🎶 Join the Experiment: A New Kind of Band



What if a band didn’t need to be in the same city, or even the same country?

What if every musician had the freedom to record their part at their best, in their own time, without compromise — and only then come together to create something greater than the sum of its parts?

That’s the vision of this new project.

Born from songs first sketched with Suno AI, we now want to bring these ideas to life with real musicians.

The goal:

To replicate, reinterpret, and elevate the tracks with your own creativity, virtuosity, and personal touch.

To build a band where every member is both independent and deeply connected — a team working at a distance but united in sound.

To challenge ourselves artistically, encouraging excellence without rivalry.

Here’s how it works:

Each musician records and refines their own track at home, bringing in personal style, skill, and freedom.

No deadlines, no shortcuts: you decide when your contribution is finished.

When every part shines, we merge, mix, and master.

The result will be a full album that showcases the musicianship of each member and the band as a whole.

This is not a casual jam. It’s a musical challenge: to create something that can stand alongside the best records — and then bring it to labels, listeners, and stages.

If you’re a home-studio musician, singer, producer, or instrumentalist who craves innovation and wants to be part of a new way of making music together, this is your invitation.

👉 Join us. Let’s build a band without borders — a collective that proves excellence and teamwork don’t depend on geography. Let’s craft something unique, inspiring, and worthy of the world’s ears.

Wish to have more details before joining the team?

Here they are:

🎼 Musician’s Guidelines Doc

1. Project Foundation

Starting point: AI-generated full demo mix (with stems).

Provided for each song: tempo, time signature, key, and structure .

Goal: Use these as guides, not cages — every musician should bring creativity, reinterpretation, and personal excellence.

2. Recording Specs

Sample Rate: 48kHz (industry standard for pro mixing).

Bit Depth: 24-bit.

Format: WAV files only.

Naming Convention: [SongTitle]_[Instrument]_[Take#]_[YourName].wav Example: ModernCrusade_GuitarSolo_Take2_Alex.wav

Delivery: Shared drive (Google Drive/Dropbox) organized by song > instrument > stems.

3. Creative Guidelines

You are free to reinterpret your part — add fills, change voicings, explore textures — as long as it serves the song.

Virtuosity is welcome, but taste and ensemble balance come first .

Each musician is encouraged to provide at least two variations (e.g., a safe take and a creative take).

4. Collaboration Process

Receive demo + stems. Record and refine your track. Upload stems when you are fully satisfied. Group listens, feedback optional, revisions possible. Once all tracks are final, move to mixing & mastering.

5. Band Formation & Membership

Open invitation phase = exploratory. Many can contribute, but final band = max 4–5 members .

Preference for multi-instrumentalists (flexibility and depth).

Final selection based on: Musical compatibility Commitment & motivation Quality of contribution Collaborative spirit



6. Financial Agreement

All future revenue (sales, streaming, licensing, live shows, etc.) will be divided equally among final band members.

No session fees or “hierarchies.” Everyone is an equal partner.

A simple written agreement (band contract) will be drafted once lineup is finalized to protect everyone.

7. Long-Term Goals

Record a full album with this process.

Release professionally (pitch to labels and/or self-release).

Showcase musicianship + innovative collaboration model as a unique selling point.

Want to have an idea and listening experience of the song drafts available right now? Here they are.



If you accept the invitation for a test drive you are welcome. Just send a message to falken-soundtheater@proton.me.