauty.

I. The Mirror and the Mask

We live in an age of mirrors and masks.

Every soul wears a digital reflection,

and calls it truth.

Every opinion becomes a throne,

and every emotion — a law.

The artist, once a seeker of divine proportion,

has become a merchant of impressions.

He paints for applause,

writes for algorithms,

and prays only to the god of relevance.

And yet, art was never meant to flatter the self —

it was meant to reveal it.

The ancients knew this.

They sang, carved, danced not to express their vanity

but to commune with the invisible.

To speak the unspeakable.

To translate the breath of the Great Spirit into form and rhythm.

True art is not about style — it is about sincerity.

It is the courage to see what is eternal,

and to name it without fear.

But modern man, drunk on his own reflection,

prefers comfort to truth.

He has traded the sacred fire for a neon sign.

And now, he calls the smoke enlightenment.

II. The Cult of Relativism

Once upon a time, the prophets warned against idols of stone.

Today, they would have to warn against idols of opinion.

We have replaced the golden calf with a mirror — and we worship whatever we see reflected in it.

Truth, once the horizon toward which men walked, has become a selfie filter: bendable, adjustable, instantly gratifying, and ultimately disposable.

We no longer seek what is true; we seek what feels true — what comforts, flatters, or sells.

This new religion of the self has no altar but the screen and no scripture but the algorithm. Its priests are influencers, its philosophers are advertisers, and its high mass is performed daily in the cathedral of consumption.

Everyone preaches tolerance — until someone questions their truth.

Everyone claims freedom — but few can bear to hear the truth that contradicts them.

And so, relativism has become the most profitable faith of all: it promises freedom without responsibility, identity without effort, and morality without consequence.

The Dogma of the Empty Throne

In this church, there are no commandments, only preferences.

No virtues, only moods.

No sins, only mistakes — and those can always be monetized, recycled, or rebranded.

The new catechism is short and seductive:

“Be yourself.”

“Follow your passion.”

“Do what feels right.”

“Your truth matters.”

But when every truth is equal, none is sacred.

When everything is “valid,” nothing is valuable.

And when the only compass is desire, the journey ends in chaos.

The ancient teachers of wisdom — the prophets, the philosophers, the poets of the spirit — all warned that man without truth becomes man without center.

Cut from the root of being, he drifts like a leaf in the wind, calling every direction “freedom.”

The Enlightenment promised to liberate us from superstition — and in some ways, it did.

But somewhere between Descartes and TikTok, between the microscope and the market, we began to worship the mind instead of the mystery. We began to believe that reason could replace reverence, and that intellect could manufacture meaning like a product line.

What we got instead was a culture that mistakes information for wisdom, irony for insight, and cynicism for intelligence.

A world in which we can measure the stars but not the value of a human soul.

From the Temple to the Marketplace

Once art sought to reveal truth.

Now it merely performs identity.

The artist, who once stood as a vessel of revelation — a seer translating the invisible into form — has been reduced to an algorithmic performer, optimizing engagement metrics.

The gallery has become a showroom; the poem, a post; the song, a slogan.

And the worst of it?

We call this progress.

But relativism is not liberation; it is anesthesia.

It numbs the pain of conscience by denying its existence. It turns the sacred act of creation into a therapeutic exercise — a mirror held to one’s own ego, instead of a window opened to the eternal.

In the cult of relativism, there is no good art, only “expressive” art.

No truth, only “interpretation.”

No virtue, only “choice.”

No God, only algorithms.

And yet, under all this noise, the human heart still trembles with hunger — a hunger that cannot be fed by the sterile feast of self-worship. The soul longs for order, for meaning, for beauty that is not just decorative but redemptive. It wants to remember.

But how can one remember when every generation is taught to forget?

Forget origins. Forget principles. Forget the sacred weight of words like “justice,” “truth,” and “good.”

Everything floats — even morality. And like oil on polluted water, it glimmers for a moment before it vanishes.

The New Sophists

We have become heirs of the oldest trick in history: the confusion of language to control reality.

The new sophists rule the airwaves. They tell us that truth is subjective — and then sell us their version of it for $9.99 per month.

They declare morality obsolete — then invent “ethics policies” for corporations.

They proclaim that beauty is in the eye of the beholder — while manipulating those very eyes with manufactured images.

It is not reason that rules the modern world — it is narrative.

And whoever controls the story controls the soul.

Thus, relativism, born as a philosophy of freedom, has matured into an instrument of domination. It began as rebellion against tyranny, but ended as tyranny disguised as freedom — a dictatorship of appetites, supervised by algorithms and sanctified by slogans.

III. The Fall of the Artist

Once, the artist was the guardian of beauty and truth.

His task was not to invent gods and worhsip idols, but to remind men of the eternal truth and His presence.

He was the bridge between heaven and earth — the eye that could see the unseen, the voice that could make the invisible audible.

But when man declared himself god, the artist became his priest.

The Age of Self-Worship

It began innocently enough — with curiosity, pride’s more polite cousin.

“Let us question everything,” they said. “Let us free ourselves from superstition.”

And so they did — tearing down the old cathedrals, burning the sacred scrolls of moral law, replacing the altar with a mirror.

They called it the Enlightenment, but it was more like a blinding glare.

For in that light, man saw not the divine image reflected in himself — but only himself.

He mistook the echo of his own voice for revelation and began to worship it.

The artist followed suit.

Where once he had sought to serve, he now sought to dominate.

Where once he had offered his hand to the Creator, he now raised his fist against Him.

And thus was born the modern prophet of chaos — the poet who exalts corruption, the painter who glorifies despair, the philosopher who justifies cruelty.

They called it freedom. I call it surrender.

The Cult of the Dark Muse

Take, for instance, the Marquis de Sade — the philosopher of pleasure turned prophet of pain.

He taught that cruelty was not evil, but natural; that to follow one’s desires, however monstrous, was the highest form of authenticity.

He mistook appetite for liberty, and lust for truth.

And so his art became not revelation, but violation — a cathedral of mirrors reflecting only the abyss.

Then came Baudelaire, the aesthete of rot, who plucked “the flowers of evil” as though beauty could be distilled from decay.

He replaced the sacred with the sensational, the sublime with the morbid, and called it art.

He dressed despair in velvet, perfumed it with irony, and sold it to a world eager to romanticize its own damnation.

Nietzsche followed — the mad violinist of philosophy.

He imagined himself dancing upon the corpse of God, declaring that man must now create his own values.

But in the vacuum left by the divine, only will remained — the will to power, the will to dominate, the will to destroy.

His Zarathustra preached that man must overcome himself — but never said by what or for what.

And so his disciples tried to become supermen, and became monsters instead.

Then came Crowley, the self-anointed prophet of Thelema — the occultist who shouted, “Do what thou wilt!”

He mistook rebellion for revelation, mistook the demon whispering in his ear for the voice of the divine.

He declared that morality was a prison — and then built his temple out of the bones of the liberated.

His creed became the anthem of every age that wanted ecstasy without conscience, pleasure without purpose, and power without love.

Even Lennon — the poet of peace — was not immune to the seduction of this new gospel.

He dreamt of a world “with no heaven, no religion too,” not knowing that when you remove heaven, hell rushes in to fill the void.

His “Imagine” was a prayer to emptiness — beautiful, melodic, sincere — but still a prayer to nothing.

He wanted unity without the sacred, brotherhood without the Father.

And so the song of peace became the hymn of a generation that confused freedom with the absence of faith.

From Revelation to Entertainment

When the artist no longer serves truth, he serves fashion.

When he no longer listens to the Spirit, he listens to the crowd.

The prophets of beauty became celebrities; their visions replaced by brands, their silence by slogans.

They began to sell what they once gave, to flatter what they once challenged.

And yet, every age gets the artists it deserves.

When a culture worships chaos, its poets become madmen.

When it worships wealth, its painters become advertisers.

When it worships itself, its music becomes noise.

Art was meant to elevate, but it began to intoxicate.

What was once a ladder to the heavens became a spiral staircase to the abyss — dizzying, glamorous, self-consuming.

And now we live among the ruins of meaning, surrounded by noise that calls itself expression and by emptiness that calls itself depth.

But even among these ruins, a few torches still burn.

They are the ones who never forgot that art is not a mirror of desire, but a window toward eternity.

What happens when the artist no longer seeks the truth,

but his own reflection in the eyes of others?

He becomes a priest of emptiness.

He calls rebellion revelation,

perversion courage,

and despair authenticity.

He mistakes shock for vision

and irony for wisdom.

The sacred function of art —

to bind heaven and earth through beauty and meaning —

is replaced by the cult of self-expression without self-knowledge.

The Keepers of the Flame

There were still those who refused to bow to the new idols.

Dylan, Cohen, Cat Stevens, Prince — wanderers of sound, carriers of light.

They knew that art without truth is decoration, and truth without art is silence.

Dylan sang, “You gotta serve somebody.”

It was not a metaphor; it was a commandment.

Because freedom, without direction, is drift — and drift leads always to darkness.

He reminded us that everyone kneels — the only question is before whom.

His song “Gotta Serve Somebody” remains a moral compass for every artist lost in fame’s labyrinth:

“It may be the devil, or it may be the Lord,

But you’re gonna have to serve somebody.”

That simple truth dismantles centuries of moral confusion: every soul serves something. The only real question is whom.

By contrast, listen to “Sympathy for the Devil” — the anthem of mockery and surrender. Watch Mick Jagger bow, tremble, and dance before the imagined demon he entertains.





What was once performance becomes ritual; irony becomes invocation. The boundary dissolves — and with it, the reverence for truth.

Leonard Cohen, the melancholic prophet, descended into the depths not to glorify them, but to sanctify them.

He did not celebrate despair; he wrestled with it until it sang.

He believed in the crack through which the light enters — not as a justification for sin, but as proof of grace.

Cat Stevens walked away from fame to find faith, showing that the truest song may be silence before the divine.

Prince — the purple preacher of passion — turned sensuality into a hymn, proving that desire itself can be redeemed when it bows before love.

These were not saints, but servants — imperfect, human, searching — yet aware that art is not the playground of ego but the workshop of the soul.

They did not paint the devil in sequins and call him beautiful; they painted their struggle with him and called it truth.

The artist must choose.

To sing for the soul or for the spectacle.

To stand with the prophets or with the parasites.

To create as a witness of light,

or as an architect of confusion.

IV. The Red Road

There is another way.

A road that begins not in rebellion, but in remembrance.

Our elders called it The Red Road —

the path of truth, balance, and respect for all creation.

To walk it is to live in harmony with the Great Spirit,

to honor the sacred circle of life.

It is to understand that we are not creators,

but co-creators —

and that every song, painting, or poem

is a prayer woven from borrowed breath.

Walking the Red Road means:

to listen before you speak,

to give before you take,

to heal rather than to harm,

to see beauty not as possession,

but as participation.

It means remembering that truth is not invented — it is discovered.

That freedom is not doing whatever you want —

it is knowing what is right and doing it.

The Red Road is not easy.

It asks for humility, for self-discipline, for faith.

But it is the only road that leads back home —

to the center of the circle,

where the heart of creation still beats in rhythm with our own.

Epilogue — The Song of the Feather

There is a place where every sound returns to silence.

A place beyond words, beyond music, beyond the quarrel of tribes and idols.

That is where the feather was born —

in the stillness between the first heartbeat of creation and the first cry of man.

I carry it still.

Not as a symbol of pride,

but as the memory of what pride forgets.

The feather is lighter than air,

yet it carries the weight of all our songs.

When I hold it to the wind, it hums —

a note so soft you might mistake it for your own breath.

But listen closer,

and you will hear the melody of all things that wish to live in harmony again.

“One breath.

One truth.

One fire beneath the many stars.”

That is the song of the feather.

It has no religion but reverence,

no nation but the earth,

no prophecy but renewal.

It says:

The One who made you is not far away.

He is the pulse in the drum,

the echo in the canyon,

the still voice between two heartbeats when you dare to listen.

He never demands fanatism and blind followship — only remembrance.

He does not thirst for blood — only truth.

He does not hide — we do.

The feather tells me:

The Great Spirit never left.

It was we who turned our faces to glowing screens and forgot the sun.

We who traded prayer for opinion,

and brotherhood for belonging to a crowd.

But the Spirit waits still,

in every act of mercy,

in every honest song,

in every artist who dares to speak with love in a loveless age.

And so I sing.

Not to the world, but for it.

Not for applause, but for awakening.

For the day when man will see that what he calls “heaven”

has always been the earth seen through pure eyes.

“The sky is not above us,”

the feather whispers,

“it is within.

The kingdom of the Creator is not distant —

it is remembered.”

Because in the end,

the black feather is not a mark of mourning,

but of transformation.

The crow becomes the dove,

the wound becomes the window,

and even the darkest ink can write the word hope.

“Great Spirit,

if I forget Your song,

remind me through the wind.

If I lose my voice,

sing through me again.”

And the wind answers — softly, endlessly:

“Walk the Red Road.

Keep the fire.

Tell the truth.”

The feather turns once more in the rising light —

and with it, the dawn.

🪶 Postscript for the Reader

If these words stir something in you —

that is not me speaking.

It is the memory of what your soul already knows.

We were never meant to invent the truth —

only to remember it.