2h

"..the control architecture of a GLOBAL SYSTEM that operates through compromise, surveillance, and the systematic destruction of HUMAN AUTONOMY." - Spot on.

A small selection of references documenting the TECH takeover of the HUMAN DOMAIN

(we are supposed to be alert, bold, and grounded in truth):

US Patent 3,951,134, 1976. Apparatus and Method for remotely monitoring and altering Brain Waves (Google Patents).

US Patent 11,163,055 B2, 2018. Routing Policies for Biological Hosts (AT&T, Atlanta).

US Patent 11,801,394 B1, 2023. Systems and Methods for Covertly Creating Adverse Health Affects in Subjects. “electromagnetic energy waves pulsed at a pulse frequency within a target range of human neural oscillations.”

WO2020060606A1 Patent (French inventor), 2018. Cryptocurrency system using body activity data. “..used in a mining process of a cryp tocurrency system… A sensor communicatively coupled..”

World 5G Convention, 2020. Key Technologies of 6G WBAN (Wireless Body Area Network, in place since 1997 as per Wikipedia). White Paper. “6G will …extend to the micro-communication field of the complex environment inside the human body. The digital twin area network will be a typical 6G new application scene … which integrates micro-communication and basic communication seamlessly, … 6G network in wireless radio, network service architecture, digital twin real-time synchronization … micro body area network.. body domain is seamlessly connected with traditional mobile communication“ (multi domain) http://www.future-forum.org.cn/dl/201126/whitepaper/70I.pdf

Zohuri B., 2016: Directed Energy Weapons. Physics of High Energy Lasers. Springer. https://link.springer.com/book/10.1007/978-3-319-31289-7

Zohuri, B, 2018: Scalar Wave Driven Energy Applications. Springer. https://www.amazon.com/Scalar-Wave-Driven-Energy-Applications/dp/3319910221

Craviso; G.L., Chatterjee,, I. 2008. Non-lethal weapons use radiofrequency/ microwave energy for stunning/immobilization, electric pulses, non-thermal bioeffects. University of Nevada School of Medicine, Research Grant Report. GRANT NUMBER FA9550-06-1-037 https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/tr/pdf/ADA504864.pdf

Farahany, N.A., 2023. The Battle for Your Brain: Defending the Right to Think Freely in the Age of Neurotechnology. Robinson O. Everett Distinguished Professor of Law & Philosophy at Duke University. www.amazon.co.jp/Battle-Your-Brain-Defending-Neurotechnology/dp/1250272955

Giordano, J., 2017. Battlescape Brain: Engaging Neuroscience in Defense Operations. Homeland Defence & Security Information Analysis Center Journal (3) 4. https://hdiac.dtic.mil/articles/battlescape-brain-engaging-neuroscience-in-defense-operations/ Professor Neurotechnology, Georgetown University: “Reading from and writing into the living brain.” www.usna.edu/NewsCenter/sites/Ethics/Dr._James_Giordano_Battlescape_Brain_Military_and_Intelligence_Use_of_Neurocognitive_Science.php

Gov.uk, Civil Service Jobs, 9/2025: Directed Energy Weapons - International and Communications Advisor, Ministry of Defence. www.civilservicejobs.service.gov.uk/csr/jobs.cgi?jcode=1966730 / https://web.archive.org/web/20250821182239/https://www.civilservicejobs.service.gov.uk/csr/jobs.cgi?jcode=1966730

Homeland Security Committee May 8th, 2024. Silent Weapons. Targeting Americans in the Homeland, "Havana Syndrome" (AHIs, Anomalous Health Incidences) https://x.com/HAL_9_Thousand_/status/1788827255470187006

Kilde, R., 2015 (PhD, former Chief Medical Officer in Northern Finland): HAARP and Mind Control: https://x.com/RickArmstrong11/status/1795746979999580434

Krishnan, A., 2024. 5th Generation Warfare: Dominating the Human Domain. Routledge, London.

Meier, L.J., 2025. Mind Control: Past and Future. “Brain-computer interfaces could indeed be used, and an interest in mind control still prevails.” (Abstract) “..collecting bioelectric signal from the human organism and activation by remote means.” “Technology opens the door to misuse.” (p 9). Carr Center for Human Rights Policy, Harvard University. www.hks.Harvard.edu/sites/default/files/2025-01/24_Meier_02.pdf.

Miranda et al., 2015. DARPA-funded brain-computer interface technologies (BCI). Journal of Neuroscience Methods 244, 52-67. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0165027014002702

UK Home Office, FOI response 2003. “Much of the technology used to undertake intrusive surveillance is classified to protect the capability of law enforcement to continue deploying that technology” http://slavery.org.uk/cams/in/10440.pdf

.

Support organisations:

www.ICATOR.be,

www.TargtedJustice.com,

www.TargetedSurvivors.com,

www.STOPeg.com,

www.Cognitive-Warfare.eu,

www.covertharassment.org/,

www.betroffene-havanna-syndrom.com,

www.havanna-syndrom-info.ch ,

http://mikrowellenterror.de/,

https://pactsntl.org/docs-ebooks-books-legislation/,

many more.

(see comment with further links/references:

- https://substack.com/profile/125150943-advocate-for-freedom/note/c-208507986

- https://substack.com/@stealthweaponsabuse/note/c-198092483?utm_source=activity_item ).

Ephesians 5:11:

"Have no fellowship with the fruitless deeds of darkness,

but rather expose them."

Amen.

Fascinating synthesis of Daniel's prophecy with modern technology. The 'beast' metaphor works on multiple levels here - the institutional beast of compromised networks, the technological beast of AI and surveillance systems, and the prophetic Beast of Revelation. What strikes me is how the iron-clay instability you describe (human biology rejecting nanotech) mirrors the deeper philosophical tension: consciousness resisting artificial control. Whether one accepts the biblical framework or not, the documentation of elite coordination through compromise and systematic deployment of monitoring technology is compelling. The 2030 convergence timeline across multiple agendas (TAMI, 6G, Great Reset, Agenda 2030) is either remarkable synchronicity or intentional orchestration. Either way, understanding these systems is crucial for maintaining human agency.

